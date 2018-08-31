Ezh2 loss propagates hypermethylation at T cell differentiation–regulating genes to promote leukemic transformation

Ezh2 loss causes lethal hematological malignancies in the absence of p53. Since deletions and loss-of-function mutations in PRC2 genes, including EZH2, have frequently been observed in patients with ETP-ALL, we attempted to establish whether the deletion of Ezh2 promotes the development of ETP-ALL in vivo. The p53 pathway is often inactivated in patients with ETP-ALL via genetic deletions or mutations of CDKN2A (2, 15). In addition, mutations in both p53 and SUZ12, a PRC2 gene, were found in a patient with ETP-ALL (16). These findings prompted us to combine PRC2 and p53 insufficiency to accelerate the development of ETP-ALL. We generated Ezh2fl/fl;p53fl/fl;Cre-ERT2 compound mice. Total BM cells isolated from Cre-ERT2, Ezh2fl/fl;Cre-ERT2, p53fl/fl;Cre-ERT2, and Ezh2fl/fl;p53fl/fl;Cre-ERT2 mice were transplanted into lethally irradiated CD45.1+ WT recipient mice. We then deleted Ezh2 and/or p53 by activating Cre recombinase via intraperitoneal injections of tamoxifen at 4 weeks after transplantation (Figure 1A). We hereafter refer to recipient mice reconstituted with WT, Ezh2Δ/Δ, p53Δ/Δ, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ BM cells as WT, Ezh2Δ/Δ, p53Δ/Δ, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice. We confirmed the successful abolishment of Ezh2 and p53 transcripts (Figure 1B) and decreased H3K27me3 levels (Figure 1C) in CD4–CD8– DN thymocytes isolated from Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice.

Figure 1 Ezh2 loss impaired hematopoiesis and caused lethal disease in the absence of p53. (A) Experimental schematic of our mouse model utilizing Ezh2 and/or p53 conditional knockout BM cells transplanted into lethally irradiated WT CD45.1+ recipients. (B) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of the expression of Ezh2 and p53 in CD44+CD25–CD4–CD8– (DN1) cells from WT (n = 4) and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice (n = 4) 4 weeks after the deletion of Ezh2 and p53. Gapdh was used to normalize the amount of input RNA. Data are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test. N.D., not determined. (C) Verification of H3K27me3 levels in CD4–CD8– (DN) cells from WT, Ezh2Δ/Δ, p53Δ/Δ, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice examined by Western blotting. Histone H3 was used as a loading control. (D) Complete blood cell counts of WT (n = 10), Ezh2Δ/Δ (n = 13), p53Δ/Δ (n = 15), and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ (n = 14) mice 3 months after transplantation and moribund Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL mice (n = 11) at the time of sacrifice. Data are shown as box-and-whiskers plots drawing minimum to maximum. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (E) Proportions of myeloid (Gr-1+ and/or Mac-1+), B220+ B cells, CD4+ or CD8+ T cells, and immature cells negative for these surface markers among CD45.2+ donor-derived hematopoietic cells in PB. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 10–15). (F) Thymus weight of WT mice (n = 10) 3 months after transplantation and p53Δ/Δ T-ALL mice (n = 9) at the time of sacrifice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, Mann-Whitney U test. (G) Histology of the thymus of a p53Δ/Δ T-ALL mouse observed by H&E staining (top) and CD3 staining (bottom). Original magnification, ×400. Scale bars: 20 μm. (H) Representative flow cytometric profiles of CD45+-gated thymocytes in the thymus of a p53Δ/Δ T-ALL mouse shown from F (n = 9). (I) Kaplan-Meier survival curve. Median survival was significantly shorter in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice (n = 14) than in Ezh2Δ/Δ mice (n = 13) (189 days versus 327.5 days), but longer in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice (n = 14) than in p53Δ/Δ mice (n = 15) (189 days versus 137 days). ***P < 0.0001, log-rank test.

Ezh2Δ/Δ mice showed leukopenia due to impaired B lymphopoiesis and variable platelet counts in peripheral blood (PB) at 3 months after transplantation (Figure 1, D and E) and developed myeloid malignancies, including MDS and MDS/MPN, but not T cell malignancies in the primary recipients (median survival, 327.5 days), as we previously reported (8, 11). While p53Δ/Δ mice did not show significant changes in blood cell counts at 3 months after transplantation, they died by 6 months after transplantation, with a markedly enlarged thymus due to the expansion of CD3+CD4+/–CD8+TCR-β+ tumor cells (Figure 1, F–H), which is compatible with thymic lymphoma, as previously reported (14, 17). In contrast, Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice showed progressive anemia and severe leukopenia accompanied by the emergence of immature blasts in PB (Figure 1, D and E) and died by 8 months after transplantation with a longer latency than p53Δ/Δ mice (median survival, 189 days versus 137 days, P < 0.0001) (Figure 1I). We observed similar survival outcomes for Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice in 3 independent cohorts (data not shown). Taken together, the loss of Ezh2 and p53 cooperatively impaired hematopoiesis and promoted the development of a lethal hematological disease.

Ezh2 loss promotes the development of ETP-ALL in the absence of p53. The accumulation of CD8+ single-positive (SP) cells in the thymus was evident in p53Δ/Δ mice (Figure 2, A and B) at 3 months after transplantation, prior to the emergence of lethal disease. In contrast, Ezh2Δ/Δ mice and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice showed a significant increase in the proportion of CD4–CD8– (DN) T cells (Figure 2, A and B), particularly DN2 cells (Figure 2, C and D). These results indicate that the loss of Ezh2 impaired T cell differentiation at the DN2 to DN3 transition. Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice eventually developed lethal disease, with a significantly enlarged thymus and spleen (Figure 2, E and F). A detailed analysis of moribund Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice revealed the expansion of leukemic blasts with a high nucleocytoplasmic ratio in the thymus in 15 out of 18 Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice (Figure 2G), which showed a CD4–/midCD8–c-Kit+ immunophenotype with DN1- (CD44+CD25–), DN2- (CD44+CD25+), or DN1/2-like (CD44+CD25–/+) features (Figure 2, H and I). A flow cytometric analysis identified cytoplasmic CD3 (cyCD3) in these leukemic cells (data not shown), and a histological analysis also detected the expression of cytoplasmic CD3 (Figure 2J), consistent with the immature phenotypic hallmarks of human ETP-ALL (1). These leukemic cells massively infiltrated the spleen and liver tissues (Figure 2J) as well as PB (Figure 1E), indicating that Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice preferentially developed aggressive ETP-ALL. We also identified a monoclonal rearrangement of the TCR-β loci in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic DN cells, indicating the thymus origin of Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL (Figure 2K). In contrast to Ezh2Δ/Δ mice, which developed MDS and MDS/MPN after a long latency, Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice died of ETP-ALL much earlier than Ezh2Δ/Δ mice (Figure 1I). BM analysis revealed only mild changes in the proportions of stem cells/myeloid progenitors and myeloid cells in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94645DS1), indicating that Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice did not have apparent myeloid malignancies.

Figure 2 Ezh2 loss promoted the development of ETP-ALL in the absence of p53. (A) Proportions of CD4–CD8– DN cells among CD45.2+ cells in the thymus of WT, Ezh2Δ/Δ, p53Δ/Δ, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ (n = 4–7) mice 3 months after transplantation. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. (B) Representative flow cytometric profiles of CD4 and CD8 expression on donor-derived CD45.2+ cells in the thymus of WT, Ezh2Δ/Δ, p53Δ/Δ, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice. (C) Proportions of CD44+CD25– DN1, CD44+CD25+ DN2, CD44–CD25+ DN3, and CD44–CD25– DN4 cells among donor-derived CD45.2+CD4–CD8– DN cells in the thymus (n = 4–7). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. (D) Representative flow cytometric profiles of CD44 and CD25 expression on CD45.2+ DN cells in the thymus of WT and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice. (E) Thymus weight of WT (n = 10), Ezh2Δ/Δ (n = 10), p53Δ/Δ (n = 10), and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ (n = 9) mice 3 months after transplantation and moribund Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL mice (n = 8) at the time of sacrifice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test (WT vs. Ezh2Δ/Δ) or Mann-Whitney U test (WT vs. ETP-ALL and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ vs. ETP-ALL). (F) Spleen weight of WT (n = 10), Ezh2Δ/Δ (n = 10), p53Δ/Δ (n = 10), and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ (n = 9) mice 3 months after transplantation and moribund Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL mice (n = 8) at the time of sacrifice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test. (G) Immature leukemic cells in the thymus of Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL mice (mouse nos. 4 and 6) observed by May-Grünwald Giemsa staining. Original magnification, ×400. (H) Pie chart illustrating the frequencies of the disease phenotypes of Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice (n = 18). ETP-ALL with DN1, DN2, and DN1/2 type and thymic lymphoma were identified. (I) Representative flow cytometric profiles of CD4/CD8 expression in donor-derived CD45.2+ cells, and c-Kit, CD44, and CD25 expression in CD45.2+Lin– cells in the thymus of each subtype of ETP-ALL shown in H. (J) Representative histology of the thymus, spleen, and liver of an Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL mouse observed by H&E staining and CD3 staining. Original magnification, ×400 (left panels); ×100 (right panels). Scale bars: 100 μm. (K) Rearrangement of the TCR-β gene in DN2 cells from WT and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice 3 months after transplantation and ETP-ALL mice (mouse nos. 13 and 41) assessed by Dβ1-Jβ1 amplifications by PCR. Germline bands were observed in WT Gr1+Mac1+ neutrophils and B220+ B cells.

We next transplanted either BM cells or thymocyte cells (1 × 106 cells) isolated from Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL mice into sublethally irradiated secondary recipients. All of the secondary recipients developed lethal ETP-ALL in a manner similar to the primary recipients and showed severe anemia and thrombocytopenia (Supplemental Figure 2). The secondary recipients showed obviously shorter survival than did the primary Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 3). Although 3 out of 18 Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice developed more differentiated CD8+TCR-β+ thymic lymphoma (Figure 2H), similarly to p53Δ/Δ mice, these results indicate that the loss of Ezh2 facilitates the development of progressive ETP-ALL in mice lacking p53.

The loss of Ezh2 impedes T cell differentiation at the CD4–CD8– stage. In order to understand the differentiation properties of Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ thymocytes, we cultured CD44+CD25– DN1 cells isolated from the WT, Ezh2Δ/Δ, p53Δ/Δ, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ thymus on TSt-4/DLL1 stromal cells, which express the Notch ligand DLL1 (Figure 3A). Ezh2Δ/Δ DN1 cells did not grow well (Figure 3B), presumably due to the derepression of p16Ink4a and p19Arf in the culture (11). In contrast, Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ DN1 cells showed significantly better proliferation than WT and p53Δ/Δ cells (Figure 3B), suggesting that the deletion of p53 canceled the impaired growth of Ezh2Δ/Δ cells. While WT DN1 cells efficiently generated DP cells (Figure 3, C and D), DN1 cells deficient for Ezh2 showed significantly impaired differentiation and mostly stayed in the DN1 and DN2 stages, resulting in the massive expansion of Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ DN1/2 cells in the culture (Figure 3, E and F). These results match the behavior of Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ thymocytes in vivo and indicate that the loss of both Ezh2 and p53 cooperates in the expansion of DN1/2 cells.

Figure 3 The loss of Ezh2 impeded T cell differentiation at the CD4–CD8– stage. (A) Experimental schematic of the procedure to examine the T cell differentiation potential of purified CD45.2+CD44+CD25–Lin– DN1 cells. DN1 cells were cultured with TSt-4/DLL1 stromal cells in the presence of SCF, IL-7, and Flt3L (10 ng/ml) for 7 to 14 days. (B) Total cell counts of WT (black line), Ezh2Δ/Δ (black broken line), p53Δ/Δ (blue line), and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ (broken blue line) cells during culture (n = 3–6). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (C) Proportions of CD4+CD8+ cells in CD45.2+ cells on day 7 of WT, Ezh2Δ/Δ, p53Δ/Δ, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ DN1 cell culture (n = 3–6). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. (D) Representative flow cytometric profiles of CD4 and CD8 expression in WT, Ezh2Δ/Δ, p53Δ/Δ, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ CD45.2+ cells on day 7 of the culture. (E) Proportions of DN1, DN2, DN3, and DN4 cells in CD45.2+CD4–CD8– DN cells on day 7 of the culture (n = 3–6). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. (F) Representative flow cytometric profiles of CD44 and CD25 expression in CD45.2+CD4–CD8– cells on day 7 of the culture. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments.

The loss of Ezh2 and p53 deregulates the transcriptional program of T cell differentiation. In order to understand the molecular mechanisms underlying the pathogenesis of Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL, we performed gene expression profiling by a microarray analysis in DN1, DN2, and DN3 cells isolated from WT, Ezh2Δ/Δ, p53Δ/Δ, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice at a preleukemic stage and leukemic DN2 cells isolated from 2 Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice that developed DN1/2-type ETP-ALL. As expected, hierarchical clustering and a principal component analysis based on the microarray data revealed that the expression profiles of ETP-ALL cells were more similar to those of Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ DN cells than those of Ezh2Δ/Δ and p53Δ/Δ DN cells (Figure 4, A and B). An integrative analysis revealed a set of 1,664, 2,714, and 2,210 upregulated genes and 1,432, 2,516, and 1,928 downregulated genes in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ DN2 cells at a preleukemic stage and 2 ETP-ALL cells relative to WT DN2 cells, respectively (Figure 4C), indicating that alterations in gene expression propagated during the development of ETP-ALL. These results indicate that Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic cells impeded the subsequent operation of T cell development gene networks at the DN2 and DN3 stages, but also underwent an oncogenic transcriptional reprograming that was not seen in the absence of either Ezh2 or p53.

Figure 4 Concurrent loss of Ezh2 and p53 impaired the transcriptional program of T cell differentiation. (A) Hierarchical clustering based on total gene expression in DN1, DN2, and DN3 cells isolated from WT, Ezh2Δ/Δ, p53Δ/Δ, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice 3 months after transplantation (n = 5–10) and in DN2 leukemic cells isolated from 2 distinct Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL mice (mouse nos. 13 and 19). Linkage scores are indicated on the right. (B) A principal component (PC) analysis based on total gene expression in DN1, DN2, and DN3 cells isolated from WT mice (white circles), Ezh2Δ/Δ mice (gray circles), p53Δ/Δ mice (green circles), Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice at a predisease stage (blue circles), and DN2 leukemic cells from Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL mice (red circles). (C) Venn diagrams showing overlaps of upregulated and downregulated genes (left and right panels, respectively) between DN2 cells from Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice 3 months after transplantation and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL mice (nos. 13 and 19), relative to gene expression in WT DN2 cells.

The loss of Ezh2 leads to the silencing of critical T cell–lineage determinants. In order to clarify how the deletion of Ezh2 altered the transcriptional program of T cell development, we performed ChIP-sequencing (ChIP-seq) of H3K27me3 in DN1 cells isolated from WT, Ezh2Δ/Δ, p53Δ/Δ, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice. We found that H3K27me3 levels at the promoter regions of RefSeq genes were significantly lower in Ezh2Δ/Δ cells and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ cells, but not in p53Δ/Δ cells, than in WT cells (Figure 5A). A gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed that the canonical PRC2 target genes, which were defined by the levels of H3K27me3 in WT DN1 cells (≥2.5-fold enrichment over the input signal) (Supplemental Table 1), were positively enriched in Ezh2Δ/Δ DN2 cells and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ DN2 cells at preleukemic and leukemic stages compared with WT DN2 cells (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 4). The enrichment of canonical PRC2 targets was also markedly greater in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ DN1 cells than in WT DN1 cells (data not shown). However, we noted that the enrichment of PRC2 targets was slightly blunted in ETP-ALL cells than in preleukemic Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ cells, implying that alternative mechanisms operate to repress the transcription of PRC2 targets during the leukemic transformation.

Figure 5 Ezh2 loss led to the silencing of critical T cell lineage determinants. (A) Scatter plots showing the relationship of the fold enrichment values (ChIP/input) of H3K27me3 (TSS ±2.0 kb of RefSeq genes) between WT, Ezh2Δ/Δ, p53Δ/Δ, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ DN1 (CD44+CD25–Lin–) cells 2 months after the deletion of Ezh2 and/or p53. (B) GSEA plots for canonical PRC2 target genes comparing DN2 cells from WT mice to DN2 cells from Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice at a predisease stage and 2 distinct Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL mice (nos. 13 and 19). Normalized enrichment score (NES), nominal P value, and FDR q values are indicated. (C) ChIP-seq view of H3K27me3 levels at the Cdkn2a locus in WT, Ezh2Δ/Δ, p53Δ/Δ, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ DN1 cells (top), and a quantitative RT-PCR analysis of the expression of p16Ink4a and p19Arf in DN2 cells isolated from WT (n = 12), Ezh2Δ/Δ (n = 6), p53Δ/Δ (n = 6), and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ (n = 8) mice 3 months after transplantation and ETP-ALL mice (n = 8) (bottom). (D) ChIP-seq view of H3K27me3 levels at the Nr4a3 locus in WT, Ezh2Δ/Δ, p53Δ/Δ, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ DN1 cells (top), and quantitative RT-PCR data of the expression of Nr4a3 in DN2 cells isolated from WT (n = 12), Ezh2Δ/Δ (n = 6), p53Δ/Δ (n = 6), and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ (n = 8) mice 3 months after transplantation and ETP-ALL mice (n = 8) (bottom) *P < 0.001. (E) GSEA plots for T cell differentiation regulators, which were upregulated at the transition from DN2 to DN3 stages (19), comparing the DN2 cells of 2 distinct Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL mice (nos. 13 and 19) with those of Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice 3 months after transplantation. (F) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of the expression of Runx1, Bcl11b, and Ptcra in DN2 cells isolated from WT (n = 12), Ezh2Δ/Δ (n = 6), p53Δ/Δ (n = 6), and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ (n = 8) mice 3 months after transplantation and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL mice (n = 8). (G) Experimental schematic of the procedure to examine the T cell differentiation of Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic cells. (H) Representative flow cytometric profiles of CD44 and CD25 expression in CD4–CD8–Lin–GFP+ transduced leukemic cells on day 9 of the culture (n = 3). Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (I) Proportions of DN1, DN2, DN3, and DN4 cells in CD4–CD8–Lin–GFP+ transduced leukemic cells on day 9 of the control and RUNX1 cultures (n = 3). (J) GSEA plots for the gene expression signatures of HSCs comparing DN2 cells isolated from WT mice and 2 distinct Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL mice. (K) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of the expression of Hlf and Hoxa10 in DN2 cells isolated from WT (n = 12) and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ (n = 8) mice 3 months after transplantation and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL mice (n = 8). (C, D, F, and K) Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test (F [Runx1, Bcl11b]); Mann-Whitney U test (C, D, K, F [Ptcra]).

Among canonical PRC2 targets, the expression of p16Ink4a and p19Arf was derepressed following the loss of H3K27me3 modifications at the Cdkn2a locus in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ cells (Figure 5C). In contrast, the expression of Nr4a3/Ncor1, a target of TCR signaling in DN2 cells (18), was significantly downregulated in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ preleukemic and leukemic cells despite the loss of the H3K27me3 mark at its promoter region (Figure 5D). Correspondingly, the repression of a set of genes that are upregulated at the transition from the DN2 to DN3 stages (19) was significantly greater in ETP-ALL leukemic cells than in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ preleukemic cells (Figure 5E). Among these, the expression of critical T cell development regulators, such as Runx1, Bcl11b, and Ptcra, was specifically repressed in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ DN2 cells during the development of ETP-ALL (Figure 5F), which is consistent with the perturbed differentiation phenotype of Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic cells (Figure 3, D and F).

Since Runx1 and Bcl11b are required for T cell commitment and the loss of myeloid potential at the DN2b stage (20, 21), we transduced CD44+CD25–/mid DN1/2 leukemic cells with either RUNX1 or Bcl11b and analyzed their capacity to differentiate in vitro (Figure 5G). While the expression of Bcl11b failed to induce the differentiation of leukemic cells beyond the DN3 stage (data not shown), exogenous RUNX1 significantly promoted the differentiation of leukemic cells to the DN4 stage (Figure 5, H and I). Since RUNX1 loss-of-function mutations are often found in ETP-ALL patients and are associated with poor clinical outcomes (2, 22), Runx1 appeared to be one of the tumor suppressor genes inactivated in this context.

The aberrant expression of some HSC and myeloid markers is a hallmark of human ETP-ALL (1, 2). Therefore, we analyzed the expression profiles of Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL cells by utilizing the gene sets generated from defined murine hematopoietic fractions (23). As expected, the enrichment of the gene signature of HSCs was significantly greater in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL cells than in WT DN2 cells (Figure 5J), supporting the human ETP-ALL–like nature of Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic cells. We confirmed that the expression of Hlf and Hoxa10 was significantly stronger in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL cells by quantitative PCR (Figure 5K). The JAK/STAT and Ras signaling pathways are generally activated in human ETP-ALL cells (2), and the loss of Ezh2 has been shown to enhance Stat3 phosphorylation in p19Arf-deficient thymocytes (13). We also found that JAK/STAT and Ras signaling pathway genes were significantly activated in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL cells (Supplemental Figure 5). The inactivation of PRC2 abrogated the transcriptional program of T cell development genes including Runx1, but resulted in the acquisition of some stem cell–associated gene signatures, leading to the enhanced proliferative capacity of leukemic cells in the absence of p53.

The loss of Ezh2 and p53 induces the propagation of DNA hypermethylation of critical T cell developmental regulators during the leukemic transformation. As described above, a significant portion of the canonical Ezh2-PRC2 targets were transcriptionally silenced or downregulated despite the absence of Ezh2, suggesting that an alternative mechanism is operating in this process during leukemic transformation. We previously reported that the loss of Ezh2 induced aberrant DNA hypermethylation in a significant portion of the CGIs of PRC2 targets in the Lin–Sca-1+c-Kit+ (LSK) hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells of Tet2 hypomorphic mice (Tet2KD/KD), and found a critical role for this epigenetic switch in the pathogenesis of MDS that developed in Ezh2Δ/ΔTet2KD/KD mice (24). In order to elucidate whether this epigenetic switch also took place in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL cells, we performed reduced representative bisulfite sequencing (RRBS) on DN2 cells isolated from WT, Ezh2Δ/Δ, p53Δ/Δ, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ mice at the preleukemic stage and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL DN2 cells. While neither Ezh2Δ/Δ cells nor p53Δ/Δ cells significantly gained hyperdifferentially methylated regions (hyper-DMRs) at the promoter regions (–2.5 kb to +0.5 kb from transcription start site [TSS]) compared with WT cells, DNA hypermethylation was mild in preleukemic Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ cells and robust in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic cells (Figure 6A). Notably, Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic cells established hyper-DMRs at a considerably larger portion of promoter regions than was seen in WT cells and exhibited only a few hypo-DMRs (Figure 6B). These results indicate that the deletion of Ezh2 and p53 alone was not sufficient to induce aberrant DNA hypermethylation, but induced aberrant DNA hypermethylation in a combinatorial manner, particularly during the development of leukemia. Gene ontology (GO) enrichment analyses revealed that hyper-DMRs in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic cells were significantly enriched in genes associated with development, cell adhesion, differentiation, and transcription factor activity (Figure 6C), while hypo-DMRs were enriched in a few categories, such as lipid catabolic processes (Figure 6C), suggesting that DNA hypermethylation plays a role in the development of ETP-ALL.

Figure 6 DNA hypermethylation propagated at promoters of critical genes for T cell developmental regulators following the loss of Ezh2 and p53. (A) Numbers of hypo- and hyper-DMRs at promoters in Ezh2Δ/Δ DN2 cells, p53Δ/Δ DN2 cells, Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ DN2 cells at the preleukemic stage, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic DN2 cells relative to WT DN2 cells. (B) Bars showing differences in the degree of methylation (%) between Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic DN2 cells and WT DN2 cells. (C) GO biological process gene sets significantly enriched in hyper-DMR (red bars) and hypo-DMR (blue bars) genes in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic cells. (D) Scatter plots showing the relationship between the fold enrichment values (ChIP/input) of H3K27me3 (TSS ± 2.0 kb of RefSeq genes) in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic DN1 cells relative to WT DN1 cells and methylation differences in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic DN2 cells relative to WT DN2 cells. (E) Boxes showing the levels of DNA methylation (%) of WT DN2 cells, Ezh2Δ/Δ DN2 cells, p53Δ/Δ DN2 cells, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ DN2 cells at the preleukemic stage and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic DN2 cells in RefSeq genes (All genes) and canonical PRC2 target genes (PRC2 targets). Data are shown as box-and-whiskers plots drawing 10th to 90th percentiles. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (F) Scatter plots showing the relationship between expression changes in RefSeq genes in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic DN2 cells from those in WT DN2 cells and methylation differences in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic DN2 cells from those in WT DN2 cells. (G) ChIP-seq views of H3K27me3 and RRBS data of selected hyper-DMRs in WT DN2 cells, Ezh2Δ/Δ DN2 cells, p53Δ/Δ DN2 cells, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ DN2 cells at the preleukemic stage and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic DN2 cells. Methylation differences between Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic DN2 and WT DN2 cells that were significant are indicated. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test.

We then attempted to elucidate the relationship of epigenetic modifications between DNA methylation and H3K27me3 levels in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic cells at the promoter regions and found that hyper-DMRs were strongly associated with lower levels of H3K27me3 in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic cells than in WT cells (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 6). Furthermore, a significant portion (38%) of hyper-DMRs in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic cells were observed in the canonical PRC2 targets defined in WT DN1 cells (Supplemental Figure 7). Indeed, the PRC2 targets in WT DN1 cells acquired significantly higher levels of DNA methylation than all RefSeq genes in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic cells (Figure 6E). In contrast, the PRC2 targets did not gain DNA hypermethylation in Ezh2Δ/Δ cells, compared with WT cells (Figure 6E). These results indicate that the loss of both Ezh2 and p53 induce the epigenetic switch from H3K27me3 to DNA hypermethylation at the PRC2 target promoter regions during the development of leukemia.

DNA methylation levels at promoter regions do not necessarily correlate with gene expression levels (25, 26). Consistent with this finding, there was no correlation between the levels of DNA methylation and gene expression in Ezh2Δ/Δ, p53Δ/Δ, and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ DN2 cells and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic cells in the present study (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 8). However, we found an epigenetic switch from H3K27me3 to DNA methylation at the promoters of genes encoding nonhematopoietic developmental regulators (e.g., Tbx1 and Sox9) as well as T cell development regulators (e.g., Runx1 and Nr4a3) (Figure 6G) associated with reduced levels of expression in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic cells (Figure 5, D and F). These results imply that the epigenetic switch reinforced the transcriptional repression of key T cell regulator genes, thereby promoting the pathogenesis of ETP-ALL.

Aberrant DNA hypermethylation contributes to the pathogenesis of ETP-ALL. In order to understand the molecular mechanisms underlying the epigenetic switch, we examined expression of Dnmt1, Dnmt3a, and Dnmt3b in DN2 cells by quantitative PCR and found that Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic cells expressed Dnmt genes at levels similar to those of DN2 cells with other genotypes and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ cells at the preleukemic stage (Supplemental Figure 9). We next asked whether pathogenic DNA hypermethylation in these key genes contributed to leukemic transformation. We first knocked down Dnmt1, Dnmt3a, or Dnmt3b by utilizing individual shRNA vectors (Supplemental Figure 10) and assessed the impact of knocking down these methyltransferases in EPT-ALL DN1/2 cells. We found that knockdown of individual Dnmt genes was not effective in canceling the differentiation block of ETP-ALL cells and only partially promoted the differentiation of ETP-ALL cells beyond the DN3 stage, but hardly into DP cells (Supplemental Figure 11), implying that Dnmt1, Dnmt3a, and Dnmt3b establish aberrant DNA hypermethylation and induce the differentiation block in a combinatorial manner.

We then assessed the efficacy of the DNA hypomethylating agent DAC at canceling the differentiation block of Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic cells. Under in vitro differentiation conditions, the DAC treatment did not affect the growth or differentiation of WT DN1/2 cells (data not shown). In contrast, DAC markedly suppressed the growth of Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ CD44+CD25mid leukemic cells in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 7A) and successfully induced the differentiation of leukemic cells into the DP and CD8+ SP stages (Figure 7, B and C). The recovery of the expression of Nr4a3 and Bcl11b was significantly greater, while the expression of Runx1 was moderately stronger in DAC-treated leukemic cells than in dimethylsulfoxide–treated (DMSO-treated) leukemic cells (Figure 7D), indicating that the restored expression of T cell development regulators coordinated to enforce the terminal differentiation of ETP leukemic cells.

Figure 7 Aberrant DNA hypermethylation sensitized ETP-ALL cells to a DNA hypomethylating agent. (A) Total cell counts of control (black line) and DAC-treated (25 nM, blue broken line; 50 nM, blue line) Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL cells monitored for 6 days in the culture (n = 3). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (B) Representative flow cytometric profiles of CD4 and CD8 expression (top) and CD44 and CD25 expression in CD4–CD8– DN cells (bottom) on day 6 of the culture in A. (C) Proportions of CD4+CD8+ DP cells, CD4 SP cells, CD8 SP cells, and CD4–CD8– DN cells in control and DAC-treated (50 nM) cultures on day 6 (n = 4–5). (D) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of the expression of Runx1, Bcl11b, and Nr4a3 in purified DN2 cells harvested from control and ETP-ALL cells treated with 50 nM DAC on day 3 of the culture (n = 6–9). (E) Numbers of hypo- and hyper-DMRs at CGIs and promoters in DAC-induced Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic DN4 cells relative to DMSO-induced Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic DN2 cells. (F) ChIP-seq view of H3K27me3 levels at the Nr4a3 locus in WT and Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic DN1 cells and RRBS data of DNA methylation at the Nr4a3 locus in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic DN2 cells and DAC-induced Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic DN4 cells. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (G) GO biological process gene sets enriched in hyper-DMRs (red bars) and hypo-DMRs (blue bars). (H) Chimerism of CD45.2+ cells in the PB cells of DMSO-treated and DAC-treated (0.2 mg/kg, 3 times a week) Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic mice 3 weeks after the completion of the treatment (n = 4–5). (I) Longer median survival of DAC-treated Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic mice compared with DMSO-treated mice (n = 6). Representative data of the 2 independent experiments are shown. P value is by log-rank test.

In order to examine the impact of DAC on pathogenic DNA hypermethylation in Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ leukemic cells, we performed RRBS on DMSO-treated DN2 leukemic cells and DAC-induced DN4 cells in the culture. We found that DNA methylation levels at CGIs and promoter regions were significantly lower in DAC-induced DN4 cells than in control DN2 cells (Figure 7E), as represented at the Nr4a3 locus (Figure 7F). In addition, GO analysis revealed that hypo-DMRs in DAC-induced DN4 cells compared with control DN2 cells were significantly enriched in genes with development, cell adhesion, differentiation, and transcription factor activity (Figure 7G). These results indicate that pathogenic DNA hypermethylation in key regulatory genes abrogated the operation of the normal network of T cell development genes and contributed to the pathogenesis of ETP-ALL.

Finally, in order to examine whether DAC inhibits the development of ETP-ALL in vivo, we transplanted Ezh2Δ/Δp53Δ/Δ ETP-ALL cells (1 × 106 cells) together with 2 × 106 WT BM cells into lethally irradiated recipient mice and treated the recipient mice with DAC (0.2 mg/kg) or DMSO from 3 weeks after transplantation. Although DAC did not release the differentiation block of leukemic cells in this setting (data not shown), we observed that DAC impeded the expansion of leukemic cells, as evident in the reduced proportion of leukemic cells in the PB (Figure 7H). Consequently, DAC treatment extended the survival of recipient mice (Figure 7I), although the statistical significance was marginal, supporting the idea that DAC would be warranted for a therapy on patients with ETP-ALL harboring the EZH2 mutation.