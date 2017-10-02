No evidence of HIV replication in children on antiretroviral therapy

Children identified as HIV-1 RNA positive at birth and initiated on ART (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94582DS1) as part of the Children with HIV Early Antiretroviral Therapy (CHER) trial (25) were studied for evidence of HIV-1 replication during ART. We used single-genome amplification and sequencing (SGS) to compare HIV p6-PR-RT sequences obtained from plasma or PBMCs near the time of ART initiation (baseline) and after 7 to 9 years on ART (long-term ART) in 10 children (Supplemental Table 1). The fragment analyzed is 1.2 kb in length and covers the p6 region of gag as well as protease and the first 700 bp of reverse transcriptase in the pol gene. The sequences from the 10 children are shown in neighbor-joining (NJ), p-distance trees in Figure 1. Eight had undetectable plasma HIV-1 RNA throughout the period of observation and had initiated treatment by 10 months of age (median: 2.45 months; range: 1.8–9.9 months). Two children, serving as controls, did not have plasma viremia suppression on ART for fifteen to thirty months. To look for evidence of ongoing viral replication during ART, HIV populations in samples taken at baseline were compared with the populations present after long-term ART. Three measures of evolution were assessed for significant change over time: (a) HIV-1 genetic diversity, measured as the average pairwise distance (APD), from early infection to long-term infection; (b) genetic divergence from the founder virus(es) using a test for panmixia (3, 12, 26, 27); and (c) root-to-tip distances in maximum-likelihood (ML) trees (3, 12, 27). ML trees were rooted in 2 ways: first, on an outgroup (HIV subtype C consensus; www.hiv.lanl.gov), and second, on the majority sequence of the baseline sample (Table 1).

Figure 1 Properties of HIV-1 infection in the 10 children studied. HIV sequence diversity was measured as the APD at the indicated time points. Divergence was measured using a test for panmixia, with a P value of less than 0.001 considered significant after correcting for multiple comparisons (8), and by measuring the root-to-tip distances of sequences on phylogenetic trees (longer branches over time indicate viral evolution). A 1-sample t test was used to determine if there was a significant change in APD on ART, and a 2-tailed F test was used to determine whether the root-to-tip slopes were significantly different from 0. All branches are shown as the p-distance in the NJ trees. Baseline HIV sequences were either from PBMC DNA (red triangles) or plasma RNA (red circles), and sequences for long-term ART were all from PBMC DNA (black triangles), sampled at the indicated time points. Blue brackets show sequences with evidence of HIV evolution. Plots to the left of the trees show the plasma HIV RNA viral load (VL) as a function of age. Red and black arrows on the plots indicate the time of collection of samples analyzed by SGS. Red vertical arrows indicate the patient’s age at ART initiation. White symbols indicate samples with an undetectable VL, plotted at the limit of sensitivity of the assay used. The apparent decline in the level of undetectable VL in some samples is due to a switch to an assay with a lower limit of detection. (A and B) Patients with detectable viremia for more than 1 year after the time of the first sample. (C–J) Patients with undetectable viremia for all samples taken after the first sample. The blue arrow indicates a sequence that was omitted in 1 sensitivity analysis, as discussed in the text. Results from a total of 20 samples are included in this figure.

Table 1 HIV diversity, panmixia, and root-tip distances

HIV diversity and evolution in children with unsuppressed viremia. The HIV populations in all children had very low diversity (median APD of 0.20%; range, 0.04%–0.29%) at the first sampling time point (baseline) (Supplemental Table 1 and Table 1) (28), and most had a large rake of identical sequences, which was consistent with a single transmitted/founder virus (29, 30) and provided a low background on which to detect evolution (Figure 1, Figure 2, and Table 1). The 2 children with unsuppressed viremia for 15 and 30 months following the first sample (Figure 1, A and B; patient identifiers [PIDs] ZA001 and ZA002) showed clear evidence of HIV evolution: significant increases in viral diversity and a low probability of panmixia (Figure 1, A and B, and Table 1); significantly longer root-to-tip distances in ML trees (Table 1); and obvious clusters of sequences on longer branches in NJ trees (Figure 1, A and B); indicating the emergence of new viral variants over time. One of the two viremic children also had a population of sequences after eight years on ART that remained identical to the founder virus (Figure 1A; PID ZA001), suggesting that these proviruses are in long-lived, possibly proliferating, cells harboring the original transmitted variant.

Figure 2 HIV-1 diversity as a function of age. Changes in the APD at baseline compared with 7 to 9 years of viremia suppression on ART. The 2 children with unsuppressed viremia are shown in red and the others in black. The heavy dashed lines show the linear regression for all relevant sequences in aggregate, with the slopes and R2 values indicated. Results from a total of 20 samples are included in this figure.

HIV diversity and evolution in children on ART with suppressed viremia. The viral populations in the 8 children with fully suppressed viremia for the sampling interval were noticeably different from the viremic children. In all but 1 of the children, there was no evidence of evolution by any method applied (Figure 1, C–J, and Table 1), and none of the trees showed populations of divergent sequences on separate nodes or longer branches after long-term ART compared with those at baseline, consistent with a lack of virus replication and evolution during ART. One of the children (PID ZA003) did show an increase in viral diversity from 0.04% to 0.10% (P = 0.003) (10) over time, but no other test (panmixia or slope of root-to-tip distances in ML trees) showed results consistent with evolution (Figure 1C and Table 1). The NJ tree (Figure 1C) revealed that the difference in diversity in PID ZA003 between the early and late samples was attributable to 1 sequence on a longer branch (indicated with a blue arrow in Figure 1C). When this sequence was removed from the tree (not shown), the diversity difference became nonsignificant (0.04% vs. 0.03%; P = 0.6). The HIV DNA level in this child on long-term ART was very low (1.5 proviruses per million PBMCs); consequently, only 7 sequences were obtained, increasing the likelihood that a single sequence could unduly influence diversity estimates. Of note, all 7 sequences, including the variant on the longer branch, were included in all other analyses. Overall, the test for panmixia and analyses of root-to-tip distances showed no evidence of HIV evolution in any child whose viremia was fully suppressed on ART from the time of its initiation.

Persistence of HIV in cells infected prior to ART through cellular proliferation. Populations of identical proviral DNA sequences were observed after long-term ART in all of the children with suppressed viremia and may have been from the proliferation of infected cells during ART (1, 31). In all cases, some of the identical sequences present after 7 to 9 years of ART were exact matches to the baseline variants. Two children (PID ZA003 and ZA004) had almost no viral diversity at baseline (0.04% and 0.11% APD, respectively), were initiated on ART at approximately 2 months of age, and had HIV DNA levels of only 1.5 and 23.6 copies per million PBMCs after 8 years on ART. Also, the HIV sequences within the infected cells that persisted on ART were essentially identical to those at baseline (i.e., no nucleotide divergence was observed above the background for SGS [ref. 32]). These examples provide the clearest evidence that HIV did not evolve for 8 years on ART and strongly imply that HIV replication is halted by ART in both the blood and LNs, since it is known that cells continually traffic from the lymphatics into the blood (10, 11). Overall, the analyses for all 8 children indicate that when ART suppresses viremia below the limit of detection of assays used clinically, viral replication is blocked, and only archival variants persist in cells, which may expand through cell proliferation, as has been observed in adults and children (2, 31).

Comparison of NJ and BEAST phylogenetic analyses. To compare our phylogenetic methods with those used by others (10), we also generated trees from the same data set using BEAST (Bayesian evolutionary analysis sampling trees) (http://beast.bio.ed.ac.uk/) (Figure 3). One example is shown in Figure 3B and is compared with a NJ tree of the same sequences (Figure 1D and Figure 3A). The sequences are numbered for cross-reference between all the trees in Figure 3. It is clear that the time-stamped Bayesian method in BEAST using a strict molecular clock (10) forces the appearance of evolution, even in cases in which the populations do not vary beyond the level of random variation expected from SGS sampling. In addition, identical HIV variants cannot be readily identified in trees generated by BEAST using such time-stamped parameters, because all sequences are assigned an “evolutionary distance” by the program, such that sequences sampled later are placed on separate nodes and longer branches than are identical sequences present at baseline (2, 31). This artifactual appearance of evolution occurs because a time stamp, associated with the sample collection date, is used in the algorithm to generate the tree. Thus, the “evolution” in the tree produced by BEAST is largely a result of artifacts from algorithmic assumptions that are not appropriate for visualizing intra-patient HIV evolution, for estimating HIV evolutionary rates in patients on ART, or for drawing conclusions regarding HIV replication during ART.

Figure 3 Comparison of analytical approaches. (A) NJ tree of the sequences from a child (PID ZA004) who started treatment at less than 3 months of age and had full viremia suppression for 8.9 years (Supplemental Table 1). This tree is identical to that shown in Figure 1D for the same child. Red triangles indicate single-genome DNA sequences obtained 9 months after ART initiation. Black triangles indicate single-genome DNA sequences obtained 8 years later. The distance tree shows that the populations did not shift for 8 years on ART; populations at both time points were almost completely homogeneous, with only 8 nucleotide differences in 16,800 bases at baseline and 9 nucleotide differences in 19,200 bases 8 years later. The founder sequences persisted across the sampling time points. (B) The same sequences analyzed by BEAST using a strict molecular clock (as in ref. 10) show divergence over time, despite the identity of most sequences at both time points. Individual sequences are numbered identically in the 2 trees shown in A and B. (C) Simulated NJ distance tree using the estimated HIV evolution rate of 6.24 × 10–4 substitutions/site/month from ref. 10, applying the baseline sequences from the same child as in A and B. The simulated tree shows artifactual evolution, while the actual tree shows no evidence of sequence divergence after 8 years of ART.

Simulated NJ tree after 8 years on ART using HIV evolutionary rate. To investigate further the accuracy of a previous report (10), we made NJ trees that contained both the baseline sequences from the same patient (PID ZA004) and the sequences that would be present in the blood after 8 years if evolution on ART had occurred at the rate recently reported (6.24 × 10–4 substitutions/site/month) (10), with trafficking of newly infected cells from LNs to the blood, as was previously proposed (10, 11) (Figure 3C). Comparison with the actual NJ tree derived from the same sequences (Figure 1D and Figure 3A) revealed obvious topological differences (Figure 3C) and indicated that the evolutionary rate reported in ref. 10 was grossly overestimated. To show that our simulation model accurately reflects the accumulation of mutations in vivo, we performed the same simulation for the children (ZA001 and ZA002) who served as replication controls using evolutionary rates calculated from the change in the root-to-tip distances over time for these children. The simulated NJ trees for each control are shown in Supplemental Figure 1 and have topologies similar to those of the actual trees in Figure 1, A and B. The results of these analyses indicate that the more appropriate method for evaluating the population structure and divergence of HIV populations during ART is NJ tree construction, which does not make any assumptions regarding evolution or impose a time stamp, but only displays the absolute genetic differences among variants in the population.