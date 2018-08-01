P2X7R mutation disrupts the NLRP3-mediated Th program and predicts poor cardiac allograft outcomes

A detailed description of the methods used in this study is provided in the Supplemental Methods.

Genotyping of P2X7R rs3751143

DNA was extracted from anticoagulated peripheral blood samples obtained from each patient using the Qiagen QIAamp DNA Blood Mini Kit (51104, Qiagen). Genotypes were determined using an Applied Biosystems TaqMan Human SNP Genotyping Assay (4351376, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for rs3751143 in accordance with the manufacturer’s protocol.

Study cohorts and clinical endpoints

In order to study the effects of rs3751143, we have established a large international cohort of 747 cardiac-transplanted patients, which includes the US-based Clinical Trials in Organ Transplantation-05 (CTOT-05) cohort, the Northern Italian Transplant (NIT, Bergamo, Italy) group, and the Inter-Regional Transplant Association (AIRT, Bologna, Italy). Genotype and immunological and clinical outcomes were evaluated in all patients (Supplemental Table 1).

The CTOT-05, an observational study designed to understand the natural history of cardiac allograft vasculopathy, comprises 200 cardiac-transplanted patients enrolled in the United States from June 2007 to July 2011. Coronary artery vasculopathy, as defined by a change in MIT of ≥0.5 mm through intracoronary ultrasonography (IVUS) (35) between study entry and 12 months, was assessed. Of the 200 patients enrolled in the CTOT-05, 148 were genotyped, and IVUS was performed in 102 patients.

The NIT cohort consists of 187 patients who underwent cardiac transplantation at Divisione Cardiovascolare, Ospedali Riuniti in Bergamo, Italy, from 1985 to 2012. Acute rejection episodes, either clinically assessed and/or proven by biopsy, were recorded over a period of 12 months after transplant. Patients were grouped according to number of episodes (either higher or lower than 3) that required medical intervention and/or hospitalization within the first year. Of the 187 patients enrolled, 187 were genotyped, and acute rejection episodes were observed in 181 patients.

The AIRT cohort consists of 360 cardiac-transplanted patients followed within the Heart Failure and Heart Transplant Program at the Department of Experimental Diagnostic and Specialty Medicine, S. Orsola Hospital in Bologna, Italy, between 1985 and 2013. Clinical outcome was defined by the occurrence of major adverse cardiac events (MACEs), which included nonfatal myocardial infarction, coronary revascularization, and hospitalization for graft failure, over a long-term follow-up (10 years) from the time of transplantation (36). Of the 360 patients enrolled, 359 were genotyped, and data on MACEs for follow-up of at least 10 years from the time of transplantation were available in 130 patients.

Patients carrying the mutant allele for P2X7R in either the homozygous or the heterozygous state were included in the analysis of clinical outcome. Blood was collected according to the following timeline: 1.1 ± 0.4 years of follow-up in the CTOT-05 cohort; 5 ± 1.2 years of follow-up in the NIT-Bergamo cohort; and 15 ± 0.8 years of follow-up in the AIRT-Bologna cohort. Fifty healthy volunteers matched for age and sex were chosen as controls (Supplemental Table 4). The study was approved by the ethics committee of each participating institution.

Immunological studies

PBMC isolation and CD4+ T cell purification. PBMCs were isolated from 10-ml blood samples collected from cardiac-transplanted patients (Supplemental Table 2) and from nontransplanted patients using Lymphoprep (07801, Stem Cell Technologies) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Cells were then frozen in vials containing 5 × 106 cells/ml and stored at –80°C. After thawing, PBMCs were recovered in culturing medium consisting of RPMI 1640 (31870017, Life Technologies) supplemented with 10% FBS (12103C-500ML, Sigma-Aldrich), 2 mM l-glutamine (25030081, Life Technologies), 100 U/ml penicillin (15140122, Life Technologies), for 48 hours, and CD4+ T cells were then isolated using a CD4 Positive Isolation Kit (130-090-877, Miltenyi Biotec) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The purity of the isolated CD4+ T cell population routinely exceeded 95%.

Flow cytometry and intracellular cytokine staining of human cells. Primary antibodies included anti–human CD45 (560178), CD4 (561030), CD8 (560774), CD25 (560503), CCR7 (557648), CD127 (557938), IFN-γ (554702), IL-4 (554484), IL-10 (554498) (all BD Biosciences); IL-17 (12-7178-41), CD45RO (MHD45R005) (both Thermo Fisher Scientific); and CD3 (300330, BioLegend). FITC-conjugated anti–mouse P2X7R (APR-008-F) was purchased from Alomone Labs. Alexa Fluor 700–conjugated anti–human NLRP3 (IC7578N) was purchased from R&D Systems. Purified anti–human NLRP3 (IC7578G) and Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated anti–rabbit NLRP3 (IC7578G) were purchased from R&D Systems and BD Biosciences, respectively. Resting cells were activated with PMA (5 ng/ml; 13-144, Sigma-Aldrich) and ionomycin (500 ng/ml; 13909, Sigma-Aldrich) for 3 hours; then brefeldin A (2 μM; B7651, Sigma-Aldrich) was added. Cells were harvested in FACS tubes and placed on ice. Cells were then washed with FACSFlow (342003, BD Biosciences) and processed for intracellular cytokine staining with saponin 0.5% (47036, Sigma-Aldrich) and formaldehyde 2% (F8775) for fixation and permeabilization. Anti–phospho-STAT5–PE (pY694, clone 47, 562077, BD Biosciences) was used to assess intracellular phospho-STAT5 expression per the manufacturer’s instructions.

Human Th cell differentiation. CD4+ T cells isolated from recovered PBMCs were stimulated with anti-CD3-Ig (1 μg/ml; HMCD0300, Life Technologies), anti-CD28-Ig (2 μg/ml; CD2800, Life Technologies), and rIL-2 (50 U/ml; 202-IL, R&D Systems). For Th1 differentiation, rIL-12 (2.5 ng/ml; 219-IL, R&D Systems) and anti–IL-4 (5 μg/ml; 204-IL, R&D Systems) were added. For Th2 differentiation, rIL-4 (12.5 ng/ml; 504-RL, R&D Systems), anti–IFN-γ (5 μg/ml; AHC4032, Invitrogen), and anti–IL-10 (5 μg/ml; 501505, BioLegend) were added. For Th17 differentiation, rIL-1β (1290-IL, R&D Systems), rIL-6 (206-IL, R&D Systems), and rTGF-β (240-B, R&D Systems) (final concentration 10 ng/ml) were added. After 4 days, cells were harvested and stained for FACS analysis. Th1 cells were defined as producing IFN-γ, Th2 cells were defined as producing either IL-4 or IL-10, and Th17 cells were defined as producing IL-17. For detailed Th17 characterization, the expression of CCR6 (563922, BD Biosciences), CCR10 (56769, BD Biosciences), and IL-22 (12-7229-41, Thermo Fisher Scientific) was also assessed.

Human peripheral IL-17 levels. Levels of IL-17 were measured using an IL-17 Human Quantikine ELISA kit (D1700, R&D Systems) per the manufacturer’s instructions. Plasma samples from cardiac-transplanted patients (Supplemental Table 2) and from nontransplanted patients were diluted per kit protocol and analyzed by an ELISA plate reader according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Luminex cytokine measurement. Levels of cytokines were assessed in culture supernatants of CD4+ T cells using the Bio-Plex Pro human cytokine 17-plex panel (M5000031YV, Bio-Rad) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. The Hu Th17 IL-22 set (171BA008M, Bio-Rad) was used to detect IL-22.

Intracellular calcium response of human CD4+ T cells. Isolated PBMCs were thawed, and recovered CD4+ T cells were purified as described above. CD4+ T cells were then cultured in RPMI 1640 (Life Technologies) supplemented with 10% FBS, 2 mM l-glutamine, and 100 U/ml penicillin (Life Technologies). After 48 hours, cells were resuspended at 1 × 107 cells/ml and incubated in 2.5 μM fluo-3AM (73881, Sigma-Aldrich) for 45 or 60 minutes at 25°C and then diluted and used at 2 × 106 or 4 × 106 cells per time point. Calcium peak response and area under the curve were measured upon stimulation with 500 μM benzoyl ATP (BzATP; B6396, Sigma-Aldrich).

Large cation dye uptake of human CD4+ T cells. Isolated CD4+ T cells obtained from PBMCs of carrier and noncarrier patients were resuspended in NaCl medium (145 mM NaCl, 5 mM KCl, 5 mM glucose, 0.1% BSA, 10 mM HEPES, pH 7.5), equilibrated at 37°C for 5 minutes, and incubated with 25 μM ethidium+ or 1 μM YO-PRO-1++ in the absence or presence of BzATP (2 mM) for 5 minutes. Incubation with nucleotides was halted by the addition of an equal volume of ice-cold NaCl medium (20 mM MgCl 2 ) followed by centrifugation (300 g for 5 minutes). Cells were washed once with NaCl medium, and events were collected using a BD FACS Celesta (BD Biosciences) (excitation 488 nm, emission collected with 575/26 PE and 515/20 FITC band-pass filters for ethidium+ and YO-PRO-1++, respectively) (37). Membrane integrity was assessed using the BD Horizon Fixable Viability Stain 510 kit (564406, BD Biosciences) to exclude dead cells. The mean fluorescence intensity of relative cation uptake was determined using FlowJo software (version 8, Tree Star).

Interventional in vitro studies

Anti–IL-17 (10 μg/ml; MAB3171-100, R&D Systems), CE-224,535 (50 μM; provided by Pfizer), RMT1-10 (100 μg/ml; BE0133, BioXCell), rapamycin (6 ng/ml; R8781, Sigma-Aldrich), and cyclosporine (100 ng/ml; PHR1092, Sigma-Aldrich) were used in vitro in a Th17 assay using concentrations already tested and described or according to blood levels used in drug monitoring (17, 38–42). Cells were stimulated with BzATP (50 μM) for 24 hours to activate P2X7R in vitro as previously described (20). The effect of inflammasome activation was tested by addition of the inflammasome inhibitor CP-456773 (200 μM; PZ0280, Sigma-Aldrich) to short-term BzATP (5 mM) stimulation for 1 hour in vitro as already described (43).

Transcriptome profiling

Total RNA was extracted from CD4+ T cells isolated from PBMCs obtained from each group of patients, using the RNeasy Mini Kit (74104, Qiagen) with on-column DNase I digestion. Next, 3 μg total RNA from each sample was reverse-transcribed using the RT2 First Strand kit (330401, SABiosciences). The Human Inflammasome RT2 Profiler PCR Array (PAHS-097Z, Qiagen) platform was used to quantitatively measure the expression of a panel of genes using SYBR Green–based real-time PCR (Supplemental Table 3).

qRT-PCR analysis

RNA from isolated CD4+ T cells was extracted using TRIzol Reagent (15596026, Ambion), and quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis was performed using TaqMan assays (Life Technologies) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. qRT-PCR data were determined using the relative quantification method, and ACTB served as a reference housekeeping gene. Statistical analysis compared gene expression across all cell populations for each patient via 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons between the population of interest and all other populations. Statistical analysis was performed also using the software RT2 profiler PCR Array Data Analysis (Qiagen). For 2-group comparisons, Student’s t test was used. Analysis was performed in triplicate after isolation of cells. The main characteristics of primers used are reported in Supplemental Table 10.

Immunoprecipitation

Isolated CD4+ T cells obtained from carrier and noncarrier patients were incubated on ice for 45 minutes in lysis buffer containing 150 mM NaCl, 5 mM EDTA, 20 mM Tris, pH 7.5, 1% Triton X-100, 1 mM benzamidine, 1 mM phenylmethylsulfonyl ﬂuoride, and protease inhibitor cocktail (P8340, Sigma-Aldrich). Lysates were centrifuged at 20,000 g for 5 minutes before precipitation. Total protein content of cell lysates was measured with the Bradford assay. Dynabeads Protein A (10001D, Life Technologies) were used for immunoprecipitation according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Dynabeads were preincubated with polyclonal rabbit anti-NLRP3 (768319, R&D Systems) and polyclonal rabbit anti-P2X7R (P8232-2ML, Sigma-Aldrich) antibodies before addition of lysates (20).

Immunoblotting. Total proteins of CD4+ T cell samples were extracted in Laemmli buffer (Tris-HCl 62.5 mmol/l, pH 6.8, 20% glycerol, 2% SDS, 5% β-mercaptoethanol), and their concentration was measured. Thirty-five micrograms of total protein was electrophoresed on 7% SDS-PAGE gels and blotted onto nitrocellulose (10401196, Schleicher & Schuell). Blots were then stained with Ponceau S. Membranes were blocked for 1 hour in TBS (Tris 10 mmol/l, NaCl 150 mmol/l), 0.1% Tween-20, 5% nonfat dry milk, pH 7.4 at 25°C, incubated for 12 hours with rat anti-NLRP3 (MAB7578, R&D Systems) diluted 1:250 or with rabbit anti-P2X7R (P8232, Sigma-Aldrich) diluted 1:200 in TBS–5% milk at 4°C, washed 4 times with TBS–0.1% Tween-20, then incubated with goat anti-rat–HRP (sc-2006, Santa Cruz Biotechnology) or goat anti-rabbit–HRP (P0448, Agilent Technologies) diluted 1:500 in TBS–5% milk, and finally washed with TBS–0.1% Tween-20. The resulting bands were visualized using enhanced chemiluminescence (32132, SuperSignal, Pierce Biotechnology Inc.).

Immunofluorescence

Immunofluorescence analysis of CD4+ T cells was performed using the following primary antibodies: rat anti-NLRP3 (MAB7578, R&D Systems) with a 1:100 dilution and rabbit anti-P2X7 (P8232, Sigma-Aldrich) at a 1:50 dilution. Secondary antibodies were as follows: donkey anti-rat–TRITC (712-025-150, Jackson ImmunoResearch) and donkey anti-rabbit–FITC (711-095-152, Jackson ImmunoResearch), at a 1:50 dilution. Analysis of immunofluorescence and collection of images were conducted using a confocal system (TCS SP5 laser scanning confocal, Leica).

Quantification of NLRP3 and P2X7R protein

CD4+ T cells extracted from PBMCs of carrier and noncarrier patients were lysed according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, cells were pelleted and supernatants removed by centrifugation. Cells were then resuspended in PBS after 3 washing steps and lysed by ultrasonication 4 times. Cellular debris was further removed by centrifugation, and supernatant was collected for use in ELISA (NLRP3 and P2X7R: MBS917009 and MBS9426859, respectively, from LSBio) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Levels of NLRP3 or P2X7R protein, normalized per milligram or microgram of total protein and/or per cell number when applicable, were assessed and calculated.

NLRP3 small RNA interference and overexpression

CD4+ T cells obtained from noncarrier transplanted patients were cultured in vitro with or without anti-CD3/anti-CD28 stimulation. After 24 hours of culture, 750 ng of small interfering RNA (siRNA; Flexitube siRNA SI02634030, Qiagen) in 100 μl culture medium without serum and with 6 μl HiPerFect Transfection Reagent (301704, Qiagen) was incubated to allow for formation of transfection complexes. Analysis of NLRP3 gene silencing was performed at 24 and 48 hours by evaluation of the mRNA expression of Th2- and Th17-related factors. Control siRNA was used as a negative control to confirm the effect of gene silencing. CD4+ T cells obtained from transplanted carrier patients were cultured in vitro with or without anti-CD3/anti-CD28 stimulation. NLRP3-overexpressing CD4+ T cells were obtained by transfection with Lipofectamine 2000 (11668-019, Life Technologies) per the manufacturer’s instructions. The NLRP3 plasmid (RG220952) was provided by OriGene.

Subcellular localization

Subcellular fractionation of CD4+ T cells was performed using the Qiagen Qproteome Cell Compartment kit (37502, Qiagen), which enables the sequential isolation of proteins associated with the cytosol, membranes, nucleus, and cytoskeleton from cell lysates.

Briefly, cells were isolated as previously described and then pelleted. Cytosolic extraction buffer was added, and the respective fraction was isolated by centrifugation. Addition of membrane extraction buffer was used to obtain the membrane fraction per the manufacturer’s instructions. Expression of NLRP3 and of P2X7R was further assessed in each fraction using an ELISA kit as described above. NLRP3 or P2X7R in each cell fraction was reported as picograms per microgram of total NLRP3 or P2X7R, and data were expressed as percentage of NLRP3 or of P2X7R detected in each compartment.

Assessment of NLRP3 DNA binding using modified ChIP

We performed chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) using an Agarose ChIP Kit (26156, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Briefly, CD4+ T cells were isolated as above, and protein-DNA complexes were stabilized and then extracted. In vivo cross-linking was achieved with formaldehyde. To lyse, extract, and solubilize the cross-linked complexes, the Thermo Fisher Scientific Chromatin Prep Module was used (included in the kit), thus reducing contamination of the chromatin-bound DNA from other cellular compartments and enriching samples for NLRP3. Once chromatin was digested, immunoprecipitation of NLRP3 was performed as described above (see “Immunoprecipitation”). To analyze protein-binding sequences, genomic DNA was sheared into small pieces with enzymatic digestion per the manufacturer’s instructions. After proteinase digestion and cross-link reversal, DNA was purified, and expression of genes of interest (IRF4, IL-4) was assessed using a TaqMan Copy Number Assay (Hs0201197cn, Hs00092447cn, Applied Biosystems). Expression of genes was normalized to that of total non-immunoprecipitated DNA extracted from the same number of cells.

Ubiquitin-mediated culturing experiments

CD4+ T cells isolated from carrier and noncarrier PBMCs were cultured as previously described in the presence of an inhibitor of protein synthesis, cycloheximide (C4859-1ML, Sigma-Aldrich), and NLRP3 and P2X7R protein was quantified at baseline and 30, 60, 90, and 120 minutes and at baseline and 30 and 90 minutes, respectively, in order to evaluate ubiquitin-mediated degradation. The ubiquitin inhibitor MG132 (M8699, Sigma-Aldrich) was added in order to block ubiquitin-mediated degradation, and NLRP3 or P2X7R was quantified at the same time points described above (44, 45).

Bioinformatic analysis and protein modeling

The P2X7R intracellular sequence (from residues 360–595) was submitted to I-TASSER algorithms for 3D protein structure prediction as previously described (46), producing 10 models, the best of which had a normalized Z score of 1.17.

Bacterial killing

CD14+ cells were isolated from PBMCs of carrier and noncarrier patients using CD14 microbeads (130-050-201, Miltenyi), followed by cell culture over 7 days in RPMI 1640 supplemented with 10% FBS, 25 mM HEPES, M-CSF (50 ng/ml), penicillin (100 U/ml), and streptomycin (100 mg/ml). Cells were then coincubated with equal numbers of E. coli for 24 and 48 hours. Lysates obtained were plated onto agar plates, and viable bacteria were counted (CFU) (47, 48).

ELISPOT autoimmune assay

An ELISPOT assay (552138, BD Biosciences) was used to measure IFN-γ production by responder cells when restimulated with vimentin peptide (2105-VI, R&D Systems) (31). Vimentin peptide (20 μg/ml), anti-CD3- and anti-CD28-Ig (1 μg/ml and 2 μg/ml, respectively; CD0300 and CD2800, Life Technologies), tetanus toxoid mixture (1 μl; Diftavax, Sanofi Pasteur), or IA-2 (100 μg/ml; Pierce Biotechnology Inc.) was used to stimulate 1 × 105 responder PBMCs obtained from carrier and noncarrier patients for 48 hours. Spots were counted using an ImmunoSpot analyzer (CTL Europe GmbH) as previously described (15).

Statistics

Continuous variables are presented as means and standard errors, and categorical variables are presented as proportions. We used independent sample t tests to compare continuous variables and χ2 test/Fisher’s exact test to compare categorical variables. For multiple comparisons, 1-way or 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test between the group of interest and all other groups was used. All multivariable analyses were adjusted for age and sex. Univariable and multivariable logistic regression methods were used to model the relationships between risk factors and outcomes of interest. Two-tailed P values less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant.

Study approval

Human and animal studies were approved by the appropriate institutional review board(s) of Boston Children’s Hospital (Boston, Massachusetts, USA); Ospedale S. Orsola Malpighi (Bologna, Italy); and Ospedali Riuniti di Bergamo (Bergamo, Italy). Written informed consent was received from participants prior to inclusion in the study.