Deficiency of tumor suppressor NDRG2 leads to attention deficit and hyperactive behavior

Hyperactivity in Ndrg2–/– mice. We generated Ndrg2–/– mice by targeting exons 2–6 (Supplemental Figures 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94455DS1) to determine the potential physiological or pathological roles of NDRG2 in the brain. Two-month-old Ndrg2–/– mice exhibited significantly increased locomotor activity in their individual home cages compared with their WT littermates over the course of 24 hours (Supplemental Figure 3). Ndrg2–/– mice had much higher locomotor activity at night than during the day, which is consistent with their nocturnal nature (23, 24). We then examined mouse locomotor activities with the open-field test and found that the Ndrg2–/– mice showed a significant increase in total distance traveled (approximately 2-fold) and number of lines crossed (Figure 1, A and B). Similarly, the mean moving velocity of the Ndrg2–/– mice was increased approximately 2-fold compared with that of the WT mice (Figure 1C). However, the Ndrg2–/– and WT mice spent similar amounts of time in the center region of the open field (Figure 1D), indicating that the Ndrg2–/– mice displayed a hyperactivity phenotype without altered baseline anxiety. The specificity of this NDRG2 deficiency–induced hyperactivity was supported by its independence from other behaviors, including gait pattern (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) and muscle strength in the hanging wire test (Supplemental Figure 4C). Interestingly, heterozygous (Ndrg2+/–) mice exhibited normal locomotor activity in the open-field test (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 1 Ndrg2–/– mice display ADHD-like symptoms. (A–D) The locomotor activity of 2-month-old WT and Ndrg2–/– mice in an open field is presented as the total distance traveled (A), number of lines crossed (B), velocity (C), and locomotion in the center of the field (D). n = 10 KO; n = 9 WT. **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. (E–G) Attention and impulsivity were detected in the WT and Ndrg2–/– mice with a visual 5-CSRTT (E) and are represented by the accuracy percentage (F) and premature response percentage (G), respectively. n = 9 KO; n = 9 WT. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Wilcoxon’s rank sum test. (H–J) The short-term (H) and long-term (I) memory of the WT and Ndrg2–/– mice were examined with the novel object recognition test. (J) Heatmaps show the time spent exploring both familiar and novel objects. The circles represent the objects’ locations. n = 9 KO; n = 9 WT. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Wilcoxon’s rank sum test. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM (A–D). Horizontal bars indicate medians (F–I).

In addition, the hyperactive behavior of the Ndrg2–/– mice was reduced with age. The Ndrg2–/– mice did not show significant differences from WT mice in locomotor activity at 8 or 12 months (Supplemental Figure 6), suggesting that the NDRG2 deficiency may be related to self-curing psychiatric diseases, such as ADHD.

Ndrg2–/– mice display altered attention and impulsivity. We first investigated the attention and impulsivity of the Ndrg2–/– mice with the 5-choice serial reaction time task (5-CSRTT) to evaluate whether the NDRG2-deficient mice exhibited ADHD-like symptoms (25, 26). The animals were trained on a visual detection task that required attentional engagement (Figure 1E). A response to the illuminated hole reflects attention (accurate response), whereas a premature response before a light appears suggests impulsivity (premature response). The Ndrg2–/– mice exhibited fewer correct responses and a greater number of premature responses than their WT littermates (Figure 1, F and G).

The baseline performances of the Ndrg2–/– and WT mice in the 5-CSRTT differed. The animals were subjected to a 6-step training schedule defined by specific criteria (Supplemental Table 1) to allow them to fully learn the task before the formal 5-CSRTT experiments occurred. However, only the WT mice met the target criteria in the subsequent challenges. The Ndrg2–/– mice exhibited more incorrect and premature responses during the training process (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B) than the WT mice did, whereas the number of omitted responses was similar between the Ndrg2–/– and WT mice (Supplemental Figure 7C).

Ndrg2–/– mice exhibit impaired memory. Several animal models of ADHD exhibit cognitive deficits, such as impaired memory (27–29), which are consistent with the clinical symptoms of the multiple behavioral abnormalities in children with ADHD (30, 31). Thus, we investigated both short- and long-term memory in the Ndrg2–/– mice. In a novel object recognition test, when 1 of 2 identical objects (familiar objects) was replaced with a new, differently shaped object (novel object) (Supplemental Figure 8A), the WT mice spent more time exploring the novel object than the familiar one at 1 hour and 24 hours after training, whereas the Ndrg2–/– mice did not exhibit a preference for the novel object (Figure 1, H–J). The total amount of time spent exploring the identical objects in the familiar process was similar between the WT and Ndrg2–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 8B). Therefore, the Ndrg2–/– mice exhibited impairments in both short- and long-term memory.

Ndrg2–/– mice with hyperactivity do not respond to methylphenidate. Canonical ADHD-associated hyperactivity should be alleviated by methylphenidate, a psychostimulant that increases dopamine release and is routinely used to treat ADHD (32, 33). Surprisingly, the hyperactivity of the Ndrg2–/– mice was not effectively suppressed by methylphenidate treatment (Supplemental Figure 9), suggesting that a unique neurobiological mechanism mediates NDRG2 deficiency–induced hyperactivity. Interestingly, approximately 35% of patients with ADHD do not respond to methylphenidate-like compounds (34, 35).

Enhanced θ EEG rhythms in the Ndrg2–/– mice. Children with ADHD and animal models of ADHD show increased θ-band power in EEG (28, 36). Therefore, we recorded EEGs in WT and Ndrg2–/– mice. The θ rhythms were further analyzed in the range of 4 to 8 Hz. The Ndrg2–/– mice showed a substantially higher θ rhythm percentage in the total EEG in the frontal cortex than the WT mice (Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 Enhanced excitatory transmission in the Ndrg2–/– brain. (A) Representative traces and spectrogram of θ EEG rhythms in WT and Ndrg2–/– mice. (B) Quantitative θ rhythm percentage of the total EEG in the frontal cortex of the WT and Ndrg2–/– mice. n = 6 KO; n = 6 WT. *P < 0.05, Wilcoxon’s rank sum test. (C–E) Measurements of interstitial glutamate and dopamine concentrations in the mPFC (C), hippocampus (Hip.) (D), or striatum (E) of WT and Ndrg2–/– mice. n = 6 per group. **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. (F) Representative sEPSC recordings in the WT and Ndrg2–/– hippocampal CA1 pyramidal neurons (upper trace). Amplitudes and frequencies of the sEPSCs (lower histogram, left and right, respectively) were quantified. n = 12 per group. **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM.

Increased interstitial glutamate levels and excitatory transmission at Ndrg2–/– excitatory synapses. We analyzed the levels of neurotransmitters known to be associated with ADHD in the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC), hippocampus, and striatum to characterize the pathophysiological mechanisms underlying NDRG2 deletion–induced ADHD-like behaviors. Notably, the concentrations of interstitial glutamate and aspartate were significantly higher in the mPFC, hippocampus, or striatum of the Ndrg2–/– mice than in the WT mice (Figure 2, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 10). However, the levels of dopamine, which are strongly associated with ADHD, as well as the levels of GABA, norepinephrine, and serotonin, were similar in the WT and Ndrg2–/– mice (Figure 2, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 10). These results may explain the failure of the methylphenidate treatment to reduce the hyperactivity of the Ndrg2–/– mice.

Because glutamate is an important neurotransmitter in excitatory synaptic transmission, we investigated synaptic transmission in the mouse hippocampus. Spontaneous excitatory postsynaptic currents (sEPSCs) from CA1 pyramidal neurons of Ndrg2–/– and WT mice were recorded. The Ndrg2–/– glutamatergic neurons exhibited a substantial increase in sEPSC amplitude compared with WT neurons. However, there were no differences in EPSC frequency between WT and KO neurons (Figure 2F). This enhancement of excitatory synaptic transmission is consistent with the increased interstitial glutamate levels in the Ndrg2–/– mice.

Next, we determined whether glutamate receptor sensitivity to exogenous glutamate or glutamate receptor subtype expression was altered in the Ndrg2–/– mice. First, we recorded the evoked glutamate receptor-mediated excitatory postsynaptic currents (EPSCs) in the pyramidal neurons of striatum, hippocampus, and mPFC with exogenous glutamate (25 μM) stimulation (Supplemental Figure 11, A, D, and G). Compared with baseline, glutamate treatment markedly enhanced EPSC amplitude in the striatum and hippocampus (Supplemental Figure 11, B, C, E, and F). However, there were no differences in enhancement of EPSC amplitude between WT and KO mice. In addition, the EPSC amplitude was consistent with or without glutamate stimulation in the mPFC in both the WT and KO mice (Supplemental Figure 11, H and I). Second, we investigated the expression levels of 2 major ionotropic glutamate receptors, NMDA receptors (NMDARs) and α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazole propionic acid receptors (AMPARs), in the synaptosomes of the hippocampus in the Ndrg2–/– and WT mice. The surface and total levels of NR1/NR2A/NR2B (subunits of NMDARs) and GluR1/GluR2/GluR3 (subunits of AMPARs) were similar between the Ndrg2–/– and WT mice (Supplemental Figure 12). Together, these data suggest that the increased interstitial glutamate levels induced by NDRG2 deficiency caused no changes in glutamate receptor subtype expression or receptor sensitivity to exogenous ligand stimulation. Note that, compared with the WT mice, the Ndrg2–/– mice exhibited an approximately 4-fold to 5-fold increase in interstitial glutamate (Figure 2, C–E). We speculate that the increased interstitial glutamate activated glutamatergic neurons, but not to an extent that was sufficient to alter glutamate receptor expression or receptor sensitivity in the Ndrg2–/– mice.

Given that the hyperactive behavior of the Ndrg2–/– mice was reduced with age (Supplemental Figure 6), we further investigated the levels of interstitial glutamate and glutamate receptor subtype expression in the Ndrg2–/– mice at 8 months. Unexpectedly, the levels of interstitial glutamate were still notably higher in the mPFC, hippocampus, and striatum of the Ndrg2–/– mice than in the WT mice at 8 months (Supplemental Figure 13, A–C). However, we found a significant decrease in NMDARs and AMPARs on the synaptic surface in the Ndrg2–/– hippocampus compared with those in the WT hippocampus at 8 months (Supplemental Figure 13, D and E). These results suggest that the spontaneous reduction with age in hyperactivity in the Ndrg2–/– mice depends on the decreased glutamate receptor expression rather than on an alteration in interstitial glutamate levels.

Astroglial NDRG2 is required for interstitial glutamate clearance. NDRG2 is mainly expressed in astrocytes, but not in neurons or microglia (Supplemental Figure 14), and astrocytes are the predominant cell type contributing to the clearance of glutamate from the synaptic space. To further explore the accumulation of interstitial glutamate at the Ndrg2–/– excitatory synapses, we investigated the glutamate clearance ability of the Ndrg2–/– astrocytes. We isolated astrocytes from mouse brains and found that the rate and amount of glutamate uptake were significantly lower in the Ndrg2–/– astrocytes than in the WT astrocytes at various time intervals (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Astroglial glutamate uptake is suppressed in Ndrg2–/– mice. (A) Glutamate concentrations in the media from cultured astrocytes isolated from WT or Ndrg2–/– mice were measured at various time intervals. Data were obtained from 3 independent measurements, and each experiment was performed in quadruplicate. **P < 0.01, repeated-measures ANOVA. (B) Levels of the glutamate uptake-associated proteins NDRG2, EAAT1, EAAT2, Na+/K+-ATPase α1 (ATPase α1), and Na+/K+-ATPase β1 (ATPase β1) in WT and Ndrg2–/– astrocytes were analyzed by densitometry of immunoblots of whole-cell lysates and normalized to β-tubulin. Representative immunoblots from 3 independent experiments are shown. **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM. (C–F) Analysis of the coimmunoprecipitation of the NDRG2, EAAT1/EAAT2, and Na+/K+-ATPase β1 proteins in the WT astrocytes using antibodies specific to Na+/K+-ATPase β1 (C), NDRG2 (D), EAAT1 (E), or EAAT2 (F) as the precipitation antibody. Representative immunoblots from 3 independent experiments are shown. (G) Levels of NDRG2, EAAT1, EAAT2, Na+/K+-ATPase α1 (ATPase α1), and Na+/K+-ATPase β1 (ATPase β1) in the Ndrg2–/– astrocytes infected with control lentivirus (LV-control) or Na+/K+-ATPase β1 lentivirus (LV-ATPase β1). Representative immunoblots from 3 independent experiments are shown. **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM. (H) Glutamate concentrations in the media from cultured Ndrg2–/– astrocytes infected with control lentivirus or Na+/K+-ATPase β1 lentivirus were measured at various time intervals. Data were obtained from 3 independent measurements, and each experiment was performed in quadruplicate. **P < 0.01, repeated-measures ANOVA.

Interstitial glutamate in the brain is largely taken up by excitatory amino acid transporter 1 (EAAT1) and EAAT2, which are mainly expressed in astrocytes (37). The functions of EAAT1 and EAAT2 are driven by the transmembrane Na+ gradient. The ion pump Na+/K+-ATPase maintains the Na+ gradient by exporting 3 Na+ and importing 2 K+ ions (38). We examined the expression levels of the molecules that participate in this process to determine the mechanism by which NDRG2 regulates interstitial glutamate clearance. Immunoblot analysis revealed that the levels of the EAAT1, EAAT2, and Na+/K+-ATPase β1 proteins, but not Na+/K+-ATPase α1, were notably decreased in the cultured Ndrg2–/– astrocytes (Figure 3B). We also found decreased EAAT1, EAAT2, and Na+/K+-ATPase β1 expression in the mPFC, hippocampus, and striatum in the Ndrg2–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 15). Thus, the stability of Na+/K+-ATPase β1 requires NDRG2 expression, which is consistent with our previous report showing that NDRG2 inhibited the ubiquitination and degradation of Na+/K+-ATPase β1 (39).

Na+/K+-ATPase and EAAT1/2 are physically associated with a single macromolecular complex in the plasma membrane (40, 41). Therefore, we speculated that a dynamic NDRG2-Na+/K+-ATPase β1–EAAT1/2 complex is required for the normal expression and function of EAAT1/2 in astrocytes. Using an anti-Na+/K+-ATPase β1–specific antibody, NDRG2, EAAT1, or EAAT2 proteins were precipitated (Figure 3C). In addition, proteins associated with Na+/K+-ATPase β1, EAAT1, or EAAT2 were individually precipitated with an anti-NDRG2 antibody (Figure 3D). Interactions among NDRG2, Na+/K+-ATPase β1, and EAAT1/2 were also detected in the EAAT1 or EAAT2 antibody–precipitated complex (Figure 3, E and F). Thus, we speculated that Na+/K+-ATPase β1 is required for the normal expression and function of EAAT1/2. To confirm the function of Na+/K+-ATPase β1 in astroglial EAAT1/2 expression and glutamate uptake, we used a lentivirus system to overexpress Na+/K+-ATPase β1 in cultured Ndrg2–/– astrocytes. The expression levels of EAAT1 and EAAT2 were recovered by restoring the Na+/K+-ATPase β1 protein levels (Figure 3G). Glutamate clearance was also markedly rescued after the overexpression of exogenous Na+/K+-ATPase β1 in the Ndrg2–/– astrocytes (Figure 3H).

In addition, there were no differences in the expression levels of EAAT1/2 and Na+/K+-ATPase α1/β1 between day and night (Supplemental Figure 16). There is substantial evidence that glutamate release peaks at night in the mouse brain, which is consistent with mouse behavioral rhythms (23, 24). These results suggest that the increase in glutamate release during the night underlies the significantly enhanced locomotor activity in the Ndrg2–/– mice at night (Supplemental Figure 3).

An NDRG2 peptide corrects ADHD-like behaviors in Ndrg2–/– mice. We constructed different NDRG2 deletion mutations to identify the region in NDRG2 that is required for binding and stabilizing Na+/K+-ATPase β1. We found that a region encompassing aa residues 141–239 was critical for the interaction between NDRG2 and Na+/K+-ATPase β1 (Figure 4, A–C). Next, we subdivided NDRG2 aa residues 141–239 into 5 fragments (Figure 4D) and synthesized 5 peptides containing human immunodeficiency virus-type 1 transactivator of transcription (TAT), a tool that can deliver target peptides through the blood-brain barrier and cell membranes (42, 43).

Figure 4 An NDRG2 peptide increases Na+/K+-ATPase β1 stability and rescues the suppression of glutamate uptake in Ndrg2–/– astrocytes. (A–C) Coimmunoprecipitation of Flag-tagged full-length NDRG2 (aa 1–371) and its different truncation mutants (aa 1–272, 1–140, 141–239, 240–371, and 141–371) with Myc-tagged full-length Na+/K+-ATPase β1 in HEK293 cell lysates using Flag (A) or Myc (B) as the precipitation antibody. Representative immunoblots from 3 independent experiments are shown. (C) Schematic and results of the interactions. (D) NDRG2 peptides TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160), TAT-NDRG2(aa 161–180), TAT-NDRG2(aa 181–200), TAT-NDRG2(aa 201–220), TAT-NDRG2(aa 221–239), and the TAT-control peptide with a scrambled sequence. (E) Na+/K+-ATPase β1 expression kinetics in the Ndrg2–/– astrocytes following the administration of the TAT-control or TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) peptide with emetine (a protein synthesis inhibitor). Representative immunoblots (left) from 3 independent experiments are shown. Relative Na+/K+-ATPase β1 levels normalized to the β-tubulin levels were quantified by densitometry at various time intervals (right). **P < 0.01, repeated-measures ANOVA. (F) Glutamate levels in the media of cultured Ndrg2–/– astrocytes were measured at various time intervals following the administration of the TAT-control or TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) peptide. Data were obtained from 3 independent measurements, and each experiment was performed in quadruplicate. **P < 0.01, repeated-measures ANOVA. (G) Representative sEPSCs in hippocampal CA1 pyramidal neurons from the Ndrg2–/– mice treated with the TAT-control or TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) peptide (upper trace). The amplitudes and frequencies of the sEPSCs (bottom histogram, left and right, respectively) were quantified. n = 12 per group; **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM (E–G).

Astrocytes treated with TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160)-FITC (20 μM) exhibited green fluorescence in their cytoplasm and processes, indicating intracellular peptide uptake (Supplemental Figure 17). TAT peptides can potentially cross the cellular membrane immediately, and TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160)-FITC accumulation was detectable in astrocytes within 5 minutes of application (Supplemental Figure 17). We then examined the stability of the Na+/K+-ATPase β1 protein after treating the Ndrg2–/– astrocytes with the NDRG2 peptides. TAT-control or TAT-NDRG2 peptides and emetine (a protein synthesis inhibitor) were simultaneously added to Ndrg2–/– astrocytes, and cells were harvested at various time intervals. The half-life of Na+/K+-ATPase β1 was much longer in the presence of TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) than with the TAT-control, TAT-NDRG2(aa 161–180), TAT-NDRG2(aa 181–200), TAT-NDRG2(aa 201–220), or TAT-NDRG2(aa 221–239) (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 18), indicating that aa residues 141–160 of NDRG2 are critical for the interaction with and stabilization of endogenous Na+/K+-ATPase β1. The protein levels of EAAT1/2 and Na+/K+-ATPase β1 were also notably rescued after TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) treatment of Ndrg2–/– astrocytes (Supplemental Figure 19A). In addition, the administration of the TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) significantly rescued the rate and amount of glutamate clearance compared with the treatment with TAT-control peptide in the Ndrg2–/– astrocytes (Figure 4F). In the WT astrocytes, neither the protein half-life of Na+/K+-ATPase β1 (Supplemental Figure 20A) nor astroglial glutamate clearance (Supplemental Figure 20B) was significantly enhanced after 20 μM TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) treatment. These results suggest that endogenous NDRG2 sufficiently bound and stabilized Na+/K+-ATPase β1 in the WT astrocytes, while 20 μM TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) peptide lacked competitive binding with Na+/K+-ATPase β1. However, the TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) peptide exhibited strong binding ability with Na+/K+-ATPase β1 under NDRG2 deficiency conditions.

Next, we tested whether TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) could attenuate the increased excitation in the Ndrg2–/– mice. TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160)-FITC was injected into Ndrg2–/– mice through the subclavian vein. Peptide accumulation was detectable in the Ndrg2–/– brains within 30 minutes of application, peaked at 2 hours, and remained detectable for 8 hours after injection (Supplemental Figure 21A). TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160)-FITC could enter astrocytes (Supplemental Figure 21B) in different mouse brain regions. The protein levels of EAAT1/2 and Na+/K+-ATPase β1 were notably rescued in the mPFC, hippocampus, and striatum in the Ndrg2–/– mice 2 hours after TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) injection (Supplemental Figure 19B). Consistent with the increase in glutamate clearance in vitro, interstitial glutamate levels were remarkably reduced in the Ndrg2–/– mPFC, hippocampus, and striatum following TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) injection (Supplemental Figure 22). In addition, TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) treatment effectively reduced sEPSC amplitude in the Ndrg2–/– glutamatergic neurons (Figure 4G). These results further support the suppression of astroglial glutamate clearance as a mechanism for elevated excitation in the Ndrg2–/– brain.

Finally, we sought to determine whether the NDRG2 peptide–induced enhancement of astroglial glutamate clearance could rescue ADHD-like behaviors in the Ndrg2–/– mice. As a result, TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) injection substantially mitigated the hyperactivity of the Ndrg2–/– mice (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 23). Furthermore, TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) injection reversed the distractibility and impulsivity of the Ndrg2–/– mice (Figure 5, C and D). However, we did not observe an amelioration of the memory impairment in the Ndrg2–/– mice after treatment with the NDRG2 peptide (Figure 5, E–G). Similar to the NDRG2 peptide–induced reductions in behavioral abnormalities, the administration of the TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) peptide significantly reduced the aberrant θ EEG rhythms in the Ndrg2–/– mice (Figure 5, H and I). These results indicate that the TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) peptide is an effective treatment for ADHD-like symptoms in the Ndrg2–/– mice.

Figure 5 NDRG2 peptide corrects ADHD-like behaviors in Ndrg2–/– mice. (A, B) The locomotor activity of Ndrg2–/–mice that were intravenously injected with TAT-control or TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) is presented as the total distance traveled (A) and number of lines crossed (B). n = 9 TAT-control; n = 9 TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160); **P < 0.01; Student’s t test. (C–D) Attention and impulsivity were detected in Ndrg2–/– mice following TAT-control or TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) injections and are presented as accuracy percentages (C) and premature response percentages (D), respectively. n = 9 TAT-control; n = 9 TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160). *P < 0.05, Wilcoxon’s rank sum test. (E–G) Short-term (E) and long-term memory (F) of the Ndrg2–/– mice was assessed using the novel object recognition task after the administration of the TAT-control or TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) peptide. (G) Heatmaps of the results of the novel object recognition test. n = 9 per group. Wilcoxon’s rank sum test. (H) Representative traces and spectrogram of θ EEG rhythms in Ndrg2–/– mice. (I) Quantitative θ rhythm percentage of total EEG in the frontal cortex of Ndrg2–/– mice following TAT-control or TAT-NDRG2(aa 141–160) injections. n = 6 per group. *P < 0.05, Wilcoxon’s rank sum test. Horizontal bars indicate medians (C–F). Error bars indicate mean ± SEM (A, B, I).

A SNP in the NDRG2 gene is associated with ADHD in children. To determine whether NDRG2 deficiency is associated with the development of ADHD in humans, we genotyped the NDRG2 gene on chromosome 14q11.2 in 2 independent cohorts of Chinese children (a total of 151 patients with sporadic ADHD and 162 controls). The subjects with ADHD and the controls were age- and sex-matched (Table 1). We verified that 14 SNPs located in NDRG2 from the dbSNP database were indeed polymorphic (Figure 6A). However, only one of these SNPs, rs1998848, was associated with ADHD susceptibility after Bonferroni’s correction. Compared with the homozygous genotype (CC), the heterozygous genotype (CT) was more strongly associated with increased risk of ADHD (cohort 1: 6.3-fold; cohort 2: 8.1-fold) (Table 1).

Figure 6 SNP rs1998848 in NDRG2 exon 2 is associated with susceptibility to ADHD and suppression of NDRG2 expression. (A) Fourteen polymorphic SNPs in a 10-kb region containing the NDRG2 gene. The rs1998848 SNP in exon 2 (star) is the only SNP associated with ADHD susceptibility. The numbers indicate the exon sequence. The open reading frame is located in exon 3. (B) The NDRG2 promoter, exon 1, and exon 2 with the major allele C (pGL3-C) or minor allele T (pGL3-T) of rs1998848 were inserted upstream of the luciferase reporter gene. The pGL3-basic vector (pGL3) was used as a negative control. (C) The relative luciferase activity (firefly luciferase/Renilla luciferase) of pGL3-C, pGL3-T, or pGL3 was analyzed in HEK293 cells. Luciferase activity experiments were performed in triplicate, and data were obtained from 3 independent measurements. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey-Kramer post hoc test. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM. (D) Relative levels of NDRG2 mRNA in the peripheral blood cells of the heterozygous (CT) patients (5 cases), homozygous (CC) patients (5 cases), and homozygous controls (5 cases). The values were normalized to β-actin, and control 1 was designated 1. Data were obtained from 3 independent measurements, and each experiment was performed in quadruplicate. **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with the Tukey-Kramer post hoc test. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM.

Table 1 Association between NDRG2 rs1998848 allele frequencies and ADHD susceptibility

Because rs1998848 is located in exon 2 of NDRG2, immediately before the open reading frame located in exon 3, we speculated that rs1998848 plays a functional role in NDRG2 expression. To test this hypothesis, we constructed a luciferase reporter plasmid by inserting the 1,168-bp promoter, exon 1, and exon 2 sequences of the NDRG2 gene carrying the C or T residue of rs1998848 upstream of the luciferase gene (Figure 6B). We observed a greater than 6-fold increase in luciferase activity in cells expressing the major allele (C) sequence and an approximately 2-fold increase in luciferase activity in cells expressing the minor allele (T) sequence compared with the levels of the empty control (Figure 6C). In addition, compared with homozygous genotype (CC) patients and homozygous genotype (CC) controls, the mRNA levels of NDRG2 in the peripheral blood cells of heterozygous genotype (CT) patients were significantly decreased (Figure 6D). These results suggest that NDRG2 expression is affected by rs1998848, with the ADHD susceptibility-associated minor allele contributing to a reduction in NDRG2 expression.