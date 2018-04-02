Chronic fractalkine administration improves glucose tolerance and pancreatic endocrine function

Animals and treatments. Seven-week-old male WT C57BL/6J, Cx3cr1gfp/gfp knockin mice and B6.Cg-Tg(Ins1-EGFP)1Hara/J mice were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory and fed normal chow diet (NCD) until they were subjected to 60% HFD (Research Diets Inc.). For acute and chronic FKN-Fc injection studies, mice were randomly separated into 2 groups and subjected to vehicle or FKN-Fc administration. When 10 mg/kg FKN-Fc was injected i.p. into normal mice, the FKN-Fc level peaked at 598.9 μM in 4 hours and decreased to 31.6 μM in 24 hours. Since the dose of 100 ng/ml native FKN (chemokine domain) used in in vitro studies corresponds to 10.5 μM, 10 mg/kg dose was used in the every-other-day injection protocol in NCD mice. We used 30 mg/kg in HFD mice to assure maximal effects. Intraperitoneal glucose and insulin tolerance tests were performed as described previously (62, 63). Mouse clamp experiments were performed as described previously (63, 64). During the clamps, insulin was infused at a constant rate of 8.0 mU/kg/min.

For testing acute effects of FKN-Fc administration, mice were fasted for 6 hours, i.p. injected with glucose (1 g/kg) alone or glucose (1 g/kg) + FKN-Fc (10 mg/kg) and blood glucose and plasma insulin levels were measured. For chronic FKN-Fc treatment studies, WT or CX3CR1 KO mice were fed HFD for 10 weeks and then i.p. injected with 30 mg/kg FKN-Fc every other day for an additional 8 weeks. 6 hours before measuring glucose tolerance and serum insulin levels, mice were given a final FKN-Fc administration and the food was withdrawn.

Plasma protein measurements. Plasma insulin (ALPCO) and glucagon (Mercodia) levels were measured by ELISA. Plasma FKN-Fc levels were measured by a sandwich ELISA method.

Immunohistochemistry and relative β cell mass calculation. Immunohistochemistry analyses of mouse pancreatic tissues were performed as described previously (27). Anti-insulin antibody was purchased from DAKO (catalog IS200). Anti–active caspase-3 antibody was purchased from Cell Signaling (catalog 9579; clone D3E9). Anti-CX3CR1 antibody was purchased from Torrey Pines Biolabs Inc. (catalog TP501). Anti-glucagon (catalog ab10988) antibody was purchased from Abcam. Islet mass was calculated as relative percentage of β cell mass per body weight = [pancreas weight × (insulin-positive β cell area/total pancreatic section area)3/2] / body weight × 100.

Flow cytometry analysis of CX3CR1 expression in primary islet cells. Isolated islets were dispersed by pipetting 20 times in 0.25% trypsin/EDTA diluted in Eagle minimal essential medium (MEM) (catalog 10-010-CV; Life Technologies) without calcium or magnesium, then washed in MEM. The approximate yield was about 100,000 cells per 100 islets. Five hundred thousand cells were then incubated with 1:1,000 dilution of LIVE/DEAD Aqua (catalog L34957; Invitrogen) and 1:100 dilution of anti-CD16/32 antibody (catalog 14-0161-82; eBioscience) for 30 minutes on ice in PBS, washed twice, and incubated with anti-CX3CR1–PerCP/Cy5.5 antibody in PBS containing 2% FBS (catalog 149009; Biolegend). Cells were fixed overnight in BD stabilizing fixative (catalog 338036; BD Biosciences), washed twice, and permeabilized using an intracellular staining kit (catalog 00-5521-00; eBioscience). Cells were then incubated with the following antibodies diluted in PBS containing 2% FBS: anti-insulin–Alexa Fluor 647 (catalog 565689; BD Biosciences) and anti-glucagon–BV421 (catalog 565891; BD Biosciences). After washing, cells were acquired on a BD Canto RUO flow cytometer. During analysis, all gates were set relative to “fluorescence minus one” controls containing all fluorochromes minus the one of interest.

Measurement of insulin and glucagon secretory activity. Primary mouse islets were isolated and static GSIS assays were performed as described previously (27). For measuring glucagon release, αTC1 cells were incubated in 1 mM glucose DMEM for 16 hours and washed twice with Krebs-Ringer Bicarbonate (KRB) buffer (2.5 mM CaCl 2 /2H 2 O, 1.16 mM MgSO 4 /7H 2 O, 1.2 mM KH 2 PO 4 , 4.7 mM KCl, 114 mM NaCl, 25.5 mM NaHCO 3 , 20 mM HEPES/Na-HEPES, and 0.2% BSA). Glucagon release was measured after incubation of the cells in KRB buffer supplemented by 1 mM glucose with FKN for 1 hour. αTC1 cells were purchased from ATCC. Min6 cells were obtained and maintained as described previously (27). Absence of mycoplasma contamination was tested and confirmed in Min6 and αTC1 cells.

Caspase-3/7 activity and viable cell activity assays. Caspase-3/7 activity and viable cell activity were measured using an ApoLive-Glo Multiplex Assay kit (Promega).

ADP, ATP, and cAMP level measurement. Intracellular cAMP, ADP, and ATP levels in αTC1 or Min6 cells were measured using a Bridge-It cAMP assay kit (Mediomics LLC) and ADP and ATP detection assay kits (Cayman Chemical; Biovision), respectively. Briefly, for cAMP measurement, αTC1 cells were plated in 96-well plates at a density of 5 × 104 cells per well. After 2 days, medium was replaced with 1 mM glucose KRB buffer for 2 hours. The buffer was removed and replaced with the following for 1 hour: 1 mM glucose KRB, 1 mM glucose KRB + 100 nM insulin, 1 mM glucose KRB + 10 ng/ml (or 100 ng/ml) native mouse fractalkine (mFKN), 1 mM glucose KRB + 100 nM GLP-1, 25 mM glucose KRB, or 1 mM glucose KRB + 10 ng/ml (or 100 ng/ml) mFKN + 100 ng/ml pertussis toxin. After the incubation period, the Bridge-It Cyclic AMP Designer Assay was used to determine intracellular cAMP levels per the manufacturer’s instructions (catalog 122934; Mediomics LLC).

Primary mouse hepatocyte isolation and in vitro glucose production assay. Mice were infused through the inferior vena cava with a calcium-free HEPES-phosphate buffer (pH 7.4) for 10 minutes followed by a collagenase solution (Liberase TM; Roche) for 10 minutes. The digested livers were excised, and hepatocytes were collected and washed 5 times in buffer by centrifuging at 70 g for 5 minutes. Cells were further purified by centrifugation (2,400 g for 10 minutes) over a Percoll density gradient (1.06 g/ml). Primary mouse hepatocytes were allowed to attach for 6 hours on collagen-coated plates in Williams’ Medium E (Catalog 12551-032; Life Technologies) fortified with nonessential amino acids, GlutaMAX (catalog 35050-061; Life Technologies), antibiotics, 10% FBS, and dexamethasone (10 nM) and cultured overnight in the same medium without serum. Cultures were then washed in HEPES phosphate-salt-bicarbonate (HPSB) buffer (10 mM HEPES, 4 mM KCl, 125 mM NaCl, 0.85 mM KH 2 PO 4 , 1.25 mM Na 2 HPO 4 , 1 mM MgCl 2 , 1 mM CaCl 2 , and 15 mM NaHCO 3 ) containing 0.2% free fatty acid–free BSA, and incubated in the same buffer containing FKN, insulin (10 nM), and/or glucagon (10 ng/ml) and substrates for 3 hours in a 5% CO 2 incubator. 14C-pyruvate (2 mM, 0.5 μCi pyruvate per incubation) was used as substrate. Incubations were carried out in 0.5 ml buffer in 24-well plates containing 0.25 million cells per well. At the end of incubation, the buffer solutions were transferred to 1.7-ml microcentrifuge tubes and added with 0.25 ml 5% ZnSO 4 and 0.25 ml 0.3 N Ba(OH) 2 suspensions to each tube, followed by addition of 0.5 ml water. After centrifugation, supernatants were transferred to a fresh set of tubes and assayed for radiolabeled glucose released into the medium by separation of radiolabeled glucose by mixed-bed ion-exchange resins, AG-501x8 resins (Bio-Rad). Two hundred milligrams of resins were added to each tube, vortexed intermittently for 15 minutes, and centrifuged, and the supernatants were transferred to scintillation vials for counting radioactivity. Cells on the plates were dissolved in 1N NaOH for protein estimation.

Tissue lipid content measurement. Levels of lipid contents in liver samples were measured as described previously (63).

Electrophysiology. For single-cell experiments, Min6 or αTC1 cells were cultured on poly-l-lysine–coated coverglass chips and used 2 days after plating. Cells were transferred to culture medium containing 0.5 or 2 mM glucose 16 hours before experiments. K ATP channel currents in Min6 and αTC1 cells were recorded using the patch-clamp technique with an EPC 9 patch-clamp amplifier (HEKA Elektronik) at a sampling rate of 3.5 kHz. Patch electrodes had a resistance between 6 and 9 MΩ when filled with internal solution for whole-cell recording. External solutions contained the following (in mM): (a) 2.5 mM KCl solution: 135 NaCl, 2.5 KCl, 2 CaCl 2 , 1 MgCl 2 , 2 d-glucose, and 10 HEPES; and (b) 40 mM KCl solution: 105 NaCl, 40 KCl, 2 CaCl 2 , 1 MgCl 2 , 2 d-glucose, and 10 HEPES. All external solutions were adjusted to pH 7.4 with NaOH. Internal pipette solution contained (in mM): 105 KCl, 10 HEPES, 1 MgCl 2 , 1 CaCl 2 , 10 EGTA, and 0.6 Na-ATP, pH 7.2 adjusted with KOH. The current was expressed as current density (I, pA/pF) to compensate for different cell sizes. Recordings were performed at room temperature (22°C–24°C). Inhibition of K ATP channel activity by FKN was calculated as inhibition of K ATP current = {1 – [(I –90 – I –40 ) FKN – (I –90 – I –40 ) glibenclamide ] / [(I –90 – I –40 ) 40 KCl – (I –90 – I –40 ) glibenclamide ]} × 100, where I –90 and I –40 are the current density at –90 mV and at –40 mV, respectively. Basal zero current level was obtained with 1 μM glibenclamide. To measure K ATP activity in β and α cells contained in intact primary mouse islets, the islet cell types were identified in 2 ways. Functionally, membrane currents were measured after the voltage was stepped from –70 mV to 0 mV with a K+-containing solution in the pipette along with tetraethylammonium (TEA; an inhibitor of voltage-gated K+ channels) in extracellular solution. This TEA-containing extracellular solution has been suggested in previous reports (65). In these new recordings, we have observed 2 major patterns of membrane current: (a) slowly inactivating Ca2+ currents without rapidly activating or inactivating Na+ currents, and (b) Na+ currents followed by rapidly inactivating TEA-resistant K+ currents. These 2 different patterns have previously been reported as characteristic of β and α cells, respectively. To confirm that this functional identification method using current patterns for α and β cells in intact islets is accurate, we prepared primary islets from transgenic mice expressing GFP under the control of the insulin 1 promoter [B6.Cg-Tg(Ins1-EGFP)1Hara/J]. We tested whether each of the unique patterns of electrical activity for β and α cells matches with GFP positivity or negativity of the islet surface cells. As seen in Supplemental Figure 4, A and B, all of the GFP+ cells we tested exhibited slowly inactivating Ca2+ currents, without rapidly activating or inactivating Na+ currents, consistent with previous reports (65). On the other hand, most of the GFP– surface islet cells exhibited Na+ currents, followed by rapidly inactivating TEA-resistant K+ currents. Therefore, cells exhibiting the slowly inactivating Ca2+ currents without any Na+ currents were considered as β cells, while the cells exhibiting Na+ currents followed by transient TEA-resistant K+ currents were considered as α cells. The external solution for identifying islet cell types contained (in mM): 120 NaCl, 2.5 KCl, 10 CaCl 2 , 1 MgCl 2 , 2 d-glucose, 10 HEPES, 10 tetraethylammonium chloride (TEA-Cl), pH 7.4 adjusted with NaOH. VDCC activity in Min6 cells was recorded using the whole-cell patch-clamp technique with an EPC 9 patch-clamp amplifier (HEKA Elektronik). Ca2+ channels were activated by voltage steps from –80 mV to various membrane potentials (–70 to +20 mV) with 10 mV increments with an extracellular solution containing 10 mM CaCl 2 . For time course measurements of VDCC activity, the external solution contained (in mM): 130 NaCl, 2.5 KCl, 2 CaCl 2 , 1 MgCl 2 , 10 TEA-Cl, 10 HEPES, and 10 d-glucose, pH 7.2 adjusted with NaOH. The 2 mM CaCl 2 was replaced by 10 mM CaCl 2 to enhance Ca2+ channel currents. The internal pipette solution contained (in mM): 130 Cs-glutamate, 10 CsCl, 10 HEPES, 1 MgCl 2 , 3 EGTA, 3 MgATP, and 0.3 NaGTP, pH 7.2 adjusted with CsOH. Membrane potential in Min6 and αTC1 cells was recorded in the current clamp mode of perforated whole-cell configuration in an internal solution containing (in mM): 76 K 2 SO 4 , 10 KCl, 10 NaCl, 1 MgCl 2 , 5 HEPES, and 0.25 mg/ml amphotericin B, pH 7.35 adjusted with KOH. Extracellular solutions consisted of (in mM): (a) 2 mM glucose external solution for Min6 cells: 135 NaCl, 2.5 KCl, 2 CaCl 2 , 1 MgCl 2 , 2 d-glucose, and 10 HEPES; and (b) 0.5 mM glucose external solution for αTC1 cells: 140 NaCl, 3.6 KCl, 1.5 CaCl 2 , 0.5 MgSO 4 , 0.5 NaH 2 PO 4 , 5 NaHCO 3 , 0.5 d-glucose, and 10 HEPES, pH 7.4 adjusted with NaOH. The external solutions were changed by a local solution perfusion system that maintains the temperature of perfusates at 35°C–37°C (66). The recordings were semiautomatically analyzed using a macro written in Igor (WaveMetrics). For ΔV m calculation in Min6 cells, average V m for 30 seconds right before high glucose challenge was subtracted from the average V m during 1 minute starting 1 minute after first AP spike or 30 seconds after FKN application. Averages of AP frequency and peak size were calculated for the same 1 minute period of time or 30 seconds after FKN application.

Fluorescence measurements of intracellular Ca2+. To measure [Ca2+] i in single cells, αTC1 cells were loaded with 4 μM Ca2+-sensitive Fura-2 AM for 30 minutes in the presence of 0.01% pluronic F-127 and 100 μM sulfinpyrazone. Fura-2 dye was excited at 340 and 380 nm using a Polychrome IV (TILL Photonics, FEI Life Sciences), and the emission fluorescence was recorded at greater than 470 nm every 2 seconds using an EMCCD camera (Photometrics Technology) in an inverted Nikon TE2000 microscope equipped with a ×20 objective lens. A cell-free region was used for background fluorescence correction. The external solutions contained the following (in mM): 10 mM glucose external solution: 135 NaCl, 3.6 KCl, 1.5 CaCl 2 , 0.5 MgSO 4 , 0.5 NaH 2 PO 4 , 5 NaHCO 3 , 10 d-glucose, and 10 HEPES, pH 7.4 adjusted with NaOH; for 0.5 mM glucose external solution, 140 mM NaCl was used, instead of 135 mM. The Ca2+ measurements were performed similarly to current recordings (66).

Relative apoptotic activity assays in primary mouse islet cells. Primary mouse islets were incubated with trypsin solution, and the dispersed islet cells were plated. After overnight incubation for adhesion, cells were washed and incubated in low-glucose (2.8 mM) or high-glucose (16.7 mM) DMEM supplemented with 0.2% free fatty acid–free BSA or 400 μM palmitate-conjugated BSA in the presence or absence of FKN-Fc treatment for 48 hours. Relative apoptotic activity was calculated by normalization of caspase-3/7 activity by viable cell activity in each well.

Oxygen consumption. Min6 cells were plated at 20,000 per well in XF96 plates for 48 hours. Culture medium was changed to lower-glucose (2 mM) medium the night prior to the experiment. Two hours before the assay, the medium was changed to 120 mM NaCl, 3.5 mM KCl, 2.3 mM CaCl 2 , 0.04 mM KH 2 PO 4 , 1 mM MgCl 2 , 0.1% BSA, 5 mM HEPES (pH 7.4 at 37°C), and 0.25 mM glucose. Successive additions from the ports were 16.45 mM glucose, 2 μM oligomycin, 1 mM FCCP, and then 0.25 μM rotenone plus 1 μM antimycin A.

Statistics. Statistical methods were not used to predetermine necessary sample size, but sample sizes were chosen based on estimates from pilot experiments and previously published results such that appropriate statistical tests could yield significant results. Statistical analyses used in the data presented are justified and described in all legends. Parametric tests were used that assume normal distribution, which we showed to be the case when data were plotted as frequencies. Variances were tested by Levene’s test for homogeneity of variance, and variances in the data were not significantly different. Experiments were not performed in a blinded fashion. The results are shown as means ± SEM. All statistical analysis was performed by 2-tailed Student’s t test or ANOVA, unless indicated; P less than 0.05 was considered significant. A representative figure for each experiment is presented without combining of data from different batch experiments, unless indicated in the figure legend.

Study approval. All animal procedures were performed in accordance with an IACUC-approved protocol and the research guidelines for the use of laboratory animals of the University of California, San Diego.