Neutrophil FcγRIIA promotes IgG-mediated glomerular neutrophil capture via Abl/Src kinases

FcγRIIA-mediated neutrophil functions are inhibited by bosutinib, identified in a high-throughput screen. We established an automated, neutrophil reactive oxygen species–based (ROS-based) high-throughput drug screen in primary neutrophils for FcγRIIA inhibitors using plate-bound ICs (BSA and anti-BSA) and a small-molecule library in which FDA-approved drugs are highly represented (50%). Mature neutrophils isolated from γ–/– mice showed minimal H 2 O 2 generation following their incubation with plate-bound ICs, while the same expressing human FcγRIIA (FcγRIIA+/γ–/–) gave a robust ROS response (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94039DS1). Next, the ability of library compounds to inhibit FcγRIIA+/γ–/–-induced ROS was evaluated. Vehicle control (DMSO) and PP2, an inhibitor of Src family tyrosine kinases known to signal downstream of FcγRs (17, 18), served as negative and positive controls, respectively. The screen of 8,483 compounds yielded 84 hits (1% hit rate), defined as those that have an inhibitory potential of ≥95% of PP2 (Figure 1A). Of the 30 compounds cherry-picked for a secondary screen (Table 1), the most potent was bosutinib, with an IC 50 of 50–100 nM, which approximated that of PP2 (Figure 1B). Bosutinib is a dual Abl/Src inhibitor currently used in CML patients to inhibit Bcr-Abl, a fusion protein that leads to constitutively active Abl1 (19). Adhesion-dependent ROS generation (20), as occurs in the primary screen with plate-bound ICs, also relies on the CD18 integrin Mac-1 (Supplemental Figure 1B). This is consistent with previous observations that Mac-1 activation by FcγRs sustains neutrophil adhesion (21, 22), which in our case may occur following binding of activated Mac-1 to BSA (23) in the anti-BSA/BSA ICs. To discern the effects of bosutinib on FcγRIIA alone, ROS was evaluated after FcγRIIA cross-linking of neutrophils in suspension; bosutinib reduced ROS generation with an IC 50 of 10–50 nM (Figure 1C) while having no effect on ROS generated after PMA treatment (Figure 1D), which directly activates the NADPH oxidase (24). FcγR engagement leads to the release of enzymes from granules (8) and neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) (3, 25–27), a network of DNA fibers extruded by neutrophils. Bosutinib reduced FcγRIIA-mediated release of enzymes (Supplemental Figure 1C), albeit reduced cell adhesion may also contribute to these results. Bosutinib also inhibited IC-induced NET release but not receptor-independent NETosis induced by the calcium ionophore ionomycin (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Figure 1 A small-molecule screen identifies bosutinib as the lead inhibitor of FcγRIIA functions in neutrophils. (A) FcγRIIA+/γ–/– mouse bone marrow neutrophils (BMNs), suspended in fluorescent ROS probes with library compounds (light blue, at 10 μM), were loaded on BSA/anti-BSA IC–coated plates, and fluorescence was read 1 hour later. The Src inhibitor PP2 (red) and the diluent DMSO (vehicle, deep blue) were positive and negative controls, respectively. A profile with representative “hits” (arrows) is shown. (B) Bosutinib (Bos) and PP2 at indicated doses were evaluated and plotted relative to vehicle (0 nM) (n = 3). (C) BMNs were preincubated with mouse anti–human FcγRIIA and then Bos, PP2, or vehicle (Veh). ROS generation was evaluated upon addition of F(ab′) 2 anti-mouse IgG in a luminol-based assay. A representative profile is shown (left). The average peak level of ROS was normalized to vehicle (right) (n = 3). (D) Bos-pretreated BMNs were stimulated with PMA, and ROS generation was assessed as in C (n = 3). (E) The number of adherent (left) and spread (right) cells on BSA or IC under static conditions of BMNs pretreated with vehicle (–) or Bos (n = 3). (F) Adhesion under shear flow (0.5 dyn/cm2) to BSA- or IC-coated coverslips, of vehicle- or Bos-pretreated BMNs. The data are presented as the average fold induction normalized to the average value of the vehicle (–)/BSA control (n = 3). Neutrophils were treated with 100 nM Bos or 1 μM PP2 unless indicated otherwise (n = 3). Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparison test for B and C to assess dose responsiveness of the drugs compared with vehicle, and for E and F.

Table 1 List of top 10 biologically active compounds that significantly suppressed mouse bone marrow–derived neutrophil ROS generation induced by immobilized ICs

Next, the effect of bosutinib on FcγR-dependent neutrophil adhesion to plate-bound ICs under static and physiological flow conditions was evaluated. Bosutinib reduced the adhesion and spreading of FcγRIIA+/γ–/– neutrophils on ICs under static conditions (Figure 1E), which is both FcγR and Mac-1 dependent (21, 22). Importantly, bosutinib significantly reduced FcγRIIA+/γ–/– neutrophil tethering to immobilized ICs under physiological flow (Figure 1F), which is strictly FcγR dependent (10, 11) and may serve as a surrogate for neutrophil accumulation following intravascular IC deposition. Similarly, human neutrophils treated ex vivo with bosutinib exhibited a significant reduction in FcγRIIA-mediated (but not PMA-mediated) ROS generation (IC 50 of 1–5 nM) (Figure 2, A and B), release of enzymes (Supplemental Figure 1E), adhesion and spreading on ICs under static conditions (Figure 2C), and neutrophil capture on plate-bound ICs under flow (Figure 2D). Likewise, the Abl inhibitors imatinib and nilotinib, which, unlike bosutinib, do not affect Src activity (28), reduced human neutrophil FcγRIIA-mediated ROS generation (Figure 2B) and adhesion to ICs under static (Figure 2C) and flow (Figure 2D) conditions. This suggests that Abl proteins play a key role in these FcγR functions. The Src kinase inhibitor PP2 also reduced ROS generation (Figure 2A) and neutrophil adhesion to ICs under static conditions (Figure 2C) as expected (18). The aforementioned studies evaluating the capture of human neutrophils on immobilized ICs were largely dependent on FcγRIIIB (10, 11), which is GPI-linked but still signals via nonreceptor tyrosine kinase (29). To interrogate the effects of bosutinib specifically on FcγRIIA-mediated capture in human neutrophils, we evaluated neutrophil adhesion to TNF-activated human dermal microvascular endothelial cells (HDMECs) coated with ICs in situ, which results in an increase in neutrophil adhesion compared with TNF alone that is FcγRIIA and not FcγRIIIB dependent (11). As reported (11), ICs increased neutrophil adhesion to TNF-activated endothelial cells, which was abrogated by functional blocking anti-FcγRIIA but not anti-FcγRIIIB antibody (Figure 2E). Importantly, human neutrophil pretreatment with bosutinib or imatinib markedly reduced neutrophil adhesion on TNF-activated/IC-coated HDMECs to levels observed for endothelial cells treated with TNF alone (Figure 2E). Thus, Abl/Src inhibition reduced FcγRIIA-mediated adhesion to ICs while sparing the classical adhesion cascade associated with TNF activation of the endothelium (30).

Figure 2 Bosutinib inhibits FcγRIIA functions in human neutrophils. (A) ROS after FcγRIIA cross-linking (XL) (left) or PMA (right) in bosutinib-pretreated (Bos) and PP2-pretreated neutrophils as in Figure 1, C and D (n = 3). (B) Representative profile of XL-induced ROS after treatment with vehicle or 100 nM Bos, imatinib (Ima), or nilotinib (Nil) (n = 3). (C) Neutrophils pretreated with 100 nM of the indicated compounds, 1 μM PP2, or vehicle (DMSO, –) on BSA- or IC-coated plates, stained with fluorescent phalloidin, and quantitated for adherent cells (left) and spread cell area (right) (n = 3). Representative images are shown. Original magnification, ×600. (D) The number of adherent cells pretreated as in C and drawn across BSA- or IC-coated plates at 1.0 dyn/cm2 was calculated and is presented as the fold induction compared with vehicle (–)/BSA control (n = 3, except for Nil, n = 2). (E) HDMECs were treated without (–) or with (+) TNF and/or anti-CD105 plus a secondary antibody (2°ab). Neutrophils pretreated with anti-FcγRIIIB (3G8), FcγRIIA (IV.3), or isotype (Iso) controls (left panel), or with 100 nM Bos or Ima (right panel), were drawn across HDMECs at 1.5 dyn/cm2. The number of rolling and adherent cells was assessed. Fold induction was relative to untreated HDMECs (n = 3). (F) XL- or PMA-induced ROS in blood leukocytes from 3 CML patients receiving Bos and matched normal volunteers (Ctrl). A representative ROS profile (left panel) and average fold induction relative to the XL (Ctrl) sample (right panel) are shown (n = 3). (G) CML and control leukocytes were analyzed as in D at 1.0 and 1.5 dyn/cm2. Fold induction is relative to the control sample on BSA (Ctrl/BSA) (n = 3). All data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test for A to assess dose responsiveness of the drugs compared with vehicle and also for C–E and G, and by 2-tailed unpaired t test in F.

To determine whether bosutinib reduces FcγR-mediated activity when administered in vivo, FcγR functions were evaluated in neutrophils from CML patients receiving bosutinib. Total leukocytes in peripheral blood of CML patients and matched normal volunteers were evaluated immediately after red blood cell (rbc) lysis, as bosutinib’s effect on neutrophils is reversible over time (data not shown). The percentage of neutrophils and neutrophil FcγRIIA levels on the surface were similar between samples (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). An 80% reduction in FcγRIIA-mediated ROS generation was observed in patients compared with normal volunteers, while PMA-induced ROS was similar in both groups (Figure 2F). The interaction of neutrophils from bosutinib-treated patients with immobilized ICs under flow was significantly reduced compared with the interaction of those from the normal donors (Figure 2G). Neutrophils obtained from newly diagnosed, untreated CML patients exhibited a partial reduction in FcγRIIA-induced ROS generation compared with those from normal volunteers, albeit this was not significant (peak RLU: normal, 1.00 ± 0.83; CML patients, 0.51 ± 0.43; n = 3 per group, P = 0.63).

FcγRIIA activation is initiated by ITAM phosphorylation, which triggers the docking of Syk and its phosphorylation by Src kinases that is followed by several downstream signals, including the phosphorylation and subsequent activation of the Rho GTPase guanine exchange factor Vav; Pyk-2 downstream of Syk; PI3K/Akt; MAPK/ERK; and NADPH oxidase components such as p40phox (17, 18). Bosutinib inhibited FcγRIIA cross-linking–induced phosphorylation of these components as well as Crkl, a known Abl substrate (31) in FcγRIIA/γ–/– neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 3A). Similar results were obtained with human neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Abl1 regulates F-actin polymerization needed for neutrophil FcγRIIA-mediated recruitment and force-induced enhancement of FcγRIIA interaction with IgG. To further interrogate Abl1’s contribution to FcγRIIA functions, we used differentiated human HL-60 cells, which are genetically tractable neutrophil-like cells that express FcγRIIA but have no detectable FcγRIIIB and low expression of CD18 integrins (ref. 11 and data not shown). Treatment with bosutinib or other Bcr-Abl inhibitors significantly inhibited HL-60 cell interaction with ICs under flow (Figure 3A) as demonstrated for human neutrophils (Figure 2D). HL-60 cells were transduced with Abl1 shRNAs to 2 independent sequences that stably reduced Abl1 protein compared with the shRNA control (Figure 3B). Both Abl1 shRNAs significantly attenuated FcγRIIA-mediated ROS generation compared with control shRNA (Figure 3C), while PMA-induced ROS was only partially affected (Figure 3C). Abl1 silencing reduced cell adhesion and spreading on ICs under static conditions (Figure 3D), and markedly inhibited adhesion to ICs under flow (Figure 3E). Abl1-silenced cells exhibited a decrease in FcγRIIA-induced phosphorylation of Crkl but not Pyk-2, Vav, ERK1/2, and Akt (Figure 3F), suggesting that Abl1 was not essential for proximal FcγR-mediated signaling events. Thus, the reductions in signaling observed with bosutinib in human neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 3A) likely reflect its known targeting of Src and the STE20 serine/threonine kinases (28, 32).

Figure 3 Role for Abl kinases in FcγRIIA-mediated neutrophil functions. (A) Differentiated HL-60 cells pretreated with vehicle (–), bosutinib (Bos), imatinib (Ima), nilotinib (Nil), or PP2 adherent to ICs or BSA under flow. Fold induction is relative to vehicle (–) on BSA (n = 3). (B) A representative Western blot of cells expressing Abl1 (Abl1 #01 and #00) or control shRNA and analyzed for Abl or β-actin (loading control) (n = 3). (C) ROS in cells in B subjected to FcγRIIA cross-linking (XL) or treated with PMA. The peak level was normalized to control shRNA cells (n = 3). (D) Cells on BSA- or IC-coated plates were stained for actin, and the number of adherent cells (left) and the area of a single spread cell (right) were calculated (n = 3, except in the right panel, n = 2 for treatment with shRNA #00). (E) Cell adhesion to BSA or IC at 0.35 dyn/cm2. Fold induction is relative to control cells on BSA (n = 3). (F) Western blot analysis of indicated proteins with or without FcγRIIA XL for times in seconds. β-Actin is the loading control. One representative of 3 is shown. (G and H) F-actin polymerization analyzed by flow cytometry (mean fluorescence intensity, MFI) at indicated times after XL and staining with NBD-phallacidin. Omission of the primary antibody is the negative control. Shown is 1 representative of 3 experiments for Abl1- or control shRNA–expressing cells (G), and for cells treated with vehicle (–) or indicated inhibitors before XL (H). For A–H, cells were treated with 1 μM of Bcr-Abl inhibitors or PP2, or 3 μM cytochalasin D (cytD). All data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparison test for A and C–E.

Among tyrosine kinases, Abl kinases (Abl1 and the Abelson-related gene, Arg) are unique in being able to directly bind and regulate the polymerization of F-actin (33). FcγRIIA cross-linking increased actin polymerization within seconds in control shRNA HL-60 cells as assessed by FACS analysis of NBD-phallacidin–stained cells (34). The maximal change in fluorescence intensity, which reflects actin polymerization (Figure 3G), was completely prevented in Abl1-silenced cells (Figure 3G) or following treatment with Bcr-Abl inhibitors (Figure 3H). The Src inhibitor PP2 similarly inhibited F-actin polymerization (Figure 3H). F-actin polymerization was required for FcγRIIA-mediated ROS generation and neutrophil capture by ICs under flow, with a greater requirement for F-actin in the latter. That is, treatment with cytochalasin D, an inhibitor of F-actin polymerization, partially reduced FcγRIIA-induced ROS generation (RLU at peak: vehicle, 1,879 ± 971; 20 μM cytochalasin D, 1,037 ± 483), while it markedly inhibited HL-60 tethering to plate-immobilized ICs (data not shown) as well as human neutrophil interaction with immobilized ICs (Figure 4A) or IC-coated HDMECs (Figure 4B) under flow. However, cytochalasin D had no affect on neutrophil adhesion to ICs under static conditions (Figure 4C). Thus, polymerized actin was not required when the on-rate of FcγR-IgG binding was not limiting, as is the case under static conditions, while it was essential under shear flow, which is governed by the force-dependent off-rate of the FcγR-IgG interactions. This, together with the observed ability of FcγR to bind ICs under flow, prompted us to determine whether mechanical force increases FcγRIIA-IgG bond lifetimes, referred to as catch bonds (35), which we reasoned would facilitate capture of neutrophils under flow and may require F-actin polymerization. For this, Jurkat cells lacking CD18 integrins (36) were engineered to express FcγRIIA to evaluate the role specifically of this FcγR, in the absence of FcγRIIIB, in the aforementioned cell responses. FcγRIIA-expressing Jurkat cells bound ICs under flow, and cytochalasin D reduced this binding (Figure 4D) without affecting cell binding to ICs under static conditions (Figure 4E). Importantly, using a biomembrane force probe, we demonstrated that FcγRIIA formed catch bonds with IgG at forces ranging from 5 to 25 pN, while at higher forces the catch bonds transitioned to slip bonds. Cytochalasin D treatment had no significant effect on bond lifetimes at 0–8 pN force but markedly inhibited bond stabilization at higher mechanical forces (Figure 4F). Thus, FcγRIIA forms catch bonds with IgG, and this relies on F-actin polymerization.

Figure 4 Actin polymerization is required for force-induced FcγRIIA-mediated interaction with IgG. (A) Human peripheral blood neutrophils were treated with 2 different doses of cytochalasin D (cytD) or with DMSO (–), and adhesion of cells to an IC- or BSA-coated surface under flow (1.0 dyn/cm2) was assessed. Fold induction is relative to vehicle-treated (–) samples on ICs (n = 3). (B) Human peripheral blood neutrophils were pretreated with cytD and drawn across HDMECs treated with TNF and anti-endoglin as indicated and detailed in Figure 2E. Fold induction is relative to untreated HDMECs (n = 3). (C) Human neutrophils were treated with 2 different doses of cytD or vehicle (DMSO, –), and the number of cells adherent to IC- or BSA-coated surfaces under static conditions was assessed (n = 3). (D and E) Jurkat cells expressing FcγRIIA but mutagenized to lack CD18 integrins were evaluated for adhesion to ICs or BSA under flow (D) or static (E) conditions in the presence or absence of cytD (n = 3). Representative images for the static assay are shown to illustrate changes in actin distribution in cytD-treated versus vehicle-treated (–) neutrophils adherent to ICs. Scale bar: 25 μm. (F) Force-dependent lifetimes of single bonds (in seconds) between hIgG1-immobilized beads and FcγRIIA-transfected Jurkat cells in the presence (blue circles) or absence (–, red squares) of cytD. Each point represents more than 30 repeated measurements. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparison test for A–E and 2-tailed unpaired t test for F.

Together, these data demonstrate that FcγRIIA induces F-actin polymerization via Abl1 and Src kinases and that F-actin polymerization supports force-induced FcγRIIA interactions with IgG, which may facilitate neutrophil capture by IgG under flow.

Rapid neutrophil capture within glomerular capillaries following anti-GBM antibody. We exploited 2-photon intravital microscopy to examine neutrophil behavior in the kidney under steady-state conditions and 1.5 hours after administration of rabbit nephrotoxic antisera, which leads to IgG deposition on the endothelium and GBM and will herein be referred to as anti-GBM antibody. We used LysM-GFP mice to evaluate endogenous neutrophils, focusing on early neutrophil–vessel wall interactions. Notably, neutrophils are readily distinguishable from monocytes and macrophages, as they are 5–10 times brighter than CD11b+, Ly6G– monocytes with the brightest GFP+ cells (>2 logs over background) being preferentially detected with our imaging settings. These cells are more than 95% neutrophils based on flow cytometric analysis (37, 38) and intravital microscopy analysis of LysM-GFP mice injected with a neutrophil-specific anti-Ly6G antibody (1A8) (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). The right kidney was surgically exteriorized and imaged (39), and tissue perfusion was verified by bright-field observation of robust capillary flow and by injection of Q-dots into the retro-orbital sinus. In both control and anti-GBM–treated mice, neutrophils were visible passing through and arresting transiently (“fluttering”) in glomerular capillaries, which we show approximated the diameter of a neutrophil (Figure 5, A and B). This “fluttering” behavior was also observed with small beads injected i.v. (data not shown), suggesting that hemodynamic flow variations in the tortuous glomerular capillary bed account for this behavior. Time-lapse recordings (13 frames per second) were taken for up to 20 minutes, and the number of arrested neutrophils at t = 0 and t = 9 minutes was counted in both groups. In control animals, a few arrested neutrophils were present in glomeruli, but in anti-GBM–treated mice, these numbers increased significantly (Figure 5C). Neutrophil duration time was plotted for each group, and both distributions were clearly non-normally distributed with many short duration events. Despite the qualitative similarities, neutrophils in the anti-GBM group had significantly increased duration times compared with those in the control group (2-tailed Mann-Whitney U, P < 0.01) (Figure 5D). We also compared the shape of the duration time distributions using a 2-sample Kolmogorov-Smirnov (KS) test (Figure 5E). The KS test comparison percentile plot showed that the duration time distributions were significantly different (P < 0.01, D = 0.3813), with the plots diverging quickly at short durations (less than 60 seconds) and the anti-GBM group having an increased proportion of adhesion events in this time period. The mean duration time increased in the anti-GBM group compared with control (Figure 5F), as did the median value (control, 36.09 ± 37.90 seconds; anti-GBM, 80.73 ± 17.40 seconds). The “stop and go” behavior of neutrophils in the glomerular capillaries (Supplemental Videos 1 and 2) was strikingly different from the slow neutrophil rolling and intraluminal crawling observed in larger vessels (20–30 μm) in other organs and inflammatory settings (37, 38). Indeed, neutrophil crawling was observed infrequently, with rates of 4.29 ± 1.1 and 7.2 ± 2.24 cells per glomerular slice per hour at steady state and after anti-GBM antibody injection, respectively. The fraction of crawling neutrophils out of all trafficking cells was less than 0.2% (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Video 3).

Figure 5 In vivo neutrophil trafficking in glomerular capillaries at steady state and after anti-GBM treatment in LysM-GFP mice. In vivo 2-photon time-lapse imaging of glomeruli in untreated LysM-GFP mice at steady state (untreated, control) and 1.5–2 hours after anti-GBM (αGBM) treatment (n = 3 mice, 5 glomeruli for control; n = 4 mice, 6 glomeruli for αGBM). Imaging parameters were set to preferentially visualize GFP+ neutrophils (see Supplemental Figure 4A). (A and B) Glomerular capillaries (GC, red, Q-dot 565) and neutrophils (Np, green, LysM-GFP) in a control (left) and αGBM-treated (right) mouse are shown (A). Capillary lumen and neutrophil diameters were calculated and found to be similar in size with no significant differences between control and αGBM groups (B) by a 2-tailed unpaired t test. (C) The mean ± SEM of neutrophils per glomerulus (glm) (arrows) in untreated and αGBM-treated LysM-GFP mice were counted at 0 and 9 minutes, and representative images are shown. SHG, second-harmonic generation. Scale bars: 25 μm (A), 50 μm (C). (D) Distributions of glomerular duration times for control and αGBM groups plotted in minutes. Duration times were clearly non-normal, and control and αGBM groups were significantly different using a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test, P < 0.01. (E) Distributions using a 2-sample Kolmogorov-Smirnov (KS) test comparison percentile plot. The group duration time distributions were significantly different using a KS test, P < 0.01, D = 0.3813. (F) A bar graph of mean ± SEM is shown to provide a sense of scale for the dwell times. *P < 0.01 by 2-tailed unpaired t test.

In order to better characterize the dynamics of the short-duration neutrophil–vessel wall interactions in glomeruli, we imaged in a single optical plane at high temporal resolution (40 ms per frame) (Figure 6, A–I). Individual cell tracks in glomeruli of control mice were brief and had few periods of stable adhesion within glomerular capillaries (Figure 6A, left panel, and Supplemental Video 4). In contrast, tracks in the anti-GBM–treated group were longer in duration and often had multiple periods of stable adhesion (Figure 6A, right panel, and Supplemental Video 5). We compared the distribution of video-rate duration times in control and anti-GBM groups in a single optical plane (Figure 6B). Similar to the 3D time-lapse data (Figure 5D), duration time distributions were heavily skewed toward shorter-duration interactions, but these events were better resolved. Control and anti-GBM groups were significantly different (2-tailed Mann-Whitney U, P < 0.01), with the anti-GBM group having more frequent stable events lasting several seconds (Figure 6B). The duration time distributions were also compared using a 2-sample KS test, and the percentile plot showed that the distributions diverged early and the maximum difference was in the subsecond range (P < 0.001, D = 0.6970) (Figure 6C). To better describe neutrophil retention behavior, we used a hidden Markov 2-state model (HMM 2-state) to evaluate neutrophil transitions from state 1 (S1; irregular flowing behavior) to state 2 (S2; transient adhesion behavior). In control mice, cell velocity varied over time, but transitions to S2 were rare and cells typically passed through the field of imaging displaying S1 behavior (Figure 6D). In contrast, neutrophil tracks in the anti-GBM–treated group often contained abrupt transitions from S1 to S2, indicating that cells were actively binding to the vessel wall (Figure 6E, left panels). Transient binding events were frequent, but in some cases, adhesive interactions lasted for the duration of the recording (Figure 6E, right panels). Tracks in the anti-GBM group had significantly increased mean duration times (Figure 6F). Furthermore, adhesive interactions (S2 transitions) were more frequent in the anti-GBM group, occurring approximately once on average per track (Figure 6G), and S2 adhesive events were longer in duration in comparison with the control group (Figure 6H). S1 velocities were higher in the control group than in the anti-GBM group (Figure 6I), possibly as a result of more frequent upstream S2 events in the latter. Neither group displayed sustained classic selectin-mediated rolling behavior reported in larger vessels, which is substantially slower and may not occur in narrow glomerular capillaries as it requires changes in shear stress in the midline versus the vessel wall. Notably, the short duration of our video-rate imaging experiments was designed to catch the earliest steps of neutrophil recruitment. The early, subsecond adhesive events that we describe herein may precede the previously reported glomerular intraluminal crawling behavior (ref. 40 and Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 6 Analysis of short-duration neutrophil–vessel wall interactions in control and anti-GBM–treated LysM-GFP mice. In vivo 2-photon video-rate imaging of glomeruli in untreated LysM-GFP mice (Ctrl) (n = 3 mice, 5 glomeruli) and in LysM-GFP mice 1.5–2 hours after anti-GBM (αGBM) treatment (n = 3 mice, 4 glomeruli). (A) A video-rate image of steady-state neutrophil (green) trafficking behavior in glomerular capillaries (red, Q-dot 565) (white arrows) of a control mouse (left panel) and a mouse after αGBM treatment (right panel). Images are 20 seconds of video-rate frames overlaid to show neutrophil tracks (green) in glomerular capillaries (red, Q-dot 565). Scale bars: 25 μm. (B) Distributions of cell dwell times in a single plane from video-rate recordings of control and αGBM mice plotted in seconds. Duration times were significantly different between the groups using a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test, P < 0.001. (C) Distributions using a 2-sample KS test comparison percentile plot. Group dwell time distributions were significantly different, P < 0.001, D = 0.6970. (D and E) Neutrophil velocities were plotted over time and fit to a hidden Markov 2-state model (HMM 2-state) to identify cell track transitions from fast moving, state 1 (S1), to adherent, state 2 (S2), behavior. Two representative cell tracks (1 and 2) from the control group (D) with typical steady-state behavior showed fluctuations in cell velocity, but no S1 to S2 transition, while those from the αGBM group (E) made brief S2 transitions (left panel) and sustained S2 transitions (right panel). (F) Mean dwell time ± SEM in seconds from video-rate recordings in control and αGBM groups. (G) Average S1 to S2 transition frequency per track in control and αGBM groups. S2 transitions were more frequent in the αGBM group. (H) Average S2 durations were more prolonged in the αGBM compared with the control group. (I) Average neutrophil S1 velocities (μm/s) were higher in the control versus the αGBM group. *P < 0.01, **P < 0.001, by 2-tailed unpaired t test for F–I.

Rapid neutrophil capture within glomerular capillaries is dependent on FcγRIIA and inhibited by bosutinib. Our single-cell analysis shows that when anti-GBM antibody is deposited, the frequency of S2 stable interactions increases, as does the average duration of S2 adhesion events (from <0.25 in the steady state to ~1.6 seconds in the anti-GBM treatment group). Our video-rate analysis using KS percentile plots suggests that IgG-mediated capture events primarily occur on this short-duration time scale (subsecond to second), while longer cell retention times on the order of minutes are likely to involve other cell adhesion mechanisms. Based on this duration window, we evaluated the role of FcγRIIA in neutrophil binding using a time resolution of 0.42 seconds, which should be sufficient to document the majority of Fc-mediated capture events. Moreover, we evaluated a potential cell-autonomous role for human FcγRIIA in the capture of neutrophils using adoptive transfer approaches: FcγRIIA+/γ–/– recipient mice were given an i.v. injection of rabbit anti-GBM antibody, and 1.5 hours later injected i.v. with differentially labeled, fluorescent FcγRIIA+/γ–/– and γ–/– bone marrow–derived mature neutrophils, which allowed for the analysis of 2 defined cell populations in the same glomerulus. The kidney was then surgically exteriorized, glomeruli were imaged, and neutrophil duration times in a single optical plane were evaluated. We observed a statistically significant difference in the distribution of neutrophil duration times between FcγRIIA+/γ–/– and γ–/– neutrophils (Mann-Whitney U, P < 0.001) (Figure 7A). Neutrophil duration time was also analyzed using a KS test comparison percentile plot (Figure 7B), which showed group duration time distributions that were significantly different (P < 0.001, D = 0.2485) with FcγRIIA+/γ–/– neutrophils having increased mean duration times compared with γ–/– (Figure 7C). The observed binding defect in injected γ–/– neutrophils despite the presence of FcγRIIA+/γ–/– neutrophils demonstrates cell-autonomous roles for FcγRIIA in neutrophil recruitment. Notably, there was no difference in the distribution of duration times between FcγRIIA+/γ–/– and γ–/– neutrophils injected into untreated recipient mice (Figure 7, D–F).

Figure 7 Rapid neutrophil capture in glomerular capillaries is FcγRIIA and Abl/Src dependent. (A–F) FcγRIIA+/γ–/– recipient mice were given anti-GBM antibody (αGBM) (A–C) or left untreated (D–F), and 2-photon time-lapse imaging of the kidney was conducted 2 hours later following the simultaneous adoptive transfer of FcγRIIA+/γ–/– (IIAγ–/–) and γ–/– neutrophils differentially labeled with green or blue fluorescent dye and a red dextran vascular dye. Duration times were calculated as the time in seconds that neutrophils remained arrested in the capillary and the distribution of dwell times plotted as histograms. (A–C) In αGBM-treated recipients given IIAγ–/– and γ–/– neutrophils, the group and dwell time distributions were compared using a Mann-Whitney U test (A, P < 0.001), a 2-sample KS test comparison percentile plot (B, P < 0.001, D = 0.2485), and a 2-tailed unpaired t test (C, *P < 0.001) (n = 4 recipient mice with n = 2 for each neutrophil dye combination, 33 glomeruli). (D–F) Untreated recipients were analyzed following the adoptive transfer of labeled IIAγ–/– and γ–/– neutrophils, and statistics were conducted as in A–C (D, P = 0.138; E, P = 0.138, D = 0.1859; F, P = 0.138) (n = 3 recipient mice with 1 dye combination, 21 glomeruli). (G–I) FcγRIIA+/γ–/– recipient mice were given αGBM, and time-lapse imaging was conducted 2 hours after the adoptive transfer of differentially labeled FcγRIIA+/γ–/– neutrophils pretreated with 100 nM bosutinib (Bos) or vehicle (DMSO). Duration time (seconds) and group dwell time distributions were compared as in A–C. Statistics are as follows: G, P < 0.001; H, P < 0.001 and D = 0.2346; I, *P < 0.001 (n = 4 recipient mice with n = 2 for each neutrophil dye combination, 22 glomeruli). Bar graphs in C, F, and I are mean duration time ± SEM in seconds.

To evaluate the role of Abl/Src in FcγRIIA-dependent recruitment, FcγRIIA+/γ–/– neutrophils were pretreated with either bosutinib or vehicle control ex vivo, differentially labeled, and adoptively transferred into FcγRIIA+/γ–/– recipient mice given anti-GBM antibody. Bosutinib treatment significantly altered neutrophil duration time distributions in glomerular capillaries compared with vehicle-treated counterparts (Mann-Whitney U, P < 0.001; KS test, P < 0.001, D = 0.2346) (Figure 7, G and H) and reduced the mean neutrophil duration time (Figure 7I and Supplemental Video 6). As observed in LysM-GFP mice, adoptively transferred neutrophils were rapidly captured in the absence of prior rolling or crawling (Supplemental Video 6).

Bosutinib inhibits neutrophil accumulation and glomerular injury in a model of proliferative GN. Neutrophil accumulation is associated with glomerular injury in rapidly progressive, proliferative crescentic anti-GBM nephritis in patients (5). This is modeled in mice by the administration of anti-GBM antibody and preimmunization with Freund’s adjuvant and rabbit IgG, which leads to GN over a period of 14–21 days. Neutrophil influx and injury in this model is neutrophil FcγRIIA dependent (9). We first established an effective in vivo dose of bosutinib in mice. Four hours after gavage of 150 mg/kg bosutinib (41), peripheral blood neutrophils from mice exhibited a reduction in FcγRIIA cross-linking–induced ROS generation ex vivo (Supplemental Figure 5A). This dose also prevented the acute, cutaneous reverse passive Arthus reaction (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C) induced by the i.v. injection of BSA and the s.c. injection of anti-BSA antibody. Next, FcγRIIA+/γ–/– mice were subjected to crescentic, anti-GBM nephritis and given a daily gavage of bosutinib or vehicle over a 21-day period. Bosutinib markedly reduced albuminuria (Figure 8A), crescent formation, tubulointerstitial injury (Figure 8B), and glomerular neutrophil accumulation (Figure 8C) despite normal deposition of anti-GBM antibody (Supplemental Figure 5D) and peripheral blood leukocyte counts (Supplemental Figure 5E). Although systemic administration of bosutinib may affect several cell types, our previous finding that FcγRIIA expression on neutrophils can restore glomerular neutrophil influx and injury in γ–/– mice subjected to crescentic anti-GBM nephritis (9) suggests that bosutinib reduced disease primarily by targeting FcγRIIA on neutrophils in FcγRIIA/γ–/– animals.