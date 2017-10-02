miR-146a modulates autoreactive Th17 cell differentiation and regulates organ-specific autoimmunity

miR-146a–deficient mice develop more severe EAE featuring an exaggerated Th17 response against autoantigen. We induced EAE in WT and miR-146a–deficient mice (denoted as miR-146a–/– mice) by treating the mice with MOG 35–55 /CFA emulsion and pertussis toxin (PTX) following a standard protocol (Figure 1A, and see Methods). MOG 35–55 is the myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein peptide that serves as the CD4 T cell–responsive autoantigen in this EAE disease model (25). Compared with the WT control mice, miR-146a–/– mice developed more severe EAE, evidenced by their higher EAE clinical scores (Figure 1B), as well as increased infiltration of lymphocytes into their spinal cords (Figure 1, C and D). When stimulated with the MOG 35–55 autoantigen, splenic cells harvested from the miR-146–/– EAE mice produced significantly higher levels of the Th17 cytokine IL-17A, while their production levels of the Th1 cytokine IFN-γ and the Th2 cytokine IL-4 were similar to those detected in WT control splenic cells (Figure 1E). Analysis of spinal cord–infiltrating CD4 T cells identified higher numbers of IL-17A–producing cells in the miR-146a–/– EAE mice (Figure 1, F and G). These IL-17A+ CD4 T cells coproduced high levels of IFN-γ and granulocyte macrophage–CSF (GM-CSF), a signature of pathogenic Th17 cells in the EAE model (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94012DS1). Analysis of spinal cord–infiltrating CD4 T cells harvested from WT EAE mice also revealed an upregulation of miR-146a expression in these cells that peaked 2 weeks after EAE induction (Figure 1H). Therefore, miR-146a upregulation in autoreactive CD4 T cells is associated with EAE disease progress in mice, while miR-146–/– mice develop more severe EAE featuring an exaggerated Th17 response against autoantigen.

Figure 1 miR-146a–deficient mice develop more severe experimental EAE featuring exaggerated Th17 responses against autoantigen. The experiments were repeated 3 times, and representative results are presented. (A) Schematic representation of the experimental design to induce EAE in WT and miR-146a–/– mice. (B) EAE clinical scores for experimental mice over the time course. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM (n = 8). **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. (C) Representative histological images showing H&E-stained spinal cord sections from day-28 EAE mice (n = 8). Note that there was more inflammation (primarily perivascular and lymphocytic, shown in the areas within the dashed lines) in the spinal cords of miR-146a–/– mice. Arrows indicate degenerating axons. Scale bar: 40 μm. (D) Quantification of the H&E-stained spinal cord sections presented in C. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM (n = 8). *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. (E) ELISA analysis of cytokine production by splenic cells harvested from day-28 EAE mice and stimulated with MOG 35–55 . Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of triplicate cultures. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. (F) Representative FACS plots showing the intracellular IL-17A staining of spinal cord–infiltrating lymphocytes (pregated on TCRβ+CD4+ cells) harvested from day-18 EAE mice (n = 3). (G) Quantification of the FACS plots presented in F. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. (H) qPCR analysis of miR-146a expression in spinal cord–infiltrating CD4+ T cells harvested from WT mice at the indicated time points after EAE induction. Naive, WT mice prior to EAE induction. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM (n = 6). ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA.

miR-146a–deficient autoreactive CD4 T cells induce a more severe EAE that is associated with enhanced Th17 responses against autoantigen. By breeding 2D2-Tg mice with miR-146a–/– mice, we generated 2D2-Tg mice deficient in miR-146a (referred to hereafter as 2D2/miR-146a–/– mice). 2D2 is a Tg CD4 TCR that recognizes MOG 35–55 ; therefore, CD4 T cells harvested from 2D2-Tg mice are specific for the MOG 35–55 autoantigen and can be considered autoreactive T cells and used to induce EAE (25). We isolated naive CD4 T cells from 2D2-Tg mice or from 2D2/miR-146a–/– mice (referred to hereafter as 2D2 or 2D2-KO T cells, respectively), adoptively transferred these T cells into RAG1-deficient mice (referred to hereafter as RAG1–/– mice), and then induced EAE in the RAG1–/– recipient mice (Figure 2A). This adoptive transfer EAE model allowed us to study the possible role of miR-146a as an autologous factor regulating autoreactive CD4 T cells for induction of EAE. As shown in Figure 2B, RAG1–/– mice receiving 2D2-KO T cells developed more severe EAE than did the control mice receiving 2D2 T cells. To study the functionality of the adoptively transferred 2D2-KO T cells, splenic cells harvested from RAG1–/– EAE mice were stimulated with PMA and ionomycin followed by intracellular cytokine staining. Compared with 2D2 T cells, 2D2-KO T cells were more prone to differentiate into Th17 cells that produced IL-17A (Figure 2, C and D; 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells were gated as TCRβ+CD4+ cells). In agreement with the intracellular cytokine staining results we obtained, when stimulated with the MOG 35–55 autoantigen, splenic cells from RAG1–/– EAE mice receiving 2D2-KO T cells produced higher levels of IL-17A as measured by ELISA (Figure 2E). On the other hand, production of IFN-γ and IL-4 was not significantly different between the 2 groups of splenic cells (Figure 2E). Therefore, in the EAE disease model, miR-146a deficiency predisposes autoreactive CD4 T cells to develop into pathologic Th17 cells and promotes T cell–mediated autoimmunity.

Figure 2 miR-146a–deficient autoreactive CD4 T cells induce a more severe EAE that is associated with enhanced Th17 responses against autoantigen. The experiments were repeated 3 times, and representative results are presented. (A) Schematic representation of the experimental design to study the role of miR-146a as an autonomous factor regulating autoreactive CD4 T cell induction of EAE in the RAG1–/– mouse adoptive transfer model. (B) EAE clinical scores for the 2 groups of RAG1–/– mice adoptively transferred with either WT or miR-146a–/– 2D2 T cells (denoted as 2D2 or 2D2-KO mice, respectively) over the time course. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM (n = 8). *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. (C) Representative FACS plots showing intracellular IL-17A staining of 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells (pregated as TCRβ+CD4+) harvested from day-14 EAE mice (n = 3). (D) Quantification of the FACS plots presented in C. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. (E) ELISA analysis of cytokine production by splenic cells harvested from day-14 EAE mice and stimulated with MOG 35–55 . Irradiated B6 splenic cells were provided as antigen-presenting cells. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test.

miR-146a–deficient autoreactive CD4 T cells show altered Th cytokine production. To study the role of miR-146a in regulating cytokine production of autoreactive CD4 T cells, we isolated naive 2D2 or 2D2-KO T cells from 2D2-Tg and 2D2/miR-146a–/– mice and stimulated these cells in vitro using anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 (see Methods). Compared with 2D2 T cells, 2D2-KO T cells showed a significantly altered Th cytokine production profile. These cells increased their production of the Th17 cytokine IL-17A as well as the Th1 cytokine IFN-γ, but decreased their production of the Th2 cytokine IL-4, at both the gene expression and protein production levels (Figure 3, A and B). Thus, miR-146a differentially regulates the production of proinflammatory Th1/Th17 and antiinflammatory Th2 cytokines by autoreactive CD4 T cells.

Figure 3 miR-146a–deficient autoreactive CD4 T cells show altered Th cytokine production. Naive CD4 T cells were sorted from WT and miR-146a–deficient 2D2-Tg mice (denoted as 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells, respectively) and cultured in vitro for 5 days in the presence of plate-bound anti-CD3 (5 μg/ml) and soluble anti-CD28 (1 μg/ml). Over the time course, cells and cell culture supernatants were collected for analysis. The experiments were repeated more than 3 times, and representative results are presented. (A) qPCR analysis of Th cytokine mRNA expression in 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of triplicate cultures. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. (B) ELISA analysis of Th cytokine levels in 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cell culture supernatants. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of triplicate cultures. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test.

miR-146a deficiency promotes the in vitro differentiation of autoreactive CD4 T cells into Th17 cells. To study the expression of miR-146a during Th differentiation of autoreactive CD4 T cells, we cultured 2D2 T cells in vitro under various Th-polarizing conditions, and then examined their miR-146a expression using TaqMan quantitative PCR (qPCR). Both the IL-6–induced and IL-21–induced Th17 polarization conditions [denoted as Th17 (+IL-6) and Th17 (+IL-21), respectively] were included to investigate the possible roles of miR-146a in the classical and alternative Th17 differentiation pathways (12, 13). We observed a significant increase in miR-146a expression in effector 2D2 T cells compared with that in naive 2D2 T cells (denoted as Tn cells), under all culture conditions (Figure 4A). In particular, Th17-polarized 2D2 T cells expressed high levels of miR-146a, suggesting a possible role of miR-146a in regulating Th17 differentiation. Indeed, when we cultured 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells under Th17-polarizing conditions, 2D2-KO T cells were more prone to differentiate into Th17 cells, as measured by intracellular IL-17A cytokine staining (Figure 4, B and C). Gene expression analysis confirmed that 2D2-KO T cells expressed an elevated level of the IL-17A effector cytokine gene, as well as the gene encoding RORγt that is considered to be the master transcription factor driving the differentiation of Th17 cells (Figure 4D) (26). Thus, miR-146a deficiency promotes the Th17 differentiation of autoreactive CD4 T cells.

Figure 4 miR-146a deficiency promotes autoreactive CD4 T cells to differentiate into Th17 cells. Naive CD4 T cells were sorted from WT and miR-146a–deficient 2D2-Tg mice (denoted as 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells, respectively) and stimulated for 4 days with plate-bound anti-CD3 (5 μg/ml) and soluble anti-CD28 (1 μg/ml), under either nonpolarizing (Th0) or various Th-polarizing (Th1, Th2, or Th17) conditions. On day 4, cells were collected for analysis. The experiments were repeated 3 times, and representative results are presented. (A) qPCR analysis of miR-146a expression in 2D2 T cells cultured under the indicated conditions. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of triplicate cultures. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA. (B) Representative FACS plots showing intracellular IL-17A and IFN-γ staining of 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells cultured under the indicated conditions (pregated as TCRβ+CD4+ cells). (C) Quantification of the FACS plots presented in B. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of triplicate cultures. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. (D) qPCR analysis of IL-17A and RORγt mRNA expression in 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells cultured under the indicated Th17-polarizing conditions. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of triplicate cultures. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test.

Microarray analysis reveals enhanced IL-6/IL-21–Th17 differentiation pathways in miR-146a–deficient autoreactive CD4 T cells. In order to identify the key molecular pathways involved in promoting the Th17 differentiation of miR-146a–deficient autoreactive CD4 T cells, we compared the gene expression profiles of 2D2 and 2D2-KO effector T cells. Naive 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells were stimulated in vitro with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 for 3 days. On day 3, the resulting 2D2 and 2D2-KO effector T cells were collected, and total RNA was isolated for whole-genome gene expression profile analysis using microarray technology. As shown in Figure 5A, genome-wide analysis revealed differential expression of a significant portion of genes between 2D2 and 2D2-KO effector T cells. Comparative analysis of selected Th1, Th2, and Th17 lineage–specific genes revealed differential expression of many Th lineage–specific genes between the 2D2 and 2D2-KO effector T cells (Figure 5B). In particular, multiple genes involved in inducing Th17 differentiation were upregulated in the 2D2-KO effector T cells, especially the genes in the IL-6–mediated Th17 induction pathway (Figure 5B) (27, 28). During Th17 differentiation, IL-6 activates STAT3, which collaborates with the SMADs activated by TGF-β to induce expression of RORγt, the master transcription factor of Th17 differentiation, which then induces expression of Th17 effector cytokines such as IL-17A and IL-21 (Figure 5D) (12, 13). Our microarray data revealed an upregulation of almost all genes, including IL-6, STAT3, RORγt, IL-17A, and IL-21, involved in the IL-6–mediated Th17 induction pathway, a finding that was further confirmed by qPCR analysis (Figure 5, B–D). This is an interesting observation, because IL-6 is generally considered to be an environmental factor that influences Th17 differentiation, while in this case, IL-6 was produced by the autoreactive CD4 T cells themselves. It was also interesting to find that IL-21 was upregulated in 2D2-KO T cells. IL-21 is considered the key cytokine responsible for inducing the alternative Th17 differentiation pathway (12, 13). The observed overexpression of IL-21 in miR-146a–deficient CD4 T cells suggests that these T cells may benefit from an enhanced alternative pathway when differentiating into Th17 cells. Therefore, our microarray study reveals enhanced IL-6/IL-21 Th17 differentiation pathways in miR-146a–deficient autoreactive CD4 T cells and suggests a possible role for T cell autocrine IL-6 and IL-21 in mediating miR-146a regulation of Th17 polarization of autoreactive CD4 T cells.

Figure 5 Microarray analysis reveals enhanced IL-6/IL-21 Th17 differentiation pathways in miR-146a–deficient autoreactive CD4 T cells. (A and B) Naive CD4 T cells were sorted from WT and miR-146a–deficient 2D2-Tg mice (denoted as 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells, respectively) and stimulated for 3 days with plate-bound anti-CD3 (5 μg/ml) and soluble anti-CD28 (1 μg/ml). On day 3, cells were collected, and total RNA was isolated for whole-genome gene expression profile analysis using the GeneChip Mouse Genome 430 2.0 arrays (n = 2 mice per group). (A) Venn diagram of the differentially expressed genes in 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells. Genes showing altered expression with a P value of less than 0.05 and greater than 1.5-fold changes were considered differentially expressed. (B) Heatmaps showing the expression of selected Th1, Th2, and Th17 lineage–specific genes in 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells. (C) qPCR validation of the mRNA expression of selected IL-6/IL-21 Th17 differentiation pathway genes identified from the microarray analysis. Naive 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells were isolated and stimulated for 3 days with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28, following the same procedure as that used for the microarray study. On day 3, total RNA was isolated for gene expression analysis using qPCR. The experiments were repeated 3 times. Representative data are presented as the mean ± SEM of quadruplicate cultures. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. (D) Schematic showing the molecular signaling pathways regulating IL-6/IL-21–induced Th17 differentiation. Differentially expressed genes identified by microarray and validated by qPCR are highlighted in red.

miR-146a deficiency predisposes autoreactive CD4 T cells to Th17 responses through modulation of T cell autocrine IL-6 and IL-21. To assess the possible roles of T cell autocrine IL-6 and IL-21 in modulating Th17 polarization of miR-146a–deficient autoreactive CD4 T cells, we stimulated 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells in vitro and analyzed their production of IL-6 and IL-21. Compared with 2D2 T cells, 2D2-KO T cells produced significantly more IL-6 and IL-21 at both the gene expression and cytokine secretion levels (Figure 6, A and B). Accordingly, compared with that seen in 2D2 T cells, TCR stimulation in 2D2-KO T cells induced stronger STAT3 phosphorylation (p-STAT3), which could be further amplified by additional exogenous IL-6 or IL-21 (Figure 6, C and D). Notably, IL-6–STAT3 forms a positive feedback loop, because once activated, the p-STAT3 dimer can bind to the IL-6 gene promoter and induce the production of more IL-6 cytokine as well as the IL-6 receptor signaling subunit gp130 (29). To directly study how T cell autocrine IL-6 and IL-21 may affect the Th17 response of 2D2-KO T cells, we blocked IL-6 and/or IL-21 signaling in 2D2-KO T cell cultures by adding to the cultures neutralizing antibodies against IL-6 and/or IL-21. As shown in Figure 6, E and F, either IL-6– or IL-21–neutralizing antibody blockage alone significantly reduced IL-17A gene expression and protein production in 2D2-KO T cells, while the combination of IL-6 and IL-21 blockage showed a synergistic effect and further reduced IL-17A gene expression and protein production. A detailed analysis of the IL-6/IL-21 signaling pathways in 2D2-KO T cells compared with those in 2D2 T cells revealed an overexpression of IL-6 and IL-21 receptors (IL-6Rα, gp130, and IL-21Rα), as well as a reduction of the IL-6 receptor signaling inhibitors SOCS3 and p–SHP-2 (Supplemental Figure 5, B–D). SOCS3 works through inhibition of Jak1 activation, while SHP-2 acts via dephosphorylation of the IL-6 receptor signaling subunit gp130 (29). Of note, production levels of the soluble IL-6Rα (sIL-6Rα) that has been indicated in the induction of IL-6 “trans-signaling” did not change, suggesting that sIL-6Rα is not likely involved in the miR-146a regulation of IL-6 signaling in autoreactive CD4 T cells (Supplemental Figure 5A). Taken together, these results indicate that miR-146a deficiency predisposes autoreactive CD4 T cells to the Th17 response, at least partially through modulation of T cell autocrine IL-6 and IL-21.

Figure 6 miR-146a deficiency predisposes autoreactive CD4 T cells to Th17 responses through modulation of T cell autocrine IL-6 and IL-21. The experiments were repeated 3 times, and representative results are presented. (A) Time-course qPCR analysis of IL-6 and IL-21 mRNA expression in 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells stimulated with plate-bound anti-CD3 (5 μg/ml) and soluble anti-CD28 (1 μg/ml). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of triplicate cultures. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. (B) Time-course ELISA analysis of IL-6 and IL-21 cytokine production by 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells stimulated with plate-bound anti-CD3 (5 μg/ml) and soluble anti-CD28 (1 μg/ml). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of triplicate cultures. ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test. (C and D) Western blot analysis of p-STAT3 and STAT3 protein levels in 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells. Prior to analysis, 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells were stimulated with plate-bound anti-CD3 (5 μg/ml) and soluble anti-CD28 (1 μg/ml) for 2 days and then further stimulated for 10 minutes, with or without the addition of exogenous IL-6 (50 ng/ml) (C) or IL-21 (100 ng/ml) (D). (E and F) qPCR analysis of IL-17A mRNA expression (E) and ELISA analysis of IL-17A protein production (F). 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells were stimulated with plate-bound anti-CD3 (5 μg/ml) and soluble anti-CD28 (1 μg/ml) for 3 days in the presence or absence of anti–IL-6–neutralizing (10 μg/ml) or anti–IL-21–neutralizing (10 μg/ml) antibodies or isotype control antibodies (10 μg/ml). On day 3, cells were collected for qPCR analysis, while cell culture supernatants were collected for ELISA analysis. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of triplicate cultures. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test for pairwise comparisons within each treatment group and by 2-way ANOVA for multiple comparisons between different treatment groups.

TRAF6 and IRAK1 are bona fide targets of miR-146a in autoreactive CD4 T cells and are possible mediators of miR-146a in its regulation of Th17 differentiation of autoreactive CD4 T cells. miRs function through posttranscriptional repression of their target genes (14, 15). We have previously identified TRAF6 and IRAK1, two adaptor molecules involved in the NF-κB activation pathway, as targets of miR-146a in mouse T cells that mediate miR-146a control of the resolution of T cell acute and chronic inflammatory responses (23, 30). To study whether TRAF6 and IRAK1 are also the targets of miR-146a in regulating autoreactive CD4 T cell Th17 differentiation, we compared the protein levels of TRAF6 and IRAK1 in 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells and found that TRAF6 and IRAK1 protein levels were increased in the 2D2-KO T cells (Figure 7, A and B). On the other hand, overexpression of miR-146a in 2D2 T cells through transduction of 2D2 T cells with miR-induced gene silencing–miR-146a (MIG–miR-146a) retroviral vector significantly reduced the protein levels of TRAF6 and IRAK1 (Figure 7, C and D). Thus, TRAF6 and IRAK1 are bona fide targets of miR-146a in autoreactive CD4 T cells.

Figure 7 TRAF6 and IRAK1 are bona fide targets of miR-146a in autoreactive CD4 T cells. The experiments were repeated 3 times, and representative results are presented. (A and B) 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells were stimulated for 4 days with plate-bound anti-CD3 (5 μg/ml) and soluble anti-CD28 (1 μg/ml). On day 4, the 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells were collected for analysis. (A) qPCR analysis of miR-146a expression. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of triplicate cultures. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. (B) Western blot analysis of TRAF6 and IRAK1 protein levels. (C and D) 2D2 T cells were stimulated with plate-bound anti-CD3 (5 μg/ml) and soluble anti-CD28 (1 μg/ml) for 4 days. On days 2 and 3, cells were spin infected with MIG–miR-146a or control MIG retroviral vectors. On day 4, the transduced 2D2 T cells were collected for analysis. (C) qPCR analysis of miR-146a expression. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of triplicate cultures. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. (D) Western blot analysis of TRAF6 and IRAK1 protein levels. (E) Western blot analysis of nuclear NF-κB p65 and cRel protein levels in 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells stimulated with plate-bound anti-CD3 (5 μg/ml) and soluble anti-CD28 (1 μg/ml) for 2 hours. Note that the cRel blot shows duplicate samples run on a parallel gel. (F) Western blot analysis of nuclear NF-κB p65 and cRel protein levels in 2D2 T cells transduced with MIG–miR-146a or control MIG retroviral vectors. 2D2 T cells were stimulated with plate-bound anti-CD3 (5 μg/ml) and soluble anti-CD28 (1 μg/ml) for 4 days. On days 2 and 3, cells were spin infected with MIG–miR-146a or control MIG retroviral vectors. On day 4, the cells were collected and rested at 4°C for 1 hour and then restimulated for 30 minutes with plate-bound anti-CD3 (5 μg/ml) and soluble anti-CD28 (1 μg/ml), followed by Western blotting. Note that the cRel blot shows duplicate samples run on a parallel gel. (G) qPCR analysis of IL-6 and IL-21 mRNA expression in 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells stimulated for 3 days with plate-bound anti-CD3 (5 μg/ml) and soluble anti-CD28 (1 μg/ml), with or without addition of the NF-κB inhibitor Bay 11-7082. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of triplicate cultures. ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA. Ctrl, control.

Next, we studied how miR-146a may affect NF-κB activity in autoreactive CD4 T cells. Compared with 2D2 T cells, miR-146a–deficient 2D2-KO T cells induced stronger NF-κB activation after TCR stimulation, in particular the activation of NF-κB subunit p65 and cRel (Figure 7E). On the contrary, overexpression of miR-146a in 2D2 T cells reduced NF-κB p65 and cRel activation in the MIG–miR-146a–transduced T cells after TCR stimulation (Figure 7F). NF-κB p65 and cRel are strong inducers of IL-6 and IL-21. Accordingly, an elevated activation of NF-κB in 2D2-KO T cells is associated with an elevated production of IL-6 and IL-21 in these T cells (Figure 6, A and B). On the other hand, blocking NF-κB activation in 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells by adding the NF-κB inhibitor Bay 11-7082 to the T cell culture abrogated the production and eliminated the differential expression of IL-6 and IL-21 in 2D2 and 2D2-KO T cells (Figure 7G). Hence, miR-146a modulates NF-κB activity and the resulting production of IL-6/IL-21 in autoreactive CD4 T cells, probably by targeting TRAF6 and IRAK1.

To study how the increased levels of TRAF6 and IRAK1 in miR-146a–deficient autoreactive CD4 T cells may impact their Th17 differentiation, we knocked down TRAF6 and/or IRAK1 gene expression in 2D2-KO T cells using siRNAs and examined Th17 signaling and differentiation of the siRNA-transfected T cells (Figure 8, A–G). Our analysis of siRNA-transfected 2D2-KO T cells for STAT3 phosphorylation (Figure 8A), autocrine IL-6 and IL-21 production levels (Figure 8, B and C), and RORγt and IL-17A gene expression (Figure 8, D and E) revealed that knocking down the gene expression of either TRAF6 or IRAK moderately reduced IL-6/IL-21/Th17 pathway signaling events, while knocking down the expression of both TRAF6 and IRAK genes showed a significant reduction of these signaling events. To directly assay their capacity to differentiate into Th17 cells, we cultured the siRNA-transfected 2D2-KO T cells under Th17-polarizing conditions. When both TRAF6 and IRAK1 were knocked down in 2D2-KO T cells, the addition of only exogenous IL-6 did not rescue their Th17 differentiation, probably due to the presence of an autocrine IL-21 Th17 differentiation pathway (Figure 8, F and G). Indeed, when exogenous IL-21 was added on top of exogenous IL-6, the Th17 differentiation of siTRAF6- and siIRAK1-transduced 2D2-KO T cells was rescued (Figure 8, F and G). These data suggest that TRAF6 and IRAK1 act synergistically to mediate miR-146a regulation of Th17 differentiation of autoreactive CD4 T cells, probably through modulating their production of autocrine IL-6 and IL-21.

Figure 8 TRAF6 and IRAK1 are possible mediators of miR-146a–regulated Th17 differentiation of autoreactive CD4 T cells. All experiments were repeated 3 times, and representative results are presented. (A–E) 2D2-KO T cells were stimulated for 4 days with plate-bound anti-CD3 (5 μg/ml) and soluble anti-CD28 (1 μg/ml) and transfected with nonsilencing control siRNA (siCtrl) or siRNAs specific for mouse IRAK1 (siIRAK1) or mouse TRAF6 (siTRAF6), or both (siIRAK1 + siTRAF6). On day 4, cells were collected for analysis. (A) Western blot analysis of the indicated protein levels in siRNA-transfected 2D2-KO T cells. (B–E) qPCR analysis of IL-6 (B), IL-21 (C), RORγt (D), and IL-17A (E) mRNA expression in siRNA-transfected 2D2-KO T cells. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of triplicate cultures. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA. (F and G) 2D2-KO T cells were stimulated with plate-bound anti-CD3 (5 μg/ml) and soluble anti-CD28 (1 μg/ml) and transfected with the indicated siRNAs for 4 days under the indicated Th17-polarizing culture conditions. On day 4, cells were pulsed with PMA plus ionomycin for 4 hours in the presence of GolgiStop, followed by intracellular cytokine staining. (F) Representative FACS plots showing intracellular IL-17A and IFN-γ staining of siRNA-transfected 2D2-KO T cells. (G) Quantification of the FACS plots presented in F. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of triplicate cultures. **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA.

Taken together, our results indicate that TRAF6 and IRAK1 are bona fide targets of miR-146a in autoreactive CD4 T cells and are possible mediators of miR-146a in its regulation of Th17 differentiation of autoreactive CD4 T cells, at least partially through modulation of the T cell autocrine IL-6/IL-21 Th17 differentiation pathway.