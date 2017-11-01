Proprotein convertase furin regulates osteocalcin and bone endocrine function

Pro-OCN is cleaved by an intracellular PC. The putative mouse OCN propeptide exhibits a C-terminal motif consisting of 3 basic residues: Arg -Leu- Arg - Arg (RLRR49), which is highly conserved throughout bony vertebrates (Figure 1A). Because this type of basic residue–containing motif represents a consensus recognition site for PCs that is found in many secreted proteins (18), we hypothesized that pro-OCN may be cleaved by 1 or more PCs in osteoblasts. In support of this hypothesis, mutation of the RLRR sequence into ALAA resulted in a molecular shift of the OCN secreted in the culture medium of osteoblast cultures, consistent with retention of the propeptide in the mutated protein (Figure 1B). Furthermore, treatment of primary osteoblast cultures with decanoyl-RVKR–chloromethyl ketone (Dec-RVKR-CMK), a cell-permeable inhibitor that blocks all 7 subtilisin/kexin-like PCs, resulted in a similar molecular shift of either endogenous OCN secreted from primary osteoblast cultures or a V5-tagged version transfected in osteoblasts or in CHO-ldlD cells (Figure 1, C–E). That Dec-RVKR-CMK treatment and the ALAA mutation induced an identical migration shift by SDS-PAGE suggests that the RLRR motif is the main, if not only, sequence present in pro-OCN that is recognized and cleaved by a PC (Figure 1E). Last, treatment of osteoblasts with hexa-D-arginine (D6R), a nonpermeable inhibitor that blocks only extracellular or cell-surface PCs (20), had no impact (Figure 1E). Altogether, these results suggest that an intracellular PC in osteoblasts contributes to the conversion of pro-OCN to OCN.

Furin is the PC responsible for pro-OCN cleavage in osteoblasts. In an effort to identify the PC responsible for pro-OCN cleavage in osteoblasts, we first assessed the expression of the 8 subtilisin/kexin-like PCs in this cell type. As shown in Figure 2A, mRNAs encoding furin (Furin) and PACE4 (Pcsk6) were expressed at high levels in this cell type, while mRNAs encoding PC7 (Pcsk7) and PC5A (Pcsk5a) were detected at lower levels. Pcsk1, Pcsk2, Pcsk5b, and Pcsk4 mRNAs were either not detectable or expressed at very low levels in osteoblasts. Of note, the expression of both Furin and Pcsk5a was induced during osteoblast differentiation. Given these results, we next tested the capacity of furin, PC5A, PC7, and PACE4 to cleave pro-OCN in vitro. Recombinant GST–pro-OCN protein produced in bacteria was incubated with the conditioned media of HEK293 cells transfected with either an empty vector or a vector expressing the soluble extracellular enzymatic domains of furin, PC5A, or PC7, or with recombinant soluble PACE4 expressed and purified from insect cells (20, 21). The PC activity of each conditioned media or recombinant PC was measured using an artificial tetrapeptide substrate prior to the assay to ensure that an equal number of enzymatic units was used (see Methods and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93437DS1). Furin, PC5A, and PACE4, but not PC7, were able to cleave GST–pro-OCN, releasing mature OCN (Figure 2B). We noticed, however, that furin was reproducibly more efficient than were PC5A and PACE4 at cleaving pro-OCN when the incubation was performed for a short period, i.e., 15 minutes (Figure 2B). In addition, further testing revealed that furin could cleave more than 80% of pro-OCN within 30 minutes and in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 2, C and D). Since PC5A and PACE4 are known to act primarily on extracellular or plasma membrane–bound substrates, whereas furin acts mainly intracellularly in the secretion pathway (18), these results, combined with the observation that pro-OCN cleavage in osteoblasts was inhibited by Dec-RVKR-CMK, but not D6R (Figure 1E), suggest that pro-OCN is primarily a substrate for furin. Importantly, mutation of the RLRR motif to RLAA completely abrogated the activity of furin toward pro-OCN in vitro (Figure 2, E and F), thus demonstrating that furin is cleaving pro-OCN specifically at this dibasic site.

Figure 2 Furin cleaves pro-OCN in vitro. (A) Relative mRNA expression levels of kexin-like PCs in mouse nondifferentiated and differentiated osteoblasts analyzed by qPCR. Copy numbers were calculated from a standard curve prepared from mouse genomic DNA, and samples were normalized using Actb as a reference gene (n = 3). (B) In vitro processing assay of GST–pro-OCN incubated for 0 or 15 minutes with equal numbers of enzymatic units of furin, PC5A, PC7, and PACE4; released OCN was assessed by Western blotting, and the relative ratio of OCN/GST–pro-OCN from 3 independent experiments was quantified (graph). (C) Time course for processing of GST–pro-OCN by furin, as assessed by Western blotting. (D) In vitro processing assay of GST–pro-OCN with increasing amounts of furin for 60 minutes, as assessed by Western blotting. (E and F) In vitro processing assay of GST–pro-OCN and the R48A/R49A OCN mutant (GST-RR/AA–pro-OCN) by furin for 30 minutes (E) or for various incubation durations (F), as assessed by Western blotting. In B–F, GST-OCN and mature OCN proteins are shown as separate Western blot exposures due to the reduced transfer efficiency of mature OCN (5 kDa) compared with that of GST–pro-OCN (36 kDa). (G) Western blot analyses of furin protein expression in the indicated tissues and cell lines. Osb calv, calvaria-derived osteoblasts; Osb BM, bone marrow–derived osteoblasts; HEK293 + furin, HEK293 cells transfected with human full-length Furin cDNA. Results represent the mean ± SEM.

Consistent with the possibility that it may play an important role in osteoblasts, furin was detected in primary osteoblasts at comparable or higher levels than those observed in hepatocytes, thymus, and MIN6 β cells, where this enzyme is known to have nonredundant functions (Figure 2G) (22–24). We therefore next assessed the requirement for furin in pro-OCN maturation in osteoblasts. To that end, Furinfl/fl primary osteoblasts were infected with adenovirus expressing either GFP (Ad-GFP) or Cre-GFP (Ad-Cre) to generate control and Furin-deficient osteoblasts (hereafter referred to as Furin–/– osteoblasts), respectively. Furin expression was significantly reduced in osteoblasts infected with Ad-Cre compared with expression levels in the control (Figure 3A). Remarkably, the inactivation of Furin in primary osteoblasts was sufficient to induce a molecular shift in the secreted OCN (Figure 3B). In contrast, the deletion of Pcsk5, the gene encoding PC5A and PC5B, in primary osteoblasts had no impact on the apparent molecular weight of OCN (Figure 3, C and D). Moreover, neither Dec-RVKR-CMK nor D6R further affected the apparent molecular weight of OCN in Furin-deficient osteoblast cultures (Figure 3E), suggesting that secreted OCN retained its propeptide.

Figure 3 Furin but not PC5 is necessary for pro-OCN processing in osteoblasts. (A) Cre-mediated inactivation of Furin in Furinfl/fl osteoblasts infected with either Ad-GFP (i.e., control osteoblasts) or Ad-Cre (i.e., Furin–/– osteoblasts) was assessed by qPCR (n = 3). (B) Western blot analysis of secreted OCN from differentiated Furinfl/fl osteoblasts infected with either Ad-GFP or Ad-Cre. (C) Cre-mediated inactivation of Pcsk5 in Pcsk5fl/fl osteoblasts infected with either Ad-GFP or Ad-Cre was assessed by qPCR (n = 3). (D) Western blot analysis of secreted OCN from differentiated Pcsk5fl/fl osteoblasts infected with either Ad-GFP or Ad-Cre. (E) Western blot analysis of secreted OCN from differentiated Furinfl/fl mouse calvaria osteoblasts infected with either Ad-GFP or Ad-Cre and treated or not with 50 μM Dec-RVKR-CMK or 20 μM D6R. Results represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To visualize the interaction between furin and pro-OCN, mouse osteoblasts were transfected with a pro-OCN construct in which the propeptide of OCN was tagged with a 3X FLAG epitope at its N-terminus, and the intracellular localization of pro-OCN and furin were assessed by immunofluorescence. As shown in Figure 4A, both the FLAG–pro-OCN and the noncleavable mutant (FLAG–pro-OCNAAA) signals overlapped with the furin signal (middle and bottom panels), suggesting colocalization of pro-OCN with furin. However, the FLAG–pro-OCNAAA was more abundant intracellularly than was the FLAG–pro-OCN construct (Figure 4A, middle and bottom panels). Quantification of the FLAG–pro-OCN immunofluorescence signal intensity and Western blotting confirmed an increase in the intracellular levels of pro-OCN when the furin cleavage site was mutated (Figure 4, B and C). Consistent with the observations made using furin-deficient osteoblasts (Figure 3B), FLAG–pro-OCNAAA was still secreted (Figure4C), indicating that retention of the propeptide does not prevent secretion of the protein. Altogether, these in vitro and cell biology experiments support the notion that furin is the primary, if not sole, PC responsible for pro-OCN processing in osteoblasts.

Figure 4 Furin and pro-OCN colocalize in osteoblasts. (A) Representative images of immunofluorescence analyses of primary osteoblasts transfected with FLAG–pro-OCN or the R46A/R48A/R49A FLAG–pro-OCN mutant (FLAG–pro-OCNAAA) expressed from the p3xFLAG-Myc-CMV-23 vector. Furin is shown in green, FLAG (i.e., pro-OCN) in red, and DNA (DAPI) in blue. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Quantification of the red signal area in primary osteoblasts transfected with either FLAG–pro-OCN (n = 9 cells) or FLAG–pro-OCNAAA (n = 7 cells). Results represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Western blot analysis of cell supernatant and cell extract from primary osteoblasts transfected with either FLAG–pro-OCN or FLAG–pro-OCNAAA.

Pro-OCN γ-carboxylation and its processing are uncoupled in osteoblasts. In hepatocytes, the cell type in which γ-carboxylation has been the most extensively studied, this posttranslational modification of proteins occurs in the ER (10). Yet furin was shown to be active mainly in the trans-Golgi network (TGN) and beyond in several cell types (25, 26), thus suggesting that pro-OCN γ-carboxylation and cleavage by furin might occur sequentially in osteoblasts. To test whether these 2 processes interfere with each other, differentiated osteoblasts were treated with either warfarin, which inhibits γ-carboxylation by blocking vitamin K reduction (10), or with Dec-RVKR-CMK, and pro-OCN processing and γ-carboxylation were assessed. As shown in Figure 5A, warfarin efficiently blocked OCN γ-carboxylation, but did not influence its processing. Conversely, treatment with Dec-RVKR-CMK efficiently blocked pro-OCN processing, but had no significant impact on its γ-carboxylation (Figure 5B). Similarly, mutation of the 3 OCN glutamic acid (E) residues targeted by γ-carboxylation to aspartic acid (D), a mutation known to prevent this posttranslational modification in prothrombin (27), did not affect the maturation of pro-OCN to OCN in primary osteoblasts (Figure 5C). We also assessed the impact of pro-OCN γ-carboxylation on its processing in vivo by studying mice lacking Ggcx only in osteoblasts (Ggcxfl/fl OCN-Cre mice, hereafter referred to as Ggcxosb–/– mice) (12). Since the absence of γ-carboxylation prevents OCN from accumulating in the bone ECM in these mice, we evaluated OCN processing in the serum by immunoprecipitation and Western blotting. Although circulating OCN was not γ-carboxylated in Ggcxosb–/– mice, its migration was similar to that of OCN from control serum, indicating that OCN is processed into its mature form in vivo, even in the absence of γ-carboxylation (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Pro-OCN processing and γ-carboxylation occur independently of each other in osteoblasts. (A and B) Western blot analysis of endogenous total OCN (OCN) and γ-carboxylated OCN (Gla OCN) of cell supernatant and cell extract from differentiated mouse osteoblasts treated or not with 50 μM warfarin (A) or 50 μM Dec-RVKR-CMK (RVKR) (B). (C) Western blot analysis of supernatant from osteoblasts transfected with OCN-V5 or the E13D/E17D/E20D OCN-V5 mutant (OCNDDD-V5) and treated or not with 50 μM Dec-RVKR-CMK. (D) Western blot analysis of OCN immunoprecipitated from the serum of control mice (Ggcxfl/fl) and mice lacking γ-carboxylase in osteoblasts (Ggcxosb–/–). Total OCN and γ-carboxylated OCN were assessed by Western blotting. (E) LC-MS/MS analyses of cell supernatant of differentiated mouse osteoblasts treated or not with 50 μM Dec-RVKR-CMK or 50 μM warfarin. Quantification of the OCN propeptide area relative to the total peptide area in 3 independent experiments is shown (see also Table 1). Results represent the mean ± SEM.

Finally, we sought to determine more precisely which form(s) of OCN is/are secreted by osteoblasts under normal conditions and when furin-dependent cleavage or γ-carboxylation is inhibited. For that purpose, OCN from differentiated osteoblasts was analyzed by liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) after treatment with vehicle, Dec-RVKR-CMK, or warfarin. Secreted proteins were collected, concentrated, and subjected to digestion by Arg-C, which cleaves proteins following any arginine residues. Hence, if pro-OCN was present in the medium, Arg-C would release an OCN propeptide lacking its last 3 residues, i.e., KPSGPESDKAFMSKQEGNKVVNR. Interestingly, we did not detect this peptide in the supernatant of vehicle- or warfarin-treated osteoblasts, but only in supernatant from osteoblasts treated with the PC inhibitor, together with several N-terminally truncated fragments of OCN propeptide (Table 1 and Figure 5E). These data further indicate that pro-OCN cleavage is independent of OCN γ-carboxylation and that pro-OCN processing is fully efficient in osteoblasts, as pro-OCN is virtually absent in the medium of vehicle-treated osteoblasts. Last, since OCN propeptide is not detected in the supernatant of osteoblasts in normal conditions, this suggests that the cleaved propeptide is degraded intracellularly and is not secreted. This is consistent with an early study reporting that OCN propeptide was undetectable by radioimmunoassay in human sera or in human osteosarcoma cell supernatant (28).

Table 1 LC-MS/MS analyses of cell supernatant of differentiated mouse osteoblasts treated or not with 50 μM Dec-RVKR-CMK (RVKR) or 50 μM warfarin

Inactivation of Furin in osteoblasts results in impaired pro-OCN processing and decarboxylation in vivo. Our cell culture data indicating that furin is responsible for pro-OCN processing in osteoblasts raised the question of whether furin is also required for pro-OCN processing in vivo. To address this question, we generated mice lacking furin specifically in osteoblasts (Furinfl/fl OCN-Cre mice; hereafter referred to as Furinosb–/– mice), since mice lacking furin in all cell types died in utero before skeletogenesis was initiated (29). For this purpose, Furinfl/fl mice (30) were bred with OCN-Cre–transgenic mice, which express the Cre recombinase under the control of the human OCN promoter in differentiated osteoblasts (31).

Furinosb–/– mice were born at the expected Mendelian ratios and displayed no overt developmental abnormalities. We confirmed by PCR that recombination at the Furin locus occurred only in bone tissues (Figure 6A) and that the expression of furin was appreciably reduced in osteoblast cultures derived from bone marrow mesenchymal cells from Furinosb-/- mice compared with control osteoblast cultures, both at the mRNA and protein levels (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1B). As shown in Figure 6D, the inactivation of Furin resulted in accumulation of pro-OCN and an absence of mature OCN in bones. Accordingly, OCN was only present in its proform in the serum of Furinosb–/– mice (Figure 6E). Importantly, and confirming in vivo the observations made in osteoblast cultures, the absence of furin did not affect the level of γ-carboxylation of pro-OCN in the bone ECM, whether it was assessed by Western blotting or ELISA (Figure 6, D and F). The insulin receptor precursor (pro-INSR), another protein cleaved by furin and PACE4 in cell culture (32) and involved in the regulation of energy metabolism by osteoblasts (33), was still processed in the bones of Furinosb–/– mice and in Furin–/– osteoblasts (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). In addition, OCN was still processed when PC5, another PC known to be expressed in osteoblasts (34) and implicated in skeletal development (35), was inactivated in this cell type (Supplemental Figure 1E).

Figure 6 Impaired pro-OCN processing in Furinosb–/– mice. (A) Detection of the deleted allele (ΔPCR) of Furin by PCR on genomic DNA extracted from different tissues. Flox PCR was used as a loading control. WAT, white adipose tissue; BAT, brown adipose tissue. (B) Furin expression in bone marrow–derived osteoblasts from Furinfl/fl or Furinosb–/– mice assessed by Western blotting. (C) Quantification of furin protein levels relative to β-actin expressed as a percentage of Furinfl/fl. (D) Western blot analysis of total OCN and γ-carboxylated OCN in bone extracts from 9-month-old Furinfl/fl and Furinosb–/– mice. (E) Western blot analysis of OCN immunoprecipitated from the serum of Furinfl/fl or Furinosb–/– mice. (F) Total and γ-carboxylated OCN ELISA measurements in bone homogenates from 9-month-old Furinfl/fl (n = 7) and Furinosb–/– (n = 8) mice. (G) Total and ucOCN ELISA measurements in serum from 9-month-old Furinfl/fl (n = 16) and Furinosb–/– (n = 17) mice. The ELISAs used in F and G quantify both pro-OCN and mature OCN. Results indicate the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Interestingly, although total bone OCN content was not reduced in Furinosb–/– mice, circulating levels of total and ucOCN were decreased by almost 2-fold when assessed using ELISAs recognizing both OCN and pro-OCN (Figure 6G). These reductions were not caused by a difference in the specificity of the antibodies used in the ELISAs, since they similarly recognized pro-OCN or mature OCN under nondenaturing conditions (Supplemental Figure 1F). Because carboxylated OCN present in the bone ECM is converted to active ucOCN during the process of bone resorption (14), we hypothesized that in Furinosb–/– mice, pro-OCN was less efficiently decarboxylated and released during bone resorption compared with mature OCN. To test this possibility, RAW 264.7 preosteoclastic cells were cultured on devitalized calvaria bones isolated from control or Furinosb–/– mice in the presence or absence of RANKL to induce osteoclast differentiation. When osteoclasts were differentiated on control bones, we could detect the release of both total OCN and ucOCN, whereas when differentiated on bones isolated from Furinosb–/– mice, osteoclasts released less total OCN and an undetectable quantity of ucOCN (Figure 7A). Importantly, upon tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase (TRAP) staining, osteoclast differentiation did not appear to be impaired on Furinosb–/– calvaria compared with control calvaria (Figure 7, B and C), and the expression levels of the osteoclast-specific markers Acp5 and Clcn7 remained unchanged in the bones of Furinosb–/– mice compared with levels in their control littermates (Supplemental Figure 1G), suggesting that the absence of furin in osteoblasts does not overtly impact osteoclast differentiation.

Figure 7 Pro-OCN is not efficiently decarboxylated by osteoclasts. (A and B) In vitro resorption assay of devitalized calvaria from Furinfl/fl mice (n = 3) and Furinosb–/– mice (n = 3) in the presence of osteoclast-like RAW 246.7 cells, with or without 10 ng/ml RANKL. (A) Total OCN and ucOCN ELISA measurements in the cell culture supernatant. ND, not detected. (B) Representative image of TRAP staining of calvaria. Scale bar: 500 μm. (C) Percentage of area with TRAP-positive staining (n = 3). (D) Western blot analysis of bone extracts from Furinfl/fl and Furinosb–/– mice incubated in phosphate-buffered solution at pH 7.5 or pH 4.3 for 14 days at 37°C. Graph shows quantification of the Gla OCN/OCN ratio (representative result from 3 independent experiments). The ELISAs used in A quantify both pro-OCN and mature OCN. Results represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test.

Previous studies have shown that the acidic pH generated during the process of bone resorption is responsible for OCN decarboxylation (13). Hence, we compared the decarboxylation of mature OCN and pro-OCN following incubation at a pH comparable to that found in the osteoclast resorption lacuna (i.e., pH 4.3). While the OCN contained in control mouse bone extracts was efficiently decarboxylated at pH 4.3, the pro-OCN contained in Furinosb–/– mouse bone extracts was not (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 1H). Importantly, anti–Gla OCN and anti–total OCN antibodies could detect mature OCN in control bone extracts, pro-OCN in the Furinosb–/– mouse bone extracts, and mature OCN generated following the addition of recombinant furin to the latter extracts (Supplemental Figure 1I). Collectively, these results suggest that, in the absence of furin, osteoblasts secrete γ-carboxylated pro-OCN, which, like mature γ-carboxylated OCN, accumulates in the bone ECM. However, pro-OCN is poorly decarboxylated and released during bone resorption, resulting in reduced circulating levels of ucOCN.

Furin in osteoblasts is required to maintain glucose and energy homeostasis. To determine how the absence of pro-OCN cleavage impacts OCN endocrine functions, we next studied glucose metabolism in Furinosb–/– mice. Glucose tolerance and serum insulin levels were normal in Furinosb–/– mice at 3 and 6 months of age (Supplemental Figure 2, A–E). However, at 6 and 9 months of age, there was a significant increase in blood glucose levels under fed conditions in Furinosb–/– mice compared with levels in littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 2F and Figure 8A). In addition, at 9 months of age, Furinosb–/– mice also showed reduced glucose tolerance when challenged with a glucose load (Figure 8B). Furthermore, in agreement with the fact that ucOCN normally favors insulin secretion by β cells, serum insulin levels were significantly reduced in the fed state in Furinosb–/– mice compared with levels in control littermates, while fasting levels were not affected (Figure 8C). These results are consistent with higher blood glucose levels in Furinosb–/– mice only in fed conditions or during a glucose tolerance test (GTT) (Figure 8, A and B). Moreover, and in line with the previously reported positive effect of ucOCN on insulin synthesis by β cells, pancreatic insulin content was also reduced in Furinosb–/– mice compared with that detected in control mice (Figure 8D). Insulin sensitivity remained normal in Furinosb–/– mice at 3, 6, and 9 months of age (Supplemental Figure 2, G–I). Finally, challenging 4-week-old Furinosb–/– mice with a high-fat, high-sucrose diet for 10 weeks was sufficient to reduce glucose tolerance in younger animals (Figure 8E).

Figure 8 Reduced glucose tolerance in Furinosb–/– mice. (A) Fasting and fed blood glucose levels in 9-month-old Furinfl/fl (n = 12) and Furinosb–/– (n = 10) mice. (B) GTT results for 9-month-old Furinfl/fl (n = 21) and Furinosb–/– (n = 16) mice. Mice were fasted for 16 hours and injected i.p. with 2 g/kg glucose. (C) Fasting and fed serum insulin levels in 9-month-old Furinfl/fl (n = 12) and Furinosb–/– (n = 10) mice. (D) Pancreas insulin content in 9-month-old Furinfl/fl (n = 10) and Furinosb–/– (n = 10) mice. (E) GTT results for 4-month-old Furinfl/fl (n = 8) and Furinosb–/– (n = 7) mice after 10 weeks on a high-fat, high-sucrose diet (HFD). Mice were fasted for 6 hours and then injected i.p. with 1 g/kg glucose. Metabolic assessments were performed on male mice fed a normal chow diet (A–D) or a HFD (E). Results represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA for repeated measurements with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test (A–C and E) or by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (D).

Since OCN also increases energy expenditure, we assessed the energy balance in control and Furinosb–/– mice through indirect calorimetry. At 3 and 6 months of age, chow-fed Furinosb–/– mice displayed reduced O 2 consumption and CO 2 production in the dark phase, i.e., when the mice were more active (Figure 9, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, J and K), which resulted in a significant decrease in global energy expenditure (Figure 9C and Supplemental Figure 2L). We observed no decrease in physical activity in Furinosb–/– mice during the dark and light phases (Figure 9, D and E), suggesting that the reduced energy expenditure of the Furinosb–/– mice was not caused by a diminution in the voluntary movements of these animals. The lower energy expenditure in Furinosb–/– mice was associated with an increased epididymal fat pad weight and whole-body fat tissue percentage at 12 months of age compared with control mice, although their body weight was not significantly changed compared with that of their littermate controls, whether the mice were fed a normal chow diet or a high-fat diet (Figure 9F and Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). Overall, the phenotypic characterization of Furinosb–/– mice revealed that furin, through its expression in osteoblasts, plays a role in regulating glucose and energy metabolism. Our findings also support the conclusion that pro-OCN processing by furin is required for the complete activation of this hormone.

Figure 9 Reduced energy expenditure and food intake in Furinosb–/– mice. (A–E) Metabolic parameters of 6-month-old Furinfl/fl (n = 11) and Furinosb–/– (n = 9) mice. O 2 consumption (A), CO 2 release (B), heat production (energy expenditure) (C), and activity on the x axis (D) and y axis (E). (F) Epididymal fat pad weight normalized to the body weights of 12-month-old Furinfl/fl (n = 12) and Furinosb–/– (n = 12) mice fed a normal chow diet. (G–J) Food intake by 6-month-old Furinfl/fl (n = 11), Furinosb–/– (n = 9), Ocn+/+ (n = 8), and Ocn–/– (n = 8) mice. (G and I) Food intake during the light and dark periods. (H and J) Cumulative food intake over a 3-day period. Results represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA for repeated measurements with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test (A–E and G–J) or by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (F).

Furin regulates appetite through its expression in osteoblasts. Furinosb–/– mice are characterized by normal glucose tolerance at 3 and 6 months of age when fed a regular chow diet (Supplemental Figure 2, A and D). Moreover, insulin sensitivity, as assessed by insulin tolerance tests (ITTs), was normal in Furinosb–/– mice in all the age groups tested (Supplemental Figure 2, G–I). This contrasts with Ocn inactivation that results in both glucose intolerance and insulin resistance as early as 3 months of age in mice fed a chow diet (2). Likewise, on a chow diet, Furinosb–/– mice had lower fat accumulation than did Ocn–/– mice (Figure 9F and ref. 2). Hence, the metabolic phenotypes are delayed or milder in Furinosb–/– mice compared with Ocn–/– mice.

Although several possibilities could explain these differences, one of them is that furin negatively modulates other aspects of energy metabolism independently of OCN. In support of this hypothesis, we observed a significant reduction of approximately 30% in food intake by 6-month-old Furinosb–/– mice during the dark phase (Figure 9G). Accordingly, cumulative food intake was reduced by approximately 20% over a 3-day period (Figure 9H). We found that cumulative food intake was also reduced by approximately 15% in 3-month-old Furinosb–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). In contrast, Ocn–/– animals of the same age (6 months) and genetic background (i.e., C57BL/6J) had normal food intake compared with their WT littermates (Figure 9, I and J). Circulating leptin levels were not changed in Furinosb–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3G). Collectively, these observations suggest that Furinosb–/– mice do not develop insulin resistance as robustly as do Ocn–/– mice, in part because of a reduction in calorie intake, a condition shown previously to improve insulin sensitivity in mice (36).

To test this possibility directly, we pair fed 4-month-old control and Furinosb–/– mice for 2 to 4 weeks to ensure similar calorie intake in both groups (Supplemental Figure 3H) before assessing their glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity. As shown in Figure 10A, Furinosb–/– mice were significantly heavier than the pair-fed control mice, and this was associated with an increase in the percentage of whole-body fat tissue (Figure 10B). When pair fed with their control littermates, Furinosb–/– mice showed higher feeding blood glucose levels and a glucose intolerance phenotype (Figure 10, C and D). Finally, under these conditions, the Furinosb–/– mice were found to be insulin resistant in comparison with the control mice, as assessed by an ITT (Figure 10E). Importantly, most of these phenotypes were not observed at the same age when control and Furinosb–/– mice were fed ad libitum (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3). Since LCN2 was recently identified as a bone-derived hormone regulating appetite (37), we tested whether furin regulates appetite by processing LCN2. However, we found that furin was unable to cleave recombinant LCN2 in vitro and that the apparent molecular weight of LCN2 on Western blotting was not changed in bone extracts from Furinosb–/– mice compared with that observed in control bone extracts (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Finally, following refeeding, we found that circulating levels of LCN2 were the same in control and Furinosb–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 4C). Together, these results support the notion that inactivation of furin in osteoblasts produces two distinct effects on energy metabolism: it reduces energy expenditure, glucose tolerance, and insulin sensitivity on one hand, and it decreases appetite on the other hand. The first effect is most likely OCN dependent, while the second one occurs through an OCN- and LCN2-independent mechanism.