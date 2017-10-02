Syntaphilin controls a mitochondrial rheostat for proliferation-motility decisions in cancer

Antibodies and reagents. A custom rabbit polyclonal antibody against human SNPH (aa 207–221) was produced by NEO Group Inc. and purified by antigen affinity. The anti-SNPH custom antibody was validated in knockdown cells (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E) and in cells overexpressing SNPH cDNA (Supplemental Figure 2D) at a 1:1,000 dilution. Antibodies to Prx3 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., clone 4G10, catalog sc-59663, diluted 1:3,000), 2-Cys Prx-SO3 (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., clone 10A1, catalog LF-MA0088, diluted 1:1,000), FLAG (Sigma-Aldrich, clone M-2, catalog F1804, diluted 1:5,000), SDHA (Abcam, clone 2E3GC12FB2AE2, catalog 14715, diluted 1:5,000), SDHB (Abcam, clone 21A11AE7, catalog 14714, diluted 1:2,000), oxidative phosphorylation antibody cocktail (MitoSciences, Abcam catalog s110411, diluted 1:2,000), citrate synthase (CS, clone D7V8B, catalog 14309), SOD2 (clone D3X8F, catalog 13141), catalase (clone D4P7B, catalog 12980), Axl (clone C89E7, catalog 8661), COX-IV (clone 4D11-B3-E8, catalog 11967), Nrf2 (clone D1Z9C, catalog 12721), caveolin 1 (clone D46G3, catalog 3267), VDAC (catalog 4866), HIF1α (catalog 3716), β-catenin (clone D10A8, catalog 8480), Slug (clone C19G7, catalog 9585), ZO1 (clone D7D12, catalog 8193), claudin 1 (clone D5H1D, catalog 13255), ZEB1 (clone D80D3, catalog 3396), vimentin (clone D21H3, catalog 5741) (Cell Signaling Technology, all diluted 1:1,000), and β-actin (Sigma-Aldrich, clone AC-15, cat#A5441, diluted 1:100,000) were used for Western blotting. Antibodies to paxillin (Upstate Biotechnologies, clone 5H11, Millipore catalog 05-417), β-tubulin (Sigma-Aldrich, clone AA2, catalog T8328), Tom20 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., clone FL-145, catalog sc11415), and MTC02 (Abcam, clone MTC02, catalog 79479) were used for immunofluorescence. DMNQ, FCCP, CHX, MT (>98% TLC), and N-acetyl-cysteine (NAC, >99% HPLC) were from Sigma-Aldrich. MitoTracker Green, phalloidin Alexa Fluor 488, CellLight Mito-RFP BacMam 2.0, and secondary antibodies for immunofluorescence were from Molecular Probes.

Cell culture. Human glioblastoma (LN229, U251, and U87), prostate adenocarcinoma (LNCaP, C4-2B, DU145, and PC3), breast epithelial (MCF10A), breast adenocarcinoma (MCF7, Hs578T, and MDA-MB-231), lung adenocarcinoma (A549 and H1299), human diploid fibroblasts (MRC5), prostate epithelial cells (RWPE-1), and mouse fibroblasts (NIH 3T3) were obtained from ATCC, and maintained in culture according to the supplier’s specifications. Benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH1) cells were a gift from Simon Hayward (Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA). A highly metastatic clone of PC3 cells colonizing the bone (PC3-ML) was a gift from Alessandro Fatatis (Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA). Primary HFFs were a gift from Meenhard Herlyn (Wistar Institute). Yumm1.7 cells were a gift from Marcus Bosenberg (Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut). Hypoxic treatment was carried out using an enclosed chamber (BioSpherix) flushed with a nitrogen and CO 2 gas. The O 2 and CO 2 concentrations in the chamber were maintained at 1% and 5%, respectively, using an oxygen and carbon dioxide controller (BioSpherix). These conditions were maintained constant throughout the course of the experiments.

Plasmids, mutagenesis, and transfections. TrueORF pCMV6-Entry-myc-Flag plasmids encoding the short isoform of SNPH (NM_014723, catalog RC207749), SOD2 (catalog RC202330), and Prx3 (catalog RC205080) were from Origene. The human ORF for the long isoform of SNPH from the Kazusa DNA Research Institute was obtained as HaloTag(R) in pFN21A (NM_001318234.1, Promega). Short SNPH mutants lacking the microtubule-binding domain (Δ-MTB, Δ86–159 aa), TM domain (Δ-TM, Δ425–444 aa), or MLS (Δ-MLS, Δ1–20 aa) were generated using a Stratagene QuikChange II XL Site-Directed Mutagenesis Kit (Agilent Technologies) and confirmed by DNA sequencing. Cells were transfected with 2 μg pcDNA plus 4 μl X-treme gene HP (Roche) for 24 hours in complete medium, washed, and subjected to the indicated treatments.

Adenoviral vectors expressing SNPH were produced using Gateway technology (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Briefly, SNPH or LacZ cDNA was inserted into pDONR221 vector and recombined into the adenovirus expression vector pAd/CMV/V5-DEST. The plasmids were digested with PacI restriction enzyme and transfected in 293A cells for production of adenoviruses. The cells containing adenoviruses were collected at 7 days after transfection, according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Gene silencing. Gene knockdown experiments by siRNA were carried out as described previously (20). The following sequences were used: control, ON-TARGETplus Non-targeting siRNA pool (Dharmacon, D-001810), or human SNPH siRNA (Dharmacon, L-020417, or Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., sc-41369). Tumor cells were transfected with the individual siRNA pools at 30 nM in Lipofectamine RNAiMAX (Invitrogen) at a 1:1 ratio (vol siRNA 20 μM/vol Lipofectamine RNAiMAX). After 48 hours, the various transfected cells were validated for target protein knockdown by Western blotting and processed for subsequent experiments. Alternatively, two independent shRNA sequences were used for targeting the 3′ UTR of human SNPH: TRCN 0000147900 and TRCN 0000128545 (Wistar Molecular Screening Shared Resource). An empty pLKO-based lentivirus was used as control. PC3 cells stably expressing shRNA targeting SNPH were generated by infection with lentiviral particles, followed by a 2-week selection in the presence of puromycin at 2 μg/ml.

Protein analysis. For Western blotting, protein lysates were prepared in Triton X-100 lysis buffer (20 mM Tris HCl, pH 7.5, 137 mM NaCl, 1% Triton X-100, 10% glycerol) containing EDTA-free Protease Inhibitor Cocktail (Sigma-Aldrich) and Phosphatase Inhibitor Cocktail PhosSTOP (Roche), sonicated, and precleared by centrifugation at 14,000 g for 10 minutes at 4°C. Equal amounts of protein lysates were separated by SDS gel electrophoresis, transferred to PVDF membranes, blocked in 5% low-fat milk diluted in TBST buffer (20 mM Tris HCl, pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 0.1% Tween-20), and further incubated with primary antibodies of various specificities diluted 1:1,000 in 5% BSA/TBST for 18 hours at 4°C. After washing in TBST, membranes were incubated with HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies (1:1,000–1:5,000 dilution in 5% BSA/TBST) for 1 hour at 22°C and washed with TBST, and protein bands were visualized by enhanced chemiluminescence. For analysis of protein stability and determination of protein half-life, PC3 cells were incubated in the presence of 100 μg/ml of the protein synthesis inhibitor CHX, with or without the mitochondrial superoxide scavenger MT, and released in complete medium, and aliquots of cell lysates collected at increasing time intervals after release (2–10 hours) were analyzed by Western blotting.

Mitochondrial isolation. Mitochondrial fractions were prepared from PC3 cells using a mitochondrial isolation kit for cultured cells (Fisher Scientific). Briefly, PC3 cells were homogenized by 70 strokes using a Dounce grinder in isolation buffer A plus protease inhibitor cocktail. Cell extracts were collected into equal volumes of isolation buffer C with buffer A. Cell debris and nuclei were removed by centrifugation at 700 g for 10 minutes, and mitochondrial fractions were collected by centrifugation at 3,000 g for 25 minutes. For submitochondrial fractionation experiments, initial mitochondrial extracts were further centrifuged at 12,000 g for 10 minutes in an equal volume of isolation buffer C. The resulting samples were further processed by sequential centrifugation in fractions containing outer membrane (OM), inner membrane (IM), inter-membrane space (IMS), and matrix, as described previously (42).

mRNA quantification. Absolute mRNA levels for human SNPH were determined by qPCR. Briefly, RNA was extracted with a PureLink RNA Mini Kit (Life Technologies) following the in-column DNA digestion protocol. For mouse tissues, RNA was extracted from 25 mg of tissue by homogeneization in TRI Reagent, followed by purification with a Direct-zol RNA Mini Kit (Zymo Research). RNA from 8 normal human tissues was obtained from BioChain and digested with RNAse-free DNAse I (Thermo Scientific). Five micrograms of RNA was reversed transcribed using a combination of oligo(dT) and an SNPH-specific reverse primer (RNAse-free HPLC purified, CTGGCGGTCACCACAGAC) for 1 hour at 53°C using the ThermoScript RT-PCR system (Life Technologies). One microliter of cDNA diluted 1:5 was used as template for qPCR reactions with TaqMan Gene Expression assays. Pre-designed Taqman assays were: mouse Snph (Mm01243855_m1), human long+short (L+S) SNPH transcripts (Hs00920132_m1), ACTB (Hs99999903_m1), GAPDH (Hs99999905_m1), and eukaryotic 18S rRNA (4352930E).

Custom isoform-specific TaqMan gene expression assays to detect Long human SNPH transcript (NM_001318234.1, L-SNPH), or short human SNPH transcript (NM_014723, S-SNPH) were used (Figure 1A). Custom L-SNPH assay primers and probe were: forward, TCAGGGTTGTTGAGAGGAGTCA; reverse, CCAGTTGGCCCGTGGTT; probe, ATAATACGGGAAGCCCC. Custom S-SNPH assay primers and probe were: forward, AGTGGTGCGAGCCG; reverse, GGTGGGATGGGCGGTATC; probe, CAGTGGACTCAGCCCCC. A standard synthetic gBlock containing the target amplicons for c ommon SNPH (S+L), s hort SNPH, l ong SNPH, a ctin, and G APDH in tandem (CSLAG) was purchased from IDT. The efficiency of amplification (Ex) of the 3 assays (long, short, and common SNPH) was determined using the Ct slope method with 6 concentrations of CSLAG standard covering a 5-log range, and found to be identical (P > 0.05 for all comparisons). The mean and SD were: Ex long = 82.33 ± 8.069; Ex short = 80.90 ± 2.700; Ex common = 84.82 ± 7.179. The mean and SD for the correlation coefficients were: r2 long = 0.9975 ± 0.002500; r2 short = 0.9875 ± 0.01250; r2 common = 0.9970 ± 0.001000. All r2 values were identical (P > 0.05 for all comparisons). Absolute copy number for each transcript was determined against a standard curve of CSLAG that was run in parallel with the cDNA samples. For relative quantitation, the ΔΔCt method was used.

Analysis of SNPH mRNA expression in public databases. The NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) genomics data repository was interrogated for SNPH mRNA expression in primary versus metastatic cancer using the GEO Profiles Database (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geoprofiles/). The “Metastatic prostate cancer” dataset GDS2545 (51, 52) containing 65 primary prostate and 15 metastases to regional and distal lymph nodes was downloaded. The study contained one probeset for SNPH (4117_at, GPL8300: [HG_U95Av2] Affymetrix Human Genome U95 Version 2 Array). The “Human epidermal growth factor receptor 2–positive breast cancer brain metastases” dataset GDS5306 (53) containing 19 HER+ breast primary non-metastatic and 19 brain metastases was downloaded. The study contained 5 probesets for SNPH: each probe was searched in the GPL1352: [U133_X3P] Affymetrix Human X3P Array and matched to gene bank ID, and the sequence was downloaded from the NCBI nucleotide collection and blasted against the Human Genomic Plus Transcript (Human G+T). Four probes (Hs.323833.1.S1_3p_a_at, Hs.323833.1.S1_3p_at, 215917_3p_at, and Hs.323833.1.S1_3p_x_at) were primarily covering a neighbor gene, RAD21L1 (NM_001136566.2 at 61% coverage), with a lower coverage for SNPH isoforms (38% for either isoform). These 4 probes were discarded from the analyses. Only one probe (ID: g7662081_3p_at) was a bona fide probe for SNPH (both isoforms were detected; 100% coverage for NM_001318234.1 and 89% coverage for NM_014723.3). Based on this probe, primary versus metastatic tumors were compared with a 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test using GraphPad Prism 6.0 software.

For the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (CCLE) (54), mRNA expression for SNPH was accessed through the cBioPortal for Cancer Genomics (http://www.cbioportal.org/) (55, 56) and downloaded. Individual cancer cell lines were grouped by primary tissue of origin according to the CCLE classification and plotted with GraphPad Prism 6.0 software. The TCGA tumor expression data for SNPH mRNA (RNA-seq values) were downloaded from the cBioPortal and plotted with GraphPad Prism 6.0 software.

For the SNPH versus VHL status analysis, the Kidney Renal Clear Cell Carcinoma study (The Cancer Genome Atlas [TCGA; https://cancergenome.nih.gov/], Provisional) was downloaded through the cBioPortal (55, 56), and the levels of SNPH mRNA were plotted against the copy number variation/mutation status of VHL. Outliers were tested with Grubbs test and removed from the dataset, and the multiple groups were tested with 1-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post-test for pairwise comparisons. A correlation between SNPH mRNA levels and linear copy number alteration (CNA) for VHL were was examined using Spearman’s test using GraphPad Prism 6.0 software.

Immunofluorescence. Tumor cells were fixed in formalin/PBS (4% final concentration) for 15 minutes at 22°C, permeabilized in 0.1% Triton X-100/PBS for 5 minutes, washed, and incubated in 5% normal goat serum (NGS, Vector Laboratories) diluted in 0.3 M glycine/PBS for 60 minutes. Primary antibodies against Tom20 (diluted 1:300), β-tubulin (diluted 1:200), SNPH (diluted 1:500), and MTC02 (diluted 1:500) were added in 5% NGS/0.3 M glycine/PBS and incubated for 18 hours at 4°C. After 3 washes in PBS, secondary antibodies conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488, TRITC, or Alexa Fluor 633 were diluted 1:500 in 5% NGS/0.3 M glycine/PBS and added to cells for 1 hour at 22°C. Where indicated, F-actin was stained with phalloidin Alexa Fluor 488 (1:200 dilution) for 30 minutes at 22°C. Slides were washed and mounted in DAPI-containing ProLong Gold mounting medium (Invitrogen). At least 7 random fields were analyzed by fluorescence microscopy in a Nikon i80 microscope.

Cortical mitochondria and total mitochondrial mass quantification. Mitochondria/F-actin composite images were analyzed in ImageJ (NIH), as described previously (25). The F-actin channel was used to manually label the cell boundary, and a belt extending from the boundary toward the inside of the cell was marked as “cortical mask” (see Figure 4B). This cortical mask was subsequently applied to the mitochondrial channel to measure intensity at the cortical region, which was normalized to total mitochondrial intensity per cell and cell area. For quantification of total mitochondrial mass, composite images were analyzed in ImageJ. The cell border was manually traced on the F-actin channel, and this “cell mask” was subsequently applied to the mitochondria channel to measure the total mitochondria signal per cell. Maximum intensity was monitored to ensure no pixel saturation (e.g., maximum intensity <256 for 8-bit images). Mitochondrial mass was normalized to total cell area. A minimum of 30 cells was analyzed in each independent experiment to obtain mean values.

Mitochondrial ROS quantification in live cells. Mitochondrial superoxide production was analyzed as described previously (25). Briefly, 1.5 × 104 cells were grown on high-optical-quality 8-well μ-slides (Ibidi) and stained with MitoSOX Red mitochondrial superoxide indicator (Life Technologies, 5 μM, 10 minutes) in complete medium, followed by washes in warm medium. Stained cells were imaged with a 40× objective on a Nikon TE300 inverted time-lapse microscope equipped with a video system containing an Evolution QEi camera and a time-lapse video cassette recorder. The atmosphere was equilibrated to 37°C and 5% CO 2 in an incubation chamber. Phase and red fluorescence (TRITC filter cube, excitation wavelength 532–554 nm, and emission wavelength 570–613 nm) images were captured. For quantification, files were imported into ImageJ, and masks were manually created around the periphery of the cell based on the phase image and subsequently applied to the TRITC channel to measure intensity. A minimum of 100 cells was analyzed in each independent experiment to obtain mean values.

Analysis of bioenergetics. Cells were analyzed for ATP generation (BioChain catalog Z5030041) or OCR (Enzo Life Sciences catalog ENZ-51045-1), according to the manufacturer’s specifications. In some experiments, the culture medium was exchanged with dialyzed FBS containing growth medium and incubated for 2 hours, followed by analysis of lactate production (Abcam, catalog ab65331). For glucose consumption, cells were grown for 24 hours at 37°C, and aliquots of the culture supernatant were collected and processed using a glucose assay kit (eEnzyme).

Mitochondrial respiration complex activity. Extracts from PC3 cells stably transduced with pLKO or SNPH-directed shRNA were analyzed for changes in oxidative phosphorylation complex activity using Abcam reagents (for complex I, ab109721; for complex II, ab109908). Twenty micrograms of cell lysates was assayed in parallel for citrate synthase (CS) activity (ScienCell Research Laboratories). Aliquots of lysates with comparable CS activity were applied for quantification of mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation complex activity. Relative complex activities were calculated by determining the change in absorbance over time in the linear range of the measurements.

Cell motility analysis. 2D tumor cell motility experiments were carried out as described previously (25). Briefly, 1 × 104 cells under the various conditions tested were seeded in 4-well Ph+ chambers (Ibidi) in complete medium and allowed to attach overnight. Videomicroscopy was performed over 10 hours, with a time-lapse interval of 10 minutes. Stacks were imported into ImageJ for analysis. Images were aligned according to subpixel intensity registration with the StackReg plugin for ImageJ. At least 30 cells were tracked using the Manual Tracking plugin for ImageJ, and the tracking data from 4 independent time-lapse experiments were pooled and exported into Chemotaxis and Migration Tool v2.0 (Ibidi) for graphing and calculation of mean and SD of speed, accumulated distance, and Euclidean distance of movement. For cell migration using a wound closure assay, a monolayer of PC3 cells was incubated at 1% O 2 for 24 hours, wounded using a 10-μl pipette tip, immediately returned to the hypoxia chamber, and incubated for an additional 20 hours in 1% O 2 . Cells were imaged by phase-contrast microscopy,and images were imported into FIJI software (http://fiji.sc/) and processed to measure the area within the wound. The percentage of wound closure was calculated based on the maximum initial area for each well.

Cell proliferation. For direct cell counting experiments, tumor cells were plated in triplicate on 6-MW plates (4 × 104 cells/well) and counted at increasing time intervals at 37°C. In parallel, cell viability was measured by Trypan blue exclusion. Where indicated, ROS scavengers, MT (50 μM), or NAC (10 μM), alone or in combination, were added to the medium, and fresh medium containing drugs was added every 2 days. For colony formation, 200 cells were plated in triplicate onto 6-MW plates and allowed to grow for 10–14 days, with fresh medium added every 2–3 days. Colonies were stained with 0.5% w/v crystal violet/methanol for 30 minutes at 22°C and quantified by ImageJ. Cell proliferation experiments were done by labeling cells in 1:1,000 dilution BrdU (Amersham Pharmacia Biotech) in culture medium for 1 hour and analysis by multiparametric flow cytometry with quantitation of BrdU+ cells. Cell cycle analysis was carried out in ethanol-fixed cells, stained for 10 minutes with 2.5 μl/ml propidium iodide in the presence of ribonuclease A. Twenty thousand events were acquired on a FACSCalibur flow cytometer and quantified using CellQuest Pro software (Becton Dickinson).

Animal studies. Groups of 6- to 8-week-old male NOD SCID γ (NSG, NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid Il2rgtm1Wjl/SzJ) immunocompromised mice (Jackson Laboratory) (5 mice per group) were injected s.c. with PC3 cells stably transfected with pLKO or two independent SNPH-directed shRNA sequences (clones 0 and 5), and superficial tumor growth (2 tumors/mouse) was quantified with a caliper over a 2-week interval. At the end of the experiment, animals bearing PC3-pLKO (puromycin-resistant) tumors were euthanized, and the liver and lungs were dissected and washed in PBS. Metastatic nodules were excised and cut into 1-mm sections, washed in PBS, and plated in RPMI 1640 medium containing puromycin. Tumor cells were allowed to attach to the plate overnight, and the next day any residual tissue fragments were removed. Four animals were used to generate 4 independent cell lines from liver and lung metastatic sites. Parental PC3-pLKO cells were used as control for these experiments.

For a syngeneic model of metastasis in vivo, Yale University Mouse Melanoma 1.7 (Yumm1.7) 1.7 cells derived from a genetically engineered mouse model of invasive melanoma with the genotype BrafV600E; Cdkn2a–/–;Pten–/– were used (31). Yumm1.7 cells stably expressing mCherry were described previously (32). Cells were transiently transfected with empty pCMV6 vector, or cDNAs encoding FL short SNPH or ΔMLS SNPH mutant, and selected with G418 at 400 μg/ml for 15 days. Stably transfected cells (2.5 × 105) were injected into the flanks of syngeneic 8-week-old male C57BL/6NCr (NCI Inbred mice, Charles River strain code 556). One to 3 weeks later, tumor cells disseminated to lungs were identified and quantitated based on expression of the mCherry transgene by IHC (see below).

IHC. Lungs were fixed in neutral formalin (Fisher Scientific, SF93-4) for 36 hours, transferred to 70% ethanol for 3 days, and then paraffin embedded. Five-micrometer sections were stained with a rabbit anti-mCherry polyclonal antibody (Novus, NBP2-25157) as follows. Slides were warmed at 50°C for 30 minutes; deparaffinized in xylene for 20 minutes, then xylene/ethanol 1:1 for 5 minutes; and rehydrated in alcohol series (100%, 95%, 90%, 70%, 50%, 30% ethanol and dH 2 O, 5 minutes each). Antigen retrieval was done in citrate-based solution (Vector Laboratories, H-3300) at pH 6.0 in a pressure cooker for 5 minutes, followed by cooling to room temperature. Next, slides were washed once in PBS for 5 minutes and incubated in 3% hydrogen peroxide for 20 minutes. Slides were then washed 3 times with PBS (5 minutes each) and blocked in 10% normal goat serum/PBS for 1 hour at room temperature. Primary antibody was diluted 1:500 in 10% normal goat serum/PBS and incubated in a humidified chamber overnight. The next day, slides were washed 3 times with PBS for 5 minutes each, incubated with anti-rabbit HRP-labeled polymer (Dako, K4002) at room temperature for 30 minutes, and washed 3 times with PBS for 5 minutes each. Slides were developed with a DAB+ substrate chromogen system (Dako, K3467) for 30 minutes, rinsed in dH 2 O, and stained with Mayer’s hematoxylin solution (Sigma-Aldrich, MHS16) for 10 seconds. Slides were dehydrated in dH 2 O, 30%, 50%, 70%, 90%, 95%, and 100% ethanol (5 minutes each); immersed in xylene for 15 minutes; and mounted with Permount mounting medium (Fisher Scientific, SP15-100).

Quantification of disseminated tumor cells to the lungs. Five lungs per group were stained for mCherry as described above and scanned for the presence of mCherry+ cells in a Nikon i80 upright microscope. Each mCherry+ cell was photographed at 40× magnification and manually counted using ImageJ software. For each animal, the average number of mCherry+ cells per lung was calculated and presented. ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post-test was used to compare the means between the groups and derived pairwise comparison P values.

Statistics. Dare expressed as mean ± SEM or mean ± SD of multiple independent experiments or replicates of representative experiments out of a minimum of 2 or 3 independent determinations. Two-tailed Student’s t test or Wilcoxon rank-sum test was used for 2-group comparative analyses. For multiple-group comparisons, ANOVA or Kruskal-Wallis test with Bonferroni’s post-hoc procedure was applied. All statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad software package (Prism 6.0) for Windows. A P value less than 0.05 was considered as statistically significant.

Study approval. Studies involving vertebrate animals (rodents) were carried out in accordance with the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011). Protocols were approved by the IACUC of the Wistar Institute (protocol 112625).