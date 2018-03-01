CD163+ macrophages promote angiogenesis and vascular permeability accompanied by inflammation in atherosclerosis

Human carotid plaque pathological characterization, plaque progression, and association with CD163+ macrophages. A total of 60 atherosclerotic samples from patients undergoing surgical carotid endarterectomy (CEA) were available in the CVPath Registry (18). A detailed history was not included for 22 of these samples, and they were therefore excluded. Thirty-eight specimens containing culprit segments along with proximal and distal (flanking) segments were available for analysis and assessed for plaque morphology. We classified 114 plaques (38 culprit, 38 proximal flanking, and 38 distal flanking plaques) and performed IHC to assess each one for the area occupied by CD163, a marker of M(Hb) macrophages. We found a strong positive correlation between CD163+ macrophage area and plaque progression (i.e., pathological intimal thickening [PIT] or intimal xanthoma, fibroatheroma or thin-cap fibroatheroma (TCFA), and plaque rupture or healed rupture) (Figure 1, A and B). The correlation with plaque progression could also be demonstrated by stratifications of stenosis and necrotic area percentage (Figure 1, C and D). These results suggest a strong association between CD163 expression in alternative macrophages and atherosclerotic disease progression.

Figure 1 CD163+ macrophages are associated with progression of carotid atherosclerosis in humans. (A) Representative images of human carotid arteries with PIT, fibroatheromatous, and ruptured atherosclerotic plaques. High-magnification IHC images of CD163 with low-magnification insets. H&E and Movat pentachrome stains are also shown. Scale bars: 1 mm and 5 mm (insets). (B–D) Correlation between CD163+ macrophages and human carotid plaque progression. (B) Human carotid plaques were classified as fibrocalcific or fibroatheroma with calcification (Fibroatheroma-Ca) (n = 19, black); intima xanthoma or PIT (n = 8, green); fibroatheroma or TCFA (n = 14, blue); and ruptured or healed rupture (n = 16, red), with the corresponding percentage of CD163+ macrophages per plaque area. (C) Correlation between CD163+ macrophages and the percentage of stenosis. The percentage of stenosis was categorized as follows: 20%–40% (n = 5); 40%–60% (n = 14); 60%–80% (n = 23); and 80%–100% (n = 28). (D) Correlation between CD163+ macrophages and the percentage of necrotic core area. The percentage of necrotic core area was classified as: <10% (n = 32); 10%–20% (n = 19); 20%–30% (n = 9); and >30% (n = 10). (E and F) Human plaques from CEAs were examined by histology and immunofluorescence. Images were acquired by confocal microscopy using a ×20 objective (9 tiles, E and F), with optical slicing in the z axis. In E, as explained in the text, areas from fibroatheromatous lesions containing foam cell (CD163– [green], CD68+ [cyan]) macrophages (i.e., low CD163) and M(Hb) macrophages (CD163+, CD68+ [i.e., high CD163]) were immunostained using antibodies against vWF antigen for detection of microvessels. Nuclei were counterstained using DAPI (blue). Note that calcification is seen as dense areas of dark purple. Adjacent low- and high-magnification images of H&E-stained sections show the corresponding regions of angiogenesis. Scale bars: 1 mm and 200 μm. Results are presented as the mean or the mean ± SEM. For multiple group comparisons, 1-way ANOVA was used. P values shown in B–D were determined by 1-way ANOVA.

Human carotid plaque assessment of angiogenesis in high and low CD163/CD68 plaque areas. We also used IHC to assess each plaque for the area occupied by the general macrophage marker CD68. Areas were separated into low and high CD163 expression on the basis of their CD163/CD68 ratio (low CD163/CD68 <0.20 vs. high CD163/CD68 >0.70). (Foam cells predominated in the low CD163 areas.) We determined the extent of microvascularity in each of these areas using antibodies against CD31 and vWF. Table 1 shows that the total content of macrophages in each area (as assessed by CD68 expression) was not significantly different between groups. The microvessel number per unit area, however, was significantly greater within high CD163 areas (Table 1, see also representative images in Figure 1, E and F). Because most microvessels were seen around CD16+ M(Hb) cells both within low and high CD163 plaque areas, we further subdivided each area into CD163– and CD163+ regions for a local effect assessment in the plaque. Regardless of a high or low CD163/CD68 ratio, we detected greater numbers of microvessels in regions that had CD163+ macrophages (CD163+ area in Table 1). This suggests that CD163+ macrophages are associated with plaque angiogenesis.

Table 1 Macrophage content and angiogenesis in human carotid plaques

Alternative CD163+ macrophages express HIF1α and VEGF-A and are associated with intraplaque angiogenesis and vascular permeability. We next evaluated the expression of the proangiogenic transcription factor HIF1α and its transcriptional target VEGF-A using similar methodology. High CD163 areas demonstrated heavy expression of HIF1α and VEGF-A compared with CD163 low/foam cell–rich areas (Figure 2A). HIF1α was predominantly located within CD163+ macrophages. To confirm our findings, protein was extracted from high CD163 plaques and compared with protein extracted from low CD163 plaques, and immunoblotting was performed for both HIF1α and VEGF-A (CD68 staining intensity was not different between the 2 areas). Western blotting confirmed that plaques rich in CD163+ M(Hb) cells had greater HIF1α and VEGF-A expression than did low CD163 plaques (Figure 2B). To visualize CD163 and VEGF transcript levels at a single-cell level concurrently in CD163+ macrophages, we performed RNAscope analysis, a new ISH technique for the detection of RNA within intact cells, using CD163 and VEGF dual probes. This high-resolution, single RNA molecule signal of CD163 and VEGF transcripts showed high VEGF expression in macrophages expressing high CD163 transcripts (≥5 CD163 dots per cell) compared with those with low CD163 transcripts (1–4 CD163 dots per cell) (Figure 2, C and D).

Figure 2 Alternative CD163+ macrophages are associated with intraplaque angiogenesis and vascular permeability and express HIF1α and VEGF-A. Human plaques from CEA specimens were analyzed by histology and immunofluorescence. Images were acquired by confocal microscopy using ×40 (A and E) or ×60 (C, RNAscope) objectives, with optical slicing in the z axis. (A) Representative microvessels (MV) from low and high CD163 areas (green) dual immunostained for HIF1α and VEGF-A (red channels). Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) immunoblotting for CD163, HIF1α, VEGF-A, and GAPDH of protein extracted from human atheroma expressing high or low levels of CD163 (n = 4 samples each). Bar graphs show quantitation of densitometry for the indicated proteins. (C) RNAscope ISH analysis using CD163 (red) and VEGF (green) probes on human carotid plaques. H&E and CD163 immunohistochemically stained images of human carotid plaques are shown on the left to indicate the areas (red boxes) of RNAscope ISH images of CD163 and VEGF, shown on the right. Scale bars: 1 mm (H&E- and immunostained images) and 2 μm (ISH). (D) Quantitative graph of VEGF RNA punctate counts in macrophages with low (<1–4 punctates) or high (≥5 punctates) CD163 expression (total of 3 plaques used for data collection, with 5 to 6 areas per plaque). (E) representative microvessels from low and high CD163 areas (green) dual immunostained for VE-cadherin and vWF (red channels). Note that VE-cadherin expression is located exclusively along the interendothelial contacts. The fluorescence signal for VE-cadherin appeared to be attenuated in a microvessel surrounded by CD163+ macrophages, with diffuse expression of vWF antigen, suggestive of leaky endothelial junctions. Scale bars: 20 μm. (F) Bar graphs show quantification of fluorescence signals for VE-cadherin and vWF in low and high CD163 areas (multiple areas from a total of 10 plaques per group were examined; see Methods). (G) Laser capture microdissection and qPCR analysis of FPN expression in low CD163+ and high CD163+ macrophage areas (n = 15 plaques sampled). Results are presented as the mean ± SEM (B and F) or the mean ± SD (D and G). (B and F) *P < 0.05, by 2-sided Student’s t test. (D and G) P < 0.01 and P < 0.05, by 2-sided Student’s t test.

M(Hb) and microvascular permeability within intraplaque vessels. Our previous findings as well as those by others suggest that microvessels located within advanced atherosclerotic plaques show compromised endothelial morphology and integrity, characterized by loss of VE-cadherin, the major protein responsible for the maintenance of endothelial barrier function (19, 20). To explore the relationship between M(Hb) cells and defects in endothelial permeability, we stained sections of advanced atherosclerotic plaques for VE-cadherin and vWF, which is released upon endothelial damage and stains diffusely in leaky endothelium (21). In comparison with microvessels in close proximity to areas rich in foam cell macrophages (low CD163), microvessels near CD163+ macrophages (high CD163) had significantly less continuous formation of VE-cadherin coverage, while showing diffuse perivascular staining for vWF (Figure 2, E and F). These results suggest that CD163+ M(Hb) cells are associated with areas of intraplaque angiogenesis containing defective endothelial barrier function.

Inhibition of PHDs by relative iron deprivation within M(Hb) cells increases HIF1α/VEGF-A and promotes angiogenesis. We previously demonstrated that human plaque areas rich in M(Hb) cells had reduced ROS, signs of oxidative damage, and an abundance of ferric iron, consistent with iron release from macrophages (6). CD163+ M(Hb) cells can be reproduced in vitro by differentiation of human monocytes over 5 to 7 days in HH-enriched media (6). Hb/iron intake into macrophages causes an increase in the iron-binding protein ferritin and upregulation of the iron exporter FPN, which results in significant lowering of intracellular free iron (6, 22). By laser capture microdissection, lesion areas with high levels of CD163+ macrophages (high CD163) in human carotid plaques showed elevated FPN expression compared with areas containing low levels of CD163+ macrophages (low CD163) (Figure 2G). Consistent with this, HH-differentiated macrophages had lower levels of intracellular free iron (Figure 3A). Because PHD2 function is dependent on iron as a cofactor, we examined PHD2 activity using cellular lysates from human macrophages differentiated in HH-enriched media. Lysates were exposed to a peptide derived from the HIF1α oxygen–dependent degradation domain, and hydroxylation was measured using an antibody specific for hydroxylated HIF1α (Pro564). We found that PHD2 activity was significantly lower in HH-differentiated cells (Figure 3B). To confirm our results, we measured hydroxylated HIF1α (HIF1α-OH) levels in control and HH-differentiated macrophages in the presence of 10 μM MG132, a proteasome inhibitor, using an antibody against HIF1α-OH. We found that HIF1α-OH levels were significantly lower in HH-differentiated cells (Figure 3C). There were no changes in the total amount of PHD2 levels by Western blotting in control or HH-differentiated cells (Figure 3D). Next, to confirm relative iron deprivation as the cause of elevated HIF1α levels, we used 2 different approaches. First, we modulated intracellular iron by treating HH-differentiated cells with hepcidin, a peptide whose major function is to degrade FPN (23). Hepcidin given 24 hours before harvesting was able to increase intracellular iron within HH-differentiated macrophages but had no effect on control cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93025DS1). HIF1α levels were significantly increased in HH-differentiated cells and dramatically decreased to control levels after hepcidin treatment, while there was no effect on control-treated cells (Figure 3E). We observed similar results for VEGF-A levels, which were determined by ELISA analysis of supernatants of these cells (Figure 3F). HIF1α levels were also decreased in HH-differentiated cells when iron (10, 50, or 100 μM FeCl 3 ) was added directly to them 24 hours before harvesting (Supplemental Figure 1B). Last, to confirm the angiogenic ability of M(Hb) cells, supernatants from control and HH-treated macrophages, with or without added hepcidin, were evaluated in an in vitro Matrigel angiogenesis assay using human aortic endothelial cells (HAECs). Tube formation was increased by more than 2-fold with HH supernatants, but was not significantly changed in the presence of hepcidin (Figure 3G). These data suggest that relative iron deprivation within M(Hb) cells inhibits PHD2 activity to increase HIF1α-mediated angiogenesis.

Figure 3 Inhibition of PHDs by relative iron deprivation within M(Hb) macrophages increases HIF1α/VEGF-A signaling and promotes angiogenesis. (A) Intracellular free iron levels in control [M(con)] or HH-differentiated [M(Hb)] human macrophages (n = 4 per group). (B) PHD2 activity of human macrophages after HH treatment compared with control (n = 5 per group). (C and D) Immunoblotting of human macrophages (n = 4 per group) with quantitation of densitometry for HIF1α-OH and PHD2. (E) Immunoblotting of human macrophages (n = 4 per group) with quantitation of densitometry for HIF-1α. (lane 1: control macrophages; lane 2: HH-stimulated macrophages; lane 3: control macrophages + 700 nM hepcidin; lane 4: HH-stimulated macrophages + 7 00 nM hepcidin). (F) ELISA analysis of macrophage supernatants for VEGF-A (n = 5 per group). As in E, the bars represent, from left to right: control macrophages, HH-stimulated macrophages, control macrophages plus 700 nM hepcidin, and HH-stimulated macrophages plus 700 nM hepcidin. (G) Tube formation assays of HAECs with macrophage supernatant. Relative tube-forming abilities are shown with representative images on top and quantitated tube-formation index below (n = 5 per group). Scale bars: 200 μm. All error bars indicate the mean ± SEM. Comparisons between 2 groups were conducted using a 2-sided Student’s t test. For multiple group comparisons, a 1-way ANOVA was applied. If the variance ratio test (F test) was significant, a more detailed post-hoc analysis of differences between groups was made using a Tukey-Kramer honest significant difference test. *P < 0.05 versus control in A–D versus other groups in E–G.

CD163+ M(Hb) cells promote vascular permeability via VEGF-A/VEGFR2 signaling. HIF1α accumulation within M(Hb) cells drives the transcription of VEGF-A, a key regulator of endothelial permeability (24). Previous studies suggest that VEGFR2 activation by its major ligand VEGF-A leads to the formation of a complex among VEGFR2, VE-cadherin, and Src at intercellular junctions, and promotes specific tyrosine phosphorylation of VE-cadherin (24). This results in rapid internalization and degradation of VE-cadherin. To determine whether M(Hb) cells promote vascular permeability, we examined the effect of supernatants from human control or HH-differentiated macrophages on the permeability of HAECs using transendothelial electrical resistance (TEER) and FITC-dextran Transwell permeability assays. The supernatants of HH-differentiated macrophages caused a significant decrease in TEER and an increase in FITC-dextran permeability (both indicating greater permeability) compared with HAECs transfected with scrambled siRNA (Figure 4, A and B). However, knocking down VEGFR2 in endothelial cells by transfection of VEGFR2 siRNA completely abolished the increase in endothelial cell permeability after exposure to HH-differentiated macrophage supernatants in both assays (Figure 4, A and B). With respect to permeability, the behavior of endothelial cells treated with control supernatants did not change in the presence of VEGFR2 siRNA. We next examined the expression of VE-cadherin in cultured human endothelial cells transfected with scrambled or VEGFR2 siRNAs and exposed to HH-differentiated macrophage supernatants. There was distinct and characteristic staining for VE-cadherin in the plasma membrane of control-treated endothelial cells, which contrasted with the cells treated with M(Hb) supernatants that showed significantly less membrane staining but more internalization of VE-cadherin (Figure 4, C and D). Interestingly, endothelial cells transfected with VEGFR2 siRNA and treated with M(Hb) supernatants showed partial restoration of VE-cadherin in the plasma membrane (Figure 4, C and D). We confirmed this result by immunoblotting for VE-cadherin in membrane protein extractions (Figure 4, E and F). Collectively, these results suggest that M(Hb) macrophages promote endothelial permeability via VEGF-A/VEGFR2 signaling.

Figure 4 M(Hb) macrophages promote vascular permeability via VEGF-A/VEGFR2 signaling. (A) TEER measurements after treatment of scramble siRNA– (Scr) or VEGFR2 siRNA–transfected HAECs with supernatant from control macrophages [M(con)] or HH-differentiated [M(Hb)] macrophages. The relative TEER compared with control is shown (n = 4 per group). (B) FITC-dextran permeability in scramble siRNA– or VEGFR2 siRNA–transfected HAECs treated with control or HH-differentiated macrophage supernatants. Percentage change of FITC-dextran compared with control (n = 4 per group). (C) Immunofluorescence imaging of scramble siRNA– or VEGFR2 siRNA–transfected HAECs treated with control or HH-differentiated macrophage supernatants for VE-cadherin (green) and DAPI (blue) (original magnification, ×60). Scale bar: 50 μm. Note the loss of plasma membrane VE-cadherin in endothelial cells treated with M(Hb) supernatants versus M(con) supernatants and the restoration of membrane VE-cadherin in endothelial cells transfected with VEGFR2 siRNA and treated with M(Hb) supernatants. (D) Quantitation of plasma membrane VE-cadherin in the experiment shown in C (n = 10 per group). (E) Immunoblot of the membrane fraction from scramble siRNA– or VEGFR2 siRNA–transfected HAECs treated with control or HH-differentiated macrophage supernatants, with quantitation of densitometry for VE-cadherin (n = 4 per group). (F) Quantitation of plasma membrane VE-cadherin in the experiment shown in E. All error bars indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus other groups. For multiple group comparisons, a 1-way ANOVA was applied. If the variance ratio test (F test) was significant, a more detailed post-hoc analysis of differences between groups was done using a Tukey-Kramer honest significant difference test.

Deletion of CD163 in mice reduces intraplaque neovascularization and plaque progression. To explore the role of Hb in phenotypic modulation of macrophage behavior with respect to angiogenesis, we isolated peritoneal macrophages from CD163-knockout mice we had previously generated (25). Our published data as well as those of others suggest that mice can support a M(Hb) phenotype similar to that of humans (14, 26, 27). Exposure of peritoneal macrophages to mouse Hb (0.1 mg/ml) overnight resulted in significant upregulation of HIF1α by Western blotting and release of VEGF-A (Figure 5, A and B) in WT but not CD163–/– mice. (Ingestion of Hb by mouse CD163+ macrophages does not seem to be as dependent on haptoglobin binding as human CD163 is [ref. 27].) Moreover, treatment of mouse dermal endothelial cells (MDECs) with supernatants from WT mouse peritoneal macrophages exposed to Hb resulted in significant increases in tube formation in an in vitro Matrigel angiogenesis assay (Supplemental Figure 2), a decrease in membrane VE-cadherin expression (Supplemental Figure 3), and an increase in membrane permeability (Supplemental Figure 4). There was no effect of supernatants from Hb-exposed, CD163-deficient macrophages in any of these assays with respect to these endpoints (Supplemental Figures 2–4). Collectively, these results suggest that CD163 mediates the proangiogenic and pro-permeability effects of Hb on macrophages.

Figure 5 Deletion of CD163 in mice reduces intraplaque neovascularization and plaque progression. (A) Immunoblotting of mouse macrophages with quantitation of densitometry for HIF1α in macrophages isolated from WT or CD163–/– mice stimulated with Hb (n = 4 per group). (B) Analysis of macrophage supernatant for VEGF-A by ELISA (n = 4 per group). (1: WT macrophages, 2: Hb-stimulated WT macrophages, 3: CD163–/– macrophages, 4: Hb-stimulated CD163–/– macrophages). (C) Representative H&E staining of BCA plaque with a of gross inset photograph of the aortic arch from 1-year-old ApoE–/– and ApoE–/– CD163–/– mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D–G) Quantitative measurements of lesion size, percentage of stenosis, lesion pathological scores, and necrotic areas in the BCA plaque (n = 8–12 per group). (H) Representative immunofluorescence confocal microscopic images of BCA plaque stained with VE-cadherin (green), CD163 (red), and DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 50 μm and 10 μm (enlarged images of boxed areas on the left). (I) Microvessel density quantification calculated by the number of microvessels per plaque area identified by VE-cadherin immunofluorescence confocal microscopy (n = 6–7 per group). (J) Representative immunofluorescence confocal microscopic images of intraplaque FITC-dextran (green) as a marker for permeability. Scale bars: 100 μm. Total intraplaque FITC fluorescence was quantified from confocal images of BCA plaques perfused with FITC-dextran to determine permeability (n = 7 per group). Bars and plots indicate the mean ± SEM (A and B) or the mean ± SD (D–G, I, and J). (A and B) *P < 0.05 versus other groups, by 1-way ANOVA , and, if the ratio test (F test) was significant, a more detailed post-hoc analysis of differences between groups was performed using a Tukey-Kramer honest significant difference test. (D–G, I, and J) P < 0.01 and P < 0.05, by 2-sided Student’s t test.

To determine whether Hb is an important modulator of macrophage-mediated angiogenesis and permeability in the setting of atherosclerosis, we crossed CD163–/– mice with atherosclerosis-prone apolipoprotein E–deficient (ApoE–/–) mice (both on a C57BL6 background). Because IPH is not typically observed in the aortic sinus after high-fat diet feeding in ApoE –/– mice, we examined the brachiocephalic arteries (BCAs) of aged, chow-fed mice, which reproducibly develop IPH (28). While we detected no differences in the aortic root plaque lesion areas in ApoE–/– CD163–/– versus Apo E–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 5), in 1-year-old ApoE–/– CD163–/– double-knockout mice, we observed a significant reduction in BCA plaque lesion area and intraplaque neovascularization and hemorrhage (by immunostaining using antibodies against VE-cadherin and Ter-119, respectively) (Figure 5, C–E, H, and I, and Supplemental Figure 9). One-year-old ApoE–/– and ApoE–/– CD163–/– mice had similar body weights, plasma cholesterol, glucose, and insulin levels (Supplemental Figure 6), and total numbers and types of WBCs (Supplemental Figure 7), as well as similarities in various measures of iron status (Supplemental Figure 8). CD163+ macrophages were routinely seen in areas of angiogenesis within BCA plaques from ApoE–/– mice (Figure 5H). In comparison with ApoE–/– mice, CD163–/– ApoE–/– mice had significantly less BCA plaque complexity (Figure 5F), smaller necrotic areas (Figure 5G), and greater fibrous cap thickness (Supplemental Figure 10). To measure intraplaque neovascular permeability, FITC-dextran was administrated i.v. We found that intraplaque FITC-dextran, quantified by confocal microscopy, was reduced by more than 50% in ApoE–/– CD163–/– mice versus ApoE–/– controls, consistent with the lower microvessel density observed in ApoE–/– CD163–/– mice (Figure 5, I and J). These results collectively indicate that Hb and CD163 in particular are critical mediators of macrophage-mediated angiogenesis, vascular permeability, and plaque progression.

Microvascular endothelial cells surrounding CD163+ macrophages have elevated VCAM expression. VCAM has been shown to be critical in the development of atherosclerosis in experimental models, because it promotes inflammatory cell entry into the vessel wall (29). Intraplaque neovessels have been previously shown to express VCAM, which was associated with increased macrophage density (30). We hypothesized that CD163+ macrophages might also promote leukocyte entry into the plaque via VEGF-mediated increases in VCAM expression on intraplaque microvessels. HAECs treated with supernatant collected from macrophages differentiated with HH had significant increases in VCAM expression as detected by Western blotting (Figure 6, A and B). Immunofluorescence showed an increase in VCAM localization to the endothelial cells (using VE-cadherin antibody) in BCA plaques from ApoE–/– mice, whereas we observed little upregulation or colocalization in ApoE–/– CD163–/– mice (Figure 6, D and E). Similarly, we detected fewer macrophages in BCA plaques from ApoE–/– CD163–/– mice compared with Apo E–/– mice (Figure 6F).

Figure 6 CD163+ macrophages increase intraplaque endothelial VCAM and leukocyte recruitment via VEGF. Activation of VCAM and NF-κB in HAECs (A–J) and association of high CD163+ macrophages and inflammation in human atherosclerotic lesions (K–N). In A–C, HAECs were incubated with culture media supernatants collected from human macrophages differentiated in HH [M(Hb) Sup] or control media [M(con) Sup] overnight. The expression of VCAM, p-p65 (p–NF-κB), and total NF-κB was measured by immunoblotting. LPS (100 ng/ml) was used as a positive control (n = 4 per group). (D) Immunostaining for VE-cadherin (green) and VCAM (red) in BCA plaques from 1-year-old ApoE–/– and ApoE–/– CD163–/– mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) The colocalization of VE-cadherin and VCAM in confocal microscopic images was analyzed for correlation coefficiency (n = 6–7 per group). (F) Total macrophage content in BCA plaques as described in H was analyzed using macrophage marker Mac3 immunohistochemical staining (n = 5 per group). (G–I) Cells were transfected with VEGFR2 siRNA for 48 hours before incubation with culture media supernatants from macrophages differentiated with HH or control media. The expression of VCAM, ICAM, p-p65 (p–NF-κB), and total NF-κB was measured by immunoblotting (n = 4 per group). Scr siRNA, scrambled siRNA. (J) Monocyte infiltration into BCA plaques from 6- to 8-month-old mice after a 4-week treatment with a control or VEGF-blocking antibody. Monocyte tracing was performed by injecting Au-nanoparticle–labeled monocytes, and labeled monocytes were counted on histological images (n = 6 per group). (K) Representative images of H&E and CD163 immunohistochemical staining showing high CD163 and low CD163 areas. Scale bars: 500 μm and 100 μm. (L) Areas of high and low expression of CD163+ macrophages in human atherosclerotic plaques were scored for inflammation (n = 7–8 per group). (M) CD163+ macrophages and CD3+ T cells were detected surrounding microvessels in high CD163 areas (white dashed lines show microvessels). Scale bars: 20 μm. (N) Quantitation of CD3+ T cells in high and low CD163+ macrophages surrounding intraplaque microvessels (n = 8 per group). Data represent the mean ± SEM (B, C, and H–J), the mean ± SD (E, F, J, and N), or the median for the box and whisker plot (L). (H–J) *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA, and, if the variance ratio test (F test) was significant, a more detailed post-hoc analysis of differences between groups was performed using a Tukey-Kramer honest significant difference test. (B and C) *P < 0.05, by 2-sided Student’s t test. (E, F, and N) P < 0.01 and P 0.05, by 2-sided Student’s t test. (L) P < 0.01, by Mann-Whitney-Wilcoxon test.

The underlying mechanism of endothelial VCAM upregulation by CD163+ macrophages appeared to be related to the NF-κB signaling pathway, as Western blotting of HAECs treated with supernatant collected from macrophages differentiated with HH showed a greater phosphorylated NF-κB (p–NF-κB) (p65) to total NF-κB ratio (Figure 6, A and C) compared with those treated with supernatant from control macrophages. When cells were pretreated with the NF-κB inhibitor BAY 11-7082, VCAM upregulation by CD163+ M(Hb) macrophage supernatants was blocked (Supplemental Figure 11). Since VEGF is known to be able to upregulate VCAM in endothelial cells via activation of NF-κB (31), we examined whether VEGFR2 knockdown in the endothelial cells treated with control supernatants versus CD163+ M(Hb) macrophage supernatants could attenuate this inflammatory response. Indeed, knockdown of VEGFR2 by siRNA in cultured human endothelial cells blocked the upregulation of VCAM and NF-κB in endothelial cells treated with M(Hb) supernatants (Figure 6, G–I). Moreover, treatment of MDECs with supernatants from WT mouse peritoneal macrophages exposed to Hb resulted in a significant increase in VCAM expression; however, there was no effect of supernatants from Hb-exposed, CD163-deficient (CD163–/–) macrophages (Supplemental Figure 12).

To confirm that VEGF mediated the increase in intraplaque endothelial VCAM expression and monocyte recruitment to the plaque, we performed studies in mice using a VEGF-blocking antibody and immunohistochemical analyses for VE-cadherin and VCAM colocalization and monocyte tracing. Six- to eight-month-old ApoE–/– mice were given a VEGF-blocking antibody or a control antibody via i.p. administration for 4 weeks. At the end of the antibody treatment, we injected gold-nanoparticle–labeled (Au-nanoparticle–labeled) monocytes i.v., measured monocyte infiltration into BCA plaques in serial histological sections, and performed immunohistochemical analyses using antibodies against VE-cadherin and VCAM. The results showed less VE-cadherin and VCAM colocalization in plaques from ApoE–/– mice treated with a VEGF-blocking antibody than was seen in plaques treated with the control antibody (Supplemental Figure 13) and a decrease in the number of labeled monocytes in BCA plaques after VEGF-blocking antibody treatment (Figure 6J). A third group of ApoE–/– CD163–/– mice were also treated with a control antibody, and few or no labeled monocytes could be found in the BCA plaques (Figure 6J).

We next evaluated the severity and distribution of inflammation in the human plaques by histological scoring. Macrophage areas with high CD63 expression were associated with significantly higher inflammation scores (Figure 6, K and L). Confocal immunofluorescence showed that the microvessels surrounding high CD163+ macrophages were associated with more CD3+ T cells (Figure 6, M and N). These mouse and human data suggest a critical role for CD163+ macrophages in promoting microvascular inflammation and leukocyte recruitment.

CD163+ macrophages are associated with increased angiogenesis, microvessel permeability, and intraplaque endothelial inflammation in human coronary artery plaques. To further explore the proangiogenic and pro-permeability roles of CD163+ macrophages in human coronary atherosclerotic disease, Evans blue dye (EBD) (complexed with albumin) staining, a commonly used method to determine microvascular permeability, was used to perfuse intact and freshly collected human coronary artery samples with evidence of advanced atherosclerosis. Cross-sectional examination of EBD-perfused coronary arteries revealed distinct areas of tissue staining within plaques (Figure 7A). Heavily EBD-stained areas were colocalized with intraplaque microvessels surrounded by CD163+ macrophages, as identified by immunofluorescence and confocal imaging (Figure 7A, positive area 1). VCAM was also shown to be colocalized with microvascular endothelial cells by VE-cadherin staining (Figure 7A, positive area 2). Quantitation of microvessels, CD163+ macrophages, and VCAM in EBD-positive versus EBD-negative areas showed significantly higher microvessel density, more CD163+ macrophages, and upregulated VCAM expression in EBD-positive versus EBD-negative areas in the plaque (Figure 7, B–D). These results suggest that areas of high microvascular permeability in human coronary artery lesions are associated with the presence of CD163+ macrophages and increased expression of endothelial VCAM.

Figure 7 CD163+ macrophages are associated with increased angiogenesis and microvessel permeability in human coronary artery plaques. (A–D) Human coronary artery microvessel permeability was assessed by EBD perfusion. (A) Representative images of EBD-perfused human coronary arteries, H&E-stained images, and confocal immunofluorescence images of CD163 (red) and VE-cadherin (yellow) or VE-cadherin (red) and VCAM (green) in an EBD-negative area (top row), EBD-positive area 1 (middle row), and EBD-positive area 2 (bottom row). Positive areas 1 and 2 are shown in progressively higher-magnification H&E-stained images from left to right in the second and third rows. Red and white arrowheads point to microvessels. Confocal images of the EBD-negative areas for CD163/VE-cadherin and VE-cadherin/VCAM are shown in the top row of columns 3 and 4, respectively, while the positive area 1 is shown for CD163/VE-cadherin in the middle rows of columns 3 and 4 (higher-magnification image on the right), and positive area 2 is shown for VE-cadherin/VCAM in the bottom of row of columns 3 and 4 (higher-magnification image on the right). (B–D) Quantification of microvessel density, CD163+ macrophages, and VCAM in an EBD-positive area versus an EBD-negative area (n = 6–8 per group). (E) The SNP rs7136716 was associated with human coronary artery atherosclerotic plaque rupture and risk of coronary artery disease. See Table 2 for SNP analysis of the CVPath cohort. Representative images show ruptured plaques in human coronary arteries from subjects with the rs7136717 AA genotype versus the those with the GG genotype. Scale bars: 500 μm. Arrowheads point to microvessels. (F) Microvessel density per plaque area at the ruptured coronary artery plaque site from individuals with 0 copies (AA genotype, n = 22) versus 2 copies of the minor allele (GG genotype, n = 25) who died of plaque rupture. (G) Relative CD163 mRNA expression in ruptured coronary artery plaques from AA versus GG genotype groups as measured by qPCR (n = 13 per group). (H) Cox proportional hazards ratio assessment for the association of the genetic variant rs7136717 with incident MI and incident CHD in the ARIC cohort (n = 3,225). Data represent the mean ± SD (B–D, F, and G) or ORs and 95% CI (H). P < 0.01 and P < 0.05, by 2-sided Student’s t test (B–D, F, and G). In the ARIC cohort, Cox proportional hazards models were used to examine the association of the genetic variant with incident MI and incident CHD, and the analyses were adjusted for age, sex, ancestry-informative principal components, and study center (H).

Last, SNPs in the CD163 gene were examined in a cohort of 346 African American patients from the CVPath Registry. Among the SNPs examined, homozygous G-allele carriers of rs7136716, an upstream intergenic variant that is reported to be associated with serum creatine kinase levels (32), were found to be significantly associated with coronary plaque rupture in a recessive model (odds ratio [OR] = 2.04, 95% CI, 1.01–4.09, P < 0.05) (Figure 7E, Table 2, and see Supplemental Table 1 for patients’ characteristics). (Individuals of European descent have a lower prevalence of this SNP, with a minor allele frequency [MAF] of 11%–12% vs. approximately 50% for individuals of African American descent.) To further examine the effect of the homozygous minor alleles in ruptured coronary plaques, 47 individuals with plaque rupture carrying homozygous major versus minor allele genotypes were selected for microvasculature analysis. Measurement of microvessel density at the rupture site of the coronary artery revealed that subjects with a homozygous minor allele genotype (GG genotype carriers) had significantly more angiogenesis than did those with a homozygous major allele genotype (AA genotype carriers) (Figure 7F). We found that the traditional cardiovascular risk factors were not different between these 2 groups (see patients’ characteristics in Supplemental Table 2). Significantly higher levels of CD163 mRNA were found in the ruptured coronary arteries of the homozygous G allele carriers (Figure 7G). To confirm the significance of rs7136716 in a large, independent cohort, 3,364 participants of African American ancestry from the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study were examined for genotypic and phenotypic data. A total of 3,225 subjects free of prevalent coronary heart disease (CHD) at baseline were included in the analysis. Baseline characteristics for the 3,225 participants with genotypic data and free of prevalent CHD at baseline are shown in Supplemental Table 3. A total of 1,311 incident CHD events occurred during follow-up, of which 338 were myocardial infarctions (MI). The mean follow-up period was 18.4 years for MI patients and 12.8 years for CHD patients. The rs7136716 variant indicated significant associations with both incident MI and incident CHD (hazard ratio = 1.21, 95% CI, 1.05–1.40, P = 0.0054, and hazard ratio = 1.20, 95% CI, 1.05–1.35, P = 0.0026, respectively) (Figure 7H). Together, these human data suggest that the rs7136716 variant in CD163 is a possible risk factor of CHD in patients of African American ancestry.