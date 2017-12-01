Recurrent ubiquitin B silencing in gynecological cancers establishes dependence on ubiquitin C

UBB silencing in human gynecological cancer. We examined expression data from TCGA samples across 27 tumor types (www.cancergenome.nih.gov) and found that the polyubiquitin gene UBB is decreased in a subset of patients from the ovarian (OV) data set consisting of samples from patients with HGSOC (ref. 20 and Figure 1A). The RNA sequencing (RNASeq) data are shown for each of the 4 ubiquitin-encoding genes along with GAPDH as an internal control for sample quality and distribution normalcy. We find that all ubiquitin-encoding genes, RPS27A, UBA52, UBB, and UBC are expressed in tight, unimodal distributions, with the exception of UBB in HGSOC (labeled OV in Figure 1). In this tumor type, UBB expression shows an atypical and broad distribution and indicates that in many patients UBB expression is subject to transcriptional downregulation.

Figure 1 TCGA analysis identifies UBB silencing in HGSOC. (A) Expression of the 4 human genes that encode for ubiquitin — RPS27A (yellow), UBA52 (blue), UBB (red), and UBC (green) — along with GAPDH (gray), in 3 TCGA tumor types — lung (LUAD), ovarian (OV), and thyroid (THCA). RNASeq data are displayed as gene-level log 2 RSEM values. Each data point represents a patient-specific RNA level for the indicated gene, with violin plot profiles indicating the derived probability density of each population. (B) UBB expression and DNA methylation in subtypes previously established by TCGA is shown in the top and bottom panels, respectively. Subtypes defined based on transcriptional signatures are immunoreactive (I), mesechymal (M), differentiated (D), and proliferative (P). Methylation levels are reported as β values from 0 (no methylation) to 1.0 (full methylation). (C) Correlation plots and corresponding P values show subtype-specific methylation and expression of UBB (associated Pearson R2 and P values: immunoreactive = –0.66, 6.8 e–21; mesenchymal = –0.69, 2.5e–14; differentiated = –0.74, 1.6e–25; proliferative = –0.84, 2.3e–46). Colors by transcriptional subtype correspond to B.

To understand the relevance of this specific silencing event in the context of previously defined disease subtypes within the HGSOC data set (20, 21), UBB expression was examined in each of the 4 established subtypes: immunoreactive, mesenchymal, differentiated, and proliferative (Figure 1B). Our results indicate that low UBB expression based on RNASeq by expectation-maximization (RSEM) values (log 2 RSEM values ≤ 12) occurs preferentially in the proliferative and differentiated subtypes. In these subtypes, the distribution of UBB expression is bimodal, with more tumors in the proliferative subtype expressing low levels of UBB.

To gain additional insight into the possible basis for downregulation of UBB expression, we assessed TCGA patient-specific DNA methylation data from primary tumors, revealing a strong enrichment for UBB methylation in the proliferative subtype (Figure 1B). In these plots, the degree of methylation is the β value (see legend) and reflects an Illumina sequencing approach that quantifies the conversion of unmethylated CpG into TpG following bisulfite treatment (22). The β value reflects the ratio of methylation at a specific locus and ranges from 0 (no methylation) to 1.0 (full methylation). These results show that UBB is strongly methylated in the proliferative subtype, with the mean methylation higher in this subtype than the top quartile in the differentiated subtype, the group with the next highest level of methylation. There is also a substantial outlier population of heavily methylated UBB alleles (β values > 0.8) in the proliferative subtype.

These data can be combined to consider the correlation between expression and DNA methylation within each subtype, on a per-patient basis (Figure 1C). The P values show that for all subtypes UBB expression is highly significantly correlated with its methylation status. In other words, UBB expression occurs when the gene is unmethylated and is silenced when the gene is heavily methylated. Together, these results provide compelling evidence that UBB silencing and DNA methylation occurs preferentially in the proliferative subtype of ovarian cancer.

The human polyubiquitin genes UBB and UBC are typically expressed at roughly equivalent levels in cell lines, normal tissues, and tumor samples. To consider UBB expression more broadly across TCGA samples, we used the ratio of UBC to UBB mRNA to identify relative expression outliers. This approach provides an internally controlled, patient-centric normalization for sample variability. We use a UBC/UBB ratio cutoff of greater than 1.25 as a measure of UBB silencing rate. This value is defined by the upper inner fence, a standard statistical measure of outlier status defined as Q3 + (1.5 × IQ) (see Methods), and taking this approach were able to establish a rate of UBB silencing for each tumor type (Figure 2A). This analysis reveals that UBB silencing (UBC/UBB ratio greater than 1.25) is found in many different types of cancer but is most prevalent in 3 cancers of the female reproductive tract: 16% UCS, 24% UCEC, and 29% HGSOC (OV). These 3 cancer types define a distinct group (orange bars) where UBB silencing occurs at a relatively high frequency. The second group of tumors (gray bars) silences UBB at a much lower rate, between 2.5% and 6%, and this is followed by a gradual tapering off in the rate of UBB silencing in other tumor types. Low UBB expression outliers across the TCGA data can be seen on a patient-by-patient basis in many tumor types but is clearly not equally distributed (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92914DS1). The decrease in UBB expression is not seen in a similar analysis in normal tissues (Supplemental Figure 1B), suggesting that UBB repression in tumors is guided by tissue-specific mechanisms and occurs at a high frequency in a subset of gynecological cancers.

Figure 2 UBB silencing in gynecological cancers is associated with poor outcomes in HGSOC. (A) The frequency of decreased UBB expression is shown for each cancer type. The ratio of UBC/UBB mRNA, on a per-patient basis, was determined and the percentage of patients having a UBC/UBB ratio greater than 1.25 is referred to as the silencing rate. A color scheme is used to highlight tumor types with comparable rates of UBB silencing. (B) Analysis of UBB in HGSOC indicates a bimodal distribution of log 2 (UBB) expression levels based on a Gaussian mixture model, illustrated by kernel density estimates. Dark red color indicates samples within the lowest quartile of expression (dark red = log 2 [UBB] ≤ Q1, gray = log 2 [UBB] > Q1). (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of HGSOC patient survival stratified by the lowest quartile of UBB expression (dark red) demonstrates significantly poorer outcomes than the patients with higher UBB expression tumors (gray) (P = 0.0138).

To understand the impact that UBB silencing may have on clinical outcomes, we considered the distribution of UBB expression among HGSOC in the TCGA data set. Expression is best described as a bimodal distribution, based on a Gaussian mixture model, with low and normal UBB expression groups (colored red and gray, respectively, Figure 2B). Stratification of long-term survival data into 2 groups based on UBB expression levels in tumor samples (log 2 [UBB] ≤ Q1 or log 2 [UBB] > Q1) demonstrated the lowest quartile of UBB expression to correlate with poor patient outcome in overall survival compared with the remainder (P value = 0.0138) (Figure 2C). The Mantel-Haenszel log-rank test was used to evaluate the significance between Kaplan-Meier survival curves (Table 1).

Table 1 The Mantel-Haenszel log-rank test on the Kaplan-Meier estimate of survival

Silencing of UBB establishes dependence on UBC. As a basis for considering the functional implications of these observations, we wanted to know if we could identify cell lines expressing UBB at low levels, presumably derived from patients such as those described above. We surveyed expression of ubiquitin-encoding genes across the CCLE, which consists of more than 1,000 cell lines from 24 tumor types (ref. 23 and Figure 3A). We find a subset of cell lines in which UBB expression is strongly decreased, while expression of the 3 other ubiquitin genes in these cells remains within a relatively tight distribution shared among all cells. This is also seen in box plots representing the same data (Figure 3B), which clearly reveal a group of outliers with low levels of UBB expression. Similar to the TCGA data, we also find that UBB silencing in these cells is correlated with increased DNA methylation (W. Forrester, unpublished observations). Importantly, we have identified a number of cell lines in which UBB appears to be transcriptionally repressed and, if confirmed, will enable us to pursue functional studies to determine the translational value of this finding.

Figure 3 Ubiquitin expression and synthetic lethality. (A) Gene expression versus gene copy number is shown for each of the 4 ubiquitin-encoding genes across all 1,053 cell lines from the CCLE. Each dot represents a single cell line. Note that the range of y-axis values reflects an expression range specific for each gene. Cell lines highlighted in red and black were selected for subsequent studies to validate levels of ubiquitin expression. The x axis shows the number of gene copies per diploid genome. (B) Box plots of data from A directly comparing expression of ubiquitin genes. Expression is a unimodal distribution for all ubiquitin genes except for UBB, which exhibits a substantial outlier population. GAPDH is included as a control. (C) Selected cell lines were cultured and RNA was analyzed by RT-qPCR using ubiquitin-gene-specific primers and expression levels represented as log 2 fold-change mRNA relative to OC316. Data bars are colored red or black corresponding to the scheme in A. Biological quadruplicates with mean ± SEM are shown. This study was repeated twice. (D) UBBLO cell lines (red) are sensitive to UBC knockdown. Cell lines were transfected with 5 nM siRNAs targeting PLK1 or UBC. Mock transfections performed without siRNA are shown and results from each cell line are normalized to 1.0 based on viability of cells treated with nontargeting siRNA (data not included). Dashed lines indicate 10% viability level. CellTiter-Glo was added 72 hours after transfection. Results shown were singlicates and this experiment was performed 3 times independently.

This analysis identified 26 cell lines in which UBB expression is strongly suppressed (Supplemental Table 1). These data indicate that UBB silencing is regulated independently of other ubiquitin genes and is likely to be maintained in cell lines derived from tumors in which UBB has been turned off. The highest frequency of UBB repression occurs in cell lines derived from ovarian and endometrial cancers, and almost 15% of cell lines derived from these lineages express very low levels of UBB (Supplemental Table 2). This representation parallels our observations of UBB expression in the TCGA data set and provides independent support that repression of UBB is linked to gynecological cancers.

To study this in more detail, we selected a group of cell lines from different tumor types based on UBB expression levels. We sought to confirm UBB expression in these cell lines and, after obtaining and expanding these cells, performed RNA analysis using gene-specific probes that distinguish between each of the 4 ubiquitin-encoding genes. Results from this study demonstrate that our measurements of UBB expression closely reproduce results from data collected by a high-throughput profiling platform (Figure 3C). Importantly, we observe potent UBB mRNA reductions in a subset of cancer cell lines, hereafter referred to as UBBLO lines including CAL33 (tongue squamous cell carcinoma), HMCB (melanoma), JHOM1 (ovarian mucinous adenocarcinoma), KS-1 (glioblastoma), KYSE150 (esophageal squamous cell carcinoma), OVK18 (ovarian endometrioid adenocarcinoma), and OVCAR8 (HGSOC).

By virtue of the number of ubiquitin repeats, the polyubiquitin genes UBB and UBC can contribute disproportionately to the pool of cellular ubiquitin protein on a per-transcript basis, relative to the UBA52 and RPS27A genes which each encode a single ubiquitin polypeptide. We wanted to consider whether cells repressed for UBB had an increased dependence on UBC to maintain their ubiquitin pool. To address this, we silenced UBC in cell lines with normal or reduced levels of UBB. siRNA-mediated knockdown of the essential gene PLK1 was used as a transfection efficiency control and induces a strong viability phenotype in transfected cells as measured by CellTiter-Glo. All cell lines in this panel, including both UBBLO (red) and UBBWT (black) lines, are dependent on PLK1. By contrast, knockdown of UBC produces a viability phenotype only in the UBBLO cells (Figure 3D).

To assess cellular outcomes resulting from UBC knockdown, we followed cells in a time course after siRNA transfection to better understand if cells were undergoing a cell cycle arrest or a cell death response. The cellular response was observed using real-time microscopy with the Incucyte apparatus that allowed us to look at cell morphology and, in combination with a fluorogenic caspase substrate dye (24), allowed us to additionally monitor the induction of caspases involved in executing the apoptotic program (Figure 4). UBBLO (OVCAR8) and UBBWT (OC316) cells transfected with siRNA targeting PLK1 show a morphology, previous described, that is characteristic of cells unable to exit G2 phase (25) and this can be seen starting at 24 hours. Fluorescent signal resulting from caspase-3/7 activation can be seen starting at 36 hours and increases over time. Transfection with siRNAs against UBC produces fluorescence exclusively in the UBBLO cells starting at 42 hours. The bright-field images also show disruption to the structural integrity of the UBBLO cells starting at 36 hours. The UBBWT (OC316) cells transfected with UBC siRNAs appear unaffected, similar to the impact of transfecting these cells with the nontargeting control siRNA (siNT). These observations indicate that UBC knockdown in UBBLO cells results in cell death, consistent with the strong viability effects seen above.

Figure 4 Time-dependent cell fate outcomes following UBC knockdown. Cells were transfected with siRNAs for UBC and PLK1 and were imaged continuously in the presence of a fluorogenic caspase substrate. Representative images show cell morphology and induction of caspase-3/7 activity over a period of 2 days. Caspase activation results in cleavage of a dye precursor resulting in fluorescence and is seen in both UBBLO (OVCAR8) and UBBWT (OC316) cells after knockdown of PLK1. Fluorescence is seen following knockdown of UBC only in UBBLO cells. Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×10. This study was done twice.

To consider this phenotype in more detail, a panel of lines consisting of 4 UBBLO (red) and 6 UBBWT lines (black) from different lineages were transfected with a dose titration of validated, gene-specific siRNAs while maintaining total siRNA concentration at 20 nM using siNT as filler (Figure 5A). Titration of siRNAs that target UBC mRNA results in minimal viability effects in most UBBWT lines. The largest effect we observe for UBC knockdown in a UBBWT cell line occurs in the ovarian line OC316 (HGSOC), for which 5 nM UBC siRNA produces a 50% drop in viability at 72 hours. By contrast, in the UBBLO lines, UBC siRNAs produce a consistent drop in CellTiter-Glo levels that is 20- to 100-fold below control using 1 nM UBC siRNA (Figure 5A). We note that submicromolar exposures as low as 160 pM UBC siRNA produce phenotypes in UBBLO cell lines that can be greater than 10-fold below control transfected cells. These phenotypes are substantially more potent than those seen with PLK1 knockdown, which produces on average a 5-fold decrease in CellTiter-Glo at 1 nM siRNA. These results highlight the extreme and selective sensitivity of the UBBLO cells to UBC knockdown. UBC mRNA is reduced 60% to 80% in these siRNA titration studies (Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 5 Low UBB expression is sufficient to establish dependency on UBC in diverse-lineage tumors. (A) PLK1 and UBC siRNAs were serially diluted and transfected into UBBWT (black) and UBBLO (red) cells. Concentrations of target siRNA ranged from 0.16 to 20 nM and included a complementary amount of control nontargeting (NT) siRNA for a final total concentration of 20 nM. Dashed line denotes the 10% viability level (gray). This study was performed 3 times with each point in the siRNA dilution series as a singlicate. (B) Long-term viability in colony formation assays following transfection with siRNAs for PLK1, NT, and 2 independent siRNAs for UBC. After 14 days, cells were fixed and stained with crystal violet. Cell line names shown in red are UBBLO, black are UBBWT. The study was performed multiple times in different configurations. (C) Cell cycle analysis 30 hours after transfection of UBBWT and UBBLO cells with siRNAs against PLK1, UBC, NT, or no-siRNA controls. Distribution across the cell cycle is shown as percentage G1 (top) and G2 (bottom) with SD of biological replicates and repeated twice. Cell cycle data from UBBLO and UBBWT cells are shown as red and black bars, respectively. (D) A histogram of DNA content per cell is shown for OVCAR8 transfected with NT siRNA control (top) and UBC siRNA (bottom). This study was performed twice.

We also wanted to assess the long-term effects of knocking down UBC particularly in UBBWT cells in colony formation assays following siRNA transfection. In these studies, our positive control was PLK1 siRNA, and, as observed above, PLK1 is essential for long-term viability for all cells tested (Figure 5B). Knockdown of UBC prevents colony formation, but selectively in the UBBLO cells. We also assessed the impact of UBC knockdown by continuously monitoring cell growth and morphology with real-time, live-cell imaging after siRNA transfection and found that depletion of UBC from UBBWT cells, OC316 (ovarian) and A2058 (melanoma), results in a modest and short-term reduction in growth rate relative to cells treated with control siRNA (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). By contrast, the UBBLO cells cannot compensate for the loss of UBC and die.

To consider the short-term impact of ubiquitin depletion on cell cycle progression, UBC was knocked down by siRNA transfection in 2 UBBWT and 2 UBBLO cell lines matched by lineage (skin and ovarian) (Figure 5C). At 30 hours after transfection both of the UBBLO lines (HMCB and OVCAR8) show a depletion in cells with G1 DNA content and an accumulation of cells in G2/M. A histogram showing the cell cycle distribution following UBC knockdown in a UBBLO line is shown (Figure 5D). This resembles the effects of PLK1 knockdown previously described to block cells at cytokinesis (25) and which we also observe (Supplemental Figure 2).

Synthetic lethality based on polyubiquitin genes. Our data suggest that the reduced expression of UBB results in a decrease in cellular ubiquitin pools that establishes a dependence on UBC. This hypothesis, if correct, could be directly tested by demonstrating that UBB knockdown in UBBWT cells is sufficient to make cells dependent on UBC and additionally by rescuing the dependence on UBC in a UBBLO cell by overexpression of exogenous UBB gene. The first study was conducted by mixing siRNAs together to target transcripts from one or both of these genes and shows that, in UBBWT ovarian cancer–derived cells, knockdown of either UBC or UBB individually is tolerated; however, silencing of these genes together results in synthetic lethality (Figure 6A). The same results are also obtained in UBBWT and UBBLO melanoma cell lines (Supplemental Figure 3). The knockdown of cellular mRNA levels resulting from siRNA treatment is shown for UBB and UBC (Figure 6, B and C).

Figure 6 UBB and UBC are a synthetic lethal gene pair. (A) OC316 (black, UBBWT) and OVCAR8 (red, UBBLO) cells were transfected with a combination of 2 siRNAs for each of UBB and UBC at 5 nM each as shown in the matrix below the figure. Individual siRNAs for UBC or UBB were combined with a nontargeting siRNA (NT) or with each other and viability (CellTiter-Glo assay) was determined 72 hours after transfection. The study was performed twice as biological quadruplicates and the results are shown as mean ± SEM. (B and C) Measurement of siRNA-mediated knockdown of mRNA for (B) UBB and (C) UBC as log 2 fold-change relative to OC316 siNT control (far left sample) 24 hours after transfection among biological quadruplicates, with mean ± SEM and performed twice. (D) Colony formation assays of OVCAR8 containing a doxycycline-inducible (Dox-inducible) UBC shRNA transfected with a neomycin-resistance plasmid encoding UBB (pUBB) or the empty vector alone (pVec). Antibiotic-resistant cells were seeded into 6-well plates with or without Dox (100 ng/ml) and 7 days later cells were fixed and stained with crystal violet. This study was performed twice. (E) Expression from pUBB was measured on 3 successive days after addition of Dox. Analysis of technical replicates with SD of the mean was performed twice.

We also find that the dependency on UBC in OVCAR8 cells, which are UBBLO, can be suppressed by reexpressing UBB. In this experiment, cells contain a UBC shRNA that can be induced by doxycycline (Dox) to knock down UBC mRNA and in the presence of Dox, these cells are efficiently eliminated (Figure 6D). However, transfecting these cells with a plasmid that expresses UBB (pUBB) rescues Dox-induced lethality. Expression of plasmid-borne UBB, linked to an antibiotic resistance gene, increases on successive days due to survival and outgrowth of antibiotic-resistant, pUBB-containing cells. (Figure 6E). Together, these studies establish that the primary determinant of lethality to UBC knockdown is the low level of expression from the UBB gene.

Cellular response to a ubiquitin catastrophe. Using an inducible shRNA system enables a regulated and stable approach to study the UBC-mediated synthetic lethal process. Cells transduced to harbor the UBC shRNA were treated with a dose titration of Dox (Figure 7A). Dox produces a viability phenotype in UBBLO (HMCB) cells with little, or no, effect in UBBWT (A2058) cells. Knockdown of UBC mRNA is near maximal for both lines at doses above 12.5 ng/ml after 48 hours of Dox treatment (Figure 7A).

Figure 7 Knockdown of UBC in UBBLO cells causes a ubiquitin depletion catastrophe. (A) Viability effects at 72 hours (left) in UBBWT (A2058, black) or UBBLO (HMCB, red) melanoma cells transduced with a doxycycline-inducible (Dox-inducible) shUBC hairpin and exposed to a dose titration of Dox. Studies were performed twice and analysis is replicates with SEM. Knockdown of UBC mRNA is shown at right (48 hours after Dox) and was performed twice with technical replicates and SEM. (B) HMCB (UBBLO) cells with shUBC or nontargeting hairpin control shNT were treated with 100 ng/ml Dox, and protein lysates were prepared at the time of Dox addition and at 12, 24, 36, and 48 hours thereafter. Antibodies used for Western blotting were against ubiquitin, γ-H2AX, c-myc, TP53, total H2AX, and β-actin. Molecular weight markers (kDa) are shown on the left. (C) Dox (100 ng/ml) was added to cells and lysates prepared at indicated times. Cycloheximide (CHX) was added (10 and 50 μg/ml) 6 hours prior to harvesting. Analysis of protein lysates following Dox time course was performed twice each with samples prepared from independent experiments.

The ubiquitin proteins produced from each of the 4 ubiquitin-encoding loci are identical, making it impossible to differentiate ubiquitin being made from the UBB or UBC gene, or any of the other ubiquitin-encoding genes. Instead, we are able to assess levels of free ubiquitin as well as protein-ubiquitin conjugates and use this as way to assess levels of cellular ubiquitin (Figure 7B). In this way we monitored time-dependent changes in total ubiquitin levels following induction of the UBC hairpin in HMCB (UBBLO) cells. The level of free ubiquitin and protein-ubiquitin conjugates remains stable for the first 12 hours after addition of Dox but drops precipitously during the next 12-hour period and continues to drop over the remainder of the time course.

The depletion of ubiquitin and ubiquitin-conjugated proteins is specific to UBC knockdown in the UBBLO cells and is not seen in UBBWT A2058 cells (X. Liang, unpublished observations). Under these conditions, we observe an increase in c-myc protein after 24 hours as well as an increase in γ-H2AX which appears at 36 hours (Figure 7B). C-myc, an established example of a short-lived protein whose turnover is regulated by ubiquitin-mediated degradation (26, 27), provided the insight that the sharp depletion of cellular ubiquitin levels can directly impact protein turnover. We confirm c-myc stabilization in a second UBBLO cell line following UBC knockdown (Figure 7C).

We also treated cells for 6 hours with cycloheximide (CHX), an inhibitor of protein synthesis, to assess whether the observed increase in steady-state levels of c-myc requires ongoing protein synthesis. CHX treatment reverses c-myc stabilization and suggests that the c-myc turnover rate is slowed but not entirely blocked following ubiquitin depletion and ongoing translation is required to see levels accumulate. These results suggest that the rapid turnover of c-myc protein is sensitive to cellular ubiquitin pool levels and, while not surprising, provides the insight that ubiquitin pool depletion can be affecting diverse systems through decreased protein turnover.

In vivo confirmation of synthetic lethality. These observations encouraged us to consider whether repression of UBB represents a therapeutically exploitable vulnerability in a more physiologically relevant context. For this study, OVCAR8 cells harboring a Dox-inducible UBC hairpin or an siNT were transduced with a constitutively expressed luciferase gene and implanted orthotopically into 24 immunodeficient NOD SCID γ (NSG) mice. Tumor-bearing animals were randomly assigned to one of two study arms: 12 would receive Dox by chow and 12 would continue to receive normal chow. On day 37, Dox treatment was initiated at a time when all animals had tumor burdens that were easily seen by luciferase-dependent imaging (Figure 8A). Within 7 days of starting Dox chow diet, bioluminescence imaging (BLI) values had dropped below detection levels in mice bearing the shUBC-transduced tumor cells (Figure 8A). During the same period BLI values that were monitored biweekly had increased for all other mice. We observed an shUBC-specific decrease in UBC mRNA in these tumors (Figure 8B), and using BLI to monitor tumor burden observed that Dox treatment results in tumor regression (Figure 8C). We conclude that the dependency on UBC in the UBBLO cells is also relevant in the in vivo setting.

Figure 8 In vivo validation of UBC synthetic lethality. (A) Luciferized OVCAR8 cells were imaged by bioluminescence on days 9, 22, 29, 37, and 44 after implantation. On day 37 after implantation, half of the mice were transitioned to chow containing doxycycline (Dox). Representative images are shown and photon flux values are indicated in the colored value-range bar as photons/second/cm2/steradian (p/s/cm2/sr), which is a quantitative measure of tumor burden. (B) Pharmacodynamic study of UBC mRNA knockdown 36 hours after the shift to Dox chow. RNA was prepared from multiple tumor nodules from 2 mice per group, and UBC levels were normalized to NT control (no Dox). Error was calculated by SD of technical replicates and the study was done 3 times. (C) Total averaged bioluminescence for 10 mice per arm. Samples derived from shNT with Dox (closed circles) or without Dox (open circles) and shUBC mice with Dox (closed triangles) or without Dox (open triangles). SEM is shown for each time point. (D) Kaplan-Meier plot shows the percentage of mice surviving in each arm of study. All mice in the shNT arm succumb by day 60, and addition of Dox did not affect viability for shNT. Mice bearing tumors with shUBC (blue, red) had increased survival. Statistical significance indicated by P values as follows: not significant (N/S) = 0.61, ***P < 0.0002, ****P < 0.0001. Variation among the groups is substantially less than the difference between the shUBC+Dox and other groups. Tabulation for the survival curves is shown (Supplemental Table 3).

We further used this model to determine the survival benefit of targeting UBC in these cells. Animals in the control arms developed symptoms of liver failure due to tumor cell infiltration and rapidly succumbed to disease, with median survival around 50 days (Figure 8D). By contrast, mice implanted with OVCAR8 shUBC and continuously fed Dox chow had durable remissions and substantial long-term survival benefit. In light of these responses, it is noteworthy that shUBC tumor cells go on to develop resistance in mice treated with Dox (Figure 8C) and the mice eventually die, with a median survival of nearly 100 days after implant.

The resistant tumors provided an opportunity to determine whether there are potential on-pathway adaptions, such as derepression of UBB, that rescue lethality by restoring ubiquitin levels. Dox-resistant tumors were removed from 5 mice and ex vivo growth was established to potentially gain insight into the resistance mechanism. Our analysis revealed that resistance was the result of ineffective UBC knockdown rather than reexpression of UBB. In these studies, we found that all Dox-resistant lines still retained a dependency on UBC and were sensitive to UBC knockdown by siRNAs (Supplemental Figure 4). The likely explanation for these observations is that a small number of cells implanted into mice are not competent to express the UBC hairpin and continue to proliferate though the treatment with Dox that otherwise produces deep remissions through the loss of cells expressing shUBC. The nonresponder cells eventually overtake the animal, necessitating euthanasia. It is noteworthy that despite strong selective pressure, we did not find evidence for UBB reexpression in any of the Dox-resistant cultures, suggesting that silencing at this locus is governed by a potent, heritable, and stable mechanism.