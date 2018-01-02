Polycomb subunit BMI1 determines uterine progesterone responsiveness essential for normal embryo implantation

Uterine-selective depletion of Bmi1 results in embryo implantation failure. To address the pathophysiological significance of BMI1 during early pregnancy, we first analyzed the Bmi1 expression pattern in the periimplantation mouse uterus by in situ hybridization. As illustrated in Figure 1A, while Bmi1 was mainly expressed in the luminal epithelial cells on day 1 of pregnancy, its expression expanded to the uterine luminal and glandular epithelial cells and stromal cells on day 4 when the uteri enter into the receptive status. With the onset of implantation on day 5, Bmi1 was detected in both epithelial and stromal cells surrounding the implanting blastocyst, and became more visible in the decidualizing cells on days 6–8 (Figure 1A). This dynamic uterine expression pattern of BMI1 motivated us to study its potential roles in the periimplantation events.

Figure 1 Uterine-selective depletion of Bmi1 results in embryo implantation failure. (A) In situ hybridization analysis reveals a spatiotemporal expression of Bmi1 in mouse uteri on days 1–8 of pregnancy. White scale bar: 100 μm. (B–D) Quantitative real-time PCR (B), immunoblotting (C), and immunohistochemical analysis (D) of uterine Bmi1 mRNA and protein levels in Bmi1fl/fl and Bmi1d/d uteri on day 4 (D4). The values are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 3). Black scale bar: 100 μm. (E) Number of ovulated eggs in Bmi1fl/fl and Bmi1d/d mice. Number within the bar indicates the number of mice tested. (F) Average litter sizes of Bmi1fl/fl versus Bmi1d/d females. Number within the bar indicates the number of mice tested. (G and H) A large portion of Bmi1d/d females exhibit implantation failure recovered with morphologically normal blastocysts upon flushing the uterine horn on days 5 (G) and 6 (H) of pregnancy. IS, implantation site. Number within the bar indicates the number of mice with implantation sites per total tested mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, independent-samples Student’s t test. Bls, blastocysts; Em, embryo; Ge, glandular epithelium; Le, luminal epithelium; S, stroma.

Bmi1loxP/loxP (Bmi1fl/fl) mice were crossed with PR-Cre (PRCre/+) transgenic mice to achieve conditional deletion of Bmi1 (Bmi1d/d) in uteri. As shown in Figure 1, B–D, Bmi1 expression can be effectively deleted in Bmi1d/d mice both at mRNA and protein levels. To verify the role of BMI1 in female fertility, Bmi1fl/fl and Bmi1d/d females were mated with fertile wild-type (WT) males, and the normal number of ovulated eggs was noted in both Bmi1fl/fl and Bmi1d/d mice (Figure 1E). However, the litter size was markedly lower in the Bmi1d/d females compared with the Bmi1fl/fl females (Figure 1F), suggesting that uterine BMI1 is crucial for normal female fertility. To identify the stage-specific failure of pregnancy in Bmi1d/d females, we subsequently analyzed the implantation status in Bmi1-mutant females, and noticed that a large portion (> 80%) of Bmi1d/d females exhibited implantation failure on days 5–6 of pregnancy (Figure 1, G and H). Morphologically normal blastocysts can be recovered by flushing the Bmi1d/d uteri without signs of attachment reaction. These results clearly indicated that uterine BMI1 is indispensable for normal embryo implantation.

BMI1 deficiency hampers uterine P4 responsiveness and thus derails normal uterine receptivity. To reveal the underlying causes accounting for implantation failure upon BMI1 deficiency, we first analyzed the uterine cell proliferation versus differentiation status by BrdU incorporation assay and Ki67 immunostaining. As shown in Figure 2A, Bmi1d/d uterine epithelium exhibited robust aberrant proliferation accompanied with a decreased stromal proliferation on day 4 of pregnancy. We further observed an impaired epithelial membrane transformation exhibiting sustained long microvilli in Bmi1d/d mice (Figure 2B). This aberrant epithelial versus stromal proliferation clearly pointed to a defective uterine receptivity in the absence of BMI1.

Figure 2 Bmi1 deficiency derails uterine receptivity and exhibits progesterone resistance. (A) Immunostaining analysis of BrdU and Ki67 reveals an aberrant epithelial proliferation accompanied by a decreased stromal proliferation in Bmi1d/d mouse uteri on day 4 of pregnancy. Black scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Electron microscopy (EM) analysis of uterine epithelial surface exhibits an impaired epithelial membrane transformation. (C–F) In situ hybridization (C and D), immunohistochemistry (D, bottom panels), and quantitative real-time PCR analysis (E and F) of receptivity marker genes reveal an impaired uterine receptivity in Bmi1d/d females on day 4 (D4) of pregnancy. White scale bars: 100 μm. Black scale bar: 100 μm. The values are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 3). (G) Uterine mRNA expression of estrogen-target epithelial (Muc1, Ltf) and stromal genes (Igf1, Hsd11b2) is normally induced by E2 treatment in both Bmi1fl/fl and Bmi1d/d ovariectomized mice. Data shown represent the mean ± SEM. (H) Uterine mRNA expression of progesterone-target epithelial (Areg, Ihh) and stromal genes (Hoxa10, Hand2) is largely reduced in Bmi1d/d ovariectomized mice in response to progesterone treatment. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05, independent-samples Student’s t test. Ge, glandular epithelium; Le, luminal epithelium; S, stroma.

We then analyzed the expression of uterine receptivity marker genes including those responding to estrogen (leukemia inhibitory factor [Lif], mucin 1 [Muc1], and lactoferrin [Ltf]) and P4 (amphiregulin [Areg], Hoxa10, and heart- and neural crest derivatives–expressed 2 [Hand2]). As illustrated in Figure 2, C–F, while Lif was normally expressed in the receptive Bmi1fl/fl uterine glandular epithelium on day 4, its expression was completely abolished in the absence of BMI1. In contrast, Muc1 and Ltf were abnormally induced in the uterine epithelial layer of Bmi1d/d females. Moreover, the expression of P4-target molecules such as Areg in the epithelium and Hoxa10 and Hand2 in the stroma was obviously downregulated in Bmi1d/d mice.

Since Lif was not expressed in Bmi1d/d uterine glands on day 4, we wondered whether the other glandularly expressed genes would be affected. The normal expression of Foxa2 indicated that gland identity is not disrupted in the absence of BMI1 in mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92862DS1). However, similar to glandular Lif expression, the expression of Prss28, Prss29, and Spink3 was obviously downregulated in day 4 Bmi1d/d mice, indicating an aberrant uterine receptive status in the absence of BMI1 (Supplemental Figure 1). Observations of comparable Lif expression in day 1 uteri in both Bmi1fl/fl and Bmi1d/d females, and absence of glandular Lif expression in nonreceptive WT uteri induced by RU486 treatment (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) further suggested that limited Lif expression in day 4 Bmi1d/d uterine glands is a consequence of a derailed uterine receptivity in the absence of BMI1. Moreover, supplementation of recombinant LIF protein failed to restore normal embryo implantation in Bmi1d/d females (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D), suggesting that absence of glandular LIF production is not the main cause of implantation failure in the null mutant mice, which reinforced the notion that Lif may not be a direct target of BMI1 signaling.

These observations collectively indicated an exaggerated estrogen response and/or hampered P4 responsiveness in the Bmi1d/d uterus at periimplantation. Beyond that, these defects were not due to any alterations of circulating levels of ovarian steroid hormones, nor uterine expression status of estrogen receptor α (ERα) and PR, since we detected comparable serum levels of estradiol-17β (E2) and P4 (Supplemental Figure 3), as well as normal uterine expression profiles of ERα and PR (Supplemental Figure 4) in day 4 pregnant Bmi1fl/fl and Bmi1d/d females.

To further ascertain the participation of BMI1 in mediating estrogen versus P4 function in the uterus, we employed an ovariectomized mouse model. It was obvious that the estrogen activity in Bmi1d/d mice was comparable with that in Bmi1fl/fl females. The expression of estrogen-regulated epithelial genes like Muc1 and Ltf as well as stromal genes including insulin-like growth factor 1 (Igf1) and 11β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 2 (Hsd11b2) was normally induced in both Bmi1fl/fl and Bmi1d/d uteri (Figure 2G). In contrast, the expression levels of all tested P4-target genes including Areg, Hoxa10, and Hand2 were significantly lower in P4-treated Bmi1d/d uteri (Figure 2H). The PRCre/+ mouse model used in this study is in fact a PR heterozygote, as the Cre recombinase was knocked in downstream of the endogenous PR promoter and abolished the endogenous PR expression. To exclude the possibility that hampered PR-target gene expression resulted from PR protein haploinsufficiency in Bmi1d/d mice, we took advantage of another Cre mouse model (PRIRES-Cre/+) in which Cre was driven by the PR endogenous promoter, which has an internal ribosome entry site (IRES) downstream of the PR transcriptional stop codon and does not abolish the endogenous PR expression. We compared the PR protein level in these 2 PR-Cre models and the immunoblot data clearly showed a similar PR expression level in these 2 Cre models compared with the WT uterus at day 4 of pregnancy (Supplemental Figure 5A). Most importantly, Bmi1fl/fl PRIRES-Cre/+ females exhibit an implantation failure phenotype similar to that in the Bmi1fl/fl PRCre/+ (Bmi1d/d) mice (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Therefore, we used the Bmi1d/d mouse model for all the following studies.

Since BMI1 was expressed in both the uterine epithelial and stromal cells, to ascertain the respective contribution of epithelial versus stromal BMI1 to P4 responsiveness, we next utilized the lactoferin-Cre (LtfCre/+) mouse line to establish a uterine epithelium-selective Bmi1 deletion mouse model. As shown in Figure 3A, Bmi1 can be efficiently deleted in Bmi1fl/fl LtfCre/+ uterine epithelium. When analyzed on day 5 of pregnancy, these null females exhibited normal embryo implantation and comparable expression of COX2 (Figure 3, B and C), a marker protein for normal blastocyst attachment reaction. Meanwhile, the uterine receptivity status as determined by the related marker gene expression in both epithelium and stroma displayed no obvious differences (Figure 3, D and E). The glandularly expressed genes including Lif were also comparably expressed in Bmi1fl/fl versus Bmi1fl/fl/LtfCre/+ females (Supplemental Figure 6). These findings implied that epithelial BMI1 is dispensable for uterine receptivity establishment and implantation.

Figure 3 Epithelium-selective Bmi1-knockout mice exhibit normal embryo implantation and uterine expression of receptivity marker genes. (A) Immunohistochemical analysis shows the specific deletion of epithelial BMI1 in Bmi1fl/fl LtfCre/+ mouse uteri. Black scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Number of implantation sites and representative uteri in Bmi1fl/fl and Bmi1fl/fl LtfCre/+ mice. Number within the bar indicates the number of mice with implantation sites per total tested mice. (C) The comparable expression level of COX2 indicates normal attachment reaction in Bmi1fl/fl and Bmi1fl/fl LtfCre/+ mice. Black scale bar: 100 μm. (D and E) In situ hybridization analysis of receptivity marker genes reveal normal uterine receptivity in Bmi1fl/fl LtfCre/+ females on day 4 (D4) of pregnancy. Black scale bar: 100 μm. Bl, blastocyst; Ge, glandular epithelium; Le, luminal epithelium; S, stroma.

Based on the finding that the stromal but not epithelial BMI1 is indispensable for normal uterine P4 responsiveness and its deficiency induces P4 resistance and thus hampers uterine receptivity for normal embryo implantation, we subsequently asked whether or not exogenous P4 supplementation would rescue this early pregnancy loss in Bmi1d/d females. As shown in Supplemental Figure 7, prepriming with P4 for 3 consecutive days starting on day 3 could partially improve the implantation rate of Bmi1-deficient females. Taken together, these findings suggested that BMI1 is necessary for optimal PR activity; its deficiency significantly hampers, but not completely abolishes PR responsiveness.

BMI1 facilitates PR binding to the PRE of the target gene promoter and coactivator recruitment for transcriptional activation. To address how BMI1 modulates PR responsiveness, we employed a human endometrial Ishikawa cell line for further mechanistic studies, since these cells can respond well to P4 treatment and show nuclear colocalization of BMI1 and PR (Figure 4A). As shown in Supplemental Figure 8, we first generated a BMI1-null mutant Ishikawa cell line utilizing the CRISPR/Cas9 knockout strategy. It is interesting to note that null mutation of BMI1 in Ishikawa cells significantly reduced the expression levels of PR target genes, such as TGFB1 and NPAS2 (18, 19) (Figure 4B) and hampered PR transcriptional activity as well when assessed by a P4 response element (PRE)-luciferase reporter assay upon P4 challenge (Figure 4C). In line with the in vivo observation that supplementation of exogenous P4 can partially correct implantation defects in Bmi1d/d mice, P4 exerted a dose-dependent effect triggering a subdued PR-PRE responsiveness in mutant cells (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 BMI1 facilitates PR binding to the PRE and coactivator recruitment for transcriptional activation. (A) Immunofluorescence staining of HA-PRB and Flag-BMI1 proteins in WT and BMI1-KO Ishikawa cells. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) mRNA expression of progesterone-target genes TGFB1 and NPAS2 is significantly reduced in BMI1-mutant Ishikawa cells. The values are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 3). (C) The progesterone response element (PRE) luciferase reporter assay reveals a hampered PR transcriptional activity in BMI1-KO Ishikawa cells. pSV40-Renilla served as an internal control. The values are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 3). (D and E) Coimmunoprecipitation analysis demonstrates that BMI1 can physically interact with PR in human Ishikawa cells (D) as well as in mouse receptive day 4 (D4) uteri (E). (F) Mammalian 2-hybrid assays further confirm the functional interaction of BMI1 with the PR. Vectors expressing either PRB (VP16-PRB), BMI1 (GAL4-BMI1), or GAL4-DBD only transfected into the WT Ishikawa cells. The values are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 3). (G) ChIP-qPCR analysis shows a largely reduced binding of PR to the PRE site in BMI1-KO Ishikawa cells. The values are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 3). (H and I) Mammalian 2-hybrid and coimmunoprecipitation analysis reveals a significantly reduced physical association of SRC1/2 with PRB in BMI1-KO Ishikawa cells. Data shown represent the mean ± SEM (n = 3). (J) Cotransfection of SRC1 or SRC2 can largely improve PR transcriptional activation in BMI1-KO Ishikawa cells. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05, independent-samples Student’s t test. P4, progesterone.

Since both BMI1 and PR exhibited nuclear colocalization in Ishikawa cells, we surmised that BMI1 may physically interact with the PR and thus ensure normal PR transcription activation. Indeed, we noted that BMI1 can physically interact with the PR both in human Ishikawa cells and mouse receptive uteri (Figure 4, D and E) when analyzed by coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP). We further conducted mammalian 2-hybrid assays to confirm the interaction of BMI1 and PR. As shown in Figure 4F, coexpression of herpes virus protein VP16/PR isoform B (VP16-PRB), but not GAL4-BMI1, can stimulate the GAL4-BMI1–driven reporter gene expression, reinforcing the hypothesis that BMI1 is indeed able to functionally interact with the PR.

To reveal the underlying causes accounting for this obvious P4 insensitivity upon Bmi1 deficiency, we first asked whether Bmi1 deficiency would adversely affect the P4-PR binding affinity. As illustrated in Supplemental Figure 9, via ligand-receptor binding assays using radiolabeled [3H]P4, we noted a normal P4-PR binding affinity in both Bmi1d/d uteri and null mutant Ishikawa cells. Moreover, although the expression of FKBP52, a cochaperone factor essential for P4-PR binding and nuclear PR signaling was significantly downregulated in the absence of Bmi1, overexpression of FKBP52 failed to restore PR sensitivity upon loss of BMI1 (Supplemental Figure 10), suggesting that phenotypic defects of PR insensitivity in the absence of Bmi1 are irrelevant to PR cochaperone function. By contrast, we observed a significant reduction of PR binding on the PRE of target genes in the absence of BMI1 revealed by ChIP-qPCR analysis (Figure 4G). Moreover, as shown in Figure 4, H and I, the physical association of coactivators SRC1/2 with the PR was significantly reduced in BMI1-null cells. The results achieved via mammalian 2-hybrid assay further supported the notion that BMI1 plays a crucial role in facilitating the interaction between the PR and its coactivators SRC1/2 for normal transcriptional activation (Figure 4H). In this respect, it is noteworthy that cotransfection of SRCs can partially improve PR transcriptional activity in BMI1-null cells (Figure 4J). However, the underlying mechanisms by which BMI1 regulates PR activation remain unknown.

BMI1 ensures normal PR activation via modulating E6AP-mediated PR ubiquitination in a polycomb complex–independent manner. Given that BMI1 is a core component of PRC1, to ascertain whether BMI1 regulates PR transcription activation via a PRC1-dependent manner, we first analyzed the status of PRC1-mediated H2AK119 modification in Bmi1d/d uteri and knockout Ishikawa cells. To our surprise, we observed a comparable level of H2AK119 monoubiquitination in Bmi1-deficient mouse uteri and BMI1-deficient human Ishikawa cells versus those in WT mice and human endometrial cells (Figure 5A), indicating that the regulatory function of BMI1 in P4-PR nuclear signaling might be independent of PRC1 E3 ligase activity on histone H2A. To confirm this hypothesis, we generated RING1A and RING1B single-knockout, and RING1A/B double-knockout Ishikawa cell lines utilizing the CRISPR/Cas9 strategy (Supplemental Figure 11), and further observed an intact P4-PR nuclear signaling irrelevant to PRC1 functional deficiency. For example, the expression of P4-target genes TGFB1 and NPAS2 along with PR transcriptional activity assessed by PRE-luciferase reporter assay were unaltered even in RING1A/B double-mutant Ishikawa cells (Figure 5, B–E). This genetic and biochemical evidence points toward a potentially novel function of BMI1 independent of the canonical RING1A/B-PRC1 pathway with respect to PR transcriptional activity. Therefore, we next focused on searching the unknown factors bridging the gap between BMI1 and the PR.

Figure 5 BMI1 regulates progesterone-PR transcriptional activity in a polycomb complex–independent manner. (A) Immunoblotting analysis shows an obviously comparable level of H2AK119 monoubiquitination in Bmi1fl/fl versus Bmi1d/d mouse day 4 (D4) uteri, as well as in WT versus BMI1-KO Ishikawa cells upon progesterone treatment. β-Actin served as a loading control. (B–E) mRNA expression of progesterone-target genes TGFB1 and NPAS2 (B) as well as PR transcriptional activity accessed by PRE-luciferase reporter assay (C–E) are unaltered in RING1A-KO, RING1B-KO, and RING1A/B double-mutant Ishikawa cells. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 3). P4, progesterone.

There was early evidence that E6AP, an E3 ubiquitin ligase (20), is essential for human PR transcriptional activity (21), and can interact with ubiquitin-conjugating enzymes harboring RING domains (22). We surmised that BMI1, which contains the pivotal RING domain (7), may directly interact with E6AP, thus regulating PR modification and subsequent activation. To address this speculation, we first examined E6AP expression in mouse uteri at periimplantation. As shown in Supplemental Figure 12, E6AP was expressed in day 4 uteri at comparable levels in both Bmi1fl/fl and Bmi1d/d females. Co-IP analysis further revealed a physical interaction between BMI1 and E6AP in both mouse receptive uteri and human Ishikawa cells (Figure 6, A and B). Furthermore, the PR transcriptional activation indexed by PRE-luciferase reporter assay was significantly hampered in E6AP-null mutant Ishikawa cells (Figure 6C) that were generated via the CRISPR/Cas9 strategy (Supplemental Figure 13). Most importantly, while full-length E6AP restored normal PR responsiveness in E6AP-mutant cells, neither BMI1 cotransfection nor high doses of P4 could rescue defective PR activation (Figure 6C), suggesting that E6AP might be a downstream player of BMI1 in regulating the PR activity. Accordingly, the physical association of PR with its coactivators SRC1/2 was also significantly decreased in E6AP-null Ishikawa cells when analyzed by the mammalian 2-hybrid assay (Figure 6D). Phenotypically copying the above-mentioned observations in the absence of Bmi1, overexpression of SRC1/2 could also partially improve P4 responsiveness in E6AP-knockout cells (Figure 6E). These findings pointed toward the same path for BMI1 and E6AP in conquering normal PR activation.

Figure 6 BMI1 ensures normal PR sensitivity via modulating E6AP-mediated PR ubiquitination. (A and B) Coimmunoprecipitation analysis reveals that BMI1 can physically interact with E6AP both in human Ishikawa cells (A) and mouse receptive day 4 (D4) uteri (B). (C) PRE-luciferase reporter assay shows a compromised PR transcriptional activity in E6AP-KO Ishikawa cells. pSV40-Renilla served as an internal control. The values are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 3). (D) Mammalian 2-hybrid analysis reveals a significantly reduced physical association of SRC1/2 with PRB in E6AP-KO Ishikawa cells. Data shown represent the mean ± SEM (n = 3). (E) Cotransfection of SRC1 or SRC2 can partially improve PR transcriptional activity in E6AP-KO Ishikawa cells. The values are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 3). (F) BMI1 promotes the physical interaction of E6AP with PRB. The values are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 3). (G and H) Ubiquitination of PRB is greatly hampered in BMI1-mutant Ishikawa cells (G), as well as in day 4 Bmi1d/d mouse uteri (H). (I) PRE-luciferase reporter assay reveals a compromised PR transcriptional activity in WT Ishikawa cells transfected with a lysine-less Ub mutant (Ub-K0). Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05, independent-samples Student’s t test. P4, progesterone.

It is worth highlighting here that Bmi1 deficiency largely compromised the physical association of E6AP with PR under P4 challenge (Figure 6F). Since E6AP is an E3 ligase essential for PR function, it would therefore be interesting to ascertain the effect of Bmi1 deficiency on PR ubiquitination. As shown in Figure 6G, while the ubiquitination level of PRB was markedly induced upon P4 treatment in WT cells, the induction of PR ubiquitination was greatly hampered in BMI1-mutant cells. More excitingly, a similar reduction of PR ubiquitination was also detected in day 4 Bmi1d/d mouse uteri, whereas an exogenous P4 supplementation that was shown to improve the implantation rate in null females can substantially restore ubiquitination of the PR in Bmi1d/d mice during early pregnancy (Figure 6H). These results indicated that PR undergoing ubiquitination is conducive for its full transcription activation. This conclusion was further confirmed by our subsequent observations showing that a lysine-less Ub mutant (Ub-K0) that lacks all potential sites for polyubiquitination can significantly compromise PR transcriptional activity in WT Ishikawa cells (Figure 6I). It is conceivable that BMI1 via E6AP modulates PR polyubiquitination governing normal PR transcriptional activation. These exciting findings provoked us to explore the pathophysiological significance of BMI1 in human endometrial functions during early pregnancy.

Aberrantly decreased endometrial BMI1 expression is often detected in spontaneous miscarriage and in recurrent-implantation-failure women undergoing IVF treatments. To address whether BMI1 is involved in regulating PR responsiveness in human endometrium at periimplantation, we first analyzed endometrial expression levels of Bmi1 in normal women with unwanted pregnancy (7–9 weeks; n = 12) versus spontaneously miscarrying women undergoing IVF treatment (8–9 weeks; n = 16). As shown in Figure 7, A–C, a large portion (7 of 16) of endometrial samples from women with spontaneous miscarriage showed an obviously decreased BMI1 expression in comparison with that in normal unwanted pregnancy. Immunostaining analysis further detected a significantly reduced ratio of BMI1-positive endometrial cells in women with spontaneous miscarriage (Figure 7, D and E). By contrast, we noted comparable endometrial expression levels of PR and E6AP in both groups (Figure 7, A, D, and E). These aberrantly lower expression levels of BMI1, but not PR and E6AP, in failed pregnancy were well associated with reduced expression levels of PR-target genes including FOSL2, JUN, TGFB1, and IRS (18, 19, 23) (Figure 7F), indicating a close correlation between BMI1 and P4-PR nuclear signaling in human endometrium during early pregnancy.

Figure 7 Aberrantly decreased endometrial BMI1 levels are often detected in spontaneously miscarrying women undergoing IVF treatment. (A) Quantitative real-time PCR analysis of PR, BMI1, and E6AP from spontaneously miscarried endometrial tissues (n = 16) compared with those in unwanted normal pregnancy (n = 12). Data shown represent the mean ± SEM. (B and C) Western blot analysis of BMI1 protein level indicates that a large portion (7 of 16) of endometrial tissues from women with spontaneous miscarriage show an obviously decreased BMI1 expression in comparison with that in normal unwanted pregnancy. In C, data are presented as the ratio of BMI1 protein level to the level of β-actin. The values are shown as the mean ± SEM. (D and E) Immunostaining analysis of endometrial PR, BMI1, and E6AP expression in women with spontaneous miscarriage versus normal unwanted pregnancy. Number within the bar indicates the number of samples tested. The values are shown as the mean ± SEM. E, epithelium; S, stroma. Black scale bar: 100 μm. (F) Endometrial mRNA expression levels of progesterone-target genes, FOSL2, JUN, TGFB1, and IRS, are significantly reduced in women with spontaneous miscarriage who exhibit lower BMI1 expression. Number within the bar indicates the number of samples tested. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05, independent-samples Student’s t test.

Since these patients received P4 supplementation for pregnancy maintenance during clinical therapy, which may influence overall P4-responsive genes, we further collected endometrial samples in the secretory phase (7 days after ovulation) of the normal menstrual cycle of both control participants with successful pregnancy after in vitro fertilization-embryo transfer (IVF-ET) and recurrent-implantation-failure patients. Both groups had comparable, normal P4 and E2 levels (Supplemental Table 5). It was exciting to notice that in a portion of recurrent-implantation-failure samples, the BMI1 protein levels were also obviously decreased (Figure 8A). Moreover, while BMI1 mRNA levels were significantly downregulated in these samples, PR showed a comparable expression level (Figure 8B). Consistent with these data, the comprised P4-PR signaling reflected by reduced target gene mRNA levels is closely associated with decreased BMI1 expression in these endometrial samples (Figure 8C). These potentially novel findings collectively suggested that BMI1 is operative for normal PR activity at periimplantation in both mice and humans. They also suggest that abnormal endometrial BMI1 expression with compromised PR responsiveness is at least one of the causes of spontaneous miscarriage in women.