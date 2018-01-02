Ligand-activated BMP signaling inhibits cell differentiation and death to promote melanoma

Comparative oncogenomics and expression analyses identify GDF6 dysregulation in melanoma. We hypothesized that a cross-species comparative approach with zebrafish would aid in the identification of cancer genes in regions of broad CNVs. Humans and zebrafish are diverged by 420 million years (21), and the genomic reorganization that has occurred over time has been predicted to frequently place orthologous driver genes next to different neighboring genes in each species. Consequently, orthologous driver genes would be altered in both species, but changes to neighboring passenger genes would be limited to a single species. To test this hypothesis, we sought to compare genes that are recurrently amplified in human melanomas, roughly 10% of the genome (22), to genes recurrently amplified in zebrafish melanomas. Using melanomas that arose autochthonously in a Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf) zebrafish strain (23), we performed array comparative genomic hybridization (aCGH) to generate CNV profiles (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92513DS1). The Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf) strain combines a transgene that drives expression of human BRAFV600E in the melanocyte lineage with a p53 loss-of-function mutation, and every animal of this genotype ultimately develops 1 or more melanomas. aCGH values were analyzed with the JISTIC algorithm (24) to define recurrently varied intervals, which largely overlapped with intervals obtained in an independent study of zebrafish melanomas (25). Recurrently amplified genes from JISTIC intervals were compared with their human orthologs. The degree of overlap between orthologs amplified in both species (374 genes) is greater than would be expected by chance (247 genes) (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 2), suggesting that amplification of similar driver genes mechanistically underlies tumor formation in both species. As a further indication of mechanistic conservation, known melanoma drivers, including TERT, MYC, and SETDB1, were recurrently amplified in both species,(26–28).

Figure 1 GDF6 is recurrently amplified and specifically expressed in melanomas. (A) Circos plot displaying gene copy number gains and losses of zebrafish melanomas across 25 chromosomes. JISTIC G-scores are displayed as pale red shading (amplifications [minimum = 0; maximum = 1,550]) and blue shading (deletions [minimum = 0; maximum = 2,150]). –log 10 -transformed JISTIC Q-values with a cutoff of 0.6 (corresponding to an untransformed Q-value of 0.25) are shown as bold red lines (amplifications [minimum = 0; maximum = 11]) and bold blue (deletions [minimum = 0; maximum = 11]). Dotted circles represent the –log 10 -transformed Q-value of 0 (center) and 11 (outer: amplification; inner: deletion). (B) Venn diagram of orthologous genes significantly amplified in human and zebrafish melanomas from a total of 10,380 human-zebrafish gene pairs (hypergeometric test, P value: 2.0 × 10–15). (C) Genes significantly upregulated in zebrafish melanomas as compared with melanocytes (microarray data set) are plotted in order of their fold change. Only genes with a fold change of greater than 2 and an adjusted P value of less than 0.05 are plotted. Recurrently amplified genes with amplified human orthologs are indicated in red. gdf6b (large red dot) and gdf6a (large black dot) are indicated. Dashed horizontal line represents a fold change of 2. (D) Immunostaining of Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf) zebrafish scales bearing melanoma cells or normal melanocytes. DAPI (blue), Gdf6b (green), Mitfa (red), and a merged image of all channels are shown. Mitfa antibody specificity is shown in Supplemental Figure 2B. Scale bars: 10 μm.

Expression analyses were used to further winnow the list of candidates. Since copy number–amplified driver genes predominantly act by upregulation of WT transcripts, we obtained transcriptional profiles of zebrafish melanomas and normal melanocytes. Briefly, unpigmented EGFP-positive melanocytes and melanoma cells were sorted from the scales and tumors, respectively, of Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf);Tg(mitfa:EGFP;alb(fl) fish. RNA was prepared from each cell population and subjected to both microarray analysis and massively parallel RNA sequencing (RNA-seq). Genes recurrently amplified and transcriptionally upregulated in both species (120 genes; fold change >2, adjusted P value < 0.05) included the BMP factor GDF6 (also known as BMP13) and its zebrafish ortholog gdf6b (Figure 1, B and C, Supplemental Figure 1, A–C and Supplemental Table 3). To determine whether Gdf6b protein was similarly enriched in melanomas, we generated an antibody that specifically recognizes Gdf6b (Supplemental Figure 2A). Whereas Gdf6b protein was readily detected in tumor cells from Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf) fish, we did not detect Gdf6b in normal melanocytes from these same animals (Figure 1D). Human genes often have 2 zebrafish orthologs because of a partial genome duplication in the teleost lineage. The second zebrafish ortholog of human GDF6, gdf6a, was not recurrently amplified but was among the most transcriptionally upregulated genes in melanomas compared with that detected in melanocytes (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1B). Together, these data highlight the recurrent amplification and tumor-specific expression of GDF6 genes in human and zebrafish melanomas.

GDF6 orthologs were particularly interesting, because their expression pattern in zebrafish embryos suggested that they may regulate melanocyte development. Zebrafish orthologs of GDF6 are expressed during neurulation and development of the neural crest, the embryonic tissue that gives rise to melanocytes (29–31). Using ISH, we confirmed the expression of gdf6a and gdf6b in the neural tube and neural crest, respectively. Later in development, we found that the expression of these genes was absent from differentiating embryonic melanocytes (Supplemental Figure 3). Factors involved in neurulation and neural crest signaling have been previously implicated in promoting melanoma progression (15, 17, 32), and we were intrigued by the notion that a developmental role for GDF6 genes could be reiterated to promote melanomagenesis.

GDF6 modulation alters melanoma onset in zebrafish. To assess whether GDF6 genes could promote melanoma, we first examined how their elevated expression affected tumor onset in zebrafish. We expressed gdf6a and gdf6b in the melanocyte lineage of Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf);mitfa(lf) zebrafish using the miniCoopR system, as previously described (28). The mitfa(lf) mutation prevents melanocyte development and melanoma formation in Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf) fish. When single-cell embryos from the Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf);mitfa(lf) strain were injected with miniCoopR-EGFP, 21% of these animals later developed chimeric rescue of melanocytes. However, in embryos injected with miniCoopR-gdf6a or miniCoopR-gdf6b, only,0.6% and 7% of injected animals had melanocyte rescue, respectively (Supplemental Figure 4A). We did not observe this lack of melanocyte rescue in control embryos that were injected with miniCoopR vectors that had premature stop codons engineered into the gdf6 genes (Supplemental Figure 4A). In addition to the low percentages of miniCoopR-gdf6a– or miniCoopR-gdf6b–injected embryos that showed melanocyte rescue, the embryos that were rescued had significantly lower numbers of melanocytes (Supplemental Figure 4B). Because of this poor rescue, we were only able to perform melanomagenesis assays with miniCoopR-gdf6a–injected animals. When allowed to develop to adulthood, the fish with melanocyte-driven gdf6b expression had accelerated melanoma onset (median onset = 13 weeks) as compared with EGFP-expressing controls (median onset = 17 weeks) (Figure 2A). Accelerated onset was dependent on BRAFV600E and loss of p53, as expression of gdf6b in the Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E) transgene (n = 33) or p53(lf) (n = 24) backgrounds alone did not produce tumors.

Figure 2 GDF6 modulation alters melanoma growth. (A) Melanoma-free survival curves for Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf);mitfa(lf) zebrafish injected with miniCoopR-gdf6b or miniCoopR-EGFP. Statistical analysis was performed with a Wilcoxon rank-sum test. (B) Melanoma-free survival curves for Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf) and Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf);gdf6a(lf) zebrafish. Statistical analysis was performed with a Wilcoxon rank-sum test. (C) Immunoblot showing expression and quantification of GDF6 protein levels (relative to GDF6 protein in A375 melanoma cells) in melanoma cell lines. GAPDH was used as a loading control. Copy number values of the GDF6 locus in the different melanoma cell lines obtained from the COSMIC database (http://cancer.sanger.ac.uk/cosmic) are shown. (D) Immunoblots showing expression of GDF6 and GAPDH in A375 melanoma cells and M14 melanoma cells overexpressing GDF6. (E) Tumor formation in mice injected with A375 cells and M14 cells overexpressing GDF6 or empty vector control (1 × 106 cells were injected per mouse). Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. n = 3. (F) Immunoblots showing expression of GDF6 in A375 cells (top) expressing an shRNA targeting EGFP or 2 independent GDF6-targeted shRNAs and M14 cells (bottom) expressing an shRNA targeting EGFP or the GDF6-targeted shRNA GDF6.1. (G) Colony formation assay with A375 cells (left) expressing an shRNA targeting EGFP or 2 independent GDF6-targeted shRNAs and M14 cells (right) expressing an shRNA targeting EGFP or the GDF6-targeted shRNA GDF6.1. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. n = 3. (H) Tumor formation in mice injected with A375 cells expressing an shRNA targeting EGFP or 2 independent GDF6-targeted shRNAs and M14 cells expressing an shRNA targeting EGFP or the GDF6-targeted shRNA GDF6.1 (1 × 107 cells were injected per mouse). Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. n = 3. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (E and G [right] and H [right]) or 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test (G [left] and H [left]).

We next assayed the consequences of GDF6 loss in vivo using a zebrafish melanoma model. Since gdf6a loss-of-function animals were previously established (33), we used these mutants to test the role of GDF6 loss in melanoma onset. We bred a gdf6a loss-of-function, mutation into tumor-prone Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf) zebrafish and found that the resulting Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf);gdf6a(lf)–mutant animals had substantially delayed melanoma onset as compared with their control siblings (Figure 2B). Together, these results indicate that GDF6 ortholog activity is important for melanoma initiation, as overexpression of gdf6b caused accelerated tumor onset, whereas loss of gdf6a caused a delay in disease onset.

We also found that gdf6a-mutant zebrafish had a profoundly altered pigmentation pattern. We observed an increase in melanocytes in the flanks of gdf6a-mutant homozygotes, whereas WT siblings had normal pigmentation (Supplemental Figure 4C). Given these observations, in combination with our finding that increased expression of GDF6 orthologs caused a reduction in the number of embryonic melanocytes, we speculate that these genes have a role in inhibiting melanocyte development.

GDF6 modulation affects the tumorigenicity of human melanoma cells. We next wanted to test whether GDF6 modulation altered the growth of human melanoma cells. We first identified cell lines with GDF6 amplification (A375, SK-MEL-28, and SK-MEL-5) and others without amplification (M14 and C32) (34). Those with amplification had higher levels of GDF6 protein as compared with levels in the nonamplified lines (Figure 2C; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). We overexpressed GDF6 in A375, SK-MEL-28, and M14 melanoma cells (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 5A), followed by their transplantation into immunocompromised mice. In each case, elevation of GDF6 expression increased the tumor-forming potential of these melanoma cells as compared with the empty vector controls (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). GDF6 overexpression also caused an increase in the colony-forming potential of A375 cells, indicating that it can also enhance the tumorigenic capacity in vitro (Supplemental Figure 5D). These data indicate that increased GDF6, regardless of its endogenous levels, can promote the tumorigenicity of melanoma cells.

To determine the effects of GDF6 loss, we knocked down endogenous GDF6 in melanoma cells with amplifications or normal copy number of the GDF6 locus. Knockdown in amplified A375, SK-MEL-28, and SK-MEL-5 cells led to a growth disadvantage in vitro, as measured by anchorage-dependent colony formation,(Figure 2, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). In xenografts of A375 and SK-MEL-28 cells with GDF6 knockdown, we observed a substantial reduction in the tumorigenic potential compared with that of control cells with EGFP knockdown (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 5G). However, knockdown of GDF6 in nonamplified M14 and C32 cells caused little change in anchorage-dependent colony formation,(Figure 2, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). In addition, in xenografts, we found no change in the tumor-forming potential of M14 cells with GDF6 knockdown compared with that of control M14 cells with EGFP knockdown (Figure 2H). Therefore, whereas all cells examined showed increased tumorigenic potential upon GDF6 overexpression, only cells with amplification and higher levels of GDF6 protein were sensitive to GDF6 knockdown. These results suggest that GDF6 does not serve a housekeeping function, but rather that cells are dependent on its amplification and high expression for their tumorigenic potential.

BMP signaling is active in melanomas and is driven by GDF6 ligand. GDF6 genes, which encode BMP ligands, are predicted to act through SMAD1/5/8 transcription factors. For this reason, we investigated whether SMAD-dependent signaling was activated in melanomas. Using an antibody that specifically recognizes phosphorylated SMAD1/5/8 (p-SMAD1/5/8) proteins to monitor BMP pathway activity, we found robust p-SMAD1/5/8 nuclear staining in zebrafish melanomas (Figure 3A). Furthermore, transcriptome analyses of zebrafish melanomas indicated an upregulation of genes that support BMP signaling, including the BMPR1A and BMPR2 receptor subunits through which GDF6 is known to act (35) (Figure 3B). gdf6a and gdf6b were the only BMP ligands found to be upregulated in zebrafish melanomas, leading us to hypothesize that BMP signaling in melanomas is largely dependent on GDF6 (Figure 3C). To address this hypothesis, we modulated GDF6 activity in human melanoma cells. GDF6 knockdown caused a profound reduction in p-SMAD1/5/8 levels (Figure 3D), whereas GDF6 overexpression led to an increase in p-SMAD1/5/8 (Supplemental Figure 5H). p-SMAD1/5/8 proteins translocate to the nucleus, where, in complexes with SMAD4 and/or other regulatory proteins, they bind DNA and modulate the transcription of target genes. To determine whether GDF6 regulates SMAD1/5/8 DNA-binding activity, we performed ChIP and massively parallel sequencing (ChIP-seq) of p-SMAD1/5/8 in control and GDF6-knockdown A375 melanoma cells. Binding of p-SMAD1/5/8 to promoter regions of target genes was markedly reduced upon GDF6 knockdown (Figure 3E). Likewise, in a broader consideration of all p-SMAD1/5/8–bound regions, we found that knockdown of GDF6 caused a general reduction in binding (Supplemental Figure 6A). The reduction in binding was, in many cases, accompanied by transcriptional changes; for example, reduced binding and transcriptional downregulation co-occurred at the well-established p-SMAD1/5/8 target genes ID1 and ID3 (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). These results indicate that BMP signaling is active in melanomas, and much of this activity is driven by GDF6.

Figure 3 GDF6-dependent BMP activity in melanomas. (A) Transverse sections of a Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf) zebrafish bearing an invasive melanoma in the dorsal musculature. Top: H&E staining; bottom: p-SMAD1/5/8 staining. Scale bars: 500 μm (left) and 50 μm (enlarged insets on right). For p-SMAD1/5/8 staining, normal muscle (top) and a tumor region (bottom) are shown. Note that normal scale tissue (running vertically through the middle of the image) in the tumor region is p-SMAD1/5/8 negative. T, tumor; N, normal. (B) Heatmap of expression of BMP pathway genes (Reactome gene set R-HSA-201451.3; https://reactome.org/PathwayBrowser/) in zebrafish melanomas as compared with expression in melanocytes. Human orthologs of zebrafish genes are shown. (C) log 2 -transformed fold change of gene expression in zebrafish melanomas as compared with expression in melanocytes (y axis). Expression of BMP ligands in microarray analysis and RNA-seq analysis. Only BMP ligands with a significant dysregulation (adjusted P < 0.05) are shown. (D) Immunoblots of p-SMAD1/5/8 and total SMAD1/5/8 in A375 melanoma cells expressing an shRNA targeting EGFP or 2 independent GDF6-targeted shRNAs. (E) Aggregation plot of p-SMAD1/5/8 ChIP-seq enrichment at annotated transcriptional start sites (TSSs) in A375 melanoma cells expressing an shRNA targeting EGFP or the GDF6-targeted shRNA GDF6.1. The P value was calculated by 2-sample Kolmogorov-Smirnov (K-S) test after summing TSS proximal reads (–2kb to 2kb) for each gene (n = 49,344 TSSs). RPM, reads per million. (F) Tumor formation in mice injected with A375 cells (1 × 106 cells injected per mouse) treated with vehicle control or 25 mg/kg DMH1 every other day. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. n = 8. (G) Tumor formation in mice injected with A375 empty or A375-SMAD1DVD cells expressing 2 independent GDF6-targeted shRNAs. Each mouse was injected with 1 × 107 cells. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. n = 3. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (F) or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s test (G).

GDF6 acts via the BMP/SMAD pathway to promote tumor progression. To test whether the role of GDF6 in promoting melanoma progression is mediated by the SMAD1/5/8 axis of BMP signaling, we modulated the pathway activity in A375 cells. Knockdown of SMAD1 led to defects in cell growth and tumorigenic potential (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C), as was observed in GDF6-knockdown cells. We also used a small-molecule inhibitor of BMP signaling, DMH1, to block pathway activity. DMH1 can suppress the growth of BMP-dependent ovarian and lung cancer cells (36, 37), but its efficacy in melanoma has not been reported. DMH1 inhibits the kinase activity of ALK2 and BMPR1A (ALK3) receptors but not of BMPR1B (ALK6), thereby abrogating phosphorylation and activation of the SMAD1/5/8 transcriptional cascade (38). GDF6 has been shown to act through BMPR1A (ALK3) (35), and we found that treatment with DMH1 reduced p-SMAD1/5/8 levels and decreased cell growth and tumorigenicity (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). To test the relationship of GDF6 to SMAD1 in genetic epistasis analyses, we expressed a phosphomimetic variant of SMAD1, SMAD1DVD, in A375 cells (Supplemental Figure 7F) (39). Whereas GDF6 knockdown abrogated cell growth and the tumorigenic potential of A375 control cells, A375-SMAD1DVD cells subjected to GDF6 knockdown were rescued, showing robust growth in colony formation and xenotranplantation assays (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 7, G and H). The growth defects caused by treatment with DMH1 were also reversed by SMAD1DVD (Supplemental Figure 7I). Together, these data indicate that GDF6 signals via SMAD-dependent BMP signaling to promote tumorigenesis, and inhibition of this signaling achieves a reduction in tumor growth.

GDF6-dependent BMP signaling maintains a trunk neural crest gene signature. Since GDF6 acts through SMAD transcription factors, we were interested in identifying gene expression changes that could illuminate how this signaling axis regulates tumorigenesis. To do this, we modulated GDF6 and SMAD1 and sought genes commonly regulated by both. Given our genetic epistasis results, we predicted that the expression of important genes would change upon GDF6 knockdown but that such changes would be reversed when GDF6 knockdown was rescued by SMAD1DVD. Using RNA-seq, we defined the set of genes that was differentially regulated upon GDF6 knockdown and showed reciprocal differential regulation in SMAD1DVD-expressing cells that were subjected to GDF6 knockdown (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 4). Pathway analysis showed that this gene set overlapped most significantly with genes involved in ossification and neural crest development (Figure 4B). GDF6-SMAD regulation of neural crest genes is intriguing, since melanocytes initially develop from this embryonic tissue. Several genes upregulated by GDF6 and SMAD1DVD — SOX10, TFAP2B, FOXD3, and SNAI2 — are neural crest “specifier” genes that are expressed broadly in the neural crest and help to maintain neural crest identity (Figure 4C) (40). SOX9 is initially broadly expressed in the neural crest, but as development proceeds, its expression becomes excluded from the trunk neural crest and limited to the cranial neural crest, from which mesenchymal tissues such as craniofacial cartilage are derived. Conversely, SOX10 expression becomes restricted to the trunk neural crest from which nonmesenchymal cells, including melanocytes, develop. Since SOX10 is upregulated and SOX9 is downregulated by GDF6/SMAD signaling, the pattern of gene regulation most closely resembles trunk neural crest tissue. Adopting a neural crest–like identity can contribute to the aggressive nature of melanoma cells (16, 41). For these reasons, we hypothesized that GDF6-driven BMP signaling (GDF6/SMAD), by promoting a trunk neural crest gene signature, enables melanoma cells to adopt and maintain an undifferentiated, protumorigenic state.

Figure 4 GDF6 and SMAD1 regulate a neural crest gene signature in melanomas. (A) Genes differentially regulated in A375 melanoma cells upon GDF6 knockdown (KD) (purple circle) and genes reciprocally regulated in SMAD1DVD-expressing A375 cells upon GDF6 knockdown (green circle). (B) Pathway analysis with the 605 reciprocally regulated genes (minimum overlap ≥10 genes; adjusted P < 0.01). Wikipathway analysis was done using Webgestalt toolkit (http://www.webgestalt.org/webgestalt_2013/). (C) Heatmap of neural crest genes identified in the pathway analysis.

GDF6 inhibits melanoma cell differentiation by repressing MITF. To determine how GDF6-driven BMP signaling could regulate the differentiation of melanoma cells, we considered target genes that were bound by p-SMAD1/5/8 and transcriptionally regulated in a GDF6-dependent manner. Among these genes was MITF, the master regulator of melanocyte differentiation. In control A375 cells, we detected p-SMAD1/5/8 binding in the MITF locus in a region that is intronic for longer MITF isoforms and upstream of the smaller MITF-M isoform, the predominant species of MITF in melanocytes and melanomas (Figure 5A) (42). Binding to this region was abrogated in GDF6-knockdown cells. This loss of binding in GDF6-knockdown melanoma cells was coupled with a transcriptional increase in MITF (Figure 5B). MITF itself is a transcriptional factor that orchestrates differentiation, in part, by activating the expression of melanin biosynthesis genes. The increase in MITF upon GDF6 knockdown was accompanied by an increase in,the melanin biosynthesis gene TRP1 (Figure 5C), indicating that melanocyte differentiation was invoked upon GDF6 loss. Upregulation of MITF and TRP1 was less pronounced when GDF6 knockdown was performed in SMAD1DVD-expressing cells (Figure 5, B and C). Depending on the cofactors involved, p-SMAD1/5/8 can promote transcription, as with ID1 and ID3, or repress transcription, as we propose for MITF (43). To determine whether GDF6 regulates the differentiation of melanomas in vivo, we examined tumors that arose in Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf);gdf6a(lf) zebrafish. Melanomas from these animals had increased transcript levels of mitfa and trp1b, which are orthologs of the human MITF and TRP1 genes (Figure 5D). Furthermore, gdf6a-mutant tumors showed a profound increase in melanization as compared with control tumors (Figure 5E). These results show that GDF6 maintains melanomas in an undifferentiated state, and we speculate that preventing differentiation helps melanoma cells retain a neural crest identity.

Figure 5 GDF6-induced BMP signaling blocks melanoma cell differentiation. (A) p-SMAD1/5/8 binding to the MITF locus in A375 melanoma cells expressing an shRNA targeting EGFP or the GDF6-targeted shRNA GDF6.1. Traces of 2 independent biological replicates are shown. (B) qRT-PCR analysis showing expression of MITF in A375 empty or A375-SMAD1DVD cells expressing an shRNA targeting EGFP or the GDF6-targeted shRNA GDF6.1. (C) qRT-PCR analysis of TRP1 under the same conditions. Left brackets: MITF or TRP1 expression was upregulated upon GDF6 knockdown. Right brackets, MITF or TRP1 expression was less upregulated in SMAD1DVD-expressing cells upon GDF6 knockdown. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. n = 3. (D) qRT-PCR analysis showing expression of mitfa and trp1b in control and gdf6a(lf) zebrafish melanomas. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. n = 3. (E) H&E staining of transverse sections from Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf) and Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf);gdf6a(lf) zebrafish melanomas invading the dorsal musculature. Scale bars: 100 μm (left) and 25 μm (right). *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s test (B and C) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (D).

GDF6 represses SOX9 to promote melanoma cell survival. Knockdown of GDF6 and SMAD1 caused defects in melanoma cell growth. We sought to understand this defect and whether the trunk neural crest signature was involved. A variety of analyses suggested that the growth defect was linked to the regulation of apoptosis. Specifically, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed that GDF6 expression was negatively correlated with expression of apoptotic pathway genes in cells with GDF6 modulation as well as in patients’ samples (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). In direct assessments, we found that GDF6 loss increased apoptotic cell death in A375 cells as well as in vivo in zebrafish melanomas and mouse xenografts (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 8, C–E). By contrast, GDF6 overexpression xenografts showed reduced apoptotic cell death as compared with basal levels of cell death in control xenografts (Supplemental Figure 8, F and G). GDF6 overexpression xenografts had a slightly increased Ki67-proliferative index, suggesting that the reduction in cell death was not caused by a failure to generate new cells with the potential to die (Supplemental Figure 8H). Finally, the cell death caused by GDF6 knockdown was rescued by SMAD1DVD expression, indicating that GDF6 acts via BMP signaling to promote melanoma cell survival (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 9). The involvement of GDF6 in cell death is consistent with findings in which loss of GDF6 orthologs in fish and Xenopus caused a substantial increase in apoptosis during eye and neural development (44–46). We speculate that GDF6 knockdown causes terminal differentiation of melanoma cells, leading to cell-cycle exit followed by cell death.

Figure 6 GDF6 and BMP signaling repress SOX9 to promote melanoma cell survival. (A) GSEA showed that expression of an apoptotic gene set (MSigDB M10169) was negatively enriched in GDF6-overexpressing A375 cells. (B) Caspase-3/7 activity measured as relative luciferase units (RLU) in A375 cells upon GDF6 knockdown. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. n = 3. (C) Fluorescent TUNEL staining of Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf) (top) or Tg(mitfa:BRAFV600E);p53(lf);gdf6a(lf) (bottom) zebrafish melanoma sections. TUNEL (green), DAPI (blue), and a merged image of both channels are shown. Scale bars: 25 μm. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. n = 100 fields. (D) TUNEL staining of mouse xenografts of A375 cells expressing SMAD1DVD upon GDF6 knockdown. Scale bar: 25 μm. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. n = 100 fields. (E) Immunoblots showing expression of SOX9 and GAPDH in A375 empty or A375-SMAD1DVD cells expressing an shRNA targeting EGFP or the GDF6-targeted shRNA GDF6.1. (F) Caspase-3/7 activity measured as relative luciferase units (RLU) in A375-nonsilencing or A375-shSOX9 cells expressing an shRNA targeting EGFP or the GDF6-targeted shRNA GDF6.1. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. n = 3. (G) Tumor formation in mice injected with A375-nonsilencing or A375-shSOX9 cells expressing 2 independent GDF6-targeted shRNAs. Each mouse was injected with 1 × 106 cells. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. n = 3. ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test (B), 2-tailed Student’s t test (C), or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s test (D, F, and G). ###P< 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA (G).

To determine how GDF6 and BMP signaling regulate melanoma cell survival, we focused on the reciprocally regulated genes defined previously. In particular, SNAI2 and SOX9 were assessed because of their importance in specifying neural crest and regulating cell survival (47–50). Whereas modulation of SNAI2 had no effect on GDF6-driven survival (Supplemental Figure 10), SOX9 was intimately involved. In studying SOX9, we first confirmed that changes in GDF6 and BMP signaling affected SOX9 expression. A375 cells with GDF6 knockdown had increased SOX9 RNA and protein levels, and this increase was much less pronounced in SMAD1DVD cells that were subjected to GDF6 knockdown (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 11A). Additionally, gdf6a-mutant zebrafish melanomas showed elevated sox9b levels (Supplemental Figure 11B). To determine whether GDF6 mediates cell survival by regulating SOX9, we measured whether knockdown of SOX9 (Supplemental Figure 11, C and D) could suppress the growth defects and cell death resulting from GDF6 knockdown. In colony formation assays, cells with combined knockdown of SOX9 and GDF6 grew much better than did GDF6 single-knockdown cells (Supplemental Figure 11E). Similarly, cell death, as measured by caspase-3 cleavage and annexin V positivity, was greatly reduced in GDF6/SOX9 double-knockdown cells (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 11F). Last, we measured the ability of SOX9 knockdown to rescue the tumor-forming capacity of GDF6-knockdown cells. When performed together with GDF6 knockdown, SOX9 knockdown enabled cells to engraft and rapidly grow (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 11G). These data indicate that a major function of GDF6 is to repress SOX9 expression, thereby inhibiting cell death and promoting tumor growth.

Clinical significance of GDF6 expression and signaling. We next assessed the expression of GDF6 in human melanomas and examined the potential clinical implications. IHC on an initial cohort of patients’ samples detected high levels of GDF6 protein in melanomas; however, normal melanocytes from adjacent skin (Figure 7A) or tumor-infiltrating cells (Supplemental Figure 12) rarely expressed GDF6. In the same cohort, we found high BMP pathway activity, as measured by nuclear p-SMAD1/5/8 staining, in tumor cells but not in normal tissue (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 12). To determine whether expression of GDF6 correlated with the clinical characteristics of melanoma patients, we performed IHC on a microarray with 104 melanoma tissue cores (78 primary and 26 metastatic melanomas). Consistent with the initial cohort, we observed robust GDF6 expression in a majority of melanomas (80% of total; n = 104 cases). Importantly, in analyzing clinical aspects of the melanoma tissue microarray, we found that patients whose tumors at diagnosis expressed high amounts of GDF6 had a lower survival probability than did those whose tumors expressed no or low GDF6 (Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 5). This association was mainly driven by patients with primary melanomas (Supplemental Figure 13A). Additionally, GDF6 expression in primary melanomas significantly correlated with lymph node metastasis (Figure 7C). In these primary melanomas, expression of GDF6 tended to be higher than in metastatic lesions (Supplemental Figure 13B). Together, these data indicate that GDF6 is a negative prognostic marker for early-stage melanomas.

Figure 7 Clinical impact of GDF6 expression and BMP pathway inhibition. (A) H&E, cytoplasmic GDF6, and nuclear p-SMAD1/5/8 immunostaining of adjacent normal skin and melanoma tissue from the same section. Melanocytes in normal skin sections are indicated by arrowheads. Images of individual cells are shown immediately to the right. Scale bars: 25 μm. Original magnification: ×63. Graphs indicate the percentage of patients’ samples with no or low expression or high expression of these proteins in normal melanocytes and melanomas. (B) Left, percentage of patients’ samples with no or low or high GDF6 expression in the melanoma tissue microarray. Graph of Kaplan-Meier analysis for the melanoma tissue microarray samples shows the overall survival of patients with no or low GDF6 expression (blue line) versus those with high GDF6 expression (red line). Statistical analysis was performed with a Mantel-Cox log-rank test. (C) GDF6 staining score in patients with primary melanomas with (n = 61) or without (n = 19) lymph node (LN) metastasis. **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Welch’s test. (D) Mice bearing A375 xenografts were treated with vehicle, DMH1, dabrafenib plus trametinib, or a combination of all 3 drugs. Normalized tumor volumes following the beginning of drug treatments are shown. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. n ≥ 8 animals. (E) Model for GDF6 activation and function in melanomas. **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s test (D); ##P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA (D).

Next, we wanted to test whether targeting GDF6-driven BMP signaling could be combined with existing therapies. We treated established A375 melanoma xenografts with DMH1 or dabrafenib plus trametinib or a combination of all 3 drugs. While treatment with dabrafenib plus trametinib caused substantial regression, the combination of DMH1 with dabrafenib and trametinib showed even further regression (Figure 7D). Treatment with DMH1 alone had little effect, although we presume that it does not fully inhibit GDF6-driven BMP signaling in vivo, as indicated by our previous experiments (compare Figure 2H and Figure 3F). These results indicate that targeting GDF6-driven BMP signaling, in combination with current therapeutic strategies, may have profound clinical benefits.