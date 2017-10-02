Age-dependent human β cell proliferation induced by glucagon-like peptide 1 and calcineurin signaling

Age-dependent human islet cell proliferation profile after transplantation. To investigate the age-dependent proliferative potential of human islet cells in vivo, we transplanted juvenile (aged 0.5–9 years) or adult (20 years of age and older) human islets under the renal capsule of NOD.Cg-PrkdcscidIl2rgtm1Wjl/Sz (NSG) mice, an immunocompromised strain favorable for xenograft studies (ref. 29 and Figure 1A). Ki67 immunostaining of juvenile islet grafts 4 weeks after transplantation revealed a greater number of proliferating cells in juvenile insulin-positive β cells, glucagon-positive α cells, and somatostatin-positive δ cells than engrafted adult islets (Figure 1, B, C, F, G, J, and K). Compared with engrafted adult islets, juvenile islets had 8-fold more Ki67+ β cells (Figure 1, B–E, and Figure 1E, inset). We assessed phospho–histone H3 (pHH3), an independent marker of proliferation, and found that the number of pHH3+ β cells was greater in juvenile islets, confirming progression into G 2 or M phases (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91761DS1). Thus, the greater proliferation of juvenile human β cells continued after transplantation, indicating that age-dependent β cell proliferation is maintained and independent of the native pancreatic environment.

Figure 1 Endocrine cell proliferation is greater in transplanted human juvenile islets than in adult islets. (A) Schematic of experimental design. Grafts were removed for analysis 6 weeks after transplantation. (B, C, F, G, J, and K) Images of juvenile (left panels) and adult (right panels) grafts labeled with insulin (INS, B and C), glucagon (GLU, F and G), or somatostatin (SOM, J and K) in green; Ki67 in red; DAPI in blue. Insets show proliferating Ki67+ cells. Scale bar: 50 μm (bar in K applies to all other images in this figure). (D, E, H, I, L, and M) Quantification of percentage Ki67+ β (D and E), α (H and I), and δ (L and M) cells of transplanted grafts from individual juvenile (Juv) and adult donors (n = 2–5 grafts per donor; age shown on x axis). The average number of β, α, and δ cells counted in each donor sample was approximately 6,000, 3,000, and 2,000, respectively. Insets are average percentage proliferating cells in each age group (β cells: data from D and E; α cells: data from H and I; δ cells: data from L and M). Error bars represent SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. An unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test was used for statistical analysis. See also Supplemental Figure 1.

We also noted a higher percentage of Ki67+ α cells (Figure 1, F–I, and Figure 1I, inset) and Ki67+ δ cells (Figure 1, J–M, and Figure 1M, inset) in transplanted juvenile islets. To our knowledge, age-dependent proliferation of these islet cell subsets in humans has not been previously reported. In β and α cells, greater Ki67 labeling was noted in donors up to 3 years of age (Figure 1, D and H), while in δ cells, we observed a lower proliferation rate by that age (Figure 1L). Within the limits of our donor sampling size, these data suggest that the tempo of declining proliferation with age is faster in δ cells than in β or α cells.

Ex-4 signaling promotes proliferation in juvenile β cells. GLP-1 and GLP-1R agonists, like Ex-4, stimulate insulin secretion (the incretin effect, reviewed in refs. 15, 17, 30) and are used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. However, prior studies (15, 17–19, 21, 22) are in conflict about the ability of GLP-1R agonists to stimulate human islet cell proliferation, possibly due to different in vitro treatments and assays used. Maintenance of age-dependent islet cell proliferation in our transplant system permitted in vivo studies of candidate mitogens such as GLP-1/Ex-4 in a physiological context. We hypothesized that human islet β cells have an age-dependent capacity to respond to Ex-4, and used our transplant system to investigate this possibility.

First, we examined whether expression of GLP-1R in human β cells was different with age. GLP1R mRNA levels were similar in juvenile and adult human islets (Figure 2A), suggesting that human β cell GLP-1R expression is not age-dependent. Moreover, in FACS-isolated islet cell subsets, GLP1R mRNA was principally expressed in β cells and was very low, or not detectable, in α cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C), consistent with prior findings (10, 31–35).

Figure 2 Ex-4 promotes β cell proliferation only in juvenile islets. (A) Both juvenile and adult islets express a similar level of GLP1R mRNA measured by qPCR (juvenile: n = 6, 0.5–9 years old; adult: n = 6, 20–60 years old). (B) Experimental design. After a 2-week islet engraftment period, PBS or Ex-4 was delivered by osmotic pump. The grafts were removed and analyses were performed after 4 weeks of treatment. (C–E) Mouse random glucose (C) and human insulin (D and E) in mice with transplanted juvenile (D, n = 3 donors) or adult (E, n = 3 donors) human islets 48 hours after the implantation of pumps with PBS or Ex-4 (n = 13–14 samples). (F) Representative images of juvenile grafts labeled with insulin (green), Ki67 (red), and DAPI (blue). Insets show proliferating Ki67+ cells. Scale bar: 35 μm. (G and H) Percentage of β cell proliferation in grafts from individual juvenile and adult donors (n = 4–8 grafts per donor). Insets are average percentage in each age group. (I) Statistical analysis of data sets in G and H. Error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA followed by Newman-Keuls multiple-comparisons test (I) was used for statistical analysis. See also Supplemental Figures 2 and 3.

To investigate human islet responses to Ex-4, we infused Ex-4 in mice transplanted with human islets from juvenile or adult donors (Figure 2B); this infusion established pharmacologically relevant serum Ex-4 levels (Supplemental Figure 2D and ref. 36). As expected, blood glucose levels were reduced by Ex-4 within 24 hours and remained lower during the subsequent treatment period (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2E). Circulating human insulin levels in NSG mice bearing human islets (Figure 2, D and E) were greater in mice infused with Ex-4. Moreover, this incretin effect was observed in mice with juvenile or adult islets. Thus, Ex-4 stimulation of insulin secretion in vivo by human islets is age-independent, suggesting that downstream signaling that regulates GLP-1–stimulated insulin secretion is similar in human juvenile and adult islets.

To investigate proliferative responses to Ex-4, we assessed β cell proliferation in transplanted juvenile and adult islets. Ex-4 stimulated β cell replication, marked by Ki67, in juvenile donor samples up to age 9 (Figure 2, F, G, and I), but not in islets from older donors (20 years and above; Figure 2, H and I). Unlike what was observed in β cells, we did not detect changes of α cell or δ cell proliferation in response to Ex-4 in juvenile or adult islets (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). The lack of Ex-4 mitogenic effect on α cells is likely explained by our finding that human α cells did not express GLP1R mRNA (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Thus, these studies revealed age-dependent mitogenic effects of Ex-4 on β cells, while the insulin secretion effect was age-independent. This suggests that divergent downstream pathways regulate these two distinct effects of GLP-1R signaling in human β cells.

Ex-4 stimulates calcineurin/NFAT signaling in juvenile human islets. To understand the mechanisms underlying Ex-4 mitogenic effects in juvenile human islet grafts, we compared the transcriptomes of Ex-4–treated and control PBS-treated juvenile human islet grafts and found that 1,440 genes were differentially expressed (Figure 3A). Gene sets associated with signaling pathways governing cell proliferation and vesicle secretion were among those mostly upregulated in Ex-4–infused islet grafts. Gene sets comprising the NFAT pathway were at the top of this list (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Gene expression in human islets and juvenile grafts after treatment with Ex-4 and/or FK506. (A and B) RNA-Seq analysis of PBS- or Ex-4–treated juvenile grafts (n = 3 grafts per treatment, 6-year-old donor). (A) Number of genes regulated by Ex-4 (≥1.5-fold) in juvenile grafts (Ex-4 vs. PBS); 1,115 genes are upregulated and 325 are downregulated by Ex-4 treatment. (B) Signaling pathways upregulated by Ex-4. (C) Genes of the NFATC family are expressed more highly in juvenile islets (n = 5 donors, age: 0.5, 1.2, 1.7, 3, and 4 years) than adult (n = 5 donors, age: 29, 43, 50, 53, and 60 years). The average expression level in juvenile islets is defined as 1.00 for each gene. (D) Schematic of transplantation and treatment with Ex-4 plus FK506. Two weeks after transplantation, a pump with PBS or Ex-4 was implanted, and a second pump with saline or FK506 was implanted in the last 2 weeks. Grafts were removed at 4 weeks. (E–G) Juvenile graft gene expression measured by qPCR. Ex-4 upregulates genes of the NFAT family (E), cell cycle regulators (F), and transcription factors (G), and the effects were diminished by FK506 (n = 5 graft samples per treatment from 0.2- and 6-year-old donors). The average expression level in PBS+saline–treated islets is defined as 1.00 for each gene. Error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. PBS+saline; †P < 0.05, ††P < 0.01, †††P < 0.001 vs. Ex-4+saline; no significant differences between PBS+FK506 and Ex-4+FK506. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA followed by Newman-Keuls multiple-comparisons test (E–G) was used for analysis of statistical significance. See also Supplemental Figures 4 and 5.

A prior study reported that signaling through the calcineurin/NFAT pathway is critical for juvenile β cell proliferation (26). For example, this pathway stimulates expression of multiple β cell transcription factors and cell cycle activators, including NFATC1, FOXM1, cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs), and the A-type cyclins (26, 27, 37, 38). To unravel signaling links between Ex-4/GLP-1R and calcineurin/NFAT pathways in human islets, we first measured human islet mRNAs encoding all NFAT members and found that NFATC2 and NFATC3 were most abundant (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). In human islets, levels of mRNAs encoding NFATC1, NFATC2, and NFATC4, but not NFATC3, declined with advancing age (Figure 3C), similar to a prior observation that levels of NFATC transcription factors are lower in older mouse islets (26). We also found that important cell cycle regulators (CCNA1, CCNA2, CDK1, and CDK4) and key transcription factors such as FOXM1 are expressed more highly in juvenile human islets (Supplemental Figure 4, C–F). By contrast, mRNA levels of CDKN2A and CDKN2B, which respectively encode the β cell cycle inhibitors p16INK4a and p15INK4b, were greater in adult human islets (Supplemental Figure 4C and refs. 4, 10, 11, 13).

After Ex-4 treatment, we observed an increase in mRNAs encoding NFATC1, FOXM1, CCNA1, and CDK1 in juvenile human islet grafts (Figure 3, E–G) but not in adult islet grafts (Supplemental Figure 5A), suggesting that calcineurin/NFAT signaling was stimulated by Ex-4 only in juvenile human islets. We also found increased mRNAs encoding other possible targets of calcineurin/NFAT signaling (Figure 3, E–G) thought to promote cell proliferation, including NFATC3, NFATC4, CDK1 (39–41), and EGR3 (42). However, mRNA levels of NFATC2, CDKN2A, CDKN2B, or EZH2, a regulator of CDKN2A expression and proliferation in β cells (3, 4), were not detectably altered in juvenile islets after Ex-4 infusion. Together these data suggest that Ex-4 stimulates calcineurin/NFAT signaling and thus enhances expression of key transcriptional and cell cycle regulators that promote human juvenile β cell proliferation. These studies also reveal that the expression of other calcineurin/NFAT factors (e.g., NFATC2) and intrinsic inhibitors of β cell proliferation (e.g., CDKN2A) was not changed by Ex-4 exposure.

Ex-4 mitogenic effect on human β cells prevented by the calcineurin inhibitor FK506. To test whether the mitogenic effects of Ex-4 on juvenile human islets are mediated by calcineurin/NFAT signaling activation, we infused Ex-4 in mice engrafted with juvenile human islets and simultaneously infused FK506, a potent specific calcineurin inhibitor (Figure 3D). In mice coinfused with Ex-4 and saline, we observed increased nuclear localization of β cell NFATC4, and increased proliferation of transplanted human islet β cells quantified by Ki67 labeling (Figure 4, A–C). In contrast, simultaneous infusion of FK506 with Ex-4 prevented increases of β cell NFATC4 nuclear localization and proliferation (Figure 4, A–C). In control mice receiving PBS plus saline or PBS plus FK506, we did not detect differences in human islet β cell NFATC4 nuclear localization or proliferation (Figure 4, A–C), indicating that basal proliferation in transplanted juvenile human β cells was insensitive to FK506. Furthermore, little apoptosis was observed in human islet grafts after either treatment (Figure 4D and Table 1). Collectively, these data suggest that calcineurin/NFAT signaling is required for Ex-4–stimulated human juvenile islet β cell proliferation. Supporting this view, we observed that increased expression of calcineurin/NFAT signaling targets induced by Ex-4 was reduced to basal levels in human islet grafts recovered from mice simultaneously infused with Ex-4 and FK506, including NFATC1, NFATC3, NFATC4, FOXM1, CCNA1, and CDK1 (Figure 3, E–G). Together, these data demonstrate that calcineurin signaling in human juvenile islets is required for β cell proliferation.

Figure 4 Calcineurin/NFAT signaling mediates the mitogenic effect of Ex-4 in juvenile β cells. (A) Ex-4 stimulated NFAT translocation. Insulin (green), NFATC4 (NFAT3) (red), DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 15 μm (applies to the other images in A). Arrows point to NFATC4+ β cells, and insets show NFATC4+ β cells. (B) Representative images of β cell proliferation in juvenile grafts. Insulin (green), Ki67 (red), DAPI (blue). Arrows point to proliferating Ki67+ cells (also showed in insets). Scale bar: 35 μm. (C) FK506 blocked the β cell proliferation stimulated by Ex-4 in juvenile grafts (n = 4 donors, 0.2, 1.8, 6, and 9 years old). See also Supplemental Figure 6. (D) Representative images of TUNEL assay including positive control. Insulin (green), TUNEL (red), DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 50 μm (applies to all images in D). See Table 1 for the quantification of TUNEL+ β cells in PBS+saline–treated, Ex-4+saline–treated, PBS+FK506–treated, and Ex-4+FK506–treated graft samples from 3 juvenile donors. Error bars represent SEM. **P < 0.01. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA followed by Newman-Keuls multiple-comparisons test (C) was used for statistical analysis. See also Supplemental Figure 6.