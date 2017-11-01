CD56bright NK cells exhibit potent antitumor responses following IL-15 priming

IL-15 primes human CD56bright NK cells for enhanced antitumor responses. Purified NK cells from normal donors were cultured for 12–16 hours with (primed) or without (control) recombinant human (rh) IL-15 at 5 ng/ml (a concentration that induces signaling via the IL-2/15Rβγ) (22). Cells were then washed and triggered with tumor targets for 6 hours, after which degranulation (CD107a surface expression) and cytokine production (intracellular IFN-γ and TNF expression) were assessed (Figure 1A). IL-15 priming robustly enhanced degranulation and cytokine production by CD56bright NK cells in response to K562 acute myeloid leukemia (AML) target cells (Figure 1B). Indeed, while IL-15 priming also modestly enhanced CD56dim NK cell antitumor responses, these were surpassed by those of IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells (Figure 1B). Similar responses to K562 target cells were observed with flow-sorted, control or IL-15–primed CD56bright and CD56dim NK cells (Figure 1C), indicating that IL-15 priming of CD56bright NK cell antitumor responses was not a result of competition for IL-15 or differential effector-to-target (E:T) ratios. IL-15 priming of CD56bright NK cells could be observed after as little as 1 hour of stimulation (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90387DS1), and with IL-15 concentrations as low as 1 ng/ml (Supplemental Figure 1B). In addition, a large proportion of IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells exhibited polyfunctional responses, with simultaneous degranulation and IFN-γ and TNF production in response to K562 target cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Enhanced responses of IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells were also confirmed against the MHC class I–expressing HL-60 AML cell line (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 1 IL-15–primed human CD56bright NK cells have enhanced responses to tumor target cells. (A) Purified NK cells from normal donors underwent short-term (12–16 hours) culture in media alone (control) or media with 5 ng/ml IL-15 (primed). Cells were then washed and triggered with tumor targets. (B) Control or primed purified NK cells were incubated with K562 AML target cells for 6 hours at a 5:1 E:T ratio. Bivariate flow cytometry plots from a representative normal donor show surface CD107a as well as intracellular IFN-γ and TNF following tumor target triggering. Summary data show mean ± SEM percentage of CD107a+, IFN-γ+, and TNF+ NK cells. n = 14 normal donors, 7 independent experiments. (C) Flow-sorted, control or primed CD56bright and CD56dim NK cells were triggered with K562 tumor targets for 6 hours at a 5:1 E:T ratio. Summary data show mean ± SEM percentage of CD107a+, IFN-γ+, and TNF+ NK cells. n = 9 normal donors, 6 independent experiments. Data were compared using a 1-way repeated-measures ANOVA, with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons testing of indicated groups. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Since IL-15 is critical for NK cell homeostasis as well as function, we also established that CD56bright NK cell responses immediately following purification were equivalent to those after overnight culture in media alone (control NK cells) from the same donor (data not shown). Additionally, after 16 hours there was no difference in NK cell viability between control and primed conditions. However, IL-15 priming selectively enhanced CD56bright NK cell survival in the setting of cytokine withdrawal (Supplemental Figure 3). Brief IL-15 priming was not sufficient to induce substantial proliferation of CD56bright or CD56dim NK cells (Supplemental Figure 4), suggesting that NK cell proliferation pathways require prolonged IL-15R signals to promote cell division in CD56bright and CD56dim NK cells.

IL-15 priming of CD56dim NK cells is in part maturity-dependent. While CD56dim NK cells are considered more differentiated than the CD56bright subset, they still exist within a range of maturity states. NK cell maturity can be delineated by the presence or absence of specific surface markers such as KIR, NKG2A, CD57, CD11b, and CD27 (30, 31). We hypothesized that IL-15 priming of CD56dim NK cells produced variable responses because immature NK cells were preferentially being primed. We tested this hypothesis using mass cytometry, which permitted simultaneous analysis of more than 30 parameters on each NK cell (Supplemental Table 1). Using viSNE (32), we clustered control or IL-15–primed NK cells stimulated with K562 tumor targets into CD56bright, CD56dim, immature CD56dim, and mature CD56dim subsets based on the expression of maturity markers that were unaffected by priming (KIR, NKG2A, CD57) as well as CD56 (Figure 2, A and B). Immature CD56dim NK cells had an NKG2A+KIR–CD57– profile, whereas mature CD56dim NK cells were primarily NKG2A+KIR+CD57+ or NKG2A–KIR+CD57+. The proportions of control or primed NK cells belonging to each CD56dim subset were similar (Figure 2A). Using mass cytometry to assess functional responses against K562 tumor targets, we found that cytokine (IFN-γ and TNF) production and degranulation by CD56bright NK cells were still significantly enhanced by priming; however, no significant differences were observed among CD56dim NK cells as a whole (Figure 2C). Degranulation and IFN-γ production by immature CD56dim NK cells were significantly enhanced by IL-15 priming, but this increase was not seen in the mature CD56dim subset (Figure 2C). We also compared the fold increase in primed (relative to control) NK cell subsets positive for CD107a, IFN-γ, or TNF upon K562 stimulation (Figure 2D). For all 3 functional markers, the fold increase was significantly higher for CD56bright than CD56dim NK cells, regardless of maturity status. Thus, IL-15 appears to preferentially prime immature CD56dim NK cells for enhanced degranulation and IFN-γ production in response to K562 leukemia targets, but the magnitude of priming was less than for CD56bright NK cells.

Figure 2 Responses of IL-15–primed CD56dim NK cells are influenced by maturity status. Control and primed NK cells were assessed for the expression of 33 markers using mass cytometry following stimulation with K562 tumor targets in a functional assay. (A) Density plots from a representative donor of control and primed NK cells in the tSNE1/2 fields demonstrating the proportion of NK cells that are CD56bright (B), immature CD56dim (Imm), or mature CD56dim (Mat). Percentages of NK cells belonging to the different groups are indicated in parentheses. Cell maturity state was determined according to expression of CD56, NKG2A, KIR, and CD57. Immature CD56dim NK cells were primarily NKG2A+KIR–CD57–, whereas mature CD56dim NK cells were primarily NKG2A+KIR+CD57+ or NKG2A–KIR+CD57+. (B) Median expression of the indicated markers (CD56, NKG2A, KIR2DL2/3, CD57) is shown for the same representative donor, demonstrating that maturity marker expression is unchanged by priming. (C) Summary data show mean ± SEM percentage of CD107a+, IFN-γ+, and TNF+ control or primed CD56bright, CD56dim (immature + mature), immature CD56dim, and mature CD56dim NK cells from n = 8 normal donors, 3 independent experiments. (D) Summary data show mean ± SEM fold change of primed relative to control percentage CD107a+, IFN-γ+, and TNF+ CD56bright, CD56dim (immature + mature), immature CD56dim, and mature CD56dim NK cells from n = 8 normal donors, 3 independent experiments. Data were compared using a 1-way repeated-measures ANOVA with (C) Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons testing of indicated groups or (D) Tukey’s multiple-comparisons testing. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells display increased cytotoxic effector protein levels and enhanced cytotoxicity against tumor target cells. Since IL-15 priming markedly enhanced CD56bright NK cell degranulation in response to tumor targets, we next evaluated cytotoxic protein expression and cytotoxicity. The perforin/granzyme (granule exocytosis) pathway is a major mechanism used by NK cells to kill targets (1, 33). At rest, CD56bright NK cells express minimal perforin and granzyme B protein, and thus have low cytotoxic potential (7, 34). IL-15 priming significantly increased granzyme B and perforin protein levels in CD56bright NK cells (Figure 3A). To directly assess the ability of IL-15 to augment cytotoxic function, flow-sorted CD56bright and CD56dim NK cells were primed with IL-15 for 12–16 hours, and then assessed for cytotoxicity against K562 leukemia targets. IL-15 priming led to a substantial increase in the cytotoxicity of CD56bright NK cells at all E:T ratios examined, but had a more modest impact on CD56dim NK cell killing of K562 leukemia targets (Figure 3, B and C). We also assessed expression of alternate mediators of NK cell target killing, such as the death receptor ligands TRAIL and Fas ligand. We observed a marked increase in TRAIL following IL-15 priming of CD56bright NK cells (Figure 3A), but did not detect cell surface Fas ligand (not shown). The induced TRAIL is functional and contributes to IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cell cytotoxicity, since killing of TRAIL-sensitive target cells (HL-60 AML and RPMI 8226 myeloma) was partially abrogated in the presence of TRAIL-neutralizing antibodies (Supplemental Figure 5 and refs. 35, 36). However, for relatively TRAIL-insensitive tumor targets such as U266 myeloma (35), TRAIL blockade did not substantially impact killing by IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 3 IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells have enhanced cytotoxicity. (A) Control or primed purified NK cells were assessed for expression of intracellular granzyme B and perforin and cell surface TRAIL using flow cytometry. Representative histograms gated on CD56bright NK cells show per-cell protein expression, with gray histograms depicting unstained cells. Summary data show mean ± SEM granzyme B and perforin median fluorescent intensity (MFI), or TRAIL percentage positive CD56bright NK cells. n = 4–6 normal donors, 2–3 independent experiments. (B and C) Control or primed flow-sorted CD56bright and CD56dim NK cells were assessed for cytotoxicity against K562 leukemia cells in a 4-hour flow-based killing assay. (B) Summary data show mean ± SEM percentage specific killing by control or primed NK cell subsets at the indicated E:T ratios. (C) Summary data show mean ± SEM specific killing at the 2.5:1 E:T ratio. n = 4 normal donors, 2 independent experiments. (D) Representative confocal Z-stack images show CD107a (LAMP1) and granzyme B (Gzm B) in flow-sorted, control or IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells. Representative images were contrast-enhanced for better visualization. (E) Summary data show mean ± SEM LAMP1 and granzyme B single-cell mean pixel intensity × area, quantified from focal planes in the middle of cells (control n = 20–32, primed n = 25–37) from 5 normal donors. Data were compared using (A and E) a paired Student’s t test or (B and C) a 1-way repeated-measures ANOVA, with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons testing of indicated groups. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To further define changes in CD56bright NK cells that may impact cytotoxicity, the granular area and granzyme B content of IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells were assessed by immunofluorescence. At rest, CD56bright NK cells are small lymphocytes that have few cytotoxic granules. IL-15 priming of CD56bright NK cells led to markedly increased CD107a (LAMP1) and granzyme B mean pixel intensity as assessed by confocal immunofluorescence microscopy (Figure 3, D and E). This enhanced granularity of primed CD56bright NK cells was also evident as an increase in morphologic cytoplasmic azurophilic granule content (Supplemental Figure 6A) and side scatter (Supplemental Figure 6B), neither of which was changed in CD56dim NK cells. Thus, IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells exhibit marked enhancement of multiple antitumor responses, including cytotoxic capacity and killing in vitro.

IL-15 priming promotes CD56bright NK cell conjugate formation with tumor targets. The NK cell cytotoxic response to tumor targets involves several events, including cell recognition, conjugate formation, immune synapse formation, and directed delivery of cytotoxic granule contents (33). We evaluated the effect of IL-15 priming on the efficiency of tumor conjugate formation by coincubating control and primed NK cells with CFSE-labeled K562 cells for 5, 15, or 30 minutes (Figure 4A). A significantly greater percentage of IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells formed conjugates with tumor targets at each time point investigated compared with controls (Figure 4B). In contrast, there was no significant difference in the number of tumor conjugates formed by control versus IL-15–primed CD56dim NK cells at 5 minutes (28.9% ± 5.7% vs. 31.6% ± 4.6%, P = 0.053), 15 minutes (34.9% ± 8.8% vs. 28.9% ± 5.5%, P = 0.17), or 30 minutes (41.6% ± 9.4% vs. 36.8% ± 9.2%, P = 0.16) from the same donors. Thus, one mechanism underlying the enhanced antitumor response of IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells involves more effective target recognition or target-cell synapse formation. Therefore, we next examined expression of adhesion molecules and NK cell receptors involved in tumor target recognition with or without IL-15 priming.

Figure 4 IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells more effectively form conjugates with K562 leukemia targets. Control or primed purified NK cells were assessed for conjugate formation via coincubation with CFSE-labeled K562 cells for 5, 15, or 30 minutes at a 1:1 E:T ratio. The NK/K562 conjugate percentage was assessed by the frequency of CD56bright NK cell events that were also CFSE positive. (A) Representative bivariate flow plots show conjugate formation by control or primed NK cells at the 15-minute time point by gating on (i) all live NK and K562 cells, (ii) NK cells (CD56+CD3–), (iii) CD56bright NK cells, and (iv) CFSE-positive cells. (B) Summary data show mean ± SEM percentage of control or primed CD56bright NK cells that formed NK/K562 conjugates after 5, 15, and 30 minutes of coincubation. n = 4 normal donors, 2 independent experiments. Data were compared using a paired Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells express more activating receptors and adhesion molecules than control cells. NK cells integrate adhesion molecule, activating and inhibitory receptor, and costimulatory signals, among others, to define their functional responses to target cells (3). We evaluated the surface expression of numerous such signaling molecules by flow cytometry. Expression of the following proteins (percentage positive or median fluorescent intensity) did not differ between control and IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells: CD226 (DNAM-1), CD244 (2B4), NKp80, CD94, NKG2A, NKG2C, and CD137 (41BB) (data not shown). In addition, we confirmed no change in KIR (CD158a, CD158b1/2, CD158d, CD158e1/2, and CD158i) or CD57 expression on CD56bright NK cells following IL-15 priming. However, we did observe significantly increased expression of NKG2D, NKp30, NKp44, CD69, CD2, and CD11a (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 7) on IL-15–primed, compared with control, CD56bright NK cells, in agreement with prior reports (37, 38). Because of their role in promoting antitumor responses by NK cells, NKG2D, NKp44, NKp30, CD2, and CD11a were thus evaluated for their contribution to IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cell responses to tumor targets. We preincubated IL-15–primed NK cells with blocking mAbs against these receptors for 30 minutes, and then triggered the cells with K562 targets. No difference in CD56bright NK cell degranulation or cytokine production upon NKp44 or NKp30 blockade was observed (data not shown). A small reduction in the priming response was observed when CD11a, CD2, or NKG2D was blocked individually. However, priming was significantly diminished upon simultaneous blockade of these 3 receptors (Figure 5B), indicating that they are collectively involved in the enhanced antitumor responsiveness of IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells.

Figure 5 IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells display increased expression of coactivating and adhesion molecules as well as enhanced integrin signaling upon tumor target engagement. (A) Representative histograms gated on control or primed CD56bright NK cells show per-cell surface expression of CD2, CD11a, and NKG2D, with gray histograms depicting unstained cells. Summary data show mean ± SEM CD2, CD11a, and NKG2D MFI on control or primed CD56bright NK cells. n = 4–9 normal donors, 2–4 independent experiments. (B) IL-15–primed purified NK cells were preincubated with isotype control or blocking anti-human mAbs against CD11a, CD2, or NKG2D (or all 3 combined) for 30 minutes prior to coincubation with K562 target cells for 6 hours at 5:1 E:T ratio. Control NK cell responses were also assessed without blocking mAbs. Summary data show mean ± SEM percentage of CD107a+, IFN-γ+, and TNF+ CD56bright NK cells. n = 4–6 normal donors, 2–3 independent experiments. (C) Control or primed purified NK cells were assessed for the expression of open-conformation CD11a (mAb 24) or intracellular phosphorylated ERK (pT202/pY204) following 15 or 3 minutes (respectively) of coincubation with K562 tumor targets (K562, gray), or in the absence of targets (Baseline, blue). Representative histogram plots show per-cell open CD11a on CD56bright NK cells. Summary data show mean ± SEM percentage of control or primed CD56bright NK cells expressing open CD11a (positivity cutoff set on baseline control cells). Representative histogram plots show per-cell pERK expression in CD56bright NK cells. Summary data show mean ± SEM percentage pERKhi control or primed CD56bright NK cells (pERKhi cutoff set on baseline control cells). Data were compared using (A) a paired Student’s t test, (B) a 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons testing of indicated groups, or (C) a 1-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons testing. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

IL-15 priming promotes integrin activation on CD56bright NK cells. CD11a and CD18 (β 2 ) together constitute the integrin LFA-1. LFA-1 is critical for NK cell cytotoxicity; upon binding its ligands (the ICAMs), LFA-1 initiates immune synapse formation and tight adhesion to target cells, and provides NK cell–activating signals (33, 39, 40). Integrins typically exist in a bent conformation with low ligand-binding affinity. However, signals from activating receptors promote integrin activation via inside-out signaling, leading to high-affinity conformation changes and integrin clustering (41). NKG2D and CD2, among other molecules, can activate LFA-1 on NK cells (39). Thus, in addition to measuring overall LFA-1 (CD11a) expression, we also investigated the proportion of control or IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells that expressed open-conformation LFA-1 at rest or following K562 target cell engagement. Incubation with IL-15 alone has been shown to only modestly activate LFA-1 on bulk NK cells; however, it enhances subsequent inside-out signaling following activating receptor ligation (42). Consistent with this, we observed a modest but significant increase in activated LFA-1 expression on CD56bright NK cells as a result of IL-15 priming alone (Figure 5C). However, the majority of IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells expressed high-affinity LFA-1 after 15 minutes of incubation with K562 target cells, whereas K562 coincubation induced high-affinity LFA-1 on only a small subset of control CD56bright NK cells (Figure 5C). Signaling through LFA-1 has been shown to activate ERK1/2 (43) (outside-in signaling), and enhanced ERK1/2 phosphorylation was observed in IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells trigged with K562 targets compared with control cells (Figure 5C). Thus, IL-15 priming promotes integrin activation on CD56bright NK cells, potentially allowing adhesion to target cells in the absence of signals from other activating receptors (39), and also enhances subsequent target-induced inside-out and outside-in signaling.

IL-15 primes CD56bright NK cells from normal donors and AML patients for enhanced responses against primary AML blasts. We next examined whether IL-15 priming enhanced CD56bright NK cell responses against primary leukemic blasts. Patient leukemia blast killing by flow-sorted, control or IL-15–primed CD56bright and CD56dim NK cells from allogeneic normal donors was examined (Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 2). IL-15 priming resulted in a significant increase in AML blast killing by CD56bright, as well as CD56dim, NK cells (Figure 6A). In addition, since IL-15 is currently being tested in clinical trials for cancer therapy (44, 45), we investigated whether IL-15 could prime the endogenous CD56bright NK cells of patients with AML. Control or IL-15–primed peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from newly diagnosed AML patients were triggered with autologous AML blasts (Figure 6B) or K562 leukemia targets (Supplemental Figure 8A), and NK cell functional responses were assessed. Indeed, we observed significant enhancement of patient CD56bright NK cell antitumor responses against both target cell types following IL-15 priming, with modest enhancement of CD56dim NK cell responses.

Figure 6 IL-15 priming enhances CD56bright NK cell antitumor responses against primary AML blasts in vitro and K562 leukemia in vivo in NSG mice. (A) Flow-sorted, control or IL-15–primed CD56bright and CD56dim NK cells were coincubated with primary AML blasts from newly diagnosed patients. Summary data show mean ± SEM percentage specific killing at a 15:1 E:T ratio. n = 7 normal donors, 4 independent experiments. (B) PBMCs and bone marrow blasts were obtained from newly diagnosed AML patients. Control or IL-15–primed PBMCs were incubated with autologous blasts at a 5:1 E:T ratio for 6 hours and functional responses assessed. Summary data show mean ± SEM percentages of CD107a+, IFN-γ+, and TNF+ NK cells. n = 7 normal donors, 3 independent experiments. (C) Experimental design. Day –1: Flow-sorted CD56bright NK cells primed with 17.5 ng/ml ALT-803. Day 0: Primed CD56bright NK cell injection into NSG mice. Eight mice received K562-luc (0.5 × 106 to 0.66 × 106, K562 + ALT-803) and 8 mice received an equal number of both K562-luc and primed CD56bright NK cells (K562 + primed CD56bright NK). ALT-803 (5 μg) was administered i.v. on day 0 and every 2–3 days thereafter for 30 days. Bioluminescence imaging (BLI) was performed on days 2, 5, 13, 20, and 27, ± 1 day. (D) Representative BLI images from one K562 + ALT-803 and one K562 + primed CD56bright NK mouse at different imaging time points. (E) Summary data of whole-body bioluminescence (photons per second) in the different treatment groups. Data show the mean ± SEM photons per second at each time point. n = 8 mice per group, 2 independent experiments. Data were compared using (A and B) a 1-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons testing of indicated groups or (E) a 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparisons testing. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Next, the ability of IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells to control leukemia in vivo was investigated by engrafting of groups of NOD-SCID-IL2Rγ–/– (NSG) mice with either equal numbers of luciferase-expressing K562 cells (K562-luc) and ALT-803–primed CD56bright NK cells, or K562-luc cells alone, via i.v. injection. ALT-803 is an IL-15 superagonist complex exhibiting better pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetic properties than recombinant IL-15 (46). ALT-803 is currently in clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy (47, 48). Both groups of mice received ALT-803 after cell engraftment (Figure 6C). We observed significantly lower tumor burden as assessed by whole-body bioluminescence imaging in mice treated with ALT-803–primed CD56bright NK cells (Figure 6, D and E), demonstrating in vivo control of tumor cell growth by adoptively transferred, primed CD56bright NK cells.

In vitro IL-15–primed CD56bright NK cells show enhanced functional responses against multiple myeloma. To investigate whether the enhanced antitumor responses conferred by IL-15 priming extended beyond myeloid leukemia, we assessed responses of CD56bright NK cells against multiple myeloma (MM) targets. Enhanced degranulation and cytokine production by IL-15–primed, compared with control, CD56bright NK cells from normal donors against U266 MM cells were observed (Figure 7A). We next tested whether IL-15 was able to prime newly diagnosed MM patient CD56bright NK cells for enhanced responses against autologous CD138+ MM cells (Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 3) or U266 MM targets (Supplemental Figure 8B). Indeed, degranulation and cytokine production were significantly increased in comparison with control CD56bright NK cells. Thus, in vitro responses against MM targets by allogeneic and autologous CD56bright NK cells were significantly improved after IL-15 priming.

Figure 7 MM patient CD56bright NK cells are primed in vitro by IL-15 and in vivo by ALT-803 for enhanced functional responses against autologous myeloma cells and MM cell lines. (A) Control or IL-15–primed normal-donor purified NK cells were incubated with U266 MM target cells for 6 hours at a 5:1 E:T ratio. Summary data show mean ± SEM percentage CD107a+, IFN-γ+, or TNF+ NK cells. (B) PBMCs and enriched CD138+ cells were obtained from newly diagnosed MM patients. Control or IL-15–primed PBMCs were cultured with autologous CD138+ cells at a 5:1 E:T ratio for 6 hours and functional responses assessed. Summary data show mean ± SEM percentage of CD107a+, IFN-γ+, and TNF+ CD56bright or CD56dim NK cells in response to autologous MM cell triggering. (C) Schematic of ALT-803 treatment regimen. Patients with rel/ref MM received 10 μg/kg ALT-803 s.c. (group A) or 3–6 μg/kg i.v. (group B) at the 0-hour time point. Peripheral blood samples were obtained for functional analysis just before ALT-803 administration as well as 24 and 72 hours thereafter. (D) PBMCs were isolated from MM patient peripheral blood samples by Ficoll density centrifugation and immediately incubated with U266 myeloma targets (group A) or K562 leukemia targets (group B) for 6 hours. Summary data show mean ± SEM percentage of CD107a+, IFN-γ+, and TNF+ CD56bright NK cells. n = 2 patients, 3 independent experiments (group A); n = 3 patients, 3 independent experiments (group B). Data were compared using 1-way repeated-measures ANOVA with (A and B) Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons testing of indicated groups or (D) Tukey’s multiple-comparisons testing. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

ALT-803 primes CD56bright NK cell antitumor responses in vivo in MM patients. In addition, we investigated whether IL-15 can prime NK cells in vivo using PBMCs from relapsed or refractory (rel/ref) MM patients being treated with ALT-803 (NCT02099539). First, we verified that ALT-803 primed normal-donor CD56bright NK cell antitumor responses in vitro, similar to IL-15 (Supplemental Figure 9). We collected PBMCs from rel/ref MM patients just before, 24 hours after, or 72 hours after a single injection of ALT-803, and immediately assessed NK cell function in response to ex vivo stimulation with U266 myeloma target cells (patient group A) or the traditional NK-sensitive K562 tumor target (patient group B) (Figure 7C). Twenty-four hours after ALT-803 administration, patient CD56bright NK cell degranulation and cytokine production in response to MM and leukemia target cells were significantly increased compared with pretherapy values (Figure 7D). However, this priming effect was relatively transitory in vivo, and responses no longer differed significantly from those observed before therapy by 72 hours after ALT-803. Thus, IL-15 primed CD56bright NK cells both in vitro and in vivo for enhanced functional responses against MM target cells.

IL-15 more robustly activates the PI3K/Akt/mTOR and Ras/Raf/MEK/ERK pathways in CD56bright NK cells. Having identified elements responsible for the enhanced antitumor responsiveness of primed CD56bright NK cells, we next examined signaling mechanisms that could be responsible for priming of the CD56bright subset by IL-15. In mice, IL-15–induced activation of the PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway is of particular importance for promoting NK cell cytotoxicity (49, 50), and mTOR activity downstream of the IL-15R has been shown to increase granzyme B expression in both murine and human NK cells (50). We confirmed that CD56bright and CD56dim NK cells both robustly express IL-15Rβ/γ (Figure 8, A and B). Next, the role that each pathway (JAK/STAT, PI3K/Akt/mTOR, and Ras/Raf/MEK/ERK) downstream of the IL-15R plays in CD56bright NK cell priming was investigated. Induction of each pathway (via phosphorylation of signaling intermediates) upon exposure to IL-15 in CD56bright and CD56dim NK cells was examined (Figure 8, D–F). IL-15 robustly induced phosphorylation of STAT5 in both CD56bright and CD56dim NK cells (Figure 8D). In contrast, IL-15 more selectively induced Akt and ERK phosphorylation in CD56bright NK cells, with a minimal fold increase over baseline observed in the CD56dim subset (Figure 8, E and F). This was not a matter of dose responsiveness, since even concentrations of IL-15 as high as 100 ng/ml did not enhance Akt and ERK phosphorylation in CD56dim NK cells (data not shown). Since the PI3K/Akt/mTOR and Ras/Raf/MEK/ERK pathways were more selectively induced by IL-15 in CD56bright NK cells, we hypothesized that they were important for priming and investigated this through pathway blockade.

Figure 8 IL-15 more robustly activates the PI3K/Akt/mTOR and Ras/Raf/MEK/ERK pathways in CD56bright NK cells. (A) Flow cytometry plot shows gating strategy for CD56bright versus CD56dim NK cells based on relative CD56 and CD16 expression. (B) IL-15Rβ expression was assessed via flow cytometry on purified NK cells. Representative data show percentage IL-15Rβ–positive cells and IL-15Rβ MFI on freshly purified CD56bright and CD56dim NK cells. n = 8 normal donors, 3 independent experiments. (C) Summary data show pAkt and pERK MFI in unstimulated CD56bright and CD56dim NK cells. n = 7 normal donors, 3 independent experiments. (D–F) Purified NK cells were incubated with 5 ng/ml IL-15 for 30 minutes (pSTAT5) or 2 hours (pAkt and pERK) then assessed for signaling molecule phosphorylation. Representative histograms show per-cell expression of pSTAT5 (D), pAkt (E), and pERK (F) in IL-15–stimulated (shaded gray) versus unstimulated (gray line) CD56bright or CD56dim NK cells. Summary data show mean ± SEM fold increase of phosphorylated molecule MFI in IL-15–stimulated CD56bright or CD56dim NK cells relative to unstimulated cells. n = 7 normal donors, 3 independent experiments. Data were compared using a paired Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

The Ras/Raf/MEK/ERK pathway is required for IL-15–primed CD56bright and CD56dim NK cell responses, whereas the PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway is selectively involved in CD56bright priming. We treated NK cells with PI3K (Ly294002) or MEK (PD98059) small-molecule inhibitors at different concentrations for 1 hour before priming with IL-15 and assessed the impact of this inhibition on functional responses to K562 targets (Figure 9, A and B). Inhibition of PI3K significantly impaired IL-15 priming of both degranulation and cytokine responses by CD56bright but not CD56dim NK cells in response to K562 leukemia targets (Figure 9A). Notably, impairment of IL-15 priming was not evident after mTOR inhibition by Torin1 at concentrations that selectively inhibit mTORC1 and mTORC2. However, higher concentrations that nonspecifically inhibit PI3K were able to abrogate IL-15 priming (Supplemental Figure 10 and ref. 51). MEK inhibition significantly impaired functional responses of both IL-15–primed CD56bright and CD56dim NK cells (Figure 9B). To confirm that the functional response abrogation conferred by PI3K or MEK inhibition was not an artifact of differential inhibitor affinity or E:T ratio, we repeated these experiments with flow-sorted CD56bright or CD56dim NK cells pretreated with both Ly294002 and PD98059. The same pattern of response was observed (Figure 9C and Supplemental Figure 11A). Furthermore, PI3K and MEK inhibition decreased cytotoxic protein expression in CD56bright NK cells following IL-15 priming (Figure 9D), and significantly reduced killing of K562 leukemia target cells (Figure 9E). While the effect of PI3K and MEK inhibition on CD56dim NK cell cytotoxic protein expression was more modest (Supplemental Figure 11B), K562 killing was significantly reduced as a result of treatment with these inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 11C). Thus, both the PI3K/Akt/mTOR and Ras/Raf/MEK/ERK pathways appear to be important for IL-15 priming of CD56bright NK cells, while the PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway was not required for the functional response of IL-15–primed CD56dim NK cells. Interestingly, our phosphorylation studies indicated that phosphorylated Akt (pAkt) expression is similar between unstimulated CD56bright and CD56dim NK cells but pERK is significantly higher in CD56dim NK cells at baseline (Figure 8C). Thus, it is possible that a certain threshold of MEK/ERK pathway activation is required for significant antitumor responses, which is not achieved in nonprimed CD56bright NK cells or NK cells treated with PD98059.