Autoinhibitory regulation of S100A8/S100A9 alarmin activity locally restricts sterile inflammation

Animal studies. The WT C57BL/6, S100A9–/–, TTP–/–, TNF-α–/–, hTNF-tg (strain Tg197), and ihTNF-tg mouse strains have been described elsewhere (13, 18, 26). All mouse lines had a C57BL/6 genetic background except the ihTNF-tg mice, which consisted of C57BL/6 × FVB-N hybrids. For analysis of the role of S100A8/S100A9 proteins in the development of TNF-α–mediated disorders, further hybrid mice with the S100A9 deficiency in combination with other KO genes and transgenes were generated and are described in Results. Genotyping was performed by PCR using primers and conditions as described elsewhere (13, 18, 26).

Scoring criteria of the psoriasis-like skin disease of TTP–/– S100A9–/– mice. To evaluate the severity of the psoriasis-like phenotype of TTP–/– S100A9–/– mice, an adapted PASI score was used, as follows: grade 0, 0% involved area; grade 1, less than 10% involved area; grade 2, 10%–29% involved area; grade 3, 30%–49% involved area; grade 4, 50%–69% involved area; grade 5, 70%–89% involved area; and grade 6, 90%–100% involved area.

Scoring criteria of ihTNF-tg/S100A9–/– and ihTNF-tg mice. To induce expression of the human TNF-α transgene, 6-week-old mice were kept on drinking water containing dox (1 mg/ml, Sigma-Aldrich) and 5% sucrose for the indicated times. The water was protected from light and exchanged every 3 days. Clinical assessments, such as body weight, paw swelling, and grip strength, were performed twice a week during the dox stimulation of the mice. Paw swelling was graded from 0 to 3, and grip strength was graded from 0 to –3 as previously described (47).

Anti–TNF-α treatment. To neutralize the excess of TNF-α in TTP–/– S100A9–/– mice, the animals received either 40 mg/kg certolizumab (UCB), a PEGylated Fab′ fragment of a humanized TNF-α inhibitor monoclonal antibody, or a monoclonal antibody of irrelevant specificity as control antibody into the back skin on days 4, 6, and 8 after birth. The antibody is already in clinical use as arthritis and psoriasis therapy.

Reagents. LPS from E. coli (055:B5) was purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. SB202190 and PD98059, specific inhibitors for p38 MAPK and MEK were from Calbiochem. Staurosporine and GF109203X (inhibitors of protein kinase C) were from Alexis Biochemicals and Molecular Probes (via MoBiTec). The TLR4 antagonist RS-LPS (LPS from Rhodobacter sphaeroides) was from Invivogen, and the blocking mouse monoclonal antibody to human TLR4 (HTA125) was from Abcam.

Determination of cytokine concentrations. TNF-α and IL-1β protein levels were analyzed in culture supernatants using commercial ELISA kits (BD Bioscience). Cytokine concentrations in tissues were assayed using the FACS-based FlowCytomix Multiplex Kit (eBioscience).

Cells and cell-culture conditions. Methods of cell purification and culture conditions have been described in detail elsewhere (8). Briefly, for stimulation experiments, human monocytes (106 cells/ml) were treated with varying concentrations (100 ng/ml to 5 μg/ml) of purified S100A8, S100A9, or S100A8/S100A9 proteins or mutants thereof, LPS (1–10 ng/ml), and/or IFN-γ (500 U/ml) for the times indicated in figure legends.

Human monocytes were isolated from blood samples after leukapheresis via Pancoll (Pan Biotech) and subsequent Percoll (GE Healthcare) gradient centrifugation (48). Cells were cultivated overnight in Teflon bags in McCoy’s 5a Medium (Biochrome) supplemented with 15% FCS (Gibco Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) prior to use for stimulation or in functional assays.

Mouse BMCs were flushed from femurs and tibias with Dulbecco’s medium. Erythrocytes were lysed with lysis buffer (155 mM NH 4 Cl, 10 mM KHCO 3 , 0.1 mM EDTA) for 5 minutes at room temperature, and the remaining cells were washed once with PBS. Murine whole-blood cells were collected from heparin blood after lysis of erythrocytes with lysis buffer. Collected cells were either lysed for Western blot analysis or centrifuged on glass slides for S100A8 and S100A9 staining.

A549 human alveolar epithelial cells (ATCC, CCL-185) were grown in HAM′s F-12 medium supplemented with 2 mM l-glutamine and 10% heat-inactivated FCS. The experiments reported here were performed using confluent cells in serum-rich medium.

HEK293 cells stably transfected with human TLR4, CD14, and MD2 genes or TLR4 only as well as control cells transfected with empty control vectors were purchased from Invivogen. HEK293 cells stably transfected with human receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) were provided by Marco E. Bianchi (San Raffaele Scientific Institute, San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy). HEK293 cells were grown in DMEM with 4.5 g/l glucose, 10% FBS at 37°C in 5% CO 2 .

Primary epidermal keratinocytes were isolated from the skin of 2- to 3-day-old newborn mice as described (49) and cultured in FAD medium containing 50 μM calcium ions. All cell culture media (Merck Millipore) and all other reagents were entirely free of endotoxin, as checked by limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL) assay (BioWhittaker).

Antibody labeling. Rabbit-derived antibodies addressing S100A8 were purified via protein G–sepharose and labeled with the fluorochrome Cy5.5 according to the manufacturer’s instructions (GE Healthcare). Briefly, 5 mg of the antibody was dialyzed toward 100 mM Na 2 CO 3 buffer, pH 8.0, and a 20-fold excess of the fluorochrome was added for 90 minutes at room temperature. The resulting tracer was purified from unbound dye using SEC (PD10 column). The labeling efficacy (dye/antibody ratio) was determined on the basis of UV-spectra of the purified dye–antibody compound using PBS as a reference buffer. Typically, the labeling resulted in 2.5–3.0 fluorochrome molecules per antibody.

FRI. FRI was performed using the In-Vivo FX PRO Imaging Station (Bruker Biospin MRI GmbH). For imaging of Cy5.5-labeled S100A8 antibody, the excitation light was set to 630 nm using an appropriate bandpass filter. Emission at 700 nm was recorded using a filter-equipped high-sensitivity (4-million-pixel) cooled charge-coupled device (CCD) camera. Acquisition time was 5 seconds for each image, followed by a photography-style white light image for the biodistribution, respectively. Mice were held under isoflurane inhalation anesthesia (2.0% isoflurane in air) for the duration of the scan. As the total scan time was usually less than 1 minute, physiological effects due to a significant decrease of body temperature were not to be expected. Mice were intravenously injected with Cy5.5-labeled S100A8 antibody (α-S100A8–Cy5.5, 2 nmol of Cy5.5 ~100 μg antibody in total) 24 hours prior to OI.

Protein expression and purification of S100 WT and mutant proteins. Recombinant S100 proteins were expressed in E. coli BL21 (DE3) cells and purified as previously described (17, 35). Briefly, bacteria cells were transformed with pET11/20 expression vectors containing the cDNAs for murine or human WT S100A8 or WT S100A9 or the human S100A9 mutants N69A, E78A, E64A, D65A, K72A, Q73A, E77A, R85A, E64A+D65A, Q73A+E77A, E64A+E77A, and D65A+Q73A; after growing at 37°C in 2× yeast tryptone medium for 24 hours, cells were harvested and lysed. The inclusion bodies (IB) were pelleted and dissolved in 8 M urea buffer. To establish proper refolding, samples were first adjusted to pH 2.0–2.5 by adding hydrochloric acid, and after 60 minutes incubation at room temperature, proteins were stepwise dialyzed against Tris buffers in the presence of 2 mM DTT to become adapted to pH 7.4. After centrifugation (10 minutes, 60,000 g, 4°C) to pellet the aggregated material, samples were further dialyzed against appropriate buffers for anion exchange column and gel filtration chromatography. The protein concentrations were determined by UV absorption at 280 nm using a specific absorption coefficient of 1.02 (humS100A8), 0.53 (humS100A9 and mutants), 0.76 (humS100A8/S100A9 and mutants) 0.40 (murS100A8), 0.11 (murS100A9), or 0.25 (murS100A8/S100A9) ml/mg-1/cm-1, respectively. Proper complex formation of S100A8/S100A9 and mutants thereof was enabled by including a denaturation/renaturation step. Both S100 subunits were mixed in an equimolar ratio. Samples were adjusted to pH 2.0–2.5 by adding hydrochloric acid in 0.1 M glycine buffer. After 60 minutes incubation at room temperature, samples were dialyzed stepwise to become adapted to 20 mM Tris (pH 8.5), 1 mM EDTA, 1 mM EGTA, and 2 mM DTT, pH 8.5, for proper refolding and complex formation. After centrifugation (10 minutes, 60,000 g, 4°C) to pellet the aggregated material, samples were applied to anion exchange column chromatography. Only fractions that contained equal amounts of both proteins, as detected by SDS-PAGE, were collected. Samples were stored as stock solutions at –20°C. Correct refolding and complex formation were assessed by SDS-PAGE, MALDI–mass spectrometry (MALDI-MS), and electrospray ionization–MS (ESI-MS) (16, 50). To confirm the structural integrity of double-mutated S100A9 homodimers, fluorescence spectra were recorded at 20°C with a spectrofluorometer (Spex, Model FluoroMax II, Instruments SA) using protein concentrations of 5 μg/ml. Changes in the conformation of S100A9 due to the mutation or mutations would be easily detectable by altered intrinsic Trp and Tyr fluorescence properties. All fluorescence spectra were buffer corrected (35). Possible endotoxin contaminations were excluded by LAL assay (BioWhitaker). LPS could not be detected or was lower than 1 pg/μg S100 protein in the different batches. As an additional control, S100A9 protein samples were completely heat inactivated at temperatures at which LPS was still fully active, but no biological response was registered. Moreover, LPS contaminations were further excluded by blocking experiments using polymyxinB sulfate (Sigma-Aldrich) for all preparations.

DNA microarray hybridization. Total cellular RNA (Macherey-Nagel) was isolated from human monocytes that were exposed to 5 μg/ml of S100A8, S100A9, or S100A8/S100A9 or 1 ng/ml LPS or to medium for 4 hours (3 independent experiments) and used for analysis by Illumina human HT-12 Expression BeadChips. The protocol was performed according to the manufacturer′s instructions. Data were imported into Partek Genomics Suite V6.6 (PGS) (Partek) using robust multiarray average (RMA), which is an algorithm used for background correction, log 2 transformation, and quantile normalization of expression data prior to batch correction. A 1-way ANOVA model was performed to calculate the 1,000 most variable and differentially expressed genes between the different stimulating conditions. Differentially expressed genes were defined by a fold change (FC) greater than 2.5 or less than –2.5 and a false discovery rate–corrected (FDR-corrected) P value of less than 0.05. To visualize the structure within the data, we performed hierarchical clustering (HC) on the 1,000 most variable genes, with default settings in PGS, on FDR-corrected P values according to the expression values of the samples across the conditions as described (9).

Quantitative real-time PCR. RNA from HEK cells, human monocytes, or snap-frozen mouse tissue was isolated using the NucleoSpin RNA II Kit (Macherey-Nagel), and 1 μg of total RNA was reverse-transcribed to cDNA using RevertAid H Minus Transcriptase (Fermentas). Expression levels of selected genes were confirmed by quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR), which was performed using Sybr Green (PeqLab). Data were acquired with the CFX 384 Real-Time System and CFX-manager software, version 3.0 (Bio-Rad). Each measurement was set up in duplicate, and the relative expression was calculated as 2–ΔΔCt using ribosomal protein L (RPL), GAPDH, or β-actin as the housekeeping control genes. Sample data are presented as fold induction compared with naive cells.

The following primers were used for human PCR analysis: IL-6 forward, 5′-AGAGGCACTGGCAGAAAACAAC-3′; IL-6 reverse, 5′-AGGCAAGTCTCCTCATTAATCC-3′; SOCS1 forward, 5′-AGCTCCTTCCCCTTCCAGATTT-3′; SOCS1 reverse, 5′-CCACATGGTTCCAGGCAAGTAATA-3′; SOCS3 forward, 5′-CCTCAAGACCTTCAGCTCCAA-3′; SOCS3 reverse, 5′-ACTGCGCTCCAGTAGAAGCC-3′; TNF-AIP3 forward, 5′-CGTCAGAAGCTGGCTGATTTG-3′; TNF-AIP3 reverse, 5′-CCTTGTCGGTCTCCTCCATTTC-3′; IL-10 forward, 5′-GCTGAGAACCAAGACCCAGACA-3′; IL-10 reverse, 5′-CGGCCTTGCTCTTGTTTTCA-3′; IL-1α forward, 5`-AGACCTACGCCTGGTTTTCC-3′; IL-1α reverse, 5`-GCTGAAGGAGATGCCTGAGAT-3′; CD80 forward; 5′-CTGCTTTGCCCCAAGATGC-3′; CD80 reverse, 5′-CAGATCTTTTCAGCCCCTTGC-3′; SOCS2 forward, 5′-CTGACCAAACCGCTCTACACGT-3′; SOCS2 reverse, 5′-TTGTTGGTAAAGGCAGTCCCC-3′; NF-κB forward, 5′-TTATGTATGTGAAGGCCCATCC-3′; NF-κB reverse, 5′-TGGTCCCACATAGTTGCAGATT-3′; TNF-α forward, 5′-CTTCTCGAACCCCGAGTGAC-3′; TNF-α reverse, 5′-TGAGGTACAGGCCCTCTGATG-3′; RAGE forward; 5′-CTACCGAGTCCGTGTCTACCA-3′; RAGE reverse, 5′-CATCCAAGTGCCAGCTAAGAG-3′; TLR-4 forward, 5′-CCAGAACCAAACGATGGACT-3′; TLR-4 reverse, 5′-CCTGTCCCTGAACCCTATGA-3′; CXCL10/IP-10 forward, 5′-AGACATCTCTTCTCACCCTTC-3′; CXCL10/IP-10 reverse, 5′-GGAACCTCCAGTCTCAGCACCA-3′; CCL5 forward, 5′-CAGTGGCAAGTGCTCCAACC-3′; CCL5 reverse, 5′-CCATCCTAGCTCATCTCCAAAGAGT-3′; RPL forward, 5′-AGGTATGCTGCCCCACAAAAC-3′; RPL reverse, 5′-TGTAGGCTTCAGACGCACGAC-3′; GAPDH forward, 5′-CAAATTCCATGGCACCGTCA-3′; and GAPDH reverse, 5′-TCGCCCCACTTGATTTTGG-3′.

The following primers were used for murine PCR analysis: TNF-α forward, 5′-AGAAACACAAGATGCTGGGACAGT-3′; TNF-α reverse, 5′-CCTTTGCAGAACTCAGGAATGG-3′; IL-1β forward, 5′-TGGGCTGGACTGTTTCTAATGC-3′; IL-1β reverse, 5′-TGTCTTGGCCGAGGACTAAGG-3′; IL-6 forward, 5′-TGAGATCTACTCGGCAAACCTAGTG-3′; IL-6 reverse, 5′-CTTCGTAGAGAACAACATAAGTCAGATACC-3′; IL-17A forward, 5′-CAGAAGGCCCTCAGACTACC-3′; IL-17A reverse, 5′-TCTCGACCCTGAAAGTGAAG-3′; IL-22 forward, 5′-ACCTTTCCTGACCAAACTCA-3′; IL-22 reverse, 5′-AGCTTCTTCTCGCTCAGACG-3′; IL-23 forward, 5′-ATCCAGTGTGAAGATGGTTGTGA-3′; IL-23 reverse, 5′-CTGGAGGAGTTGGCTGAGTC-3′; IL-36 forward 5′-TACATGGGAGTGCAAAGGCC-3′; IL-36 reverse 5′-AGTGGGCAGCTCCCTTTAGAGC-3′; IFN-γ forward 5′-TGCTGATGGGAGGAGATGTCTAC-3′; IFN-γ reverse 5′-TTTCTTTCAGGGACAGCCTGTTAC-3′; RPL forward, 5′-TGGTCCCTGCTGCTCTCAAG-3′; RPL reverse, 5′-GGCCTTTTCCTTCCGTTTCTC-3′; GAPDH forward, 5′-CCCACTCTTCCACCTTCGATG-3′; GAPDH reverse, 5′-GTCCACCACCCTGTTGCTGTAG-3′; β-actin forward, 5′-AAGGAGAAGCTGTGCTACGTC-3′; and β-actin reverse, 5′-AACCGCTCATTGCCAATGGTG-3′.

Histology and immunohistochemistry. The paws were fixed overnight in 4% paraformaldehyde, decalcified with 0.5 M EDTA solution, and embedded in paraffin. Sections measuring 4 μm in thickness were analyzed. The extent of inflammation and cartilage damage in the paws was determined by morphometry as described elsewhere (47). Usually, 4 different sections per mouse sample were quantified from 5 to 6 mice for each mouse line. Proteoglycan loss was determined as the percentage of destained cartilage area. For skin samples, mice were sacrificed at day 9, and skin from the back was fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde or embedded in Tissue-Tek (Sakura) for cryosectioning. Fixed skin samples were embedded in paraffin according to procedures used for H&E staining and immunohistochemistry. For immunohistochemistry, paraffin skin sections (4 μm) were dewaxed, blocked 30 minutes with 10% normal goat serum (Invitrogen), and incubated with rabbit anti-S100A9 or anti-S100A8 antibodies for 1 hour at room temperature. Vectastain ABC-AP (BA-1000) and Vector Red Substance Kits (SK-5100) (Vector Laboratories) were used for visualization of the stained proteins. For immunofluorescence analyses, sections (5 μm) of frozen tissue were fixed in ice-cold acetone. After blocking with 10% normal goat serum in PBS for 30 minutes, the sections were washed in PBS (3 × 5 minutes). Primary antibodies dissolved in PBS were applied for 1 hour at room temperature or overnight at 4°C. After washing in PBS, sections were incubated with anti-rabbit or anti-rat Alexa Fluor 488–coupled IgG. Sections were then counterstained with propidium iodide or DAPI. Finally, after washing in PBS, sections were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde and mounted in Mowiol (Sigma-Aldrich). The following primary polyclonal antibodies were used: anti-keratin 14 (1:100; clone poly 19053, BioLegend), anti-K10 (1:100; clone poly 19054, BioLegend), anti-Lor (1:2000; clone poly 19051, BioLegend) (Covance). Anti-Ki67 (1:100, ab15580, Abcam) rat monoclonal antibodies were used on frozen sections as follows: F4/80 (1:100; clone Cl:A3-1, Bio-Rad), anti–Gr-1 (1:20; clone RB6-8C5, BD Bioscience), and anti-CD3 (1:1000; clone 17A2, Thermo Fisher). Sections were counterstained with propidium iodide to visualize the nuclei. Fluorescence stainings were analyzed using a Zeiss Axio Vision Microscope.

Detection of MyD88 translocation by immunofluorescence microscopy. A549 cells were cultured on fibronectin-coated LabTec chamber slides (Nunc, Thermo Scientific) until confluence. After stimulation, as indicated in the figure legends, cells were fixed with formaldehyde (3.7%, 20°C, 10 minutes) and permeabilized with Triton-X 100 (0.5%, 20°C, 10 minutes). After blocking of unspecific binding sites with FCS (10%, 4°C, overnight), samples were processed for single-labeling immunofluorescence using a polyclonal rabbit antibody to human MyD88 (ALX-210-900, Alexis Biochemicals) (51).

Immunoprecipitation of IRAK-1. Human monocytes (20 × 106 cells per sample) were preincubated overnight with human recombinant IFN-γ (500 U/ml, Bender MedSystems) or with medium alone and subsequently stimulated with 10 ng/ml LPS or S100A9 (5 μg/ml) for 45 minutes. Cells were then lysed in 1 ml lysis buffer (0.5% Nonidet P-40, 10% glycerol, 50 mM HEPES, pH 7.9, 250 mM NaCl, 20 mM glycerophosphate, 5 mM p-nitrophenyl phosphate, 1 mM EDTA, 1 mM sodium orthovanadate, 5 mM dithioerythritol, 1× complete protease inhibitors; Roche). IRAK-1 was immunoprecipitated using 2 μg per sample IRAK-1–specific monoclonal antibody (catalog sc-5288, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.) and a mixture of protein G–sepharose and protein A–agarose (Roche). In vitro kinase assays were performed as described previously (52).

Western blot analysis. Nuclear cell extracts were prepared using the extraction kit (Epigentek). For each stimulus, equal cytosolic amounts of monocytes (p–IRAK-1, catalog sc-130197, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.), keratinocytes (murS100A8, homemade), BMCs (murS100A8), or nuclear extracts of monocytes (P50 [ab7971], P65 [ab7970] Abcam) were separated on SDS-polyacrylamide gels and transferred to nitrocellulose membranes (Schleicher & Schuell BioScience). Peptidic fragments of S100A9 generated by trypsin digestion were separated on SDS-polyacrylamide gels and transferred to nitrocellulose membranes, which were then blocked with 5% skim milk powder and subsequently probed with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C. Afterwards, bound primary antibody was detected with HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies and developed with enhanced chemiluminescence system (ECL).

Proteasome and ubiquitin enzymes E1 and E2 inhibition assays. BMCs were isolated from S100A9–/– mice. Cell pellet was resuspended in BMC growth medium (DMEM, 10% FCS, 20% L929 cell supernatant, 1% penicillin/streptomycin, 2% l-glutamine), and cells were seeded at 1 × 106 cells/well in a 24-well plate at 1 ml per well. Cells were then treated with inhibitors of the proteasome (MG132, UBPBio), ubiquitin-activating enzyme E1 (PYR-41, UBPBio), or ubiquitin-conjugating enzyme E2 (BAY-11-7821, Tocris Bioscience) at the indicated time points and concentrations and incubated at 37°C, 5% CO 2 . The control cells were treated with DMSO.

Tryptic digestion of human S100A9 homodimers. Immobilized TPCK trypsin (25 μl of settled gel, Pierce) was used to digest 30 μg human S100A9 at 37°C for different time points, as indicated in Figure 5F. Subsequently, samples were centrifuged (5 minutes, 400 g) using a resin separator to remove trypsin-loaded beads. Aliquots of the supernatants were taken either for analyses by SDS-PAGE/Western blotting or for stimulation of human monocytes for 4 hours. TNF-α concentrations in supernatants of stimulated monocytes were then determined by ELISA (OptEIA, BD Biosciences). The fragments generated by tryptic digestion of hS100A9 were incubated with TLR4/MD2-coupled protein A/G agarose beads in the presence of 100 μM Ca2+ ions. Bound fragments were eluted at pH 2.0 and analyzed via MALDI-TOF and LC-coupled tandem mass spectrometry.

Immunoprecipitation studies to identify TLR4/MD2-binding peptides. Anti-His antibody (catalog 37-2900, Invitrogen) and His-tagged TLR4/MD2 (R&D Systems) were mixed and coupled to protein A/G agarose (Pierce, Thermo Scientific). Tryptic peptides of S100A9 were added in the presence of 1 mM calcium. Bound peptidic fragments were eluted at pH 2.0 and analyzed by nano-ESI-Q-TOF and MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry. Identical experiments were performed to analyze the binding of the chemically synthesized peptides of S100A9 (aa 63–79, MEDLDTNADKQLSFEEF), corresponding control peptides (aa 63–79 5A, MAALDTNADAALSFAEF, aa 63–79 2A, MEALDTNADKALSFEEF, aa 63–79 2A, MADLDTNADKQLSFAEF; bold letters indicate introduced mutations), or a scrambled peptide of S100A9 (aa DSLEMTEENLADQFKDF).

Binding of WT S100A9 and mutated S100A9 to TLR4/MD2. Binding of S100A9 to TLR4/MD2 was analyzed by a modified S100 ELISA. Briefly, TLR4/MD2 (R&D Systems) was coupled to the wells of a plate and served as a capturing molecule. S100A9 or mutant S100A9 proteins were added at a concentration of 2 μg/ml each in the presence or absence of 100 μM calcium. Bound S100 proteins were detected by the addition of a primary anti-S100A9 antibody (1 μg/ml, polyclonal rabbit, homemade) and the secondary anti-rabbit IgG antibody coupled to HRP (1 μg/ml, Cell Signalling Technology). Tetramethylbenzidine (TMB) was used as substrate to quantify binding efficiency by absorbance readings at 450 nm (Anthos Mikrosysteme).

Computer-assisted ligand/receptor interaction studies. PDB files of an S100A8/S100A9 tetramer (PDB ID: 1XK4, chains E,F,G,H), S100A9 tetramer (PDB ID: 1IRJ), and TLR4/MD2 dimer (PDB ID: 3FXI) were retrieved from the RSCB PDB website. The S100A8/S100A9 PDB file was modified so that it contained only the E and G chains resembling the heterodimer. The S100A9 PDB file was modified so that it contained only the G and H chains resembling 1 homodimer. The TLR4/MD2 PDB file was modified so that it contained only the A chain of TLR4 and C chain of MD2. The modified PDB files of S100 proteins were then docked against TLR4/MD2 using Cluspro (http://cluspro.bu.edu/login.php) (53). PyMOL (https://pymol.org/2/) and Swiss-Pdb viewer (https://spdbv.vital-it.ch/) software packages were used to visualize the docking interactions. We concentrated our analyses on the identification of aa that are not involved in Ca2+ binding and are sterically free for binding to TLR4. The aa in S100A9 (positions 64, 65, 72, 73, 77, and 85) were chosen for mutation studies.

SEC. SEC experiments were performed using a Superdex 75 loaded column connected with an Äktapurifier 900 FPLC (GE Healthcare) controlled by UNICORN software. The SEC separation runs were performed on a 5.0 × 640 mm column, and UV detection was conducted at a wavelength of 280 nm by running a linear flow rate of 0.25 ml/min. The column was calibrated with 8.56 kDa ubiquitin, 12.4 kDa cytochrome c, 23.3 kDa trypsin, 43 kDa ovalbumin, and 66 kDa serum albumin, and the running buffer was either HBS, 1 mM EDTA, 1 mM DTT, pH 7.4. or HBS, 5 mM Ca2+, 1 mM DTT, pH 7.4.

Statistics. Values are shown as mean ± SD unless otherwise stated. P values are given in the figure legends, and values of P > 0.05 were considered not to be significant. Statistical analyses were performed by parametric tests (2 tailed t test or 1-way ANOVA) and the Mann-Whitney U test.

Study approval. Experimental procedures were approved by the local ethics committee in accordance with German regulations of the Society for Laboratory Animal Science, the European Health Law of the Federation of Laboratory Animal Science Associations, and the Landesamt für Natur, Umwelt und Verbraucherschutz Nordrhein-Westfalen.

Data availability. All original microarray data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE109646). Further information about the data and about the reagents used is available upon request to the corresponding author.