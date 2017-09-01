Phenotypic and pharmacogenetic evaluation of patients with thiazide-induced hyponatremia

Characteristics of cohort 1 and cohort 2 TIH cases and controls

Two cohorts of patients of mixed European descent who were hospitalized with symptomatic TIH were recruited (Figure 1, Methods, and Supplemental Methods; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89812DS1). The characteristics of the TIH cases and controls from cohorts 1 and 2 are presented in Table 1. In both cohorts, hyponatremic TIH cases on thiazides were typically aged over 70 years, with a predominance of females (Table 1).

Figure 1 An overview of study recruitment of TIH cases and controls in cohort 1 and cohort 2. Cohort 1 hyponatremic TIH cases on thiazides with serum sodium levels of less than 130 mM were recruited in 2002 and 2003 together with matched cohort 1 normonatremic thiazide controls. Blood was taken for DNA and clinical details and investigations recorded. Cohort 2 hyponatremic TIH cases on thiazides with serum sodium levels of less than 130 mM were recruited from 2012 to 2015. Blood was taken together with 24-hour urine collection. DNA was extracted from the blood and extensive electrolyte and hormonal phenotyping undertaken. TIH cases were reviewed and phenotyping blood and urine samples repeated after 2 months off thiazide (termed cohort 2 normonatremic TIH cases off thiazides). Two matched control groups were recruited in cohort 2; the first were normonatremic and took thiazides (termed cohort 2 normonatremic thiazide controls), and the second were normonatremic but did not take thiazides (termed cohort 2 normonatremic nonthiazide controls).

Table 1 Demographic and medical details of TIH patients and controls in cohorts 1 and 2

Phenotypic differences between hyponatremic TIH cases on thiazides and normonatremic thiazide controls

Cohort 1 hyponatremic TIH cases on thiazides had lower serum potassium compared with cohort 1 normonatremic thiazide controls (Supplemental Table 2). In cohort 2, hyponatremic TIH cases on thiazides also demonstrated significantly (P < 10-5) lower serum potassium on treatment compared with off treatment. Cohort 2 hyponatremic TIH cases on thiazides also had lower blood pressure, lower blood glucose, and a lower serum concentration of chloride, magnesium, calcium, zinc, and vitamin D relative to cohort 2 normonatremic thiazide controls.

Twenty-four hour urine volume and osmolarity were significantly lower in hyponatremic TIH cases on thiazides compared with normonatremic thiazide controls (Supplemental Table 3). Fractional urinary excretion of potassium and phosphate was reduced and that of zinc was increased (Supplemental Table 4). Twenty-four hour urinary urea excretion, an important determinant of free water clearance, was also significantly lower in TIH cases both on and off thiazide, compared with relevant controls (Supplemental Table 3).

Evaluating the baseline physiology of TIH cases after thiazide withdrawal

Serum abnormalities resolved following thiazide cessation with the exception of levels of chloride and zinc (Supplemental Table 2). Although hypochloridemia and hypozincemia improved following thiazide cessation, cohort 2 normonatremic case remained hypochloridemic and hypozincemic 2 months after stopping thiazide therapy (Supplemental Table 2).

TIH cases display an exaggerated increase in free water reabsorption

Cohort 2 TIH cases reabsorbed 48% more free water when on thiazides compared with when off thiazides, which is in marked contrast with cohort 2 controls, who showed only a 9% increase in free water reabsorption while on thiazide (Supplemental Table 3). This suggests that TIH cases display an exaggerated increase in free water reabsorption in response to thiazide exposure. All groups in cohort 2 were in a state of net free water reabsorption (Supplemental Table 3). Although solute-free water reabsorption was lower in cohort 2 hyponatremic TIH cases on thiazide than in cohort 2 normonatremic thiazide controls, continued water reabsorption and production of a concentrated urine by hyponatremic TIH cases on thiazides is clearly inappropriate in the context of profound hyponatremia and intravascular volume expansion (as assessed by increased fractional urate clearance).

Increased fractional uric acid clearance in TIH suggests volume expansion

Increased fractional renal excretion of uric acid is observed in the syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion (SIADH) and is caused by arterial blood volume expansion (18, 19). Mean serum and urinary uric acid concentration in cohort 2 hyponatremic TIH cases on thiazides was significantly lower than in cohort 2 normonatremic thiazide controls (Supplemental Figure 1). Fractional uric acid clearance in cohort 2 hyponatremic TIH cases on thiazides was significantly increased compared with both normonatremic thiazide and nonthiazide control groups and recovered to normal following thiazide cessation (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Phenotypic characteristics of TIH cases and controls and in vitro activity of SLCO2A1 (PGT) site mutants. (A) Fractional renal uric acid clearance in patients in cohort 2 TIH cases and controls. Fractional uric acid clearance is increased in hyponatremic TIH cases on thiazides compared with controls, suggesting volume expansion. n = 20 in each group. (B) Plasma ADH concentration in cohort 2 TIH cases and controls. ADH is lower in hyponatremic TIH cases on thiazides compared with controls. n = 20 in each group. (C and D) Urinary PGE 2 and PGE 2 M concentration in cohort 2 TIH cases by SLCO2A1 p.396 allele. p.396T, n = 22; p.396A, n = 25, (E) Rate of 3H-PGE 2 uptake (fmol PGE 2 /mg protein/10 min) by human SLCO2A1 expressed transiently in HEK293 cells. Data are presented as ratio of 3H-PGE 2 uptake (396T/396A, left, n = 5 paired experiments, 396T = 37.8 ± 8.1, 396A = 33.5 ± 4.0, P = 0.44; r396E/396A, right, n = 3 paired experiments, 396A = 35.7 ± 6.2, 396E = 23.1 ± 4.6, P = 0.02). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Comparisons in A–D were determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. Comparison in E was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Ucr, urinary creatinine; Ctrl, control.

Plasma antidiuretic hormone concentration is suppressed during TIH

Mean plasma antidiuretic hormone (ADH) concentration in cohort 2 hyponatremic TIH cases on thiazides was significantly lower than in cohort 2 normonatremic thiazide controls and normonatremic TIH cases off thiazides (Figure 2B). Although plasma ADH concentration increased in TIH cases after thiazide cessation and resolution of hyponatremia, ADH remained lower in normonatremic TIH cases off thiazide than in normonatremic nonthiazide controls.

Results of genetic studies

GWAS. We undertook a GWAS using the cohort 1 cases and controls from the 1958 British birth cohort. Given the limited number of cases available in cohort 1, we used a predefined cutoff for signals of interest showing suggestive association of P < 10–5. After quality control filters were applied (see Methods), 502,663 SNPs from 48 cohort 1 hyponatremic cases on thiazides and 2,905 controls remained for association testing. The genomic inflation factor (λ = 1.007) and the resultant quantile-quantile (QQ) plot (Supplemental Figure 2) were not indicative of inflation of test statistics due to population substructure. In total, 17 SNPs within 14 regions were identified as showing suggestive association with TIH (P < 10–5) (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4 and Supplemental Table 6). Of these, we chose SLCO2A1 for performing additional studies, given its potential role in altered prostaglandin transport and regulation of water reabsorption in the kidney.

In our GWAS data set, rs4854769, the intronic sentinel SNP within SLCO2A1 showed association with TIH at P = 3.92 × 10–6 (odds ratio [OR] = 2.58). Targeted resequencing of SLCO2A1 in cohort 1 TIH cases and cohort 1 controls confirmed the presence of the nonsynonymous variant encoding p.A396T (rs34550074) in complete linkage disequilibrium (r2 = 1) with the sentinel GWAS SNP rs4854769. Association with rs34550074 between cohort 1 cases and the carefully phenotyped normonatremic cohort 1 controls on thiazide was observed at P = 0.0005 (OR = 3.3; Bonferroni’s corrected threshold with α 0.05 = 0.0017; Supplemental Table 7). The minor allele frequency (MAF) of rs34550074 in cohort 1 TIH cases was 0.35 (54% of TIH cases in cohort 1 carry at least 1 copy of the variant allele) compared with 0.14 in cohort 1 controls (25% carry at least 1 copy of the variant allele) and 0.18 in HAPMAP_CEU.

The total burden of rare protein-altering variants in other genes prioritized by the GWAS did not differ significantly between cohort 1 cases and controls after correcting for multiple testing (Supplemental Table 8). SLCO2A1 was nominally associated by the c-α test (P = 0.0019), driven by the association with p.A396T. Sanger sequencing also confirmed the presence of rs34550074 in cohort 1 hyponatremic TIH cases on thiazides (Supplemental Figure 5).

Replication of association between SLCO2A1 p.A396T and TIH

The MAF for rs34550074 in cohort 2 TIH cases on thiazide was 0.26 (45% carried at least 1 copy of the variant allele) and 0.18 in normonatremic thiazide controls (test of association: P = 0.0304, OR = 1.70) (Supplemental Table 9). When data were combined across both cohorts, the pooled effect estimate for the association between rs34550074 and severe TIH was OR = 2.13 (P = 1.70 × 10–4, Supplemental Table 9).

Prostaglandin transporter is expressed in the collecting duct of human cadaveric kidneys and colocalizes with AQP2

SLCO2A1 is principally expressed in the kidneys, adrenal glands, and lungs. Similarly to the renal cortex of the rat, human glomeruli and renal capillaries stained positive for prostaglandin transporter (PGT) (the protein product of SLCO2A1) (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B) (20). Cortical tubules were primarily negative for PGT (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 6, C–E). PGT stained positive in the medulla, colocalizing with AQP1 and AQP2. Strong staining was detected in the proximal straight tubule, with comparatively weaker labeling of outer medullary collecting ducts and no PGT expression in the thick ascending limb loop of Henle (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 6, E–I). Expression of PGT increased as it transitioned into the inner medullary collecting ducts, with faint staining of the thin limb loop of Henle detectable only at higher laser/detector settings (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 6, J–M).

Figure 3 Renal expression of SLCO2A1 and colocalization with AQP1 and AQP2. Representative pseudocolored average intensity z projections of immunofluorescent-stained human cadaveric kidney sections showing the distribution of PGTs colocalized with aquaporin-1 (AQP1) and aquaporin-2 (AQP2). n = 8 biological replicates. Top panel: PGT is positive in glomeruli (Glom) and capillaries (Cap), but negative in AQP1-positive proximal convoluted tubules (PCT) and AQP2-positive connecting tubules (CNT) and cortical collecting ducts (CCD). Middle panel: PGT is found in the AQP1-positive proximal straight tubule (PST) and the AQP2-positive outer medullary collecting duct (OMCD). Bottom panel: AQP2-positive inner medullary collecting ducts (IMCD) stained strongly for PGT, with comparatively weak staining detectable in the AQP1-positive descending thin limb loop of Henle (DTL). Scale bar: 100 μm.

Species conservation of rs34550074 is shown in Supplemental Table 10. The tissue expression of genes near GWAS loci is shown in Supplemental Table 11.

Urinary prostaglandin E 2 and PGE 2 metabolite concentrations are increased in TIH

Mean prostaglandin E 2 (PGE 2 ) and PGE 2 metabolite (PGE 2 M) concentrations from 24-hour urine samples were significantly higher in cohort 2 hyponatremic TIH cases on thiazide compared with cohort 2 normonatremic thiazide controls (Supplemental Figure 7) and normalized after thiazide cessation. Analysis of urinary prostaglandin concentration by SLCO2A1 p.A396T status in cohort 2 demonstrated that TIH cases who carry at least 1 variant allele have significantly elevated urinary PGE 2 and PGE 2 M concentrations relative to those homozygous for A396 (Figure 2, C and D). No such effect was observed in cohort 2 normonatremic thiazide controls.

In vitro assessment of SLCO2A1 396 Ala/Thr/Glu variants