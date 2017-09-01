Epiregulin and EGFR interactions are involved in pain processing

Study design

Animals were randomized to drug condition using within-cage randomization, and all behavioral experiments were performed by an experimenter blinded to drug conditions. As we had no a priori expectation of effect sizes, power analyses were not used to calculate sample sizes. Instead, we adhered to standard practices in the field (39). In many cases, sample sizes were dictated by breeding success. Statistical outliers were defined via Studentized residuals of more than 3 and excluded before analyses were run.

Rodent subjects

Most experiments were performed on naive, adult (7–12 weeks of age) outbred CD-1 (ICR:Crl) mice of both sexes, bred in-house (J.S. Mogil and L.J. Martin laboratories) from breeders obtained from Charles River Laboratories. Heterozygote breeding pairs for mutant mice containing a large deletion of the extracellular domain of the EGFR receptor (EGFRvIII/ΔEGFR) were obtained from the laboratory of David Threadgill (North Carolina State University, Raleigh, North Carolina, USA) on a C57BL/6 background. We only tested heterozygote EGFRvIII/ΔEGFR mice because the homozygotes are neonatally lethal. Null mutant mice for 4E‑BP1 (Eif4ebp–/–; C57BL/6 background) and p70 S6K 1/2 double-knockout mice (Rps6kb1/Rps6kb2–/–; mixed 129Sv × C57BL/6 background) and their associated WT were generated and bred in one of our laboratories (N. Sonenberg). The latter mutants were provided by G. Thomas (University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA). Mice lacking the MMP-9 gene (Mmp9–/–) were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory on an FVB/NJ background and compared with WT mice of that strain. No overt behavioral abnormalities were noted in any of the mutant mouse strains. All mice were housed with their same-sex littermates (2 to 4 animals per cage) in standard shoebox cages, maintained in a temperature-controlled (20 ± 1°C) environment (14-hour light/10-hour dark cycle), and fed (Harlan Teklad 8604) and watered ad libitum. Mice were assigned to experimental conditions in a randomized fashion within-cage.

Behavioral assays

Subjects were habituated to the testing environment for at least 15 minutes in every assay before testing commenced.

Rotarod test. Drug effects on motor coordination were tested using an accelerating rotarod treadmill (Acceler Rota-Rod 7650, Ugo Basile) for mice. Mice were placed on the rotarod, which accelerated from 4 to 40 rpm over a period of 5 minutes, and the time spent on the rotating drum was recorded for each mouse. On the test day, 1 preinjection baseline trial (drug-free) was performed before the animals were treated with either saline, AG 1478 (100 mg/kg), gefitinib (300 mg/kg), or lapatinib (300 mg/kg). Performance was indicated by the latency to fall from the rotarod at 15–60 minutes after injection.

Radiant heat paw-withdrawal test. Mice were placed on a 3/16-inch–thick glass floor within small Plexiglas cubicles (9 × 5 × 5 cm high), and a focused high-intensity projector lamp beam was shone from below onto the midplantar surface of the hind paw (40). The commercial device (IITC model 336) was set to 20% active intensity. Latency to withdraw from the stimulus was measured to the nearest 0.1 second. Baseline measurements consisted of testing both hind paws twice on 3 separate occasions separated by at least 30 minutes. Following drug injection, both hind paws were only tested once at the indicated time.

von Frey test. The up-down method of Dixon (41) was used. Mice were placed on a perforated metal floor (with 5-mm diameter holes placed 7 mm apart) within small Plexiglas cubicles as described above, and a set of 8 calibrated von Frey fibers (Stoelting Touch Test Sensory Evaluator Kit no. 2 to no. 9; ranging from ~0.015 g to ~1.3 g of force) were applied to the plantar surface of the hind paw until the fibers bowed and then held for 3 seconds. The threshold force required to elicit withdrawal of the paw (median 50% withdrawal) was determined twice on each hind paw (and averaged) for all baseline measurements, with sequential measurements separated by at least 20 minutes. For experiments in which a drug was injected, 1 measurement per hind paw was taken at the indicated time point.

Formalin test. Mice were placed on a tabletop within Plexiglas cylinders (30 cm high; 30 cm diameter) and allowed to habituate. Then, 20 μl of 5% formalin was injected s.c. into the plantar surface of the left hind paw using a 100-μl microsyringe with a 30‑gauge needle. Mice were then returned to the cylinders and left undisturbed for 60 minutes, with behaviors recorded using digital video. Videos were later coded offline, where the first 10 seconds of every minute were monitored for the presence of licking/biting (positive sample) of the left hind paw for a total of 60 observations. The early phase was defined as the percentage of positive samples during the first 0–10 minutes after injection of formalin, the late phase as the percentage of positive samples during the period 10–60 minutes after injection. For the drug studies, EGFR, TRPV1, TRPA1, and mTOR inhibitors were injected 20 minutes before formalin and TIMP-1 was injected 1 hour before formalin. EGFR ligands and NGF were injected immediately before formalin.

Carrageenan. Carrageenan (2%, 20 mg/ml; Sigma-Aldrich) was suspended by sonication in saline and injected s.c. in a volume of 20 μl into the left plantar hind paw using a 100-μl microsyringe with a 30-gauge needle. Mice were tested for thermal sensitivity of both hind paws using the radiant heat paw-withdrawal test as described above, before and 3 hours after carrageenan injection. All drugs were injected immediately following the test for carrageenan hypersensitivity at the 3-hour time point, and post‑drug measurements were taken at 20, 40, and 60 minutes.

CFA. CFA (50%; Sigma-Aldrich) was injected s.c. in a volume of 20 μl into the left plantar hind paw using a 100-μl microsyringe with a 30-gauge needle. Mice were tested for mechanical sensitivity of both hind paws using the von Frey test as described above, before and 3 days after CFA injection. All drugs were injected immediately following the 3-day post-CFA test, and post‑drug measurements were taken at 20, 40, 60, and 90 minutes. Percentage of maximal possible anti-allodynia (i.e., reversal of allodynia back to preinjection baseline values at all post-drug time points) was calculated using the trapezoidal method.

Spared nerve and chronic constriction injury. SNI and CCI, 2 experimental nerve injury procedures designed to produce neuropathic pain, were performed under isoflurane/oxygen anesthesia as described previously (42, 43). Mice were tested for mechanical sensitivity before and after surgery using the von Frey test as described above, except that the “spared” sural region was targeted for SNI and the mid‑plantar surface was targeted for CCI by applying the fibers to the hind paw. All drugs were injected immediately following the test for SNI- or CCI-induced mechanical allodynia 7 or 14 days following surgery, respectively, and post-drug measurements were taken at 20, 40, 60, and 90 minutes. Percentage of maximal possible anti-allodynia (i.e., reversal of allodynia back to presurgery baseline values at all post-drug time points) was calculated using the trapezoidal method.

Capsaicin and mustard oil. Mice were allowed to habituate to an observation chamber (see formalin test above) for 15 minutes. Mice then received a s.c. injection of capsaicin (2.5 μg; Sigma-Aldrich) or mustard oil (5%; Sigma-Aldrich) into the plantar left hind paw (20 μl) and were digitally videotaped for 10 minutes. Video files were later scored for the total duration of licking/biting of the injected paw.

Drugs

AG 1478, gefitinib, lapatinib, rapamycin, CCI 779, and wortmannin were purchased from LC Laboratories and dissolved in 30% polyethylene glycol, except for wortmannin, which was dissolved in 10% DMSO. EREG, EGF, betacellulin, amphiregulin, TGF-α, NGF, AMG 9810, K252a, PD 98059, and TIMP-1 were purchased from R&D Systems and were dissolved in sterile saline, except K252a and PD 98059, which were dissolved in 20% DMSO. Capsaicin, mustard oil and HC 030031 were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. 4EGI-1 was purchased from Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc. and dissolved in 20% DMSO. Morphine sulfate was obtained from Health Canada and dissolved in saline. Drugs were administered either i.p. (10 ml/kg volume) or i.t. (5 μl volume) (44).

Enzyme-linked immunosorbant assay

Mice received no treatment, formalin injection, CFA injection, or SNI surgery and were euthanized 60 minutes (formalin), 3 days (CFA), or 7 days (SNI) later. Trunk blood was collected into EDTA-coated Vacutainer tubes/heparinized syringes. Blood was centrifuged at 15,000 g for 15 minutes at 4°C to isolate plasma from other blood components. Plasma was aliquoted into tubes, frozen with liquid nitrogen, and stored at –80 °C. Plasma samples were then thawed on ice and EREG measured in duplicate using an ELISA kit from Abcam according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Immunohistochemistry

Naive mice were deeply anesthetized with sodium pentobarbital (60 mg/kg) and perfused transcardially through the left cardiac ventricle with 100 ml of perfusion buffer, followed by 250 ml of 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) in 0.1 M phosphate buffer (PB), pH 7.4, at room temperature for 15 minutes. Subsequently, the spinal column was removed and post-fixed in the same fixative for 24 hours at 4°C. Spinal cord lumbar segments L3 and L4 and DRGs at the same levels were extracted and cryoprotected with 30% sucrose in 0.1 M PB. Tissue was embedded in an optimum cutting temperature medium (Tissue Tek OCT; Sakura), and 16-μm and 50-μm transverse DRG and spinal cord sections, respectively, were cut at –20°C on a Leica CM3050 S cryostat. DRG sections were placed directly on gelatin-subbed slides. and spinal cord sections were collected as free-floating sections in PBS. The staining protocols for slides and free-floating tissue were similar. Sections were rinsed 3 times with PBS, with 0.2% Triton X-100 (PBS-T) for 10 minutes, and preincubated with 10% normal goat serum (NGS) for 1 hour. To assess the colocalization between EGFR and markers of primary afferent neuronal populations, sections were incubated overnight at 4°C in 5% NGS with either (a) anti-EGFR raised in rabbit (1:50, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., catalog SC-03, lot F1512) or (b) anti-EGFR and anti-NeuN raised in mouse (1:5000, Millipore, catalog MAB377, lot 2062313). To assess the specificity of the EGFR antibody, the diluted antibody (1:50) was preincubated with the EGFR-blocking peptide (1:5, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., catalog SC-03p, lot E2109) overnight at 4°C in PBS before adding it to the tissue. The next day, tissue was washed 3 times with PBS-T for 10 minutes, incubated in Alexa Fluor 488 anti-rabbit (1:800, Invitrogen, catalog A11034, lot 870976), Alexa Fluor 594 anti–guinea pig (1:800, Invitrogen, catalog A11076, lot 714263), or Alexa Fluor 568 anti-mouse goat secondary antibodies (1:800, Invitrogen, catalog A11031, lot 822389) in the dark for 2 hours and washed 2 times with PBS-T and 1 time with PBS. Free-floating sections were mounted on slides. All slides were coverslipped with Aqua-Poly/Mount (Polysciences). Sections were examined using a Zeiss LSM 510 confocal scanning laser microscope, equipped with argon and helium-neon lasers using a multi-track approach.

Western blots

Tissue extracts for Western blotting were prepared in ice-cold homogenization buffer containing the following: 50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.4; 150 mM NaCl; 1 mM EDTA; 1% Triton X-100; 5 mM NaF; 1.5 mM Na 3 VO 4 ; and protease inhibitor cocktail (complete, EDTA-free, Roche Applied Science). For measuring MMP-9, DRGs were removed from animals that were perfused transcardially with PBS. Following centrifugation at 12,000 g for 10 minutes at 4°C, the supernatant protein concentration was measured and equal protein quantities were boiled for 5 minutes in sample buffer and separated by SDS-PAGE. Following electrophoresis, proteins were transferred to 0.2-mm nitrocellulose membranes. Membranes were blocked in 5% dry milk powder in Tris-buffered saline containing 0.1% Tween-20 (TBS-T) for 1 hour prior to overnight incubation with primary antibody. The membranes were then washed, incubated for 1 hour with HRP-conjugated secondary antibody, washed again, treated with Enhanced Chemiluminescence reagent (PerkinElmer), and exposed to autoradiography films (Denville Scientific Inc.). All signals were obtained in the linear range for each antibody, and densitometric analyses were performed with ImageJ (NIH). Each phosphoprotein was normalized to the expression of the corresponding total protein. The antibodies and dilutions for the Western blots used in these studies were as follows: 4E-BP1 (1:1000, catalog 9644, Cell Signaling Technology), P-4E-BP1 (Thr37/46) (1:1000, catalog 2855, Cell Signaling Technology), AKT (1:1000, catalog 4685, Cell Signaling Technology), p‑AKT (Ser473) (1:1000, catalog 9271, Cell Signaling Technology), EGFR (1:1000, catalog sc-03, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.), p-EGFR (1:1000, catalog 3777, Cell Signaling Technology), MMP-9 (1:1000, catalog AB19016, Chemicon), S6 (1:1000, catalog sc-74459, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.), p-S6 (Ser240/244) (1:1000, catalog 2215, Cell Signaling Technology), and β‑actin (1:5000, catalog A5441, Sigma-Aldrich).

Calcium imaging

Mouse lumbar DRG neurons (L3–L5; at least n = 4 mice per condition) were harvested and cultured as previously described (45). Briefly, DRGs were isolated, transferred into HBSS, and enzyme-digested by incubation with papain and collagenase type II (Worthington Biochemical Corp.). Dissociated neurons were plated on glass coverslips coated with poly-d-lysine and laminin and maintained at 37°C at 5% CO 2 /95% air in F12 media (Life Technologies) with 10% FBS. After 2–6 hours, dissociated neurons on coverslips were loaded with 1 μM of the cell-permeable calcium-sensitive dye Fura-2, AM (Life Technologies) for 30 minutes and washed with HBSS before use. The protocol for the experiment is shown in Figure 4E and was selected to avoid spurious differences in calcium dye loading and indicator measurements (26). Coverslips were placed in a chamber containing HBSS at room temperature (20–22°C). Following baseline recording, 25 mM KCl was applied for 15 seconds, followed by capsaicin (500 nM in HBSS) application for 15 seconds every 4 minutes, as previously described (26). HBSS (vehicle, 60 cells, 9 different experiments) or EREG (200 ng/ml, 101 cells, 13 different experiments) was applied for 6 minutes after the fourth, fifth, or sixth application of capsaicin, when the response had largely stabilized. After the incubation, 3 more pulses of capsaicin were applied and the ratio of the Ca2+ increases before and after exposure to EREG or HBSS was calculated as an index of enhancement (b/a ratio). In order to determine the degree of sensitization and the proportion of neurons sensitized by EREG, the variability of the calcium signal (b/a ratio) in vehicle-treated neurons was examined and an index of sensitization was calculated as the percentage of neurons where the ratio exceeded 2 SD above the mean for vehicle-treated neurons (Figure 4F, values to the right of the arrow). The b/a ratio was normally distributed with a mean of 0.76, SD 0.12 (Figure 4F). The mean percentage of false positives with ratios above 1.05 (2 SD above the mean) was 3.22%. Fluorescence was detected by a Zeiss Observer Ratio Z1 microscope at 340 nm and 380 nm excitation wavelengths and analyzed with ZEN Black software (Zeiss).

Quantitative real-time PCR

DRGs (L3–L4) were isolated and subjected to RNA extraction using TRIzol (Invitrogen). Reverse transcription was performed using a SuperScript III Reverse-Transcriptase Kit and Random Hexamers (Invitrogen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. qPCRs were carried out in a CFX96-PCR system using iQ Sybr Green Supermix RT (Bio-Rad) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The following primers were used: Mmp9 (forward) GATCCCCAGAGCGTCATTC, Mmp9 (reverse) CCACCTTGTTCACCTCATTTTG; Gapdh (forward) TCCATGACAACTTTGGCATTG, and Gapdh (reverse) CAGTCTTCTGGGTGGCAGTGA. Analyses were carried out in triplicate, and the Mmp9 signal was normalized to Gapdh.

Polysomal profile analysis

Lumbar DRGs (L3–L5; pooled from at least n = 10 mice per condition) were isolated and placed in ice‑cold HEPES-KOH HBSS (pH 7.4) containing 100 μg/ml cyclohexamide. HBSS was replaced with the ice-cold hypotonic lysis buffer (46) containing protease (cOmplete EDTA-free, Roche Products) and RNase inhibitors (Rnasin, Promega), and the tissue was subjected to brief homogenization using a glass homogenizer. The homogenated material was spun at 18,000 g for 2 minutes at 4°C, and the supernatant was loaded on a 10%–50% w/w sucrose gradient in 20 mM HEPES‑KOH, pH 7.6, 100 mM KCl, and 5 mM MgCl 2 , and centrifuged at 35,000 g for 2.5 hours at 4°C in an Optima L-80 XP Ultracentrifuge (Beckman Coulter) using an SW40Ti rotor. Polysome analysis was performed by measuring the OD at 254 nm using ISCO fractionators (Teledyne ISCO), as described previously (46). qPCR analysis was performed as previously described (47). Sucrose gradient fractions were subjected to RNA extraction using TRIzol (Invitrogen). Reverse transcription was performed using a SuperScript III Reverse-Transcriptase Kit (Invitrogen) and Random Hexamers (Invitrogen) according to the manufacturers’ instructions. qPCRs were carried out in a CFX96 (Bio-Rad) RT-PCR system using iQ SYBR Green Supermix (Bio-Rad) according to the manufacturer’s instructions using the following primers: Mmp9 (forward) GATCCCCAGAGCGTCATTC and Mmp9 (reverse) CCACCTTGTTCACCTCATTTTG). For all experiments, n = 4 (technical replicates); results are presented in arbitrary units as relative amounts using serial dilutions of DRG or spinal RNA as qPCR concentration standards.

Human subjects and phenotyping

Genotype and phenotype data from the OPPERA case-control study are available at the Database of Genotypes and Phenotypes (dbGaP phs000762.v1.p1). The OPPERA cohort was recruited and phenotyped as detailed previously (48, 49) and is described briefly here. Volunteers were recruited at 4 US study sites. Cases (n = 127) had examiner-verified TMD at enrollment; controls (n = 731) were individuals who reported no significant history of TMD symptoms. Classification of TMD was based on the Research Diagnostic Criteria (RDC) for Temporomandibular Disorder (50). To increase genetic homogeneity of the cohorts, only subjects of mixed European descent were analyzed in this study; results from the full cohort were extremely similar. An additional subgroup of super controls (n = 231 mixed European descent) was classified post hoc as TMD‑free controls who experienced no tenderness during palpation of 8 masticatory muscles and 2 temporomandibular joints. Their genotypes were contrasted with 129 TMD patients of mixed European descent.

The TMD case-control cohort (24) included 200 TMD cases and 198 controls, using recruitment protocols and diagnostic criteria similar to those used in OPPERA, with the exception that enrollment was open to non-Hispanic females of mixed European descent ages 18 to 45 and cases were recruited through a tertiary care pain clinic rather than from the general population.

The pre-OPPERA cohort (25) included n = 186 initially pain-free females of mixed European descent, ages 18–34, of which 15 developed RDC-verified TMD over the course of the 3 year follow-up. Measures of sensitivity to a multitude of pain-evoking stimuli were also collected in all 3 cohorts (24, 25, 48, 49).

Genetic association

Genetic analysis of the OPPERA cohort was described previously (51). Genotyping was performed on DNA extracted from whole blood, using the Pain Research Panel (Algynomics Inc.). The Pain Research Panel is a microarray platform that assesses 3,295 SNP markers representing 358 genes of potential relevance to pain, inflammation, and/or mood and affect as well as 160 ancestry informative markers used to adjust for population stratification. Duplicate study samples and HapMap reference DNA were genotyped to confirm accuracy and reliability of genotyping, and quality filters were imposed for call rates of more than 95%, reliability of more than 99%, minor allele frequency of more than 1%, and adherence to Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium. The overall call rate was 99.7%, with 2,924 SNPs passing quality filters. Genotyping of the pre-OPPERA cohort was performed separately on the Pain Research Panel using DNA from whole blood after amplification.

PLINK v.1.07 (Broad Institute) software (52) was used to perform case-control association tests by logistic regression, assuming a codominant inheritance model. All tests on the OPPERA cohort controlled for recruitment site, and tests that included subjects not of mixed European descent were also adjusted for race using the first 2 eigenvectors of a principal components analysis (PCA) on the genotype matrix (53).

After initial association tests performed in OPPERA identified EREG and EGFR, 5 SNPs from EREG and 25 SNPs from EGFR were extracted from the full SNP panel. Haplotype blocks were identified in each gene using Haploview v.4.2 (54), and tag SNPs were selected to cover haplotypic variation in EREG (rs2367707, rs7687621, rs1542466) and EGFR (5′ region: rs759171, rs4947963; 3′ region: rs1140475, rs2740762, rs845552). Haplotype testing was performed in the R statistical environment using logistic regression. Omnibus tests were used to detect differences in TMD odds between any major haplotype groups, and post hoc tests were performed contrasting individual haplotypes against all others in order to characterize their effects. Combined P values for haplotype analysis were calculated using the optimally weighted Z test (55).

To explore cellular mechanisms underlying the associations, we applied bioinformatic pathway analysis (based on Pathway Studio, Elsevier) to identify signaling networks implicated by the association results in the discovery cohort. The multiple testing–adjusted significance threshold was determined to be 0.002 for the 5% level, as determined through permutation (56).

Human mRNA studies

Leukocytes were obtained from 6 ml heparinized venous blood from human subjects. Briefly, whole blood was diluted in endotoxin-free RPMI 1640 medium and centrifuged through Ficoll/Histopaque 1077 (Sigma-Aldrich), and the buffy coat cells were washed 5 times with sterile isotonic saline. Total RNA was isolated with TRIzol Reagent (Life Technologies), and RT-PCR was performed with the SABioscience Custom PCR Array System. The cDNAs from all participants were normalized to GAPDH through dilution to the concentration at which GAPDH gave an equal signal in RT-PCR reactions.

Human cDNA amplified from study participants with the major EREG haplotype was cloned into pCDNA3 vectors under a CMV promoter to generate a WT expression EREG plasmid (gift from Oskar Laur, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA). Briefly, an expression plasmid with the minor allele at rs2367707 was generated by site-directed mutagenesis. Expression plasmids were transiently transfected into HEK293 cells using Lipofectamine 2000 (Life Technologies) in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations. The time course of mRNA degradation was measured after actinomycin D (actD) (Sigma-Aldrich) treatment. Thirty-six hours after transfection of EREG plasmids, cells were treated with actD (10 μg/ml) and collected at 0, 2, 4, or 6 hours after treatment. Total RNA was isolated after each time point using TRIzol reagent (Life Technologies). The isolated RNA was treated with RNase Free–DNase I (Promega) and reverse transcribed using a SuperScript III Reverse-Transcriptase Kit (Invitrogen) and Random Hexamers (Invitrogen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. qRT-PCRs were carried out in a CFX96 (Bio-Rad) RT-PCR system using iQ SYBR Green Supermix (Bio-Rad) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. cDNAs of EREG and the housekeeping gene GAPDH were amplified using forward and reverse PCR primers (GGCTATTGTTTGCATGGACAG and CACGGTCAAAGCCACATATTC, for EREG; and CTTTGGTATCGTGGAAGGACTC and GTAGAGGCAGGGATGATGTTC, for GAPDH). Two independent experiments were conducted in triplicate. Data were normalized to GAPDH.

Drosophila studies

For further details, see Supplemental Methods.

Statistics

Data were analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test (unless otherwise indicated) or 1-way or 2‑way ANOVA (or Kruskal-Wallis ANOVA by ranks), followed where appropriate by Tukey’s honest significant difference (HSD) post hoc test or Dunnett’s case‑comparison post hoc test. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. Four data points were excluded based on their identification as statistical outliers (Studentized residuals > 3). Analgesic doses needed to reduce pain by 50% (AD 50 s) and associated 95% confidence intervals were calculated using the FlashCalc 40.1 macro (M.H. Ossipov, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA).

Study approval

Mice were maintained in the animal facilities of McGill University and the University of Toronto, Mississauga. All mouse experiments were approved and performed in accordance with the guidelines of relevant local animal care and use committees according to the Canadian Council on Animal Care (CCAC) guidelines. The OPPERA study was reviewed and approved by Institutional Review Boards at each of the 4 study sites and at the data coordinating center: University at Buffalo, University of Maryland, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Florida, and the Battelle Memorial Institute. All participants verbally agreed to a screening interview done by telephone and provided informed, signed consent for all other study procedures.