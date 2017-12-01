p120-Catenin is an obligate haploinsufficient tumor suppressor in intestinal neoplasia

p120 Functions as an obligatory haploinsufficient tumor suppressor following loss of Apc. To ascertain long-term effects of p120 loss in the intestine, we previously developed a TAM regime in p120fl/fl; VillinCreERT2 mice that reproducibly limits the extent of p120 ablation to discreet clonal pockets comprising approximately 10% of the total epithelium (hereafter termed limited p120 KO/ablation) (45). Under conditions of limited p120 ablation, these pockets of p120-null epithelium are well tolerated and maintained for the life of the animal. Almost half of these animals developed one or more intestinal tumors, but surprisingly, none of the tumors exhibited outright loss of p120 immunoreactivity. There was evidence of Wnt pathway upregulation (i.e., elevated β-catenin levels) in the majority of the tumors, but further analyses were complicated by limited amounts of tumor sample.

Here, to address the problem in a more tractable model, we crossed p120fl/fl; VillinCreERT2 mice onto an Apc1638N/+ background to generate Apc1638N/+; p120fl/fl; VillinCreERT2 mice. Experimental (+TAM) and control (corn oil vehicle alone) mice were generated as before using limited p120 ablation (45) and sacrificed 8 months later for analysis. Remarkably, the TAM-treated p120-KO cohort showed a 10-fold increase in tumor number (Figure 1A). The tumors were distributed throughout the small and large intestine (Figure 1B), but again, none of the tumors from this group exhibited complete loss of p120 (Figure 1, C and D, and Table 1) despite the presence of clonal pockets of p120-null cells distributed ubiquitously throughout the surrounding WT epithelium.

Figure 1 p120 Functions as a tumor suppressor in the intestine. (A) Apc1638N/+; VillinCreERT2; p120fl/fl mice were treated with corn oil alone or with TAM dissolved in corn oil (n = 6 per group). At 8 months after injection, mice were sacrificed and total number of tumors throughout the small and large intestine was determined using a dissecting microscope. Tumor multiplicity was increased 10-fold in TAM-treated mice (49 ± 6 vs. 4.5 ± 1, ***P < 0.001, unpaired t test with Welch’s correction). Error bars represent SEM. (B) Tumor number was increased in TAM-treated mice in all 3 regions of the small intestine, cecum, and colon. Error bars represent SEM. PSI, proximal; MSI, middle; DSI, distal. (C) Representative small intestinal tumors from oil- and TAM-treated mice stained for p120 and β-catenin. p120 Immunoreactivity was reduced and cytosolic β-catenin enhanced in tumors (dotted lines) from both oil- (top panel) and TAM-treated (middle and bottom panels) mice as compared with adjacent normal tissue (arrowhead). Despite its genetic ablation, complete (biallelic) p120 KO was never observed in tumor tissue (e.g., area encircled by dotted line, bottom panel, n = 52 tumors), but occurred frequently in adjacent WT tissue (encircled by solid line). Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Tumor (T) and adjacent normal (N) tissue were isolated by LCM. DNA was isolated and amplified by PCR and then separated by electrophoresis to confirm retention of 1 allele in tumor tissue. (E) ApcMin/+; VillinCreERT2; p120fl/fl mice were injected with TAM and sacrificed 3 months later. Pockets of p120-null cells (solid line) were frequently observed embedded in and around adenomatous tissue (dotted lines), yet these areas invariably proved to be WT upon closer inspection (as evidenced by absence of β-catenin and WT H&E staining, n = 191 tumors). Adjacent normal staining marked by arrowhead. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Table 1 Biallelic p120 loss is not observed in Apc-dependent tumor models

Representative examples from immunofluorescence analyses are shown in Figure 1C. Tumors from Apc1638N/+ mice treated with vehicle alone (oil), or TAM were coimmunostained with p120- and β-catenin–specific antibodies, as indicated. Staining with p120 was noticeably reduced by varying degrees in all tumors from the Apc1638N/+ control group as compared with WT tissue (e.g., Figure 1C) and further reduced in tumors from the TAM-treated cohort (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI77217DS1). Complete loss of p120, on the other hand, was never observed in these tumors. Additionally, all samples were costained for β-catenin to discriminate clearly between tumor and surrounding normal tissue in areas where p120 staining was lost completely. Retention of β-catenin (despite p120 loss) indicates tumor tissue, whereas β-catenin staining is absent upon loss of p120 from WT tissue (as shown in Figure 1, C and E). Finally, retention of 1 p120 floxed allele was further confirmed by DNA analysis, in which areas corresponding to tumor and putative adjacent normal tissue were isolated by laser capture microdissection (LCM) and analyzed by PCR (Figure 1D). Together, the results show that loss of a single p120 allele in the context of Apc LOH is sufficient to drive a substantial increase in tumor multiplicity. Loss of the second p120 allele, on the other hand, is restricted by synthetic lethal interaction with Apc LOH.

To further validate and extend these observations, we repeated a few key experiments in a different Apc model (i.e., ApcMin/+) and refined the experimental approach so as to isolate p120 heterozygosity as the only remaining variable. First, we asked whether the substantially stronger ApcMin allele would override the synthetic lethal phenotype observed in the Apc1638N/+ system. However, as per the Apc1638N/+ cohort, none of the 191 ApcMin/+ tumors examined exhibited complete p120 loss (Figure 1E and Table 1). For independent confirmation of tumor versus WT tissue, serial sections were examined by H&E staining (Figure 1E). As anticipated, tumor tissue was distinctly basophilic and β-catenin positive, whereas normal tissue was eosinophilic (Figure 1E) and β-catenin negative. Next, the p120 limited KO protocol was bypassed altogether by crossing inducible (p120fl/+) or crossing germline p120 heterozygous (p120+/–) mice onto the ApcMin/+ background. Although many measures of intestinal homeostasis were not obviously impacted by p120 heterozygosity (Supplemental Figure 1), there was nonetheless an appreciable increase in tumor multiplicity comparable to that induced by limited p120 knockout (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3). Thus, the increased tumor multiplicity is predominantly caused by p120 haploinsufficiency and is not dependent on the generation of p120-null foci or secondary effects emanating from the ablation protocol itself.

p120 Staining intensity is transiently reduced in intestinal progenitors during mitotic clonal expansion and permanently reduced upon Apc LOH. The lining of the small intestine comprises a monolayer of columnar epithelium organized into a contiguous system of alternating crypts and villi, as illustrated schematically in Figure 2A. Multipotent ISCs residing at the base of each crypt give rise to “progenitors,” which in turn undergo 5 or 6 uninterrupted cycles of mitotic clonal expansion as they migrate upward through the “transit-amplifying” (TA) compartment and out onto the villi as terminally differentiated cells. Approximately 48 hours later, they undergo apoptosis as they are extruded from the villus tip into the lumen. This developmentally programmed sequence of proliferation, lineage allocation, terminal differentiation, and apoptotic extrusion is repeated every 4 to 5 days in the normally functioning organ.

Figure 2 Reduced p120 immunoreactivity at intestinal crypt base and in Apc-driven adenomas. (A) Epithelial architecture and function in the small intestine (modified from Reya and Clevers, Nature 2005) (B) Immunolocalization of p120 and β-catenin and (C) β-catenin and Kaiso in the small intestine. Immunoreactivity in the crypt (bracket) is reduced for p120 and elevated for Kaiso as compared with villous compartment. Boxes represent area enlarged in Merge + Hoechst. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) p120 Immunoreactivity is reduced in ApcMin/+ adenomatous tissue marked by upregulated β-catenin staining (arrowheads) relative to adjacent normal tissue (asterisks). Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) p120 and β-catenin immunoreactivity in representative Apc1638N/+ adenoma. Weak β-catenin signal is typical of Apc1638N/+. Adjacent normal tissue (asterisk). Scale bar: 100 μm. (F) Reduced p120 IHC staining in human familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) samples. Images depict a single crypt microadenoma (first panel) and small macroadenoma (second panel, arrowheads). Normal tissue designated by arrows. Scale bar: 100 μm. (G) p120, β-catenin, and Kaiso immunoreactivity in a representative Lrig1CreERT2; Ctnnb1ΔEx3/+–derived adenoma (arrowhead). Scale bar: 50 μm.

To understand the role of p120 in this process, we initially used immunofluorescence and/or IHC staining to characterize expression of p120 and some of its binding partners in WT intestinal epithelium (Figure 2, B and C) and in the context of Apc-associated tumorigenesis (Figure 2, D and E). The staining intensity of p120 in the crypts was invariably reduced relative to that in adjacent villi, where staining was obviously enhanced along basolateral membranes (Figure 2B). In contrast, the transcription factor and p120-binding partner Kaiso was expressed at high levels in the nuclei of all cells present in the crypt and then abruptly downregulated as the cells moved upward onto the villus (Figure 2C). β-Catenin levels are known to be selectively elevated in ISC nuclei due to high levels of local Wnt signaling. However, the absolute levels of this nuclear β-catenin pool are quantitatively insignificant compared with those present in cadherin complexes and are not readily apparent at the exposure levels used here to visualize cadherin complexes. Thus, for this study, we have used Kaiso as a marker for crypt cells and as an indicator of the crypt-progenitor phenotype.

Interestingly, the lower p120 staining intensity observed in normal intestinal crypts was also evident in adenomas arising spontaneously in our Apc haploinsufficient mouse models (Figure 2, D and E). ApcMin/+ mice typically develop 30 to 100 tumors per animal, whereas mice carrying the substantially weaker Apc1638N allele consistently present with just 2 to 7 tumors (47, 48). The tumorigenic strength of the ApcMin allele typically manifests visually in the form of high levels of cytoplasmic (and nuclear) β-catenin (Figure 2D). Whereas tumorigenesis initiated by the Apc1638N allele is also associated with β-catenin stabilization, the phenomenon is substantially less pronounced and often not readily evident by standard immunofluorescent staining (Figure 2E). Notably, p120 staining is reduced in both models, irrespective of β-catenin (Figure 2, D and E). Moreover, p120 IHC staining was similarly reduced (relative to surrounding WT tissue) in early human adenomas from patients with familial adenomatous polyposis (Figure 2F), indicating that the phenomenon is not unique to the mouse, but rather a characteristic common to early intestinal adenomas from both species. Although β-catenin upregulation is often used as a marker for intestinal tumorigenesis, reduced p120 staining and/or elevated Kaiso staining were substantially more robust in essentially all of our Wnt pathway models, including Ctnnb1ΔEx3, which expresses an oncogenic β-catenin allele (Figure 2G). Not surprisingly, immunofluorescent localization of E-cadherin and α-catenin mirrored that of p120 in all models tested (Supplemental Figure 4).

Reduced p120 staining intensity reflects a change in p120 status, not levels. We next asked whether reduced p120 staining was, in fact, synonymous with reduced p120 levels. Since immunofluorescence staining is unreliable as a means of protein quantification, we considered alternative approaches and settled on a combination of genetic manipulation and Western blotting (Figure 3). The TA compartment, which occupies the upper two-thirds of the crypt, comprises a large progenitor cell niche (under the influence of canonical Wnt signaling) that is largely dedicated to the rapid expansion of intestinal precursors (49). Normally, crypt progenitors undergo terminal differentiation during transit amplification and emerge onto the villus as mature cell types. Upon Apc LOH, however, this developmental program is short-circuited by elevated Wnt signaling, resulting in permanent retention of an undifferentiated crypt-progenitor phenotype and tumor outgrowth (50, 51).

Figure 3 Crypt-villus changes in p120 staining reflect altered status, not levels, of cadherin complex components. (A) Homozygous Apc floxed (ApcCKO/CKO) mice were crossed with the Lrig1CreERT2 line so that addition of TAM resulted in elimination of Apc in the intestinal crypt epithelium (designated Apc cKO). p120 (green) and Kaiso (red) immunostaining in the ileum at days 0, 3, 4, and 5 after TAM administration. Kaiso staining marks upward progress of crypt progenitor phenotype (dotted line). Images are representative of 5 mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Sections of ileum from WT (top) and Apc cKO (bottom) at day 5 after TAM administration immunolabeled with antibodies to p120 (green) and Kaiso (red). Kaiso staining confirms conversion to crypt-progenitor phenotype (bottom right). Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Quantitative protein analysis by SDS-PAGE and immunoblot. Whole cell lysates of samples from B were blotted with p120 mAbs or pAbs as indicated. Tubulin was used as loading control. Blots are representative of 3 independent experiments. (D) No change in p120 mRNA levels from WT and day 5 Apc cKO ileal samples (n = 5 mice per group) by quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR), while Kaiso (Zbtb33) expression increased. Positive controls, cMyc and Axin2. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.001, unpaired t test with Welch’s correction. (E) Representative colonic tissue from VillinCreERT2; p120fl/fl mice immunolabeled for p120 allows discrimination of side-by-side allelic differences in p120 expression (dotted line, 0; arrowhead, 1; arrow, 2 alleles) Scale bar: 100 μm. (F) Protein levels of p120 in p120+/+ and p120+/– mice as determined by p120 immunostaining or (G) immunoblots. Scale bars: 100 μm. Tubulin was used as loading control. Blots are representative of 3 independent experiments.

In the present study, we used ApcCKO/CKO; Lrig1CreERT2/+ mice to simultaneously inactivate Apc in stem cells across the entire intestinal epithelium (Figure 3, A–D). Mice were injected with TAM, sacrificed on days 0, 3, 4, and 5, as indicated, and the intestines processed for coimmunoflourescence staining with p120-specific and Kaiso-specific antibodies (Figure 3A). As reported previously by others (49), Apc-deleted progenitor cells originating in the crypt failed to differentiate and instead continued to migrate upward onto the villus while maintaining a crypt-progenitor phenotype. By 5 days after TAM administration, the entire epithelium comprised undifferentiated crypt-progenitor cells, all of which showed strong immunoreactivity for Kaiso and reduced immunoreactivity for p120 (Figure 3B). To quantify protein levels associated with the crypt-progenitor phenotype, the transformed epithelium generated by Apc ablation was physically isolated on day 5 after TAM administration, extracted in Laemmli sample buffer, and directly measured by SDS PAGE and Western blotting (Figure 3C). Notably, although immunofluorescent staining for p120 was considerably less than that of control WT tissue (e.g., Figure 3B), Western blotting revealed that p120 levels were unchanged while β-catenin levels increased (Figure 3C). Kaiso levels also increased as expected, but E-cadherin levels remained unchanged, consistent with the unchanged levels of p120 and the well-established observation that E-cadherin stability is directly controlled by p120 (19, 25). Positive controls show that p120 allelic differences in intestines of p120 heterozygous mice were readily detected by both immunofluorescence (Figure 3, E and F) and Western blotting (Figure 3G). Thus, in spite of the sharp drop in p120 staining, the reduced signal reflects a qualitative, but not quantitative, change in p120 status.

Synthetic lethality occurs rapidly following forced ablation of p120 in Apc-null tumors. Throughout these studies, outright p120 loss was never observed in adenomas. As shown in Figure 1, in the few instances where pockets of p120 ablation were initially indistinguishable from the surrounding tumor mass, H&E staining and/or immunostaining for β-catenin revealed clearly that these p120-null areas were in fact derived from WT tissue. Indeed, none of the 52 Apc1638N/+ or 191 ApcMin/+ tumors analyzed in long-term experiments showed any sign of p120-null content.

To ascertain the ultimate fate of p120-ablated tumor cells, mice with already well-formed tumors were sacrificed for analysis at 2 days, 1 week, or 1 month following treatment with TAM (Figure 4). Unlike what occurred in the long-term tumor studies, tumors examined within days after TAM administration displayed easily discernible foci of p120-null cells (Figure 4A). p120-Null foci detected at days 2 and 7 after TAM administration, however, were never present at 1 month (Table 2), indicating that p120-null tumor tissue is lost altogether by a few weeks after TAM administration. At day 2 after TAM administration, ApcMin/+ p120–KO tumors stained for the apoptotic marker cleaved caspase 3 (CC3) showed no change in apoptosis while phospho-histone H3 (p-H3) staining revealed a 2-fold increase in cell proliferation (Figure 4B). Nevertheless, it is clear that the synthetic lethal interaction between p120 loss and Apc LOH is absolute and that all tumor cells lacking p120 were eliminated within 1 month of p120 loss.

Figure 4 Obligatory tumor-specific retention of 1 p120 allele. (A) TAM was administered to ApcMin/+;VillinCreERT2;p120fl/fl mice, and mice were sacrificed at varying times after TAM as indicated in Table 2 (n = 3 mice per group). Representative immunofluorescent image showing p120 KO within adenoma tissue (white dashed boxes), as confirmed by maintained staining for β-catenin (second panel) and Kaiso (third panel). Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) ApcMin/+ p120–KO tumors were costained for p120 (green) and apoptotic marker CC3 (red, n = 23 high-powered fields) or p-H3 (red, n = 19 high-powered fields). Analysis of p120-KO cells as compared with adjacent p120-positive tumor tissue indicates no change in apoptosis, yet a 2-fold increase in cell proliferation. Representative images are shown on the left. Scale bars: 100 μm. Quantification is shown at right. Error bars represent SEM. **P < 0.01, unpaired t test with Welch’s correction.

Table 2 p120-Null tumor cells are lost from established adenomas

Synthetic lethality following combined loss of APC and p120 results from ROCK-dependent apoptosis. To clarify the mechanism underlying obligate haploinsufficiency for p120, we reconstructed our model in vitro in the form of organoid cultures derived from p120fl/fl; VillinCreERT2; ApcMin/+ adenomas. Because 4-hydroxytamoxifen induction was relatively inefficient for removing the retained p120 allele, complete p120 ablation was conducted instead with an adenoviral vector expressing Cre-recombinase (Ad-Cre), using the same vector expressing GFP (Ad-GFP) as a negative control. Complete p120 ablation induced a dramatic switch from cyst-like to extensively branched organoid morphology, as revealed by bright field imaging (Figure 5A) and confocal immunofluorescence microscopy (Figure 5B). Although loss of p120 did not always preclude cystic morphology (Supplemental Figure 5), it was clearly prerequisite for branching (Figure 5C). A similar increase in branching was seen in organoids from Apc WT counterparts following loss of one p120 allele (Supplemental Figure 6). In a previous study, we showed that p120 depletion efficiently blocked anchorage-independent growth of MDCK cells transformed with either Src or Rac1, but not H-Ras (52). This effect of p120 depletion for both Src and Rac1 was completely reversed by Y27632-mediated inhibition of ROCK1. Similarly, in the present study, ROCK inhibition had little effect on the survival of cystic organoids, but markedly improved the survival of branched structures, all of which were p120 null (Figure 5D). Under these conditions, expression of CC3 was selectively elevated in p120-depleted cultures upon withdrawal of Y27632. These experiments suggest that p120 ablation in Apc-deficient organoids renders them sensitive to apoptotic cell death (Figure 5E, see also Supplemental Figure 5). In contrast, p120 ablation dramatically accelerated cell proliferation in Apc-deficient organoids (>10-fold) provided the ROCK inhibitor was added to suppress apoptosis (Figure 5F). Collectively, these experiments suggest (i) that cells acquiring combined loss of p120 and Apc in vitro are ultimately eliminated by a cell-autonomous synthetic lethal mechanism involving caspase-3–mediated apoptosis, (ii) that the effect is reversed by inhibition of ROCK, and (iii) that when enabled by inclusion of the ROCK inhibitor, p120 depletion dramatically accelerates cell proliferation in Apc-deficient organoids.

Figure 5 Biallelic p120 loss induces branching and cell death in ApcMin/+ adenoma-derived p120-KO organoids. (A) Bright field images of ApcMin/+; VillinCreERT2; p120fl/fl small intestinal tumor organoids infected with either adeno-GFP (Ad-GFP, control) or adeno-CRE (Ad-CRE) viral vectors. Images are representative of cultures at day 4 after passage. Scale bars: 200 μm. (B) Confocal images of Ad-CRE–infected ApcMin/+; VillinCreERT2; p120fl/fl small intestinal tumor organoids stained with p120 antibody (green) and DAPI (blue) show mosaic loss of p120. Scale bars: 50 μm. Loss of p120 invariably segregated with branched morphology (arrows), while p120 retention was more commonly associated with cystic morphology (arrowheads). (C) Quantification of cystic and branched structure of Ad-CRE organoids by p120 status and morphology. Organoids were classified as largely p120 negative (with p120–) when half or more of the organoid content was p120 deficient. Error bars represent SEM (n = 3 cultures, approximately 50 organoids per culture). (D) Quantified viability of cystic and branched organoids in the presence or absence of ROCK1 inhibitor Y27632 (Y). Viability was calculated by counting intact organoids before and after 6 days of culture with (Y+) or without (Y-) Y27632. Error bars represent SEM (n = 8–10 cultures for each condition, 10–30 organoids per culture). (E) Immunoblot quantification of apoptosis marker CC3 (cl-CASP3) from infected tumor organoids cultured with or without 10 μM Y27632 for 4 days. β-Actin (ACTB) was used as loading control. (F) Tumor cells infected with indicated virus and noninfected parental cells were seeded at 4 × 104 per well. Total cell number in each well was counted after 5 days of culture with Y27632. Data shown as mean ± SEM of 3 to 4 wells for each condition. ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA pairwise comparisons with Tukey’s correction. Parental vs. Ad-GFP was not significant.

Insertional mutagenesis identifies p120 haploinsufficiency as a potent driver of intestinal tumorigenesis. In view of p120’s newly identified activity, we sought an objective means of quantifying the tumorigenic potency of p120 haploinsufficiency relative to other potential drivers of tumorigenesis. SB transposon–mediated insertional mutagenesis has recently emerged as a powerful means of identifying novel drivers of tumorigenesis (53, 54). The system mobilizes modified transposable elements, which then reinsert themselves at random locations across the genome, thereby accelerating the accumulation of stochastic mutations. Depending on orientation and location, the insertions generate gain-of-function or loss-of-function mutations (illustrated in Figure 6A). The inserted transposons enable subsequent genome-wide recovery and quantification of all mutations in each tumor. Optimized versions of the SB system have been used to initiate and accelerate tumor development in WT mice or to accelerate tumorigenesis in mice already predisposed (i.e., sensitized) by selected gatekeeper mutations (e.g., ApcMin/+) (54). Importantly, although SB accelerates the rate of mutagenesis, subsequent forces driving tumor progression are largely unaffected. Most of the mutations have no effect on tumorigenesis (i.e., passengers) and are therefore essentially irrelevant. Driver mutations, on the other hand, confer distinct growth and/or survival advantages that selectively promote tumorigenesis. The relative tumorigenic potency of a given mutation is reflected by the frequency in which it shows up in tumors. Thus, relative hit frequencies provide a means of keeping score, the final tally amounting to a global ranking of the identified drivers in order of relative tumorigenic potency.

Figure 6 Dysregulation of the cadherin complex is frequently observed across multiple drivers of intestinal tumorigenesis. (A) Schematic of the T2Onc2 SB transposon. The transposon yields gain-of-function mutations by driving transcription of nearby genes through an MSCV-driven splice donor (gene activation). Insertion within a gene leads to loss of function by termination of transcription through a birectional-polyA signal (gene inactivation). (B) Mapping of individual insertion sites (insertions, blue, separate alleles represented above and below gene; gene structure, green, introns represented by thicker line). Raw data for Apc (top) compiled from all 4 genetic backgrounds (ApcMin/+ [n = 446 tumors], KrasG12D [n = 65 tumors], Smad4fl/+ [n = 100 tumors], and p53R175H [n = 55 tumors]) show a mutation pattern similar to that observed in human CRC. Insertion sites for p120 (middle) and Ctnna1 (α-catenin, bottom) in the Smad4 SB background (n = 100 tumors) are consistent with gene inactivation. (C) CIS analysis shows a high percentage of tumors with mutations in p120, E-cadherin (Cdh1), and α-catenin (Ctnna1) in all genetic backgrounds. Collectively, mutations that target the cadherin complex (p120, E-cadherin, and α-catenin combined) were observed in close to 60% of all intestinal tumors. (D) Venn diagram of Smad4 SB results indicates multiple tumors with overlapping cadherin complex mutations, suggesting these mutations are not mutually exclusive. However, SB technology cannot discriminate cooccurring mutations in a given cell from mutations occurring separately in distinct clonal populations within a given tumor. (E) Data from TCGA COAD data set comparing P120 mRNA levels in colon adenocarcinomas (n = 264) and normal colon (n = 39). Data are shown from compiled COAD data set (left) and individual patient-matched COAD samples (right, n = 24). Data were log 2 transformed and median centered at 1 (dotted line) for visualization. ****P < 0.0001, unpaired Student’s t test.

In the present study, we analyzed a series of in vivo intestinal SB insertional mutagenesis screens designed originally for unbiased high-throughput driver discovery in genetic backgrounds relevant to human intestinal cancer (i.e., ApcMin/+, K-RasG12D/+, Smad4f/+, p53R172H/+) (53, 55). Breeding schemes and genotypes for each model are shown in Supplemental Figure 7. Global analyses of results compiled from these 4 screens are now published (53, 55). Figure 6B shows collective raw hit data for Apc, p120, and Ctnna1 (α-catenin). The genomic structures of these genes are shown in green across the center, while aqua-blue bars represent individual hits showing the location of mutations across the gene and on each allele (above and below). Notably, the insertion patterns for p120 and Ctnna1 (Figure 6B) and Cdh1 (E-cadherin, not shown) are consistent with gene inactivation, as hits are distributed randomly across both alleles.

Key quantitative findings from the SB data are summarized in Figure 6C and Table 3. Data from the 4 screens are organized by genetic background, and the proportion of tumors containing mutations (also known as hits) in the indicated genes is shown for each background. Apc was by far the most frequently hit gene in 3 of 4 backgrounds, the unexpected exception being Smad4 (Figure 6C), which is addressed separately in the global analyses of these screens (55). Here, we note that among the 919 drivers identified in the ApcMin/+ background, p120 haploinsufficiency ranked third in overall tumorigenic potency, superseded only by the gatekeeper itself, Apc, and one other gene (Table 3). Moreover, the scores were largely independent of background (i.e., p120 ranked 3rd, 7th, 8th and 47th, respectively, in the Apc, K-Ras, Smad4, and p53 mutant backgrounds) with the possible exception of p53. Notably, similar results posted for α-catenin and E-cadherin such that the scores for all 3 core components of the complex were among the top scores overall in tumorigenic potency.

Table 3 Cadherin complex genes are frequent targets of transposon insertion

Haploinsufficiency at the level of the cadherin complex. Among the more surprising results from the SB analyses was that, in addition to exceptionally high scores on the tumorigenic potency scale, both p120 and α-catenin consistently outscored E-cadherin (Table 3). On the other hand, E-cadherin scores were also exceptional, ranging from a high in the top third percentile (Apc cohort) to a low that was still among the top 22nd percentile (Smad4 cohort). In the final analysis, the hit frequencies for p120, α-catenin, and E-cadherin could have differed markedly from one another, but instead clustered together at the extreme high end of the range. The similar scores point to an obvious common denominator, the intact E-cadherin complex, as the functional unit of tumorigenic selection, with loss of any 1 of the 6 alleles encoding these proteins being sufficient to markedly accelerate tumor progression. The individual results for p120, Ctnna1 (α-catenin), and Cdh1 (E-cadherin) were therefore combined to most accurately represent the overall impact of cadherin complex inactivation in intestinal tumorigenesis (Figure 6C). Notably, the data reveal that roughly half of all SB-induced tumors, irrespective of genetic background, sustained an inactivating mutation in at least 1 of these 3 core components.

A number of tumors contained mutations in more than 1 core subunit (Figure 6D), suggesting a possible lack of mutual exclusivity. However, SB does not show whether mutations within a particular tumor exist together in the same cell or separately as distinct clonal populations. Thus, mutual exclusivity cannot be determined from these data alone. In fact, many tumors contained more than 1 mutation in p120, but our finding that complete loss of p120 is synthetic lethal in the context of Apc LOH argues strongly that these mutations represent separate monoclonal events in the same tumor. Thus, these results are in line with the concept that inactivation of any of the core subunits (p120, α-catenin, or E-cadherin) by SB insertion effectively inactivates the entire cadherin complex, resulting in markedly accelerated tumorigenesis.

Finally, given the high tumorigenic potency attributed to p120 haploinsufficiency by SB, we searched the publicly available databases for evidence of physiologically relevant counterparts in human CRC. Analysis of CRC genomes in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) (https://cancergenome.nih.gov/) revealed that the gene encoding human P120 is not frequently mutated, as is also the case for α-catenin (CTNNA1) and E-cadherin (CDH1). On the other hand, direct measurements of P120 mRNA expression in normal and tumor samples from individual CRC patients revealed a highly significant reduction in P120 mRNA levels in a large proportion of tumors (Figure 6E). Though beyond the scope of the present report, these results may provide insight into physiologically relevant alterations in P120 levels that might affect human tumor progression in a fashion consistent with our SB data.