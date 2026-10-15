Expression of Concern for The pseudokinase tribbles homolog 3 interacts with ATF4 to negatively regulate insulin exocytosis in human and mouse β cells

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Expression of concern Open Access | 10.1172/JCI213205
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Published October 15, 2026 - More info
Insufficient insulin secretion and reduced pancreatic β cell mass are hallmarks of type 2 diabetes (T2DM). Here, we confirm that a previously identified polymorphism (rs2295490/Q84R) in exon 2 of the pseudokinase-encoding gene tribbles 3 (TRB3) is associated with an increased risk for T2DM in 2 populations of people of mixed European descent. Carriers of the 84R allele had substantially reduced plasma levels of C-peptide, the product of proinsulin processing to insulin, suggesting a role for TRB3 in β cell function. Overexpression of TRB3 84R in mouse β cells, human islet cells, and the murine β cell line MIN6 revealed reduced insulin exocytosis, associated with a marked reduction in docked insulin granules visualized by electron microscopy. Conversely, knockdown of TRB3 in MIN6 cells restored insulin secretion and expression of exocytosis genes. Further analysis in MIN6 cells demonstrated that TRB3 interacted with the transcription factor ATF4 and that this complex acted as a competitive inhibitor of cAMP response element-binding (CREB) transcription factor in the regulation of key exocytosis genes. In addition, the 84R TRB3 variant exhibited greater protein stability than wild-type TRB3 and increased binding affinity to Akt. Mice overexpressing TRB3 84R in β cells displayed decreased β cell mass, associated with reduced proliferation and enhanced apoptosis rates. These data link a missense polymorphism in human TRB3 to impaired insulin exocytosis and thus increased risk for T2DM.
Chong Wee Liew, Jacek Bochenski, Dan Kawamori, Jiang Hu, Colin A. Leech, Krzysztof Wanic, Maciej Malecki, James H. Warram, Ling Qi, Andrzej S. Krolewski, Rohit N. Kulkarni
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2010;120(8):2876–2888. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI36849
Citation for this expression of concern: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(20):e213205. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI213205
The authors recently alerted the Editors to errors in the immunoblot data presented in Figure 3E, Figure 5F, and Supplemental Figure 3A, which included duplicated images that were used to represent distinct samples. Although the authors indicated that they have original data to correct these panels, given the number of errors and extensive time that has elapsed since publication, the Editors have requested institutional oversight into this matter and will alert readers to the outcome when the institutional evaluation is complete.