Cell state programs offer a potential axis for classifying neuroendocrine tumors

Gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) arise from the hormone-producing cells dispersed through the gut and pancreas. Although they are relatively rare cancers, their incidence in the United States has risen several fold over recent decades (1, 2). For most solid tumors, rising incidence has been met with expanding therapeutic options coupled with personalization of treatment decisions through prognostic biomarkers and/or indices. For GEP-NETs, however, resection remains the only curative intervention, and somatostatin analogs, everolimus, peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (e.g., 177Lu-DOTATATE), and antiangiogenic tyrosine kinase inhibitors extend progression-free survival without producing cure (3, 4).

Well-differentiated GEP-NETs are assigned an organ of origin and a WHO grade (G1–3, with a higher number reflecting more aggressive tumors) based on a Ki67 proliferation index. However, it is common for two tumors identical by both criteria to diverge in progression, metastatic behavior, and treatment response. In a multisite analysis of 734 tissue sections, whether a tumor was called G2 depended on whether Ki-67 was counted in a hotspot or across the whole slide. Tumors with diffuse G2 staining showed significantly worse progression-free survival than those with focal G2 despite carrying the same WHO grade, and grades assigned at primary, regional, and distant sites did not consistently agree (5). Refinements to GEP-NET grading proposed to date have subdivided these same axes more finely, and genomics has not supplied a replacement (6, 7). Single-cell studies have come closer, including one that recently separated small-intestinal NETs (siNETs) into epithelial-like and neuronal-like subtypes (8). These studies, however, have been limited by modest cohorts, heterogeneous platforms, and dissociated tissue that lacks spatial context (8–10). Until recently, no study had profiled pancreatic (PanNETs) and siNETs at sufficient scale to compare the two sites directly or paired transcriptional states with chromatin accessibility and spatial position in the same specimens.