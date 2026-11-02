Conserved neuronal-like and secretory programs define the spatial architecture of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors

Sex as a biological variable

This study included tumor specimens from both male and female patients, and patient sex was recorded as part of the clinical characteristics of the cohort. Similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Experimental methods

Sample collection and nuclei isolation for snRNA-seq and snATAC-seq. Fresh tumor resection tissue was collected from patients who provided written informed consent at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Multiple pathologists in the Department of Surgical Pathology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital identified tumor tissue within each resection, which was dissected away from normal tissue using a scalpel. Tumor tissue that was not needed for clinical pathology review was snap-frozen and held in liquid nitrogen tanks for long-term storage.

To isolate nuclei for joint multiomic snRNA-seq/snATAC-seq, a portion of each snap-frozen tumor sample was cut off with a scalpel and placed into 1.5 mL Eppendorf tubes on dry ice. 1 mL of TST buffer was then added to the tube. Tumor samples were minced in the tube into < 0.5 mm fragments with spring scissors for 7 minutes on ice, followed by 3 minutes of mechanical dissociation by pipetting the tumor buffer mixture up and down using a P1000 tip. At the end of the 10-minute mincing period, the contents of the tube were transferred to a 30 μm filter (MACS SmartStrainers, Miltenyi, 130-098-458) attached to a 15 mL Falcon tube on ice. An additional 1 mL of TST was used to rinse the Eppendorf tube and the 30 μm filter. The filter was then rinsed with 3 mL of 1× TST buffer, bringing the total suspension volume to 5 mL.

Next, the suspension was centrifuged in a swinging bucket rotor for 5 minutes at 500g and 4°C with the centrifuge deceleration ramp set to 5 (out of maximum 9). The 15 mL tube containing the cell pellet was placed on ice, and the supernatant was carefully removed using P1000 and P200 pipettes. To lyse cells, 100 μL of 0.1× lysis buffer was added to the pellet, which was gently dissociated by pipetting 5 times with a P200 pipette. After 2 minutes, 1 mL of wash buffer was added and gently pipetted 5 times to prevent excessive lysis. The resulting suspension was centrifuged in a swinging bucket rotor for 5 minutes at 500g and 4°C with the centrifuge deceleration ramp set to 5.

The supernatant was again carefully removed and stored in a 1.5 mL Eppendorf tube. Depending on the size of the final pellet, 30–50 μL of 1× Diluted Nuclei Buffer (10x Genomics) was added to the pellet and gently mixed 5 times using a P200 pipette on ice to ensure minimal nuclei clumping. The nuclei suspension was further diluted 1:10 in Diluted Nuclei Buffer prior to quantification. Acridine orange/propidium iodide staining was performed, and 5 μL of the diluted nuclei suspension was loaded into a LUNA-FL Dual Fluorescence Cell Counter (Logos Biosystems) for nuclei counting and assessment of lysis completeness and debris.

Joint snRNA-seq/snATAC-seq. After counting and quality assessment, nuclei from each sample were prepared for single-cell multiomic sequencing using the protocol outlined in the 10x Genomics Chromium Next GEM Single Cell Multiome ATAC + Gene Expression User Guide, Rev. A, targeting barcoding of 10,000 nuclei per sample. Transposition mix from the Chromium Next GEM Single Cell Multiome ATAC + Gene Expression Reagent Kit (10x Genomics, 1000283) was added to the nuclei stock, followed by 60 minutes of incubation in a thermal cycler at 37°C. Transposed nuclei were then combined with Master Mix and loaded into the Chromium Next GEM Chip J (10x Genomics, 2000264) along with Single Cell Multiome Gel Beads (10x Genomics, 2000261). The chip was run on the 10x Chromium controller using the standard Multiome program to (a) generate barcoded, full-length cDNA that is amplified for downstream snRNA-seq gene expression (GEX) library preparation and (b) barcode transposed DNA for downstream snATAC-seq library preparation.

For both tumor types (siNET and PanNET), GEX libraries from all samples were pooled in groups of up to 8 samples and sequenced according to the parameters outlined in the Single Cell Multiome User Guide. snATAC-seq libraries were separately pooled in groups of up to 8 samples and sequenced with appropriate parameters. All single-cell GEX and ATAC-seq libraries were sequenced on S1-100 and SP-100 flow cells using an Illumina NovaSeq 6000 sequencer.

Spatial transcriptomic sequencing. H&E slides were prepared from FFPE blocks of all 37 tumors, which were then reviewed by a board-certified pathologist to select high-quality samples for spatial transcriptomic sequencing. Exclusion criteria for FFPE samples consisted of paucity or absence of tumor cells, high density of scars or fibrosis, and tissue degradation, tearing, or shredding.

To determine the quality of RNA recovery from our selected samples, we generated FFPE curls from each tumor block, which were placed in 1.5 mL Eppendorf tubes on ice. RNA extraction from each sample’s curls was performed according to the 10x Genomics Visium CytAssist RNA extraction protocol. Agilent Bioanalyzer traces of each sample’s extracted RNA were used to calculate DV200 scores for each sample.

Next, we used the 10x Genomics Visium Spatial Gene Expression protocol to perform spatial transcriptomic sequencing of NET samples whose DV200 scores surpassed 10x Genomics’ recommended thresholds. 10 μm sections were cut from each FFPE block and placed on Fisher SuperFrost slides according to 10x Genomics’ Visium CytAssist specifications. The 10x Genomics CytAssist platform was then used to transfer the sectioned tissue to a 6.5 × 6.5 mm capture area on 10x Visium Spatial Gene Expression Slides. Visium Spatial Gene Expression libraries and H&E-stained slides from each sample were generated according to the 10x Genomics protocol; the GEX libraries were then sequenced on an Illumina sequencer.

Computational methods

snRNA-seq and snATAC-seq data preprocessing. Raw base call (BCL) files generated from all single-cell GEX and ATAC-seq libraries were individually demultiplexed and underwent read alignment, barcode counting, peak calling, and cell counting using the standard Cell Ranger ARC analysis pipeline (version 2.0; 10x Genomics) with default parameters. The prebuilt human genome reference included in Cell Ranger ARC (GRCh38-2020-A_arc_v2.0.0) was used for read alignment. Cell Ranger ARC produced raw and filtered count matrices whose rows contained all gene and peak features and whose columns included either all barcodes with non-zero GEX or ATAC-seq signal (raw matrix) or only barcodes identified as cells (filtered matrix).

snRNA-seq: ambient RNA decontamination, multiplet removal, and cell filtering. Ambient RNA decontamination and empty droplet removal were performed on all samples using the CellBender software package, which uses an unsupervised deep-generative model to parse cell-containing droplets from empty ones to remove technical artifacts from cell-free RNA (42). The raw count matrix and estimated cell count produced by the Cell Ranger ARC pipeline were inputted into the remove-background module of CellBender, and all samples were run using the following default parameters: “ambient” model, low count threshold of 10, learning rate of 0.000001, 150 learning epochs, and false-positive rate of 0.01. For samples whose expected cell counts did not match the CellBender-estimated number of droplets, or whose unique molecular identifier (UMI) curve lacked an empty droplet plateau after running CellBender with default parameters, the --total-droplet-barcodes parameter was increased to 50,000–75,000. All other samples were run with this parameter set equal to the expected number of cells.

To remove “multiplets,” or technical artifacts caused by unintentional droplet encapsulation of 2 or more cells, we performed doublet detection and removal on the CellBender-cleaned count matrix using the Scrublet package (43) (Python, version 0.2.3). Multiplets within the count matrix were identified and discarded using an expected doublet rate of 0.1–0.2 and manually selected doublet score thresholds. Next, cells with fewer than 200 genes or more than 5% mitochondrial genes were removed from the count matrix; genes expressed in fewer than 3 cells in the sample were also removed. The resulting ambient RNA-diminished, singlet-only, filtered count matrix was used for all further downstream quality control and analysis.

Dimensionality reduction, clustering, and preliminary cell type identification. The count matrix for each sample was log-normalized and scaled using the default log(x+1) approach. We then performed linear dimensional reduction on the normalized count matrix using principal component analysis (PCA) on the top 3,000 highly variable genes across all cells. The first 50 PCA components were used for Leiden clustering (resolution = 0.2). To visualize these preliminary clusters in 2D space, UMAP was performed using the same 50 PCA components. Differential gene expression was performed on a per-cluster basis to identify marker genes and assign preliminary cell type identities for each cluster.

Across-sample merging, identification of malignant cells, and low-quality cell removal. After preliminary clustering, we concatenated the raw count matrices and metadata for all samples. This merged object underwent filtering as above to remove cells with < 200 counts, genes with non-zero counts in fewer than 3 cells, and cells with > 5% mitochondrial reads. We performed log normalization and PCA on the top 3,000 highly variable genes and dimensional reduction as described above. Broad cell type labels were determined by differential gene expression (2-sided Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test, 1 cluster vs. cells from all other clusters) on the merged, nonintegrated full object.

After we annotated all cells for their corresponding “normal” cell types, we utilized inferCNVpy (version 0.4.5; Trinity CTAT Project) to identify the malignant cells in each sample (inferCNV of the Trinity CTAT Project). Given the variable proportion of immune cells in each sample, we first generated a uniform normal cell reference dataset by randomly sampling 10% from all immune cells available across the cohort. We used this common reference as the control dataset for all per-sample inferCNVpy runs, and it was run with all mesenchymal cells as the “case” dataset for each sample. inferCNVpy was run on the log-normalized gene expression matrix using a sliding gene window of 250 genes, a copy number variation (CNV) score log fold-change clip of 0.1, and a step of 1 (thus computing all possible windows). Then, Leiden clustering on the cells’ CNV profiles was conducted on a neighborhood graph computed with 20 neighbors and 20 top principal components (PCs) at a resolution of 1. Otherwise, default parameters were used. This approach clusters cells based on their inferred copy number alteration profile and computes a CNV score for each of the clusters generated. We defined malignant cells as those that do not cluster with immune cells (<25% of the cluster are immune cells) and have a CNV score higher than 1 standard deviation above the mean CNV score of the immune cells. Finally, we performed manual review for each sample to confirm the presence of aberrant copy number alterations in the cells annotated as malignant.

For each sample, cells for which the cNMF annotation did not match the clustering annotation were removed. A cohort-wide control set was generated by randomly sampling from all immune cells. Neuroendocrine cells were filtered as the case set for each sample. InferCNV was run across all genes (window = 250 genes, log fold-change clip = 1, step = 1). InferCNV clusters cells based on their CNV profile and computes CNV score for each cluster. To process InferCNV results, cutoff was defined as mean + 1 SD CNV score of the control immune cells to filter for cells with significant copy number alterations in each sample’s case set.

Cell subtype annotation and visualization. After defining broad cell lineages (e.g., tumor, immune, endothelial), we isolated the raw data corresponding to each cell type cluster from the integrated object to create new objects for analysis. We then performed de novo dimensionality reduction and clustering using the top 3,000 genes and 30 PCs, and Harmony integration was performed on each cell type object to reduce patient-specific batch effects. To generate cell subtype annotations, differential gene expression was performed using a 2-sided Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test to compare expression profiles of 1 cluster versus cells from all other clusters.

Malignant cell program discovery through cNMF and characterization. To dissect the malignant cell compartment, we employed cNMF (44) per individual patient sample and then aggregated the results as described below. cNMF was performed on a sample level rather than on the full cohort to avoid detecting patient-specific programs primarily driven by technical factors such as batch effects or CNV profiles. For each sample, cNMF was performed on the RNA count matrix of the 2,000 most highly variable genes, selecting the number of components (k) based on recommended criteria (i.e., inspecting the error and stability plot and picking the smallest k that minimized error while maximizing stability). Density threshold was set to 0.1 for each sample. cNMF programs expressed in too few cells or showing expression of tumor microenvironment–related genes, potentially indicating contamination, were manually removed. The cNMF gene expression programs generated per individual patient sample were characterized by a vector of weights per gene representing its contribution to the program. These programs were combined across all samples by calculating their pairwise cosine similarity after removing small (high score in < 10 of cells) or contaminated programs. Hierarchical clustering with an average linkage method was then applied to group similar programs into 3 clusters for siNETs and 4 clusters for PanNETs. A cNMF program was defined by the median weight of clustered gene expression programs, with the top 200 contributing genes used as a gene signature for the cNMF program. Cells from all patients were scored for the resulting cNMF gene signatures using the Scanpy scoring method, i.e., the average gene expression of signature genes subtracted from the average gene expression of control genes. GSEA (45) was run using the prerank function on the ranked list of genes associated with each program, using the hallmarks of cancer as a search database.

snATAC-seq: quality control and multiplet removal. For each sample, we first filtered the snATAC-seq fragment file produced by CellRanger ARC to contain only barcodes identified by CellRanger as bona fide cells. Peak calling was performed using MACS3 (Python, version 3.0.0bl; https://macs3-project.github.io/MACS/docs/callpeak.html). The resulting peak-by-cell matrix was then used to construct a Signac (46) object (R, version 1.10.0) after filtering for (a) nuclei with a transposition event in at last 200 peaks and (b) peaks detected in at least 10 nuclei.

To identify and remove doublets from the peak matrix, we scored each nucleus using the scDblFinder method (R, version 1.14.0) (47). Nuclei labeled as “doublet” were removed from the Signac object, and the multiplet-cleaned peak matrix was used for further processing.

Next, we computed the following 5 quality control metrics for each cell: (a) fraction of fragments in peaks, (b) the ratio of reads in genomic blacklist regions from the ENCODE project, (c) nucleosome signal score, (d) transcription start site enrichment score, and (e) total number of fragments in peaks. Nuclei with fewer than 1,000 total fragments in peaks were removed from the peaks-by-cell matrix. Outlier thresholding for the remaining metrics was determined on a per-sample basis using the median ± median absolute deviation (MAD) to set upper and lower bounds.

snATAC-seq: dimensionality reduction, clustering, merging, and integration of sample-level datasets. Dimensionality reduction of snATAC-seq data was performed using Signac (R, version 1.11.0) (46). For each sample, term frequency–inverse document frequency normalization was performed on all cells passing quality control thresholds. All features were used to run singular value decomposition on the normalized matrix. Latent semantic indexing dimensions 2–30 were used for UMAP and downstream clustering; the first latent semantic indexing dimension correlated strongly with sequencing depth and was not included. Shared nearest neighbor–based clustering and differential gene activity were performed to identify broad cell types within each sample. For samples containing more than 1 cell type, peaks were called on a cluster-level basis using MACS3; for samples containing only 1 cluster, bulk peaks were called using MACS3.

To merge snATAC-seq data from the sample-level datasets, we first created a common set of peaks using the GenomicRanges reduce function on the cluster- or bulk-level peaks from each sample. These peaks were quantified and used to create new Seurat objects for each dataset. Next, we merged all Seurat objects per the default Signac workflow. Gene activity was inferred for all nuclei in the merged dataset using the GeneActivity function from Signac. Cell type annotations from matched snRNA-seq nuclei and differential gene activity between snATAC-seq clusters were combined to determine broad cell type annotations.

To refine peak representation within the merged object, broad cell types were used to re-call peaks on the integrated object with MACS3. These refined peaks were then used to construct a new Signac object, and low-quality cells were again excluded using the MAD-based thresholds above (peak region fragments > 1,000). Broad cell types were again annotated using a combination of differential gene activity and cell type labels from matched snRNA-seq metadata. The final Signac object contained 74,004 nuclei from 35 samples (20 PanNETs and 15 siNETs).

Motif enrichment analysis. TF motif enrichment analysis of snATAC-seq data was performed using Signac (46, 48). To associate chromatin accessibility with malignant transcriptional programs, high-confidence cNMF program labels derived from matched snRNA-seq nuclei were transferred to snATAC-seq nuclei by matching cell barcodes. Malignant nuclei classified as cNMF1-high or cNMF2-high were analyzed separately for siNETs and PanNETs. Differentially accessible peaks between program-defined nuclei were identified using the FindAllMarkers function in Signac with a 2-sided Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test, retaining positive peaks with a minimum detection fraction of 0.01 and log fold-change threshold of 0.1. The top 200 differentially accessible peaks for each program were used for motif enrichment analysis. Motif DNA sequence information from the JASPAR 2020 collection was added to the Signac object using the hg38 genome (49). Motif enrichment was calculated using the FindMotifs function in Signac.

Spatial transcriptomic sequencing data preprocessing. Processing of Illumina sequencing output of all CytAssist Spatial Gene Expression for FFPE libraries was performed using the 10x Genomics Space Ranger workflow. Raw Illumina BCL files were demultiplexed and converted to FASTQ files using the spaceranger mkfastq pipeline (version 2.1.0). Next, the spaceranger count pipeline was used to perform fiducial image alignment, tissue detection, read alignment (Space Ranger reference genome: GRCh38-2020-A), and barcode and UMI counting. Manual registration of the CytAssist and H&E image files was performed using the 10x Genomics Loupe platform. The filtered count matrix produced by Space Ranger was used for downstream quality control and analysis.

Spatial transcriptomics quality control, dimensionality reduction, and clustering. Analysis of spatial transcriptomic data was performed using Squidpy (Python, version 1.3.1) (50). Visium spots with fewer than 5,000 or greater than 35,000 counts or with greater than 20% mitochondrial reads were filtered out of the Space Ranger–filtered count matrix. The remaining spots were normalized using SCTransformPy (https://github.com/atarashansky/SCTransformPy; commit ID 58fbc85b7067b1fb9a02486825f781a200552d45), and the top 5,000 highly variable genes were used for downstream PCA, UMAP, and Leiden clustering analysis (number of PCs = 50). cNMF programs were scored using AUCell scoring on the cancer cell compartments of each of the spatial transcriptomic samples.

To assess the spatial localization of malignant programs, we calculated the distance of each tumor spot to the tumor boundary in the Visium data. Malignant spots were classified as cNMF1-high or cNMF2-high using sample-specific program score thresholds, particularly taking the top 10th percentile for each. Euclidean distances from each spot to the nearest tumor–normal boundary were computed from Visium spatial coordinates, generating a distance-to-boundary measure for every spot. To account for differences in tumor size across samples, distances were normalized by the maximum distance within each sample, yielding a core periphery index (0 = tumor edge; 1 = deep core). Tumor edge was defined as the interface between malignant and nonmalignant regions based on spot-level classification. For each spot, distance to the tumor edge was calculated as the minimum distance to the nearest boundary spot on the Visium grid, providing a direction-independent measure of spatial proximity.

To quantify how malignant programs spatially associate with specific microenvironmental compartments, we computed the distance from each cNMF1-high or cNMF2-high tumor spot to the nearest immune, endothelial, or fibroblast spot in the Visium arrays. Distances were converted into “ring units,” defined as the mean nearest-neighbor spacing within each sample. Spots were then classified as near a given cell type if they fell within preset ring thresholds (≤1 ring). For each sample and malignant program, we calculated the fraction of tumor spots falling within these proximity thresholds. Differences between cNMF1-high and cNMF2-high tumor spots were evaluated using paired Wilcoxon’s signed-rank tests applied to per-sample fractions. Proximity fractions were visualized using bar plots comparing program-specific associations across samples.

Cell–cell communication analysis. Cell–cell communication was inferred using LIANA (v1.5.1) with the CellChat statistical framework and CellChatDB (29, 51). Normalized snRNA-seq data were grouped by pathology subtype, and ligand-receptor interactions were scored for communication probability and statistical significance. Significant interactions were visualized with LIANA’s dot plot to identify program-specific signaling patterns.

Link between malignant programs and clinical characteristics. To explore whether the identified cNMF programs correlated with clinical characteristics in our cohort, we evaluated program scores in malignant cells from the scRNA-seq data for siNETs and PanNETs. For patient-level analyses, cNMF program scores were averaged across malignant cells within each tumor, such that each tumor represented an independent observation. Patient-level program scores were then evaluated in relation to clinical characteristics, including primary versus metastatic disease.

Link between malignant programs and clinical characteristics in external bulk datasets. To validate our findings, we assessed the scores of these programs in an external bulk RNA-seq dataset and examined their association with various clinical characteristics. RNA-seq expression data and clinical characteristics from the study by Greenberg et al. were used, which profiled untreated primary and metastatic pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors and represented the most clinically comparable publicly available bulk RNA-seq cohort at the time of analysis (37). Raw RNA-seq counts were transformed into transcripts per million, and the cNMF programs were scored using single-sample GSEA (42). The resulting program scores were then correlated with tumor node metastasis staging and metastatic status.

Statistics

Statistical analyses were performed using R and Python. All statistical tests were 2 sided, and a P value < 0.05 was considered statistically significant unless otherwise indicated. Sample sizes were determined by the availability of high-quality patient specimens. Comparisons between groups were performed using nonparametric tests unless otherwise noted. Multiple hypothesis testing was controlled using the Benjamini-Hochberg FDR procedure. Additional details are provided in the figure legends.

Study approval

Human patient sample collection was approved by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute IRB (protocol 02-314). Informed written consent was acquired for patient participation, which was obtained per protocol. At the time of their clinic appointments, patients were contacted by a member of the study staff and were asked if they were interested in participating. The study was explained in detail, and informed consent was signed if the individual ultimately wished to participate. Patients specifically consented to (a) the collection of tissue and blood, (b) the collection and linkage of clinical data to the tissue, (c) recontact of the patient for the purpose of recruitment into new clinical protocols or for the purpose of obtaining clinical follow-up, (d) a one-time additional blood draw or urine collection for study purposes if not feasible in the context of a scheduled blood draw, and (e) collection of periodic blood samples.

Data availability

Raw snRNA-seq and snATAC-seq data are available in the Database of Genotypes and Phenotypes under accession number phs003141.v2. Processed spatial data are available in Zonedo (https://zenodo.org/records/22062599). Code used for computational analysis is available in GitHub (https://github.com/vanallenlab/NET2.0; commit ID 1204d3b069f4d827dbbf329d14e94915e7f150be). Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. Further information and other requests should be directed to the corresponding author.