Corrigendum to E3 ubiquitin ligase Listerin regulates macrophage cholesterol efflux and atherosclerosis by targeting ABCA1

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI211585

E3 ligase Listerin expression is positively correlated with atherosclerosis development in humans and mice, which is confirmed by single-cell and bulk RNA sequencing. In addition, Listerin specificity knockout in macrophages aggravates atherosclerosis progression, Conversely, Listerin overexpression improves atherosclerosis progression. Mechanistically, we demonstrated that Listerin regulates macrophage cholesterol efflux by blocking ABCA1 degradation via ESCRT lysosomal pathway for the first time.

Atherosclerosis arises from disrupted cholesterol metabolism, notably impaired macrophage cholesterol efflux leading to foam cell formation. Through single-cell and bulk RNA-Seq, we identified Listerin E3 ubiquitin protein ligase 1 (Listerin) as a regulator of macrophage cholesterol metabolism. Listerin expression increased during atherosclerosis progression in humans and rodents. Its deficiency suppressed cholesterol efflux, promoted foam cell formation, and exacerbated plaque features (macrophage infiltration, lipid deposition, necrotic cores) in macrophage-specific KO mice. Conversely, Listerin overexpression attenuated these atherosclerotic manifestations. Mechanistically, Listerin stabilizes ABCA1, a key cholesterol efflux mediator, by catalyzing K63-linked polyubiquitination at residues K1884/K1957, countering ESCRT-mediated lysosomal degradation of ABCA1 induced by oxidized LDL (oxLDL). ABCA1 agonist erythrodiol restored cholesterol efflux in Listerin-deficient macrophages, while KO of ABCA1 abolished Listerin’s effects in Tsuchiya human monocytic leukemia line (THP-1) cells. This study establishes Listerin as a protective factor in atherosclerosis via posttranslational stabilization of ABCA1, offering a potential therapeutic strategy targeting ABCA1 ubiquitination to enhance cholesterol efflux.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(16):e186509. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI186509

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(18):e211585. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI211585

After publication of this article, the authors became aware of the following error: The siCTL and siListerin data underlying the right panel (“Feces”) of Figure 2K were incorrectly derived from the same control group samples and represent siCTL values with and without supernatant volume correction, respectively. Using the raw data from the original liquid scintillation counter animal fecal matter records, we recalculated the data for each sample with the following formula: excretion rate = (fecal radioactivity − blank control) × 2/(total injected radioactivity/mouse − blank control) × 100%. The correct figure panel is shown below. The HTML and PDF versions of the article, including Supporting data values, have been updated online.

The authors regret the error.