All in the family: a population-scale perspective on genetic networks of autoimmune disease

Prior studies of families have established two foundational principles about the genetic patterns in autoimmune disease. First, individual autoimmune diseases exhibit strong familial aggregation, supporting an important inherited component to disease susceptibility (5–7). Population-scale familial aggregation has been observed for multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, psoriasis, and Crohn’s disease (4). While the prior work has identified some cross-disease familial associations, much weaker clustering was observed between different autoimmune diseases within families than within the same disease. However, there are known examples of shared genetic susceptibility, such as celiac disease and type 1 diabetes, which share HLA-DQ2 and HLA-DQ8 risk haplotypes. Subsequent population-scale analyses from the United Kingdom have found that different autoimmune diseases do not co-occur at random, but tend to aggregate in recognizable clinical patterns (1). Notably, connective tissue diseases clustered together, while endocrine-related autoimmune diseases, including type 1 diabetes, autoimmune thyroid disease, and Addison’s disease, formed a second major cluster that also included celiac disease. However, while measures of familial aggregation illustrate important epidemiologic patterns, pairwise comparisons cannot readily describe relationships across the full spectrum of autoimmune disease.

The major conceptual advance of Eriksson et al.’s work is that the authors moved beyond comparing autoimmune diseases one pair at a time, but instead estimated the shared susceptibility among all 22 autoimmune diseases simultaneously (3). This approach of allowing 22 different autoimmune diseases to cluster naturally into relatedness modules revealed relationships that were not apparent from individual pairwise comparisons.

The inclusion of genetic correlations allowed the authors to model one fundamental question: can underlying genetic risk (e.g., HLA type) explain all the observed variability in autoimmune disease? Unsurprisingly, given what we already know, Eriksson et al. could not identify a singular driving genetic liability. The authors performed principal component analysis on the genetic correlation matrix and identified that the first principle component, PC1, explained only 21% of the variance, and it took six PCs to explain approximately two-thirds of the variance. Thus, inherited susceptibility alone cannot be reduced to a single “autoimmune axis,” suggesting that disease-specific biology — and likely environmental influences — remain major contributors to autoimmune disease pathogenesis.

Further investigation of the clusters across the correlation matrix of the 22 autoimmune diseases studied revealed both expected and unexpected patterns. Eriksson et al. were able to demonstrate familial correlations across different autoimmune diseases, and these patterns clustered frequently along tissue lines. Consistent with clinical experience, there were expected correlations between psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, liver-related autoimmune diseases autoimmune hepatitis and primary biliary cholangitis, and connective tissue diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjögren’s syndrome. Among the expected findings, celiac disease and dermatitis herpetiformis demonstrated the strongest familial association and strong shared inherited susceptibility, consistent with their shared HLA-DQ2/DQ8–mediated biology. However, network analysis revealed that dermatitis herpetiformis had many more interaction partners within the autoimmune disease network, raising the possibility that beyond gluten reactivity, dermatitis herpetiformis could be associated with a more pleiotropic set of inherited risk factors.