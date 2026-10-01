Tissue-specific clustering of genetic correlations across autoimmune diseases in a nationwide sibling study

Study population and AD prevalence.

From 1969 through 2013, a total of 805,745 AD diagnoses were recorded in 707,995 affected individuals, corresponding to 11.2% of the total cohort of 6,336,615 individuals. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis was the most prevalent disorder, whereas Addison’s disease was the least common, affecting 5% and 0.02% of the cohort, respectively (Table 1). The overall prevalence of ADs was higher in women (15.3%) than in men (7.2%) and increased with age, ranging from 7.5% in the youngest cohort (born 1972–1983) to 15.9% in the cohort born 1932–1941 (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI205952DS1). In all, 83,720 (1.3%) individuals harbored more than 1 AD (Supplemental Table 2). Within the studied cohort, 4,026,697 individuals had at least 1 full sibling, allowing us to study 3,839,400 unique sibling pairs nested in 1,574,407 nuclear families.

Table 1 Prevalence of diseases

Co-occurrence of ADs within individuals.

Out of 231 possible binary AD combinations, 228 were recorded at least once within an individual (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 3). Well-established comorbidities were confirmed, e.g., psoriatic arthritis was predominantly observed among patients with psoriasis, prevalent in 0.45% of the overall cohort and in 15.1% of the subgroup diagnosed with psoriasis. Conversely, among patients diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis, 47.8% were concurrently diagnosed with psoriasis (Figure 1B). A 2.9% comorbidity rate of dermatitis herpetiformis was noted among patients with celiac disease, with a 33.9% prevalence of celiac disease in patients diagnosed with dermatitis herpetiformis (Figure 1C). Primary biliary cholangitis was observed in 4.0% of patients with autoimmune hepatitis, while 20.2% of individuals with primary biliary cholangitis also carried a diagnosis of autoimmune hepatitis (Figure 1D). No intra-individual overlap was identified for combinations of the rarest disorders, for instance, Addison’s disease with idiopathic inflammatory myopathy (Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Study overview. (A–E) Number of participants and sibling pairs (A) and example of co-occurrence between psoriatic arthritis (PSA) and psoriasis (PSO) (B), celiac disease (CED) and dermatitis herpetiformis (DH) (C), primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) (D), and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy (IIM) and Addison’s disease (ADD) (E).

ORs adjusted for age and sex (aORs) revealed patterns of disease aggregation, as depicted in Figure 2A. Crude ORs and aORs are detailed in Supplemental Table 4, A and B. Notable clusters with higher-than-expected aORs were observed among connective tissue diseases, among ADs affecting the liver, and between autoimmune endocrine disorders. Several pairs of disorders showed an aOR above 50, e.g., psoriasis with psoriatic arthritis (aOR = 66.8) and systemic lupus erythematosus with idiopathic inflammatory myopathy (aOR = 52.2). The strongest association was seen for celiac disease with dermatitis herpetiformis (aOR = 141.2). ORs for appendicitis were consistently low in this context, ranging from 0.9 to 1.8.

Figure 2 ORs for autoimmune comorbidity. (A and B) ORs for autoimmune comorbidity in individuals (A) and between siblings (B). Gradient colors indicate the magnitude of the ORs, with white representing no association (OR close to 1). ADs are ordered by hierarchical clustering based on the ORs. Abbreviations are defined in Table 1.

Familial aggregation and coaggregation in siblings.

All disease combinations were observed across sibling pairs, except for the ultrarare concurrence of Addison’s disease with granulomatous polyangiitis.

We observed aggregation for all studied diseases (Supplemental Table 5, A and B). Specifically, aggregation aORs, i.e., the aOR of observing the same disease in a sibling, was lowest at 2.1, for primary sclerosing cholangitis. In contrast, the highest aORs were observed for systemic lupus erythematosus (aOR = 11.3), ankylosing spondylitis (aOR = 14.9), primary biliary cholangitis (aOR = 18.6), and Addison’s disease (aOR = 98.6), as depicted on the diagonal of Figure 2B.

Expanding our analysis to coaggregation, we confirmed that individuals are at heightened risk not only for the same AD observed in siblings, but for a broader spectrum of autoimmune conditions. The observed aORs varied, as depicted by cells outside of the diagonal in Figure 2B and detailed in Supplemental Table 5B. Notably, we observed the strongest associations between Addison’s disease and type 1 diabetes (aOR = 3.9), systemic lupus erythematosus and primary Sjögren’s syndrome (aOR = 3.6), primary biliary cholangitis and autoimmune hepatitis (aOR = 3.3), and celiac disease with dermatitis herpetiformis (aOR = 4.7). Adjusted ORs substantially below 1 were rare, observed only in conjunction with uncommon disorders and not statistically significant. Overall, patterns of coaggregation in siblings were highly resemblant of patterns of co-occurrence in individuals.

Genetic correlations across ADs.

Genetic correlations (r g ) were estimated for 250 disease pairs, crude and adjusted for sex and age. Three disease pairs were excluded due to optimization problems: Addison’s disease and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy, Addison’s disease and granulomatosis with polyangiitis, and primary biliary cholangitis and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 6, A and B). The distribution of adjusted genetic correlations across ADs and between appendicitis and ADs, including nonsignificant estimates, is depicted in Figure 3B. For ADs, the mean correlation was r g = 0.14. By contrast, correlations between appendicitis and ADs were consistently weaker (mean r g = 0.05, range [–0.13, 0.19]) Restricting the analysis to significant genetic links (Figure 3C) amplified this difference (mean adjusted r g = 0.24 and r g = 0,02 between ADs, and between appendicitis and ADs, respectively) (Figure 3C). Among the 90 statistically significant links, the strongest adjusted correlations were noted between psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (r g = 0.84, 95% CI [0.82, 0.87]), autoimmune hepatitis and primary biliary cholangitis (r g = 0.68, 95% CI [0.48, 0.87]), and systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjögren’s syndrome (r g = 0.61, 95% CI [0.52, 0.70]).

Figure 3 Genetic correlations between ADs. (A) Pairwise genetic correlation matrix. The color indicates the strength of the genetic correlations (r g ), and asterisks denote statistical significance. ADs are ordered by hierarchical clustering based on the genetic correlations. (B and C) Density plots of all (B) and statistically significant (C) pairwise genetic correlations between ADs (red) and between appendicitis and ADs (blue). Abbreviations are defined in Table 1.

Several disease pairs, often involving multiple sclerosis, showed negligible genetic overlap, with CIs closely centered around 0 (95% CI [–0.1, 0.1]). Notably, type 1 diabetes and psoriasis, 2 common ADs, demonstrated marginal genetic overlap (r g = 0.026, 95% CI [–0.01, 0.06]) (Supplemental Table 7).

Principal component analysis.

Using principal component analysis (PCA) of the genetic correlation matrix, we quantified whether the observed correlations support a common susceptibility or multiple independent patterns. The first principal component explained 21%, and the first 6 explained two-thirds of the observed variance. Overall, the PCA indicated only modest explanatory capacity from any single component, suggesting a mix of common susceptibility and independent patterns (Figure 4).

Figure 4 PCA. Scree plot displaying the proportion of variance explained by each principal component, based on statistically significant genetic correlations (r g ≥ 0.1). The plot illustrates the relative contribution of each component to the overall genetic structure of AD genetic correlations.

Network analysis.

To capture the overall structure of genetic overlap among ADs, we allowed the pattern of genetic correlations to determine how the diseases grouped together in our network analysis. This data-driven approach revealed 12 distinct clusters (Figure 5A), each represented by a distinct color in the network (Figure 5, B and C). Additionally, we visualized individual links and their magnitudes in circos plots to help disentangle the densely interconnected nodes, using increasing thresholds of genetic correlation (r g = 0.10–0.45) (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Figures 1 and 2). At the lowest threshold (r g ≥ 0.10), all ADs demonstrated significant links with multiple other ADs. Genetic correlations between appendicitis and ADs were consistently below this threshold (Figure 5, B and D). A threshold of r g ≥ 0.30 separated ADs into clusters of connective tissue diseases, endocrine disorders, and gastrointestinal autoimmune disorders, while diseases of the nervous system showed no propensity for internal clustering (Figure 5, C and E). Interestingly, sarcoidosis, not considered a typical AD (10), demonstrated considerable associations with Addison’s disease and dermatitis herpetiformis, as well as with multiple ADs at lower thresholds.

Figure 5 Hierarchal clustering and network analysis. Complete hierarchical clustering of statistically significant genetic correlations using the hclust function in R (version 4.3.2). (A) The resulting tree was cut at 0.77 to form 12 groups. (B–E) Networks (B and C) and circos plots (D and E) of genetic correlations across ADs. Abbreviations are defined in Table 1.

External validity.

In recent years, many genetic correlations have been derived from GWAS data. To contextualize our results, we compared sibling-based genetic correlations with previously published GWAS-based estimates (7), restricted to 6 prevalent ADs. A strong positive correlation was observed (r = 0.84, 95% CI [0.57, 0.95]) (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4).

Specific haplotypes of the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) confer risk for ADs and explain much of the known genetic liability to autoimmunity. Supplemental Table 8 outlines known associations between HLA alleles and the ADs under study. Several genetic clusters in this study are mirrored by HLA haplotypes known to confer risk across these ADs, such as DRB1*03:01-DQA1*05:01-DQB1*02:01 for endocrine diseases, celiac disease, and dermatitis herpetiformis, and DRB1*04 for rheumatoid arthritis and granulomatosis with polyangiitis. Conversely, several of the diseases with weaker observed correlations are characterized by more specific HLA associations, such as DQB1*03:02 with myastenia gravis and DRB1*15:01-DQA1*01:02-DQB1*06:02 with multiple sclerosis.