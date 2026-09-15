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Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI211195

Corrigendum to Elevated microRNA-187 causes cardiac endothelial dysplasia to promote congenital heart disease through inhibition of NIPBL

Chao Li, Zizheng Tan, Hongdou Li, Xiaoying Yao, Chuyue Peng, Yue Qi, Bo Wu, Tongjin Zhao, Chentao Li, Jianfeng Shen, and Hongyan Wang

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Published September 15, 2026 - More info

Published in Volume 136, Issue 18 on September 15, 2026
J Clin Invest. 2026;136(18):e211195. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI211195.
© 2026 Li et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published September 15, 2026 - Version history
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Elevated microRNA-187 causes cardiac endothelial dysplasia to promote congenital heart disease through inhibition of NIPBL
Chao Li, Zizheng Tan, Hongdou Li, Xiaoying Yao, Chuyue Peng, Yue Qi, Bo Wu, Tongjin Zhao, Chentao Li, Jianfeng Shen, Hongyan Wang
Chao Li, Zizheng Tan, Hongdou Li, Xiaoying Yao, Chuyue Peng, Yue Qi, Bo Wu, Tongjin Zhao, Chentao Li, Jianfeng Shen, Hongyan Wang
MiR-187 upregulation in fetal cardiac endothelial cells induces CHD, mirroring human cases. Mechanistically, miR-187 targets NIPBL, impairing chromatin accessibility and gene expression critical for cardiac endothelial cells development. This study unveils the potent regulatory role of the miR-187/NIPBL axis in CHD pathogenesis.
Research Article Cardiology Development

Elevated microRNA-187 causes cardiac endothelial dysplasia to promote congenital heart disease through inhibition of NIPBL

Abstract

Cardiac endothelial cells are essential for heart development, and disruption of this process can lead to congenital heart disease (CHD). However, how microRNAs influence cardiac endothelial cells in CHD remains unclear. This study identified elevated microRNA-187 (miR-187) expression in embryonic heart endothelial cells from CHD fetuses. Using a conditional knockin model, we showed that increased miR-187 levels in embryonic endothelial cells induce CHD in homozygous fetal mice, closely mirroring human CHD. Mechanistically, miR-187 targets NIPBL, which is responsible for recruiting the cohesin complex and facilitating chromatin accessibility. Consequently, the endothelial cell–specific upregulation of miR-187 inhibited NIPBL, leading to reduced chromatin accessibility and impaired gene expression, which hindered endothelial cell development and ultimately caused heart septal defects and reduced heart size both in vitro and in vivo. Importantly, exogenous miR-187 expression in human cardiac organoids mimicked developmental defects in the cardiac endothelial cells, and this was reversible by NIPBL replenishment. Our findings establish the miR-187/NIPBL axis as a potent regulator that inhibits cardiac endothelial cell development by attenuating the transcription of numerous endothelial genes, with our mouse and human cardiac organoid models effectively replicating severe defects from minor perturbations. This discovery suggests that targeting the miR-187/NIPBL pathway could offer a promising therapeutic approach for CHD.

Authors

Chao Li, Zizheng Tan, Hongdou Li, Xiaoying Yao, Chuyue Peng, Yue Qi, Bo Wu, Tongjin Zhao, Chentao Li, Jianfeng Shen, Hongyan Wang

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Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(1):e178355. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI178355

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(18):e211195. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI211195

The authors recently identified errors in the raw data in Figure 4I for the NIPBL mRNA expression values for WT cardiomyocytes that occurred due to a copy-and-paste error. The corrected figure is shown below. In addition, a copy-and-paste error was identified in the raw data for Supplemental Figure 5C, which has been corrected with the original heart organoid volume data. The HTML and PDF versions of the paper, the supplemental data file, and the Supporting Data Values file have been updated.

Figure 4I

The authors regret the errors.

Footnotes

See the related article at Elevated microRNA-187 causes cardiac endothelial dysplasia to promote congenital heart disease through inhibition of NIPBL.

Version history
  • Version 1 (September 15, 2026): Electronic publication
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