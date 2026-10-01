Why a positive rheumatoid factor test does not always mean rheumatoid arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which affects 0.5%–1% of the population, is a systemic autoimmune disease that arises in genetically susceptible individuals as a result of environmental factors such as tobacco smoking and certain infections (1–3). Its pathology is characterized by infiltrating inflammatory cells and autoantibodies that mediate persistent inflammation of the joints. Among the hallmark autoantibodies of RA are rheumatoid factors (RFs), which are directed against the fragment crystallizable (Fc) region, that is, the tail end of IgG antibodies (4–7) (Figure 1). Most RFs have the IgM antibody isotype, but they can also exist as IgG and IgA isotypes. These antibodies were first discovered in 1937 (8) and coined RFs because of their association with RA in 1952, and RF serological status was introduced into the classification criteria for RA in 1958. Although RFs continue to serve as serological markers for the diagnosis of RA (9), their clinical value is limited due to low specificity and sensitivity (7, 10, 11).

Figure 1 Genetic, environmental, and immune factors associated with asymptomatic RF production compared with RA. Hocaoğlu and Sawalha (13) compared the genetic and systemic immune signatures of RF production in asymptomatic individuals (left) with the established genetic and peripheral immune signatures of patients with RA (right). In addition to differences in the genetic loci associated with either group, the study determined that RF production in genetically susceptible individuals may be associated with environmental factors such as smoking and certain infections that mediate mucosal inflammation. Over time, RF levels may rise and include non-IgM isotypes. In individuals who are also genetically susceptible to RA development, environmental factors such as infections may trigger progression toward RA and rapid induction of the systemic RA immune signature, which commonly includes production of ACPAs.

RFs are found in 60%–80% of patients with RA (4–7). They are thought to contribute to RA clinical disease activity by forming immune complexes that are deposited in the joint lining, resulting in complement system activation, macrophage recruitment, engulfment and destruction of the immune complexes, and production of proinflammatory mediators that instigate tissue damage. In patients with RA, high RF levels in the serum are associated with a poor prognosis and the development of extra-articular manifestations, i.e., damage to organ systems beyond the joints such as the heart and lungs (7), particularly when RFs of the IgA isotype are present, as these are associated with pulmonary lesions.

RFs are not unique to RA, as they can be elevated in a wide range of other conditions (4–7), including other autoimmune diseases (e.g., Sjögren’s syndrome and systemic lupus erythematosus), certain infections (e.g., hepatitis C and EBV infection and bacterial endocarditis), and conditions associated with mucosal inflammation (e.g., periodontal and pulmonary disease). RFs are also found in 3%–10% of healthy individuals, and prevalence increases with age, reaching up to 20%–25% in the elderly population (12). Positive serology for RFs in healthy individuals has limited predictive value for future RA development, unless high titers enriched for non-IgM isotypes are present (7).

Considering these limitations in the diagnostic and prognostic performance of RFs as biomarkers for RA, Hocaoğlu and Sawalha (13) asked whether the genetic and immune signatures associated with RF production mirror those previously identified for RA. Thus, these investigators interrogated large databases containing clinical, biomarker, genetic, and transcriptomic and/or proteomic information from RF-seropositive and -seronegative individuals to profile the genetic and immune landscapes associated with RF serostatus in the context of normal health, RA, and other conditions.