Rheumatoid factor production is genetically and molecularly distinct from rheumatoid arthritis

RF production is predominantly low titer and prevalent in the general population. The seroprevalence of RF positivity was 9.3% among 469,036 participants with baseline RF testing in the UK Biobank. RF production was predominantly low titer: 6.8% of UK Biobank participants had titers below 3 times (3×) the upper limit of normal (ULN), whereas higher titers were progressively less common (2.5% >3× ULN; 1.1% >6× ULN; 0.5% >12× ULN). There were only negligible differences across RF titer subgroups in demographic characteristics (Table 1). We observed markedly increased RA prevalence with rising RF titers, while the prevalence of overall clinical autoimmunity excluding RA was comparable (Table 1).

Table 1 Demographics and clinical characteristics of RF positivity at enrollment in the UK Biobank

RF serostatus shows longitudinal stability with seroconversions concentrating at low titers. We next investigated whether RF positivity is transient or stable over time. Repeat RF testing was available for 16,660 individuals (mean interval 4.3 ± 0.92 years). Overall serostatus was stable in 94.5% of the repeat tests (n = 15,736). Twenty-six percent of baseline seropositive individuals (n = 387) converted to seronegative status, and 3.5% of baseline seronegative individuals (n = 537) converted to seropositive status. Seroconversions were concentrated in the lowest titer range: 93% of the seropositive converters transitioned to the less-than 3× ULN category, whereas 97% of seronegative converters had baseline titers below 3× ULN (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI208390DS1).

RF is associated with conditions characterized by chronic infections and mucosal inflammation. To identify conditions associated with RF production beyond clinical autoimmunity, we performed a PheWAS after excluding individuals with autoimmune diseases. For this analysis, there were 36,049 RF+ individuals and 383,422 RF– individuals with available phenotypic data. We identified 48 phenotypes with a significant RF association at an FDR of 0.1 (Figure 2). The most significant association was chronic viral hepatitis (OR 4.8, adjusted P = 3.4 × 10–23) with several associated viral hepatitis-related signals (Supplemental Table 1). Beyond hepatic signals, the most prominent cluster of associations involved several respiratory disease phenotypes. Hypersensitivity pneumonitis (OR 3.6, adjusted P = 6.6 × 10–4) had the largest effect size across these disorders followed by bronchiectasis (OR 1.9, adjusted P = 2 × 10–12), interstitial lung disease (OR 1.7, adjusted P = 5.8 × 10–3), and COPD (OR 1.4, adjusted P = 5.1 × 10–14). Other prominent signals included sepsis, anogenital infections, pregnancy complications, and lung neoplasms (Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 2 Manhattan plot for PheWAS of RF positivity among individuals without an autoimmune disease diagnosis in the UK Biobank. The x axis displays individual phenotypes grouped by clinical category, and the y axis shows –log 10 P values. Each semitransparent point represents a distinct phenotypic trait, color-coded by its respective clinical domain. Alternating background shading delineates these broader categories. The horizontal dashed red line indicates the BH-corrected FDR of a 10% significance threshold. To emphasize the most robust findings, the top-20 most significant associations that also have a clinically notable effect size (OR >1.2 or <0.83) are highlighted with larger, outlined markers and explicitly labeled with their condition descriptions.

Genetic architecture of asymptomatic RF production implicates the HLA region and B cell regulation. After quality controls, we analyzed 7,225,682 genetic variants in 24,216 asymptomatic RF+ individuals and 244,786 RF– controls for a GWAS. There were 17,188 genetic variants across 29 genetic loci associated with asymptomatic RF production at the genome-wide significance level (Figure 3). A total of 16,058 of these variants were localized within the extended HLA region (chromosome [chr] 6, 25–34 Mb) (Supplemental Figure 2). The top hit in the HLA region was the SNP rs3129959 (OR 1.45, 95% CI 1.42–1.48, P = 5.4 × 10–221), while the classical allele with the strongest association was HLA-DQA1:05 (OR 1.3, 95% CI 1.28–1.33, P = 2.3 × 10–135). We observed statistically independent signals between rs3129959 and HLA-DQA1:05 in the pairwise conditional analysis (Supplemental Table 2). A protective missense association at TNFRSF8 (rs2230624; OR 0.76, P = 2.6 × 10–10) locus showed the largest effect size among non-HLA variants (Supplemental Table 3). Other non-HLA risk loci mapped to genes responsible for B cell differentiation and identity (ETS1, BACH2, PAX5, FOXP1), the BAFF/TACI axis (TNFRSF13B, TNFSF13B), the Fc receptor and Ig biology (FCGR2A, FCRL5), immune cell development (TBX21, ID2, GFI1, JAK1), and costimulation (TNFSF4, CD70) (Supplemental Table 3). Furthermore, the RF-associated genetic loci showed a significant degree of protein-protein interactions (28 nodes/52 edges; expected number of edges, 6; P < 1 × 10–16, average node degree, 3.71) and were enriched for genetic pathways affecting the regulation of B cell activation (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 3 Manhattan plot for a GWAS of RF positivity among individuals without an autoimmune disease diagnosis in the UK Biobank. The y and x axes refer to the –log 10 P values and chromosome positions, respectively. The red horizontal line represents the genome-wide association threshold (P < 5 × 10−8). Blue and dark blue dots represent individual genetic variants. Variants with a significant association at the genome-wide level were annotated to the closest protein-coding gene based on the hg38 build. Asterisks label loci with intergenic variants mapped to the closest protein-coding gene, whereas the remaining variants are located within the annotated gene.

Asymptomatic RF production is genetically distinct from RA. We next assessed whether RF+ individuals without RA carried an increased RA genetic risk. Our analysis showed that individuals who were RF+ did not have a significant increase in RA genetic risk compared with RF– controls, whereas RF+ RA cases expectedly had a markedly higher RA genetic risk (Figure 4A). Consistent with this observation, the RA polygenic risk score (PRS) demonstrated a good discrimination performance for identifying RF+ RA patients among RF+ individuals (ROC–AUC 0.76, 95% CI 0.75–0.77) (Figure 4B). We observed comparable findings in sensitivity analyses restricted to individuals with higher RF titers (>3× ULN and >12× ULN) (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 4 Distribution and discriminative performance of the RA PRS among individuals with asymptomatic RF production. (A) Density plot illustrating the distribution of the RA PRS across the study groups. (B) ROC curve evaluating the ability of the RA PRS to discriminate between patients with RF+ RA and asymptomatic RF+ individuals. The red solid line indicates the model’s performance, with the AUC reported in the legend. The dashed navy line represents the baseline of a random classifier (AUC = 0.50).

RF production has a titer-dependent proteomics signature enriched for humoral immunity, antigen presentation, and IFN-induced chemokines. After quality controls and exclusion of individuals with preexisting autoimmune diseases, there were 3,368 RF+ individuals and 34,155 RF– individuals with available proteomics data in the UK Biobank. We identified 153 differentially abundant proteins between RF+ and RF– individuals at a FDR of 1% (Figure 5). Across the serum proteome, we found that asymptomatic RF production was associated with an immune activation signature involving markers of antibody production and immune complex regulation (JCHAIN, MZB1, FCRL2, FCRL5, FCAMR, TRIM21), upregulation of IFN-induced chemokines (CXCL9, CXCL10, CXCL11, CXCL13, IFN-γ), and enhanced antigen presentation (HLA-E, CD74, CD80, CD27, TNFRSF9, LAG3, PDCD1) (Supplemental Table 4). In subgroup analyses, we identified 536 proteins with differential expression across RF titers, 79% of which showed monotonic relationships, with rising titers underscoring the titer-dependent nature of the RF proteomics signature (Supplemental Table 5). Notably, we observed a higher serum abundance of proteins that were associated with RF at the genetic level, such as TNFRSF8, TNFRSF13B, TNFSF13B, and FCRL5 (Supplemental Table 5). Furthermore, a sensitivity analysis excluding individuals with incident autoimmune disease development after cohort entry showed similar findings that further underscored the observation that RF production exhibits an independent proteomics signature pointing to a distinct immune dysregulation state (Supplemental Table 6).

Figure 5 Comparative proteomics profiling of asymptomatic RF production and RF+ RA. (A) Scatter plot of protein-level logFCs in asymptomatic RF+ versus RF– HCs (x axis) versus RF+ RA versus RF+ without RA (y axis). Proteins were classified using a combined significance criterion requiring both an adjusted P value of less than 0.01 and |logFC| of greater than 0.05 in each comparison. Points are colored according to the significance category: RF versus HCs only (significant only in RF vs. HCs), RA versus RF only (significant only in RA vs. RF), both (significant in both comparisons), and not significant. Proteins that were top hits defined by absolute logFC within single-comparison groups and by Euclidean distance for proteins significant in both comparisons are annotated in the plot. (B) Heatmap of proteins showing logFC values for RF versus HCs and RA versus RF comparisons. Proteins are grouped by the direction of change across comparisons and are ranked within direction groups by their logFC magnitude. Up to 10 proteins with the most statistically significant change in each direction group are depicted. “Up” and “Down” represent upregulation and downregulation in the respective analyses, while “NS” represents no statistically significant change. Direction group names such as “Up → Up” or “Up → Down” represent the direction of change for the depicted protein in RF versus HCs and RA versus RF comparisons, respectively. Cell colors represent the logFC magnitude and direction (centered at 0).

Progression to RA from RF production is marked by expansion of inflammatory and tissue-damaging pathways. We next compared serum protein abundance in RF+ individuals without RA at the time of sample collection with individuals with RF+ RA and identified 747 differentially expressed proteins between the 2 groups (Supplemental Table 7). This showed that progression to RF+ RA was characterized by a broad expansion in both the number and magnitude of altered proteins, as asymptomatic RF production was characterized by comparatively limited proteomic perturbation with smaller effect sizes (n = 153) (Figure 5A). Furthermore, the RA-specific proteomics signature we identified had limited overlap with the proteomic alterations associated with RF production (n = 46). This suggests that proteomic dysregulation of RA accelerates at or near disease onset rather than increasing uniformly during the asymptomatic RF production phase. Characterizing the RA-specific proteomics signature (Figure 5B) revealed a dominant proteomics signature composed of key cytokines and synovial inflammation markers such as TNF (12), CCL7 (13), RRM2 (14), and MMP3 (15) that were largely unchanged with asymptomatic RF production but became strongly induced in RA, while other key cytokines such as IL-6, IL-10, and IL-12 (12, 16) increased progressively in abundance across both steps, suggesting early immune priming in RF that was further amplified in RA. Supporting these observations, enrichment analyses showed that pathways related to antigen presentation and adaptive immune system activation were upregulated in RF production, whereas inflammatory pathways such as neutrophil degranulation, extracellular matrix organization, and TNF-induced inflammation were more enriched in RF+ RA compared with RF production without RA (Supplemental Figure 5).

RF production is associated with selective reprogramming of the memory B cell compartment. To identify the immune cells and transcriptomics programs that are altered in asymptomatic RF production, we analyzed single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) data from the Allen Institute for Immunology–University of California, San Diego–University of Colorado Transition to Rheumatoid Arthritis (ALTRA) cohort. For this analysis, there were 36 RF+ and 40 RF– individuals without preexisting RA with available single-cell sequencing data (Supplemental Table 8). Pseudobulk differential expression analyses showed that RF production was associated with limited transcriptional changes in contrast to the global dysregulation observed in ACPAs. There were 25 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) across 7 immune cell types in RF compared with 27,111 DEGs across 60 immune cell types in ACPAs at a FDR of 0.1 (Supplemental Figure 6). In subtype-specific analysis, we observed a greater degree of transcriptional dysregulation in IgA RF+ compared with IgM RF+ individuals. Furthermore, the majority of immune dysregulation observed in RF production was localized to the core memory B cell compartment. Specifically, in IgA RF, we found 180 DEGs across 7 cell subtypes, 165 of which were in core memory B cells compared with IgM RF, which had 36 DEGs across 9 cell subtypes, 13 of which were in core memory B cells (Supplemental Table 9). Core memory B cells, which represent the largest subpopulation of memory B cells characterized by markers such as CD27 and AIM2 (17), showed a coordinated transcriptional shift in B cell signaling with downregulation of inhibitory genes and upregulation of activation markers (Supplemental Table 9). Downregulated genes included canonical components of B cell receptor and inhibitory signaling program genes, including BLNK, FCMR, FCGR2B, FCRL2, and CD72. We also observed downregulation of multiple B cell regulatory genes, including FOXP1, BACH2, BCL11A, and AFF3. In contrast, we noted an upregulation of genes such as CD86, PRKCD, TNIP2, SCIMP, ITGB1, ANXA2, and S100A10 linked to activation, costimulation, and cellular remodeling (Supplemental Table 9). Ig gene expression showed downregulation of IGHM and IGHD, with upregulation of IGHA1, which suggests a global shift toward IgA in the core memory B cell compartment (Supplemental Table 9). Further supporting the memory B cell reprogramming in RF production, differential abundance analysis of immune cell types showed increased levels of CD95+ memory B cells in the peripheral blood (β 0.55, adjusted P = 1.1 × 10–2), an effect observed for both IgA and IgM subtypes (Supplemental Table 10). Notably, we also observed a significant upregulation of PPP1R14A (log 2 FC = +1.08, q = 3 × 10–5) within the CD95+ memory B cell compartment (Supplemental Table 9). PPP1R14A inhibits protein phosphatase 1, and its upregulation could reflect a reprogramming of activation thresholds in CD95+ memory B cells. Our observation of the downregulation of FOXP1 and BACH2 genes in core memory B cells converged with the observation that germline variants in the same loci were associated with a protective effect on RF development (Supplemental Table 3). This suggests that the genetic variations in B cell activation thresholds could confer a propensity to develop RF antibodies.

IgA RF and ACPA production exhibit shared and distinct transcriptional cytokine signatures. To identify global cytokine programs associated with RF and ACPA status, we performed cytokine signature enrichment analysis across 23 immune cell types using the Human Cytokine Atlas. As the transcriptomic changes in RF were predominantly observed with the IgA subtype, we restricted this analysis to the IgA subtype of RF. We identified 18 qualifying cytokine signatures for ACPA and 16 for IgA RF, with 12 shared between both autoantibodies (Supplemental Table 11). IL-10 was the most broadly upregulated cytokine signature across both autoantibodies, with positive enrichment in 14 cell types for ACPA and in 13 cell types for IgA RF, converging with the serum proteomics observations (Figure 6). IL-4 and IL-21 were other cytokines concordantly upregulated in both autoantibody contexts. In contrast, the IFN suppression signature was evident in ACPA+ individuals, across IFN-β, IFN-ω, and IFN-γ. This IFN suppression was also partially present in IgA RF, in which IFN-γ and IFN-β were similarly downregulated but with heterogeneity across cell types, whereas IFN-α1 exhibited positive enrichment in DCs (Figure 6). Several T cell–associated cytokines, including IL-2 and IL-15, showed positive enrichment across multiple cell types in ACPA, whereas IgA RF displayed an inverted pattern with predominantly negative enrichment. IL-1β also displayed a discordance with positive enrichment in ACPA but predominantly negative enrichment in IgA RF (Figure 6). Collectively, these results reveal that both convergent and divergent cytokine-driven transcriptional programs underlie ACPA and IgA RF seropositivity.