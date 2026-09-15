Imaging B cell maturation antigen in multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, is dispersed throughout the bone marrow and extends into paramedullary or extramedullary sites. This dispersal combined with within-patient heterogeneity poses challenges to current methods of diagnosis and measurement. Bone marrow sampling provides molecular information from the sampled site but may not fully represent disease distributed elsewhere in the body. Multiple myeloma’s notable spatial genomic heterogeneity undermines the ability to assume that any single biopsy captures all clinically relevant clones (1). Serum and urine biomarkers provide a systemic evaluation but little anatomic information, and they become less informative in oligosecretory or nonsecretory disease (2).

[18F]FDG PET/CT partly closes this gap. Use of the [18F]FDG tracer visualizes metabolically active disease and has become an important component of staging, response assessment, and measurable residual disease evaluation (3). However, low expression of hexokinase-2, the catalyst for the first step of glycolysis, may produce false-negative findings on [18F]FDG PET, whereas inflammation, repair, fracture, and treatment-related changes may produce persistent or nonspecific [18F]FDG uptake (4, 5). A tracer targeting a myeloma-associated antigen could therefore add a layer of biological specificity that metabolism alone cannot provide.