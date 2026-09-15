A single-arm prospective phase I trial of 68Ga-PFBC01 PET/CT for multiple myeloma B cell maturation antigen imaging

For studies performed in primates and mice, see Supplemental Data, Methods for studies performed in primates and mice.

Sex as a biological variable

Sex was not considered as a biological variable in this study. Both male and female participants and animal models were included; however, the study was not designed or powered to evaluate sex-specific differences, and no stratified analyses by sex were performed.

Preparation and characterization of BCMA-specific nanobody PFBC01

This study developed a nanobody with high affinity for BCMA as the targeting moiety for the radiotracer. The BCMA-specific nanobody PFBC01 was generated by immunizing healthy adult alpacas with recombinant BCMA protein (ACROBiosystems). Single-domain antibody (sdAb, VHH or nanobody) fragments were amplified from lymphocyte RNA, cloned into a phagemid vector, and screened by phage display. The selected clone PFBC01 was expressed in E. coli BL21(DE3) cells, purified via Ni2+ affinity chromatography, and analyzed by SDS–PAGE to verify structural integrity and molecular weight.

The binding affinity of PFBC01 to recombinant BCMA protein was assessed by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and biolayer interferometry (BLI). For BLI, nanobody-loaded Protein A biosensors were exposed to serial dilutions of BCMA (50–3.125 nM), and kinetic parameters were analyzed using Octet Analysis Studio software.

Radiolabeling and quality control of 68Ga-PFBC01

PFBC01 was conjugated with the chelator p-SCN-Bn-NOTA (trihydrochloride) at a molar ratio of 1:10–1:20 in carbonate-bicarbonate buffer (pH 9.2) and incubated for 2 hours. The conjugate was purified using PD-10 desalting columns and concentrated by ultrafiltration. For radiolabeling, 68Ga eluted from a 68Ge/68Ga generator was mixed with 200 μg of NOTA-conjugated PFBC01 in sodium acetate buffer (pH 4.5) and incubated at 37°C for 15 minutes. The labeling product was purified using a PD-10 column to remove free gallium ions.

Radiochemical purity was assessed by radio-thin layer chromatography (radio-TLC), and only preparations with purity ≥ 95% were used for further studies. In vitro stability was evaluated in saline and fetal bovine serum (FBS) at 37°C for up to 4 hours.

Study design

This was a single-center, single-arm, interventional Phase I trial conducted at Peking University First Hospital. All participants self identified as Asian. Race and ethnicity data were self reported by participants at enrollment.

Inclusion criteria. Inclusion criteria included (a) patients with suspected or previously diagnosed multiple myeloma (MM) who were scheduled for bone marrow aspiration or tissue biopsy within 2 weeks, including those undergoing initial diagnostic evaluation or follow-up/reevaluation for disease monitoring or relapse; (b) patients with confirmed symptomatic MM; (c) ability to understand and voluntarily sign written informed consent; (d) ability to comply with study procedures; and (e) Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance status ≤ 2.

Exclusion criteria. Exclusion criteria included pregnancy or lactation; inability to comprehend study procedures or cooperate with protocol requirements; or any other condition judged by the investigator to potentially interfere with study participation.

Written informed consent was obtained from all participants before enrollment in the study. The study protocol was approved by the Ethics Committee of Peking University First Hospital (Approval No. 2024600-002) and registered on ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT06717113; https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06717113?cond=BCMA%20PET&rank=1).

At enrollment, peripheral blood tests performed within one week of 68Ga-PFBC01 PET/CT were collected. Quantitative values of M-protein, free κ light chain, and free λ light chain were recorded as indicators of tumor burden. In addition, plasma samples were obtained for indirect ELISA measurement of soluble BCMA levels. Clinical staging parameters, including Durie–Salmon (DS) stage (41), International Scoring System (ISS) stage (42), and cytogenetic risk category (43), were collected for prognostic assessment. Patients classified as DS stage IIIB were defined as having renal impairment.

Intervention: PET/CT procedures

18F-FDG PET/CT Protocol. Patients fasted for at least 6 hours prior to the examination. 18F-FDG (0.05–0.1 mCi/kg) was administered intravenously. Around 1 hour post-injection, imaging from the head to the proximal thigh was performed using a United Imaging uMI 780 PET/CT scanner. Patients were scanned in the supine position under quiet breathing. Images were reconstructed using the OSEM algorithm to generate coronal, sagittal, axial, and fused PET/CT images.

68Ga-PFBC01 PET/CT protocol. The procedure followed a similar workflow as 18F-FDG PET/CT without fasting preparation. After intravenous injection of quality-controlled 68Ga-PFBC01 (0.03–0.06 mCi/kg), whole-body imaging (head to mid-thigh) was acquired at approximately post-injection 1 hour using the same scanner. Delayed imaging was performed when suspicious lesions were confirmed. Image reconstruction was performed identically using the OSEM method.

Outcomes

The primary endpoint was to evaluate the diagnostic performance of 68Ga-PFBC01 PET/CT for MM detection, analyzed on both per-patient and per-lesion bases. The diagnostic spectrum included smoldering multiple myeloma (sMM), MM, and plasma cell leukemia (PCL). Diagnostic metrics included sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value (PPV), negative predictive value (NPV), and inter-reader consistency.

Secondary outcomes included the quantitative assessment of overall burden using deep-learning–based skeletal segmentation; the impact of 68Ga-PFBC01 PET/CT on clinical decision-making; comparison of treatment-response assessment with IMWG serological criteria and 18F-FDG PET/CT; correlations between PET-derived overall burden and serological or pathological markers of disease burden (including M-protein, serum free light chains, bone marrow plasma cell percentage, soluble BCMA, and metabolic tumor volume); prognostic stratification according to ISS stage, Durie–Salmon stage, and cytogenetic risk; and safety. An exploratory endpoint evaluated the association between blood-pool 68Ga-PFBC01 uptake and systemic tumor burden.

Safety analysis

For safety analysis of 68Ga-PFBC01 PET/CT administration, participants were monitored for adverse events during and within 2 hours after injection. To assess delayed adverse events, an additional on-site visit at 7 days plus or minus 1 day and a telephone follow-up at 30 days plus or minus 3 days after 68Ga-PFBC01 PET/CT were conducted. Heart rate, blood pressure, ECG, and physical examination were assessed during the on-site visit.

Sample size

For the primary endpoint (sensitivity), sample size was calculated using a 1-sample proportion superiority design with normal approximation. We tested H0: P = 0.70 versus H1: P = 0.90. Using a 2-sided α = 0.05 and power 90%, the calculation yields n ≈ 41.1, which was rounded up to 42 participants. Allowing for an anticipated 15% dropout rate results in a planned recruitment target of 50 participants (42/(1–0.15) ≈ 49.4, rounded up).

Image interpretation blinding

Both 68Ga-PFBC01 PET/CT and 18F-FDG PET/CT scans were independently reviewed by 3 nuclear medicine physicians with over 3 years of experience. Image datasets were anonymized before reviewing. Readers were provided with attenuation-corrected PET images and the corresponding anatomical CT data. Except for basic information (age and uptake time), all other clinical data were masked. Discrepancies were resolved by majority consensus.

Definition of overall burden in PET/CT

Following previous protocol (44), an artificial intelligence–based algorithm automatically segmented skeletal structures from CT scans into 3 anatomical regions: thoracic, spinal, and pelvic bones, which represent the most frequently involved sites in MM (Supplemental Figure 2A). Segmentation and quantification were performed using a standardized automated workflow to minimize inter-observer variability and improve reproducibility across patients. All segmentations underwent visual quality review by experienced investigators, with manual correction performed only when necessary. For each anatomical region, the mean standardized uptake value (SUVmean) was calculated to quantify regional disease burden while reducing bias related to differences in skeletal volume among individuals. The sum of thoracic, spinal, and pelvic SUVmean values was defined as the overall burden (Supplemental Figure 2B). Unlike metabolic tumor volume (MTV) or total lesion glycolysis (TLG), which primarily depend on lesion threshold delineation and may be influenced by heterogeneous lesion morphology, this regional SUVmean–based approach was designed to provide a robust and anatomically standardized assessment of whole-body disease activity.

Clinical decision making and response evaluation

Clinical decisions were independently made by 3 hematologists, each with more than 3 years of clinical experience. Initial treatment plans were formulated based on the patient’s medical history, laboratory findings, bone marrow biopsy results and 18F-FDG PET/CT findings. After review of the 68Ga-PFBC01 PET/CT findings, treatment strategies were subsequently revised as appropriate. Any discrepancies in clinical judgment were resolved by majority consensus. These treatment-guidance analyses were exploratory and intended to evaluate the potential clinical utility of 68Ga-PFBC01 PET/CT rather than establish predefined therapeutic algorithms.

Treatment response was evaluated according to International Myeloma Working Group consensus criteria for response (45). The response criteria in 18F-FDG PET/CT were established according to the 2021 Deauville Criteria (4), including complete metabolic response (CMR) and partial metabolic response (PMR).

Pathological examination

Formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded biopsy specimens were subjected to immunohistochemical staining for BCMA, CD138, and Vs38c following standard laboratory protocols, as previously described (46).

Protocol and statistical analysis plan

Protocol and statistical analysis plan could be found in the trail protocol file.

Statistics

Primary endpoints were analyzed in the intention-to-treat population, defined as all enrolled participants who received 68Ga-PFBC01 PET/CT. All participants who received 68Ga -PFBC01 were included in the safety population. Patient-based and region-based diagnostic performance (primary endpoints) were calculated as preplanned. The corresponding 95% confidence interval was calculated using the Clopper–Pearson exact binomial method. Patient-based and region-based analyses were interpreted independently. Interreader agreement for both modalities was reported at the per-patient and per-region levels using Fleiss’ κ and interpreted according to Landis and Koch criteria (47). Descriptive data for safety outcomes and adverse events were presented. For secondary outcomes, correlations were assessed using Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient, and differences between groups were analyzed with the Wilcoxon rank-sum test. All analyses were performed using R software (version 4.4.1). A 2-sided P value < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. The final analysis was performed on October 10, 2025.

Study approval

All mouse and nonhuman primate studies were approved by the Ethics Committee of Peking University First Hospital (No. 2024171) and were conducted in accordance with relevant institutional guidelines for the care and use of laboratory animals. This study involving human participants was conducted in accordance with the ethical standards of the institutional and national research committee and with the 1964 Declaration of Helsinki and its later amendments. The study protocol was reviewed and approved by the Ethics Committee of Peking University First Hospital (No. 2024171 and Approval No. 2024600-002) and registered on ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT06717113). All participants provided written informed consent prior to enrollment. All human biological samples were collected under institutional biosafety and ethical regulations and were used exclusively for diagnostic and research purposes within the approved protocol. The privacy and confidentiality of all participants were strictly maintained.

The study protocol was approved by the Ethics Committee of Peking University First Hospital (Approval No. 2024600-002) and registered on ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT06717113; https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06717113?cond=BCMA%20PET&rank=1).

Data availability

Supporting data values for all figures are provided in the Supporting Data Values file.