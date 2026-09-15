Evidence for a tubular basement membrane–cilia connection in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease pathogenesis

The major proteins associated with ADPKD, PC1 and PC2, are thought to form a Ca2+ channel complex (1). The PC complex appears to localize at the primary cilium, a single signaling antennae found protruding from most cells, including the apical surface of the epithelial cells lining kidney tubules. Multiple lines of evidence implicate primary cilia in the pathogenesis of ADPKD and specifically cystogenesis. This evidence includes subcellular localization of the C. elegans PKD1 and PKD2 homologs, lov-1 and pkd-2 (2), and mammalian PC1/2 to cilia (3, 4). Further linking cilia to pathogenesis, monoallelic variants of IFT140, encoding a protein involved in ciliary intraflagellar transport (IFT) of proteins, are the third most common cause of ADPKD (5). Moreover, cilia are implicated in diseases, including autosomal recessive PKD (driven by mutations in cilia-localized fibrocystin), and ciliopathies, which often have a cystic/fibrotic kidney and liver phenotype (6).

The timing of PC1 or PC2 loss in conditional knockout (CKO) mouse models influences disease severity, with much more rapid cystogenesis occurring in models that lose PC1 or PC2 by postnatal day 13 than later time points (7). Inducing loss of renal cilia, such as with loss of the structural ciliary gene Ift120 or Kif3a, also results in kidney cysts, and severity is temporally regulated to a degree similar to that in Pkd1 or Pkd2 CKO models, although phenotypes are milder than in those models (8). Paradoxically, inducing combined loss of PC1 or PC2 and cilia results in a much milder phenotype than PC loss alone (9). This has been explained by a signaling activity termed cilia-dependent cyst activation (CDCA) that promotes cyst growth but is normally suppressed by PC complex signaling. Various pathways have been implicated in PC complex signaling, including cAMP (a downstream target of tolvaptan), Ca2+, WNT, mTOR, Hippo, and PC1 cleavage pathways (10), while the transcriptional regulator GLIS2 has been suggested as a critical component of CDCA signaling (11).

To a lesser extent, the tubular basement membrane (TBM) has also been implicated in cystogenesis. The kidney TBM provides structural support for epithelial cells, contributes to semipermeable barrier properties, and has an important role in normal tissue development and repair. Traditionally, ADPKD has been associated with thickening and disorganization of the TBM (12), but this likely reflects the widespread fibrosis found in late-stage disease. However, studies in Pkd1-deficient ADPKD mouse models have implicated integrins in early cystogenesis, including observations that disrupting integrin-β1 dramatically improved cystogenesis and targeting activin slowed pathogenesis (13–15). In addition, combining Pkd1CKO with deletion of Adamts1, which cleaves the ECM component versican in the TBM, reduced cyst growth and improved kidney function and survival compared with Pkd1CKO alone (16). Further supporting the TBM’s role in cystogenesis, monoallelic pathogenic variants of TBM-localized collagens can cause occasional cysts (17). Other phenotypes present in ADPKD, including vascular fragility (evident as increased risk of aneurysm) and increased risk of abdominal wall hernias also suggest broader weakness of the ECM in ADPKD.