Type I IFN signaling shapes subset-specific monocyte fates in the injured myocardium

In a recent study, Koenig et al. shed light on key events shaping macrophage differentiation in the infarcted myocardium by combining murine genetic models for lineage tracing and cell-specific ablation tools. The authors used Ccr2creERT2Rosa26LSL-tdTomato mice to specifically label monocytes and monocyte-derived macrophages, combined with single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) of genetically labeled cells that were purified from the heart at different time points after MI. This approach enabled the authors to dissect the temporal dynamics of recruited monocytes, establish their differentiation trajectories, and uncover lineage relationships among their progeny (12). During the acute stage, monocyte-derived Arg1+ macrophages and type I IFN–activated macrophages were identified as intermediate states that give rise to Trem2+ macrophages and MHCIIhi macrophages, respectively, which are conserved in humans and, consistent with previous literature, represent terminally differentiated states (9, 10). Furthermore, spatial transcriptomics showed that Arg1+ and Trem2+ macrophages were localized in the infarct region, whereas type I IFN–activated macrophages and MHCIIhi macrophages were primarily found at the infarct border zone (12). Using a pulse-chase strategy in Cx3cr1CreERT2Rosa26LSL-tdTomato mice and specific labeling of Cx3cr1+ resident macrophages, Koenig et al. could further confirm that resident macrophages did not contribute to these macrophage subsets (12). Previously, a monocyte and monocyte-derived macrophage depletion approach using an anti-CCR2 antibody showed that the diverse macrophage subsets in the infarcted heart were derived from recruited monocytes rather than from homeostatic tissue-resident macrophages (10). These observations provide an innovative framework for establishing lineage relationships among the various cardiac macrophage subsets and delineating the hierarchy of transient and terminally differentiated states (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Monocyte-derived type I IFN-activated macrophages localize near the infarct border zone, giving rise to MHCIIhi macrophages that promote Treg development during cardiac remodeling after MI. (A) Koenig et al. (12) showed that monocytes differentiated into several macrophage subpopulations within days of injury, with a hierarchical relationship among subsets. Type I IFN–activated macrophages represent an intermediate state that localized near the infarct border zone and terminally differentiated into MHCII+ macrophages that persisted in the heart through 28 days after injury. (B) Additionally, MHCII+ macrophages contributed to cardiac repair after MI by promoting Treg development in the ischemic heart.

A particularly interesting finding in the study by Koenig et al. emerged from their examination of the early fate decisions underlying monocyte-macrophage differentiation already during tissue extravasation (12). Intravenous anti-CD45 antibody labeling 5 minutes prior to termination to label intravascular leukocytes, combined with flushing of cells that have not adhered to the endothelium at harvest, further revealed that monocyte-to-macrophage differentiation had already begun during monocyte extravasation into the infarcted tissue (12). This observation introduces the concept that macrophage cell-state specification does not occur solely within the infarcted heart but begins during extravasation. For future research, it would be highly interesting to further investigate how extravasation affects specific monocyte differentiation trajectories (13, 14) and, in particular, how the biological niche and interactions between immune and stromal cells, such as endothelial cells and pericytes, regulate monocyte-to-macrophage fate determination.