Lymphatic therapies open the valve in Marfan syndrome

Marfan syndrome (MFS) was named after Antoine Marfan, who first reported a child with distinguishing skeletal features in 1896 and later reported 150 additional cases. In 1955, Victor McKusick described the cardiovascular features of MFS using echocardiography (1). MFS is a multisystem connective tissue disorder defined by ocular abnormalities (lens dislocation and myopia), skeletal features (dolichostenomelia and joint laxity), and, most importantly, cardiovascular pathology, including aortic root dilatation, dissection, mitral valve prolapse (MVP), and valvular insufficiency (2).

MFS is most commonly caused by pathogenic variants in the FBN1 gene, which encodes Fibrillin-1 (3, 4). Approximately 75% of affected individuals inherit the disorder in an autosomal manner, while 25% of cases arise from de novo mutations. Nearly 3,000 rare FBN1 variants have been identified, contributing to phenotypic variability.

FBN1 is a large ECM glycoprotein that assembles into microfibrils, providing structural integrity, elasticity, and resilience to tissues such as arteries, cardiac valves, lung, and skin. Beyond structural support, FBN1-containing microfibrils regulate growth factor signaling by sequestering TGF-β family members, including TGF-β1 and bone morphogenetic proteins. Pathogenic variants in FBN1 disrupt microfibril assembly and growth factor sequestration, leading to excessive TGF-β accumulation, a primary driver of aortic disease in patients with MFS (4, 5).

Pathophysiology of myxomatous degeneration of the mitral valve. Myxomatous degeneration of the mitral valve (MDMV) and MVP are common manifestations of MFS, affecting approximately 16.1% of patients with MFS (6). Disease progression is characterized by thickened, elongated, and mechanically weakened valve leaflets due to ECM remodeling, often resulting in mitral regurgitation. According to the Ghent II criteria, MVP is one of the clinical features for the diagnosis of MFS (3). Although the prevalence and severity vary, valvular disease is especially severe in neonatal MFS, where MVP and regurgitation are major causes of morbidity and mortality (7, 8). Like aortic pathology, MDMV is largely driven by FBN1 mutations, with increased TGF-β/SMAD signaling observed in both human tissues and animal models (9–13). Recent studies have expanded this paradigm, identifying integrin-mediated mTOR signaling as a contributor to TGF-β overactivity due to FBN1 mutations (14). Additional mechanisms include altered mechanotransduction and inflammatory signaling. Reduced endothelial KLF2/4 expression, increased SMAD signaling, and enhanced monocyte recruitment have been observed in both experimental models and MDMVs (15).

Immune cell infiltration has emerged as another important contributor to the progression of MDMV in MFS. Notably, increased accumulation of proinflammatory macrophages has been demonstrated in myxomatous valves from FBN1 mutant mice, sheep, pigs, and human patients (16). These macrophages are derived predominantly from CCR2+ classical monocytes (16), implicating monocyte recruitment and inflammation as key drivers of disease progression. Collectively, dysregulated ECM signaling, impaired mechanosensing, and chronic inflammation cooperate to drive mitral valve degeneration. In this issue of the JCI, Tan, Kume, and colleagues extended this framework by identifying a previously unrecognized link between disrupted lymphangiogenesis and MDMV progression in Fbn1 mutant mice (17).