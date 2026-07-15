Histone lysine methyltransferases KMT2C and KMT2D join the all-star tumor suppressor team in gastrointestinal cancer

Type 2 histone lysine methyltransferases (KMT2s) belong to the most well-characterized family of writers of methylation of histone 3 lysine 4 (H3K4me) (1, 2). KMT2s are part of the complex proteins associated with set1–like (COMPASS-like) complex, an evolutionarily conserved 6-member group of proteins that promotes genome accessibility and transcriptional activation, in part by increasing H3K4me at genomic regulatory elements (3). Further, it has been reported that KMT2s are responsible for monomethylation of H3K4–enriched (H3K4me1-enriched) lineage-specific enhancers, which are highly dynamic distal cis-regulatory elements that physically loop in 3D to interact with promoter regions and activate target gene expression. The activity of these enhancers is key to defining cell type–specific transcriptional programs that are essential for maintaining cellular phenotypes (4, 5).

KMT2s, historically termed mixed lineage leukemia (MLL) proteins, were originally identified through translocations of KMT2A (then known as MLL1) at chromosome 11q23, causing oncogenic fusions that result in pediatric and adult MLL (6–8). For the past decade, the majority of genetic studies have emphasized KMT2A-associated somatic rearrangements in leukemia. However, a number of recent studies have identified missense, nonsense, and frameshift mutations occurring at the SET domain (the catalytic domain responsible for histone methylation) or the N-terminal domain of KMT2s in nonhematological cancers (9, 10). However, KMT2A is not the most abundantly mutated member of the methyltransferase family; KMT2C and KMT2D are the members with the highest mutational incidence of the COMPASS family across a broad range of gastrointestinal (GI) cancer types (1, 2, 11–15). KMT2C and KMT2D mainly mediate H3K4me1 at enhancer regions (4). Thus, as writers of the chromatin mark required for enhancer activation, KMT2C and KMT2D play a central role in multiple cellular functions (16). Aberrant KMT2C and KMT2D function could lead to epigenetic reprogramming to promote development of human cancers (17). In this issue, Wang et al. (18) further examined the KMT2C and KMT2D mutational landscape in gastric and stomach adenocarcinoma (STAD). Their findings confirmed a high mutation rate for KMT2C and KMT2D that was previously reported in STAD and identified an increased frequency of concomitant mutations in these methyltransferases.