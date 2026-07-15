Loss of Kmt2c/d promotes gastric cancer and confers vulnerability to mTORC1 and PD-1 inhibition

Co-occurrence of KMT2C and KMT2D LOF mutations and PI3K pathway alterations in STAD. To examine the mutational landscape of KMT2C and KMT2D, we analyzed The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) dataset, focusing on MSI-enriched cancer types, e.g., stomach, colorectal, and endometrial adenocarcinoma (3, 20, 21). In the original STAD TCGA dataset of 294 samples (3), KMT2C mutations were identified in 17.4% of samples, and KMT2D mutations were found in 23.2% of samples, with a substantial enrichment in the MSI subgroup (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI194462DS1). Among the additional 145 samples included in the PanCancer TCGA (22), KMT2C and KMT2D mutations were similarly enriched in the MSI-high subgroup (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Most KMT2C and KMT2D mutations were bona fide LOF (i.e., truncation and splice site mutations) instead of missense or in-frame mutations of unknown function, suggesting that KMT2C/D LOF mutations may be positively selected in cancer progression (Figure 1B). Further transcriptional analysis revealed that downregulation of KMT2C or KMT2D did not substantially contribute to their dysfunction in gastric cancer (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Given the high mutational burden in the MSI subgroup because of dysfunction of the MMR system, we analyzed the mutational landscape of other epigenetic modifiers and several comparably large genes. In STAD, we observed that high percentages of ARID1A (82.1%), KMT2D (69.1%), and KMT2C (54.9%) mutations were LOF (Figure 1B). In contrast, the majority of mutations of other epigenetic modifiers were missense, and the LOF mutation rate of DMD, the largest known human gene, was only 17.6% (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Co-occurrence of KMT2C/D LOF mutations and PI3K pathway alterations in STAD. (A) OncoPrint of selected chromatin modifying genes and several other large genes in TCGA datasets of STAD from 2014, colorectal adenocarcinoma from 2012, and endometrial adenocarcinoma from 2013. Samples in stomach adenocarcinoma were sorted as MSI, GS, EBV, and CIN groups. Samples in colorectal adenocarcinoma and endometrial adenocarcinoma were sorted as MSI and microsatellite stable (MSS). DMD, dystrophin. (B) Percentage of loss-of-function (LOF) mutations and other mutations in STAD, colorectal adenocarcinoma, and endometrial adenocarcinoma. Splice and nonsense mutations that lead to protein truncations were considered as LOF mutations. (C) Tumor mutational burden in MSI (hypermutated) and MSS (nonhypermutated) cancer samples. The center line represents the median, the box limits represent the upper and lower quartiles, and the minimum and maximum whiskers represent the 10th and 90th percentiles, respectively. (D) Venn diagram showing the overlap of KMT2C and KMT2D LOF mutations in MSI STAD samples. Statistical significance was determined using 2-tailed χ2 test. (E) OncoPrint of KMT2C, KMT2D, and mutations of PI3K signaling (including PTEN, PIK3CA, and PIK3R1). Mutual co-occurrences were observed between pooled mutations of PI3K signaling and KMT2C or KMT2D. Statistical significance was determined using 2-tailed χ2 test.

To determine whether the positive selection of KMT2C/D LOF mutations is specific to STAD, we analyzed their mutational profiles in colorectal and endometrial adenocarcinoma, 2 other cancer types with a high proportion of MSI tumors (20, 21). Notably, we observed positive enrichment of LOF mutations in ARID1A but not in KMT2C or KMT2D in these 2 cancer types (Figure 1B). The mutational rates of other large genes, such as TNC, FN1, and DMD, were comparable across these cancer types, and the mutational burdens in MSI samples were similar (Figure 1, B and C). Additionally, we observed the mutual co-occurrence of KMT2C and KMT2D LOF mutations in the MSI subgroup of STAD (Figure 1D). These data suggest that KMT2C and KMT2D LOF mutations may cooperatively contribute to tumorigenesis in STAD.

Dysregulation of the PI3K pathway (e.g., LOF mutations in phosphatase and tensin homolog [PTEN] and PIK3R1 and gain-of-function mutations in PIK3CA) is common in gastric cancers (Figure 1E), particularly in the MSI and EBV subgroups in both TCGA and The Asian Cancer Research Group cohorts (3, 4). Moreover, PTEN inactivation has been shown to accelerate gastric cancer progression (23, 24). In the TCGA dataset, we observed a high frequency of PI3K pathway alterations, most commonly through PTEN LOF mutations and PIK3CA hotspot gain-of-function mutations in the MSI subgroup (Figure 1E). Additionally, there was a significant co-occurrence of KMT2C/D mutations with PI3K pathway alterations (Figure 1E), indicating a possible synergistic role in gastric cancer pathogenesis.

Kmt2c/d knockout cooperates with Pten loss to induce muscle-invasive gastric cancer. To investigate the functional consequences of Kmt2c, Kmt2d, and Pten loss, we utilized Tmprss2-CreERT2-IRES-nlsEGFP (referred to as Tmprss2-CreERT2 hereafter) to mediate tamoxifen-induced deletion of floxed Kmt2c, Kmt2d, and Pten alleles in epithelial cells of prostate, bladder, and gastrointestinal tract (10, 25, 26). Consistent with other stomach epithelium–specific Cre (27), Tmprss2-CreERT2 induced LoxP recombination in the majority of epithelial cells but not in stromal cells in Rosa26-CAG-LSL-EYFP (TY) mice (Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 Kmt2c/d knockout cooperates with Pten loss to induce muscle-invasive gastric cancer. (A) Schematic of mouse models: 2 doses of tamoxifen (3 mg × 2) were injected intraperitoneally with a 48-hour interval. (B) Representative immunofluorescence (IF) staining of EYFP in stomach tissues from Tmprss2-CreERT2 Rosa26-LSL-EYFP mice. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI. Scale bar, 200 μm. (C) Kaplan-Meier plots showing the survival of mice after gene knockout. TY (n = 10 mice), TP (n = 11 mice), TCD (n = 9 mice), TPCD (n = 14 mice). (D) Stomach weight of the indicated GEMM 6 weeks after tamoxifen injection. Data are presented as mean ± SD and analyzed using 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. TY (n = 4 mice), TP (n = 3 mice), TCD (n = 5 mice), TPCD (n = 4 mice). (E) Thickness in corpus mucosa measured by microscopy of H&E staining section. Each dot represents the averaged thickness of 5 random fields from 1 mouse. Data are presented as mean ± SD and analyzed using 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. TY (n = 4 mice), TP (n = 3 mice), TCD (n = 5 mice), TPCD (n = 4 mice). (F) Representative H&E staining of stomach tissues after tamoxifen administration. Scale bar, 200 μm. (G) Pathological staging of stomach cancer progression based on infiltration of tumor cells in TPCD mice. (H) Representative H&E staining of small and large intestines in TPCD mice. Scale bar, 1 mm.

We then crossed Tmprss2-CreERT2 with Kmt2cfl/fl (TC), Kmt2dfl/fl (TD), the combination (TCD), and all with Ptenfl/fl to generate TP, TPC, TPD, and TPCD mouse models, respectively. The deletion efficiency of the conditional Kmt2c and Kmt2d alleles in each model was validated by in situ hybridization (BaseScope) of the floxed exons and by immunohistochemistry (IHC) against H3K4me1 (Supplemental Figure 2A). To assess the deletion efficiency of the conditional Pten allele, we performed IHC against PTEN and serine 473 and threonine 308 phosphorylated AKT (p-AKT) and observed widespread epithelial PTEN loss and AKT phosphorylation in the stomachs of TP and TPCD mice (Supplemental Figure 2A).

Our prior work showed that TC, TD, and TCD mice had normal lifespans, whereas TPC and TPD male mice lived to ~6 and ~9 months, respectively, due to urothelial cancer leading to urinary obstruction and renal failure. In contrast, TPCD mice survived for only 6 weeks after tamoxifen administration due to stomach cancer and malnutrition (10). Here, we confirmed the posttamoxifen survival rates of TY, TP, TCD, and TPCD mice in an independent cohort (Figure 2C) and collected stomachs for histology analysis at several time points in concordance with their survival (Supplemental Table 1).

We examined the stomach tissues at the 12-month time point for TC and TD groups and at the 6-month time point for TPC and TPD groups (Supplemental Figure 3A). Only minor histological changes were observed in the gastric mucosa of TC and TD groups at 12 months (Supplemental Figure 3B), whereas both TPC and TPD groups exhibited dysplasia at 6 months. In TPD mice, there were focal lesions that progressed to carcinoma in situ (CIS) (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). IHC further showed that regions of dysplasia and CIS exhibited loss of PTEN and H3K4me1 staining and gain of p-AKT staining, while histologically normal regions maintained PTEN and H3K4me1 staining (Supplemental Figure 3E). These data indicate that loss of Kmt2c or Kmt2d alone is insufficient to cause observable histologic dysplasia but cooperates with Pten loss in gastric tumorigenesis; they further suggest that Kmt2d loss may be more potent than Kmt2c loss in promoting gastric cancer initiation.

To examine early direct effects, we focused our analyses on TP, TCD, and TPCD mice at the 3-week and 6-week time points. In TP, TCD, and TPCD groups, we observed progressively increased gross weight of whole stomach and increased thickness of stomach mucosa (Figure 2, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 4A). Histological analysis revealed mucosal hyperplasia in TP, nuclear dysplasia in TCD, and muscle-invasive gastric cancer in all TPCD stomachs. The cancer exhibits histologic features of Lauren intestinal type (5). We observed invasion into the submucosa (pT1), the muscularis (pT2), and the serosa (pT3) (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). The cancers were highly inflammatory with infiltration of lymphocytes, formation of secondary lymphoid structures, and enlargement of draining lymph nodes (Supplemental Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 5C). We performed E-cadherin staining that highlighted the infiltrating tumor cells into the submucosa but did not show any lymph node metastasis at this early time point (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Although Tmprss2-CreERT2 also induces LoxP recombination in epithelial cells of small and large intestines (25), we did not observe any tumors in these tissues at the 6-week time point despite loss of PTEN and H3K4me1 on IHC (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 7A). This is consistent with the low rate of KMT2C/D LOF mutations in colorectal adenocarcinoma (Figure 1B), indicating that KMT2C/D are likely selective tumor suppressors in STAD.

Kmt2c/d knockout impairs gastric lineage differentiation and promotes intestinal metaplasia. The stomach is composed of gastric glands consisting of pit cells on the surface that form a barrier, stem cells that proliferate and give rise to the other cell types, mucous neck cells that secrete mucus, parietal cells that secrete hydrochloric acid, chief cells that secrete digestive enzymes, enteroendocrine cells that secrete gut hormones, and tuft cells that sense the local environment (Figure 3A) (28). To examine cellular differentiation in GEMMs, we performed IHC and immunofluorescence (IF) staining of gastric lineage markers, including oligomeric mucus/gel-forming (MUC5AC) (pit cells), ATPase H+/K+ transporting subunit alpha (ATP4A) (parietal cells), pepsinogen C (PGC, chief cells and mucous neck cells), and lectin Griffonia simplicifolia-II (GSII, mucous neck cells). In TP mice, we observed mucous neck cell hyperplasia (29), characterized by increased GSII-positive mucous neck cells and decreased ATP4A-positive parietal cells (Figure 3B). Ki-67–positive stem/progenitor cells remained in the isthmus region above the mucous neck cells and appeared slightly expanded (Figure 3B). In TCD mice, we observed nuclear dysplasia in the apical region, marked by increased number and proliferation of MUC5AC-positive pit cells (Figure 3B) (29). In TPCD mice, we observed the loss of most gastric lineage makers, along with a disorganized pattern of Ki-67–positive proliferating cells (Figure 3B). Compared with normal tissues, the expression of gastric lineage markers was also significantly reduced in human STAD samples (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Kmt2c/d knockout impairs gastric differentiation. (A) Schematic diagram illustrating cell types and their distribution in mouse stomach corpus (created with BioRender.com). (B) Top, representative IHC staining of MUC5AC, ATP4A, PGC, and Ki-67 in stomach tissues. Bottom, representative IF of ATP4A, H3K4me1, and lectin GS-II in stomach tissues. Scale bar, 200 μm. (C) Expression of MUC5AC, GKN2, MUC6, ATP4A, CHGA, and PGC in STAD (shown in red) and normal stomach (gray) from TCGA dataset. Data were extracted using GEPIA2. The center line represents the median, the box limits represent the upper and lower quartiles, and the whiskers represent 1.5 × the interquartile range. Statistical significance was determined using 2-tailed t test, ***P < 0.001.

To characterize the diversity of transcriptional alterations, we performed single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) on dissociated stomach mucosa 3 weeks after tamoxifen administration (Figure 4A). Viable cells were sorted as DAPI-negative using FACS (Supplemental Figure 8A). Cell types were identified using marker genes from prior works and PanglaoDB (28, 30, 31). We analyzed 47,777 single-cell transcriptomes from TY (n = 2), TP (n = 3), TCD (n = 3), and TPCD (n = 2) mice (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 8B), identifying cell clusters using uniform manifold approximation projection (UMAP) and Leiden clustering.

Figure 4 scRNA-seq reveals impaired differentiation after Kmt2c/d loss. (A) Schematic of mouse models: 2 doses of tamoxifen (3 mg × 2) were injected intraperitoneally with a 48-hour interval. Tissues were collected 3 weeks after tamoxifen administration. (B) Uniform manifold approximation projection (UMAP) plots showing cell clusters in pooled TY, TP, TCD, and TPCD mice. (C) Violin plots of representative cell cluster marker genes. The color in the violin plots indicates the median normalized expression level of genes. (D) UMAP plots showing cell clusters in TY, TP, TCD, and TPCD mice. (E) Percentage of each cell cluster in the pooled epithelial components (C1–C9). (F) UMAP-based embedding of RNA velocity analysis showing trajectory transition among cell clusters. (G) GSEAs in scRNA-seq showing positive enrichment of gene sets associated with duodenal and esophageal lineages following Kmt2c/d deletion. (H) GSEAs in human TCGA STAD dataset showing positive enrichment of gene sets associated with duodenal and esophageal lineages in KMT2C/D-LOF samples. (I) UMAP color-coded by expression of Cdx2 in TY, TP, TCD, and TPCD cell clusters. (J) Representative IHC of CDX2 in stomach tissues of TCD and TPCD mice. Scale bar, 200 μm.

In normal stomachs, we identified clusters of chief cells marked by high Pgc expression (cluster C1); neck cells/stem cells marked by highTff2, Muc6, and Mki67 expression (C2); and pit cells marked by high Muc5ac and Gkn2 expression (C3) that form a continuum (Figure 4, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). Neck cells and stem cells were placed into the same cluster, but examination of neck cell marker (Muc6) and stem cell markers (Mki67, Tff2) showed that they occupied different regions of the cluster on UMAP (Supplemental Figure 8D). We further identified parietal cells marked by Atp4a, Atp4b, and Kcnq1 (C4); enteroendocrine cells marked by Chga, Chgb, and Ghrl (C5); and tuft cells marked by Pou2f3 and Dclk1 (C6) (Figure 4, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 8, C and D).

In the presence of Pten knockout, we observed no new cell clusters but increased ratio of both pit cell and neck/stem cell clusters, consistent with the phenotype of mucous neck cell hyperplasia (Figure 3B and Figure 4E). After Kmt2c/d knockout, we identified new cell clusters C7 and C8, as well as C9 in the presence of Pten deletion. Cluster C7 exhibited lineage infidelity, with mixed expression of pit cell markers Muc5ac and Gkn2, neck cell marker Tff2, enteroendocrine cell marker Ghrl, and chief cell marker Pgc (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 8D), aligning with the phenotype of nuclear dysplasia (Figure 3B). Both clusters C7 and C9 exhibited high expression of Tff2 (Figure 4C), a marker of isthmus progenitor cells (32). In TPCD mice, the dominant cluster C9 showed loss of most gastric epithelial lineage markers (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 8D), consistent with the dedifferentiation in histological observations. There was upregulation of many genes that are known to be upregulated in human stomach cancer, including claudin-18 (Cldn18), Onecut2, Cldn4, Trop2, Klf5, Cftr, and Plaur. Interestingly, Cldn18 was upregulated in clusters C8 and C9 (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 8D), suggesting the potential sensitivity of KMT2C/D-deficient tumors to CLDN18-based therapies (33). UMAP-based embedding of RNA velocity analysis revealed the transitional trajectory linking the new clusters C7, C8, and C9 to normal stomach epithelial lineages (Figure 4F).

To explore the transcriptional alterations in differentiation, we pooled single-cell transcriptomes of all gastric epithelial cells of each genotype and performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) using cell type signature gene sets (C8) from single-cell sequencing studies of human tissues. We focused on the transcriptional perturbations induced by Kmt2c/d knockout. Gene sets associated with duodenal and esophageal differentiation were positively enriched in both TP versus TY and TPCD versus TP comparisons (Figure 4G), suggesting the induction of dedifferentiation or transdifferentiation following Kmt2c/d loss. GSEA of TCGA STAD data also showed positive enrichment of duodenal and esophageal lineage markers in samples with LOF mutations in KMT2C/D when we included the entire dataset or when we excluded MSI samples (nonhyper), suggesting this is not an MSI-specific phenomenon (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). We performed Alcian blue staining of acidic mucin. Alcian blue stains goblet cells in normal stomach and is clinically used to identify intestinal metaplasia (29). We detected Alcian blue–positive cells in deep antral gland but not in corpus gland of TY mice (Supplemental Figure 9C), consistent with prior reports (29, 34). In contrast, aberrant Alcian blue–positive staining in suprabasal stomach tissues was observed in TP, TCD, and TPCD mice, reflecting the altered expression of mucins. Clinically, the intestinal lineage transcriptional factor CDX2 is found in premalignant gastric lesions that exhibit intestinal metaplasia (IM) and in intestinal subtype gastric carcinoma (35). We observed the expression of CDX2 in TCD and TPCD mice, suggesting the intestinal differentiation in our models (Figure 4, I and J). Together, these data highlight the hyperplastic and metaplastic lineage changes following Pten or Kmt2c/d loss.

To further investigate the correlation between GEMMs and human gastric cancer development, we conducted integrated analyses of scRNA-seq data with human precancerous and cancerous stomach samples from 2 recently published datasets (36, 37), using Harmony (38). Based on the UMAP visualization of the integrated data, we identified 4 major groups of cell clusters: stromal cells, immune cells, endothelial cells, and epithelial cells (Figure 5, A and B). There was strong overlap among all cell populations within the endothelial, stromal, and immune clusters, reinforcing confidence in the analysis. Here, we focused on the epithelial compartment and included samples of TY, TP, TCD, TPCD, nonatrophic gastritis (NAG), chronic atrophic gastritis (CAG), IM, early gastric cancer (EGC), diffuse gastric cancer (DGC), intestinal gastric cancer (IGC), and mixed diffuse and intestinal gastric cancer (MixGC) (Figure 5, A–C). In TCD mice, there was expansion of cluster C1 comprising crypt cell types and extension of few cells into cluster C4 that consists of human gastric IM and intestinal carcinoma cells (Figure 5, C and D). In TPCD mice, the vast majority of epithelial cells clustered into cluster C4 (Figure 5, C and D). These data suggest that the gastric epithelium of TPCD faithfully recapitulates the transcriptional program of intestinal-type gastric cancer.

Figure 5 Integrated scRNA-seq analyses reveal the correlation between GEMMs and human gastric cancer. (A) UMAP plots showing cell clusters of Harmony integrated mouse and 2 human precancerous and cancerous data sets. (B) Violin plots of representative cell cluster marker genes. The color in the violin plots indicates the median normalized expression level of genes. (C) UMAP plots showing cell clusters in each subgroup. (D) Percentage of each cell cluster in the pooled epithelial components (C1–C4).

Kmt2c/d loss enhances MHC class I expression and antigen presentation. Next, we sought to explore potential therapeutic opportunities arising from Kmt2c/d loss. GSEA of scRNA-seq data revealed that a gene set associated with antigen presentation was positively enriched after Kmt2c/d knockout in both wild-type and Pten-loss background (Figure 6A). Consistently, comparison of gastric cancers with KMT2C/D LOF mutations versus other gastric cancers in TCGA STAD samples also showed positive enrichment of this gene set, even when MSI samples were removed from the analysis (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Compared with TY, upregulated expression of MHC class I (MHC-I) components H2-D1, H2-K1, and B2m was identified in TP, TCD, and TPCD groups (Figure 6C). The upregulated B2M protein level was confirmed by IHC staining (Figure 6D). Notably, in TPCD mice with heterogenous Kmt2c/d deletion, higher B2M staining intensity was observed in Kmt2c/d-deficient neoplastic epithelial cells compared with the adjacent Kmt2c/d-intact histologically normal cells (Supplemental Figure 10C), suggesting that the increased B2M level was primarily caused by Kmt2c/d deletion rather than the microenvironment. The upregulated MHC-I was associated with increased secondary lymphoid structures (e.g., Peyer’s patches) in TCD and TPCD stomachs (Supplemental Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 5C).

Figure 6 Kmt2c/d loss enhances MHC-I expression and antigen presentation. (A) GSEAs in scRNA-seq showing positive enrichment of gene set associated with antigen presentation following Kmt2c/d deletion. (B) GSEAs in human TCGA STAD showing positive enrichment of gene sets associated with antigen presentation in KMT2C/D-LOF samples. (C) UMAP color-coded by expression of H2-D1, H2-K1, and B2m in TY, TP, TCD, and TPCD cell clusters. (D) Representative IHC of B2M in stomachs of TY, TP, TCD, and TPCD mice. Scale bar, 200 μm. (E) Flow cytometry analysis of MHC class I molecules H-2Kb/H2-Db in cultured stomach epithelial cells. To induce the expression of H-2Kb/Db, cells were treated with vehicle or mouse interferon-gamma (IFN-γ, 10 ng/mL) for 24 hours. Median fluorescent intensity values are shown on a logarithmic scale due to the wide dynamic range and right-skewed distribution of flow cytometry data, enabling appropriate visualization of fold-changes. Data are presented as mean ± SD (n = 4) and analyzed using 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test on log 10 -normalized data. (F) Flow cytometry analysis of H-2Kb bound SIINFEKL in OVA-expressing stomach epithelial cells. To enhance antigen presentation, cells were treated with vehicle or mouse IFN-γ (10 ng/mL) for 24 hours. Median fluorescent intensity values are shown on a logarithmic scale due to the wide dynamic range and right-skewed distribution of flow cytometry data, enabling appropriate visualization of fold-changes. Data are presented as mean ± SD (n = 4) and analyzed using 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test on log 10 -normalized data. (G) Viable OVA-expressing stomach cells after coculture with OT1 CD8+ T cells. Data are presented as mean ± SD (n = 3) and analyzed using 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test in the 5:1 group (T cells/stomach cells = 5:1).

In the TCGA STAD dataset, B2M expression was markedly upregulated in samples lacking KMT2D or lacking both KMT2C and KMT2D (Supplemental Figure 10D). To investigate the distinct effects of Kmt2c or Kmt2d single loss on MHC-I expression, we used CRISPR/Cas9 to knock out Kmt2c and/or Kmt2d in TP cells (Supplemental Figure 10E). Consistent with prior report (10), Kmt2d knockout and Kmt2c/d double knockout decreased H3K4me1 modification but did not affect the levels of H3K4me3 or KMT2A/B proteins (Supplemental Figure 10F). Flow cytometry analysis showed that Kmt2c or Kmt2d loss caused significant upregulation of H2-Kb and H2-Db expression (Supplemental Figure 10G). We further identified that the loss of Kmt2c or Kmt2d does not affect the expression of the other gene (Supplemental Figure 10, H and I), suggesting no transcriptional compensation between these 2 genes.

To assess antigen presentation capability, we exogenously expressed chicken ovalbumin (OVA) in TY, TP, and TPCD stomach organoids. Gastric epithelial cells in the TCD group grew poorly in vitro and could not be studied (Supplemental Figure 11A). We performed PCR using DNA isolated from organoids to confirm efficient deletion of the appropriate alleles (Supplemental Figure 11, B and C). We used flow cytometry to quantify the expression of MHC-I molecules and the presentation of antigen SIINFEKL in TY, TP, and TPCD cells at baseline and after interferon-gamma (IFN-γ) stimulation. Consistent with scRNA-seq data, we observed progressively increased cell surface expression of H-2Db and H-2Kb at baseline and after IFN-γ stimulation in TP and TPCD cells (Figure 6E). Presentation of SIINFEKL, the OVA-derived peptide (OVA257-264), by H-2Kb MHC-I molecule, was significantly enhanced with Kmt2c/d knockout (Figure 6F). To functionally evaluate the susceptibility to antigen-specific T cell–mediated cytotoxicity, we assayed the coculture of OVA-expressing stomach cells with OT1 CD8+ T cells that recognize the SIINFEKL peptide presented by H-2Kb MHC-I. We observed significantly increased T cell–mediated cytotoxicity of TPCD compared with TP cells (Figure 6G). These data suggest that Kmt2c/d knockout context in gastric cancer is primed for augmented antigen presentation, implying potential sensitivity to immunotherapy, consistent with a prior study in liver cancer (39).

Kmt2c/d loss reduces new protein synthesis. In addition to augmented antigen presentation, we observed that gene sets REACTOME_TRANSLATION and REACTOME_EUKARYOTIC_TRANSLATION_INITIATION were among the most positively enriched gene sets when comparing TCD versus TY and TPCD versus TP in mouse scRNA-seq data (Figure 7A). These gene sets primarily consist of ribosomal proteins (RPs), which are involved in ribosomal biogenesis and translation. In the TCGA STAD dataset, they were enriched in samples with LOF mutations of KMT2C and/or KMT2D (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). Interestingly, in Pten-loss cells, known to activate mTOR signaling and enhance translation, we found negative enrichment of gene sets associated with protein synthesis (Figure 7C). To directly evaluate new protein synthesis, we performed puromycin incorporation assay in the stomachs of TCD mice in vivo. Compared with H3K4me1-high cells, reduced puromycin staining intensity was observed in H3K4me1-low cells (Supplemental Figure 12C), indicating decreased new protein synthesis after Kmt2c/d loss. We further used O-propargyl-puromycin (OPP), an analog of puromycin, to compare protein synthesis in vitro via flow cytometry. Consistent with a prior report (40), Pten deletion significantly increased new protein synthesis (Supplemental Figure 12, D and E), while Kmt2c/d knockout reduced protein synthesis in TPCD cells (Supplemental Figure 12, D and E). In Pten-loss context, Kmt2d knockout caused a more substantial reduction in nascent protein synthesis than Kmt2c loss (Supplemental Figure 12F), corroborating with the greater decrease of H3K4me1 upon Kmt2d knockout (Supplemental Figure 10F).

Figure 7 Kmt2c/d loss induces feedback upregulation of ribosomal protein expression due to inadequate translation. (A) GSEAs in scRNA-seq showing positive enrichment of gene sets associated with protein translation following Kmt2c/d deletion. (B) GSEAs in human TCGA STAD showing positive enrichment of gene sets associated with protein translation in KMT2C/D-LOF samples. (C) GSEAs in scRNA-seq showing negative enrichment of gene sets associated with protein translation following Pten deletion. (D) GSEAs in bulk RNA-seq of TY, TP, and TPCD stomach epithelial cells. Rapamycin suppressed the expression of mTORC1 target genes but upregulated expression of RPs. (E) H3K4me1 and H3K4me3 peaks and intensity at enhancers and promoters in TP and TPCD cells. The center line represents the median, the box limits represent the upper and lower quartiles, and the minimum and maximum whiskers represent the 5th and 95th percentiles, respectively. Statistical significance was determined using unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction. (F) Z-score of 45 selected RP gene expression in bulk RNA-seq of TP and TPCD cells upon rapamycin treatment (10 nM, 24 hours). RP genes with identified promoter H3K4me3 peaks were included in the analysis. The center line represents the median, and the box limits represent the 5th and 95th percentiles, respectively. Statistical significance was determined using unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction. (G) H3K4me3 signal change (log 2 diff) between TP and TPCD cells. Promoter H3K4me3 peaks were categorized as upregulated (n = 264), downregulated (n = 409), unchanged (n = 8,872), and pooled RP genes (n = 54). The center line represents the median, the box limits represent the upper and lower quartiles, and the minimum and maximum whiskers represent the 5th and 95th percentiles, respectively. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test.

To determine the mechanism by which Kmt2c/d loss regulates RPs’ expression, we treated TY, TP, and TPCD stomach organoids with the mTORC1-selective inhibitor rapamycin and performed bulk RNA-seq. While rapamycin effectively suppressed the expression of mTORC1 downstream genes in TY, TP, and TPCD cells (Figure 7D), it paradoxically triggered the upregulation of RPs’ genes, as evidenced by the positive enrichment of the KEGG_RIBOSOME gene set (Figure 7D). These data suggest a compensatory mechanism between protein synthesis and RP expression.

We further performed chromatin immunoprecipitation with sequencing (ChIP-seq) of H3K4me1 and H3K4me3 in TP and TPCD cells. Kmt2c/d knockout induced a decrease of H3K4me1 modification at enhancers (n = 97,773) and promoters (n = 9,545) (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 13, A and B), with only a minor reduction of H3K4me3 at these regions (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). A pooled analysis of 45 RPs’ genes showed higher baseline expression in TPCD cells and a further increase upon rapamycin treatment in both genotypes (Figure 7F). Notably, H3K4me3 signal at RP gene promoters showed no significant difference between TP and TPCD cells (Figure 7G), indicating that the upregulation of these genes is not a direct consequence of altered histone methylation at their promoters.

Together, these data indicate that in the gastric epithelium, there is an inverse correlation between the mRNA expression of RP genes and the overall rate of protein translation and posit that upregulation of gene sets associated with translation upon Kmt2c/d loss, mostly comprising RPs, may be a compensatory response to inadequate translation (41).

Kmt2c/d loss confers sensitivity to mTORC1 inhibition. Our data indicate that Kmt2c/d loss leads to compromised protein translation; we subsequently tested whether this may lead to sensitivity to PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway inhibitors. We performed cell viability assay using PI3Kα inhibitor (BYL-719), PI3Kβ inhibitor (AZD8186), AKT inhibitor (ipatasertib), mTORC1-specific inhibitors (rapamycin and RAD001), and dual mTORC1/2 inhibitor (INK-128). TPCD cells were more sensitive to mTOR inhibitors than TP cells, with greater difference to mTORC1-specific inhibitors (Figure 8, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 14A). In contrast, TP and TPCD cells showed no differential responses to PI3K and AKT inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 14A). Western blot analyses confirmed that mTORC1 inhibitors were more potent and specific at inhibiting downstream 4EBP1 and p70 S6 kinase phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 14B). These data suggest that the therapeutic vulnerability conferred by Kmt2c/d loss is specific to mTORC1 inhibition and is not specifically affected by the upstream PI3K/AKT pathway.

Figure 8 Combination of rapamycin and anti–PD-1 suppresses growth of TPCD cells in vivo. (A and B) Representative bright-field images of organoid from TP and TPCD groups. Scale bar, 1 mm. Cells were seeded in Matrigel (500 cells per blob, 50 μL), then treated from day 2 for 10 days. Organoid culture medium and inhibitors were refreshed every 4 days. Cell growth was measured using the CellTiter-Glo luminescent reagent. Data are presented as mean ± SD (n = 3) and analyzed with 2-tailed t test. (C) Schematic illustration showing the induction and treatment of stomach cancer in TPCD mice. Vehicle or rapamycin treatment started 3 days after the first dose of tamoxifen. (D) Kaplan-Meier plots showing the survival of mice treated with vehicle or rapamycin. (E) Stomach weight in TPCD mice treated with vehicle (n = 13 mice) or rapamycin (n = 10 mice). Data are presented as mean ± SD and analyzed with 2-tailed t test. (F) Statistics of invasive lesions in TPCD mice treated with vehicle (n = 13 mice) or rapamycin (n = 10 mice). Invasion sites were determined using IHC of α–smooth muscle actin (α-SMA). Data are presented as mean ± SD and analyzed with 2-tailed t test. (G) Representative H&E and IHC of α-SMA in vehicle- or rapamycin-treated TPCD mice. Scale bar, 200 μm.#3, third mouse. (H and I) Allografts and growth curves of TPCD tumors treated with rapamycin (5 mg/kg/d) or anti–PD-1 (8 mg/kg, twice a week) in C57BL/6 mice (n = 8 grafts per condition). Treatment started 2 weeks after injection of cells into the mammary fat pad. Data are presented as mean ± SEM and analyzed with 2-tailed t test at endpoint. (J) Statistics of TPCD tumor weight in C57BL/6 mice. Data are presented as mean ± SD and analyzed with 2-tailed t test.

To determine if rapamycin can affect gastric cancer development in TPCD GEMM, we treated TPCD mice with vehicle or rapamycin starting 3 days after tamoxifen administration (Figure 8C). Rapamycin treatment significantly prolonged the survival of mice and reduced gross stomach weight (Figure 8, D–F). Histological staining showed reduced submucosal invasion and improved gastric glandular organization as evidenced from IHC of α-SMA, GKN2, and PGC (Figure 8G and Supplemental Figures 15 and 16). Together, these results suggest that Kmt2c/d loss–mediated gastric cancer in TPCD confers sensitivity to mTORC1 inhibition.

Combination of rapamycin and anti–PD-1 suppresses TPCD cell growth in vivo. To evaluate the combinatorial effects of mTORC1 inhibition and immunotherapy in vivo, we grafted TPCD tumor cells into C57BL/6 mice and treated them with vehicle, rapamycin, anti–PD-1, or the combination. Monotherapy with either rapamycin or anti–PD-1 effectively suppressed tumor initiation, reducing tumor formation rate from 8/8 (vehicle) to 6/8 (anti–PD-1) and 3/8 (rapamycin) (Figure 8, H and I). The combination further inhibited tumorigenesis, with a 1/8 tumor formation rate by day 28 postgrafting (Figure 8H). Consistent with the secretion function of stomach mucosa (42), fluid secretion was observed in some tumors in the control group (Figure 8H). After puncturing the tumors and aspirating the fluid, a significant reduction in tumor weight was identified (Figure 8J). Treatment with rapamycin led to decreased p-S6 (Ser235/236) level, and anti–PD-1 treatment increased CD8+ T cell infiltration, confirming the efficacy of these treatments (Supplemental Figure 17A). Additionally, rapamycin treatment improved histological differentiation, though no change in CDX2 expression was observed (Supplemental Figure 17A). In an independent allograft experiment with delayed treatment initiation until tumors reached 80 mm3, anti–PD-1 monotherapy showed mild efficacy in suppressing tumor growth, whereas the combination demonstrated substantial synergy compared with either monotherapy (Supplemental Figure 17, B–D). Together, our findings highlight the potential of combining mTORC1 inhibition and immune checkpoint blockade for KMT2C/D-deficient STAD treatment.