Reverse genetics in humanized mice reveals CARD8-mediated pyroptosis causing pancytopenia in human DPP9 deficiency

Sex as a biological variable. Both male and female human CD34+ donor cells and both male and female recipient MISTRG6 mice were used in this study. Similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Mice and engraftment. MISTRG6 mice are previously described (21, 25, 26). Briefly, mice were generated by combining strains made by the R. Flavell laboratory, the M. Manz laboratory, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, based on a Rag2−/− IL2rg−/− 129 x BALB/c background, followed by additional gene knockin of human CSF1, IL3/CSF2, SIRPA, THPO, and IL6 in their respective mouse loci (21, 25, 26). Experimental mice were obtained by crossing MITRG6 mice with MISTRG6 mice to obtain MISh/mTRG6 mice, such that the mice were heterozygous for mouse and human SIRPα, and M-CSF, IL-3/GM-CSF, thrombopoietin, and mice were homozygous for the M-CSF, IL-3/GM-CSF, thrombopoietin, and IL-6 human genes. For simplicity, these MISh/mTRG6 recipients are referred to as MISTRG6 mice in all other sections of this manuscript. For engraftment, newborn MISh/mTRG6 mice between 1 and 3 days of age were injected intrahepatically with 30,000 purified CD34+ human HSPCs resuspended in 20 μL using a 31 gauge insulin syringe (BD). Neonatal MISh/mTRG6 mice were not preconditioned prior to engraftment. Engrafted pups were cross-fostered by CD1 dams until weaning. CD1 Elite mice were purchased from Charles River Laboratories. Both male and female mice were used for engraftment. For intrafemoral engraftment, adult MISh/mTRG6 mice were sublethally irradiated at 1.5 Gy (x-ray with the X-RAD 320 irradiator). Mice were anesthetized under isoflurane, and a hole was made in the femur, followed by injection of 30,000 CD34+ HSPCs. The appropriate littermate controls were always used. All animals were housed in specific pathogen–free facilities at the Yale Animal Resource Center.

Isolation of CD34+ HSPCs. CD34+ cells were isolated from fetal liver purchased from Celce (previously known as Advanced Bioscience Resources) or from cord blood collected by the Yale University Reproductive Sciences Biobank. For CD34+ HSPC isolation from fetal liver, liver tissue was mechanically dissociated into small pieces and digested stirring in 10% FBS in RPMI containing 1 mg/mL collagenase D and 0.06 mg/mL DNAse I for 20 minutes. Hepatocytes were removed by centrifugation at 50g, and CD34-enriched cells were obtained through density-gradient centrifugation with Lymphocyte Separation Medium (PromoCell) at 1,000g without brake for 20 minutes. Finally, CD34+ HSPCs were isolated by positive selection using the EasySep Human CD34 Positive Selection Kit II (Stemcell Technologies) following the manufacturer’s protocol. CD34+ HSPC isolation from cord blood was performed using the EasySep Human Cord Blood CD34 Positive Selection Kit II (Stemcell Technologies) following the manufacturer’s protocol. Briefly, HSPCs were enriched by adding the RosetteSep cocktail to whole blood followed by centrifugation on a LymphoPrep (Stemcell Technologies) density gradient. Enriched mononuclear cells then underwent positive selection to purify CD34+ HSPCs. HSPCs were stored in 10% DMSO in FBS in liquid nitrogen.

CRISPR editing. CD34+ human HSPCs were used immediately after isolation or recovered from frozen vials by culturing overnight in SFEMII medium (Stemcell Technologies) supplemented with 100 ng/mL human SCF, 100 ng/mL human TPO, 100 ng/mL human FLT3L, 20 ng/mL human IL-6 (cytokines from Peprotech), 0.75 μM StemRegenin 1 (Cayman Chemical), 500 nM UM729 (Stemcell Technologies) at a density of 500,000 cells/mL. CRISPR RNP was generated by combining 40 pmol Cas9 (IDT), 100 pmol sgRNA (Synthego), and PBS in 4 μL for 10 minutes at room temperature. RNP is stable in 4°C. Since 2 or 3 guides are used per gene, a mix of sgRNA totaling 100 pmol was used per reaction. HSPCs were concentrated by centrifugation and resuspended in 20 μL P3 buffer (Lonza, V4XP-3032), combined with CRISPR RNP and electroporated using the Lonza 4D Nucleofector using the DZ-100 program and p3 buffer. Cells were rested in warm medium for 30 minutes before engraftment into recipient MISTRG6 mice. To assess the editing efficacy by Inference of CRISPR Edit Analysis (40), DNA from edited cells was extracted using an H 2 O solution containing 50 mM Tris, 1 mM EDTA, and 0.5% Tween-20 supplemented with 0.6 mg/mL proteinase K incubated at 55°C for 3 hours or overnight and heat inactivated at 95°C. Alternatively, DNA was extracted using the Quick-DNA MicroPrep kit (Zymo Research). A region flanking the sgRNA cut sites was amplified by PCR and submitted for analysis on the EditCo website (https://ice.editco.bio/). The guide sequences were as follows: AAVS1 control-1, GGGGCCACUAGGGACAGGA; AAVS1 control-2, CCGGCCCUGGGAAUAUAAGG; TRAC-1, CUCUCAGCUGGUACACGGCA; TRAC-2, GAGAAUCAAAAUCGGUGAAU; TRAC-3, ACAAAACUGUGCUAGACAUG; CSF1R-1, CCAGGGCGAGAAGGAGUAGU; CSF1R-2, CACCUUUCUGCACUUUCAGC; CSF1R-3, CAAUGCAGUGCCCUGAUGGG; DPP9-1, GGAUUAGCCCCAUGAGCGAG; DPP9-2, GGUGGAGAUCGAGGACCAGG; DPP9-3, CAUGGAUGGCAACUCGGCUC; CARD8-1, UAAGAUAGGACACGAGGUAA; CARD8-2, GACACGGCAGAGCAAGAAUG; CARD8-3, CCGGCAACUCCAAGCCAGGA; NLRP1-1, GAUAGCCCGAGUGACAUCGG; NLRP1-2, CAGAGUUCCAUAAUGAGGUG; NLRP1-3, GUUCAGCUUGAGCCAGUCCU; NLRP1-4, UUUCAGGAGGACUCCCAAGG; NLRP1-5, UAUGUGAUGCAGCUCCACCC; NLRP1-6, UCCCAAGUGACUGCUCCAUU; CASP1-1, UUUAUCCGUUCCAUGGGUGA; CASP1-2, CUAAACAGACAAGGUCCUGA.

iPSC cultures. Human iPSC cell lines were derived and reported in a previous study (75). Human iPSCs were grown as sparse aggregates in mTeSR plus media (Stemcell Technologies) and differentiated into hematopoietic progenitor cells (HPCs) using the STEMdiff hematopoietic kit (Stemcell Technologies) following the manufacturer’s protocol. Briefly, iPSC aggregates larger than 50 μm were seeded at a density of 10–20 aggregates/cm2 in a 12-well plate. Aggregates were cultured in base medium supplemented with medium A for 3 days, and a half-medium change was performed on day 2. Cells were cultured in base medium supplemented with medium B from day 3 to day 12, with a half-medium change performed on days 5, 7, and 10. If needed, cells were stored in CS10 freezing media (Stemcell Technologies) prior to in vivo engraftment.

Cell isolation for flow cytometry and cell sorting. MISTRG6 mice were euthanized with 100% isoflurane. Blood was collected retro-orbitally into EDTA-containing solution for a final concentration of 4 μM EDTA. Blood was directly stained with antibodies on ice. After washing, RBC lysis and fixation were achieved in 1 step using the RBC Lysis/Fixation Solution (BioLegend) following the manufacturer’s protocol. For cell isolation from the bone marrow, femurs were isolated using dissection tools and crushed using a mortar and pestle, and then filtered through a 70 μm filter. For cell isolation from the liver, liver was perfused. Immune cells were isolated using RPMI with 2% FBS and 0.25 mg/mL collagenase II (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 0.1 mg/mL DNAse I (grade ii, 10104159001, Roche), and 5 mM calcium (MilliporeSigma). The same liver lobe was chopped into small pieces using scissors and digested, stirring at 37°C for 30 minutes at 400 rpm. Enzymes were quenched by adding 40 mL media, and hepatocytes were removed by centrifugation at 100g for 5 minutes, 2 times. Immune cells from the supernatant were isolated through centrifugation at 500g for 5 minutes. RBCs were removed through ACK lysis. For cell isolation from the lung, the lung was digested with RPMI supplemented with 2% FBS, 1 mg/mL collagenase D (MilliporeSigma), and 0.1 mg/mL of grade II DNAse I (Roche). Surface antigen staining was performed as previously described (76). Briefly, single-cell suspensions were stained with live/dead stain in PBS on ice for 10 minutes and then stained for cell-surface antigens followed by washing in PBS supplemented with 2% FBS. When appropriate, cells were fixed with 2% paraformaldehyde in PBS until analysis. Cell sorting was performed on the BD FACSAria or Bigfoot Spectral Cell Sorter. Flow cytometric analysis was performed using BD Symphony or Cytek Aurora.

The following antibodies were used (all from Biolegend): anti–human CD3 (OKT3); anti–human CD10 (HI10a); anti–human CD14 (HCD14); anti–human CD16 (3G8); anti–human CD19 (HIB19); anti–human CD20 (2H7); anti–human CD33 (WM53); anti–human CD34 (clone 561); anti–human CD38 (HIT2); anti–mouse CD45 (30-F11); anti–human CD45 (HI30); anti–human CD45RA (HI100); anti–human CD49f (GoH3); anti–human CD56 (HCD56); anti–human CD66b (G10F5); anti–human CD90 (5E10); anti–human CD123 (6H6); anti–human CD68 (Y1/82A); and anti–human HLADR (L243). Live/Dead fixable viability dye yellow (Thermo Fisher Scientific) distinguished live and dead cells.

ddPCR. DNA from cells were isolated using the Quick-DNA MicroPrep kit (Zymo Research). ddPCR was performed according to the manufacturer’s protocol (Bio-Rad). Briefly, 25 μL ddPCR Master Mix was prepared with 2X ddPCR Super Mix for probes (no deoxyuridine triphosphate), 900 nM primer, and 250 nM hexachlorofluorescein or 6-carboxyfluorescein probes. Droplets were generated from the quantitative PCR (qPCR) master mix using the QX200 droplet generator (Bio-Rad). PCR was then performed on the C1000 Touch Thermal Cycler (Bio-Rad). The fluorescence of each droplet was read using the QX200 Droplet Reader (Bio-Rad). To determine the fraction of KO and control cells, a single DNA sample was fractionated into more than 20,000 droplets, and 2 PCR reactions were performed within each droplet. One PCR reaction with HEX fluorescent signal amplified a reference DPP9 sequence that was present in both control and DPP9–/– cells. The other PCR reaction (with FAM fluorescent signal) amplified the sgRNA-targeted DPP9 sequence targeted by the DPP9 sgRNA, such that control cells, but not DPP9–/– cells, would have PCR amplification. An absolute quantification of DNA copies for the DPP9 reference and KO region was determined by quantifying the number of FAM+ or HEX+ droplets. Control cells had an equal quantity of reference and KO amplifications, whereas DPP9–/– cells had only reference amplifications. By comparing the ratio of reference and KO amplification, we could quantify the presence of control and DPP9–/– cells.

CFU assays and in vitro expansion assays. The CFU assay was performed as previously described (77). CD34+ cells were electroporated as described above and seeded into a semi-solid MegaCult-C (Stemcell Technologies, no. 04974) supplemented with the following recombinant human cytokines: with 2.0 U/mL EPO, 10 ng/mL IL-3, 20 ng/mL IL-6, 50 ng/mL SCF, 50 ng/mL thrombopoietin, 20 ng/mL G-CSF, 20 ng/mL M-CSF, and 10 ng/mL GM-CSF (ConnStem). Thirteen days later, colonies were labeled by adding 4 tests per plate of antibodies targeting CD14 (M5E2), CD41a (HIP8), CD66b (6/40c), and CD235a (HI264) (BioLegend 301830, 303704, 392904, 349114) diluted in 300 μL PBS to detect colonies with monocyte, megakaryocyte, granulocyte, and erythrocyte lineages, respectively. Wells were imaged the next day with a Molecular Devices Image Xpress Micro 4 (IXM) high-content microscope to produce high-resolution, whole-well scans at ×10 magnification. For the CFU assay of sorted HSCs, single CD90+CD45RA–CD34+CD38–CD45+ HSCs were sorted into 384-well plates containing a custom liquid format of the semi-solid media used above by replacing the collagen supplement with 0.12N HCl in dH 2 O. After 14 days, each well was stained by adding the same antibody cocktail as for the semi-solid format diluted in 5 μL PBS per well 24 hours prior to imaging or the flow cytometric readout. For the clonal expansion assay, single HSCs were sorted into 384 wells containing SFEMII medium (Stemcell Technologies) supplemented with 100 ng/mL human stem cell factor (SCF), 100 ng/mL human TPO, 100 ng/mL human FLT3L, 20 ng/mL human IL-6 (cytokines from Peprotech), 0.75 μM StemRegenin 1 (Cayman Chemical), and 500 nM UM729 (Stemcell Technologies) for 7 days. At each experimental endpoint, cells were acquired on a BD LSRFortessa flow cytometer.

scRNA-seq. Human Lin–CD34+ cells were sorted from engrafted bone marrow. Cells were hashed with 0.5 μg TotalSeq anti–human hashing antibody (BioLegend, B0251 for control and B0252 for DPP9–/–). Approximately 10,000 hashed cells were encapsulated into droplets using the 10x Chromium GEM platform. scRNA-seq libraries were generated using the Chromium Next GEM Single Cell 3′ Reagent Kits version 3.1 (10x Genomics) according to the manufacturer’s instructions and sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq system. Raw sequencing data were processed using Cell Ranger (version 7.1.0) and aligned to the GRCh38-3.0.0 reference genome. The resulting filtered gene-barcode matrices were imported into R (version 4.2.3) and analyzed using Seurat (version 5.0.1). WT and KO cells were demultiplexed based on hashing antibody signals using the HTODemux() function. Cells were then filtered to exclude those with mitochondrial gene expression of greater than 25%, followed by data normalization, scaling using ScaleData(), and principal component analysis (PCA). Datasets were subsequently merged, clustered, and visualized using UMAP. Differential expression was performed using Seurat’s FindMarkers function. Pathway enrichment analysis was performed using Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (Qiagen).

Statistics. Data are shown as the mean ± SD, unless otherwise specified. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test, or 2-way ANOVA using GraphPad Prism 9.0 (GraphPad Software). A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. In some figures, relative cell numbers were used instead of absolute numbers to normalize the cell number variations between different tissue donors. The relative cell number is given as the fold change of each individual animal relative to the mean of the control group within each experimental cohort.

Study approval. All procedures were carried out following protocols approved by the Yale IACUC. This study is not considered human Subjects research.

Data availability. Values for all data points in graphs are included in the Supporting Data Values file. scRNA-seq data generated in this study (GSE332722) have been deposited in the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database. All data needed to evaluate the conclusions in this work are present in the main text or supplemental materials.