Aging reprograms microglia toward an inflammasome-linked response to traumatic brain injury

In this issue of the JCI, Lu et al. performed controlled cortical impact in aged (16–18 months) and young (6–8 weeks) mice and profiled the injured hemisphere at 72 hours by scRNA-seq (11) (Figure 1). Among 12 cell types, microglia showed the largest age-associated transcriptional remodeling. Five microglial states emerged, but two carried the strongest association with age and outcome. A Lyz2+ cluster (Lyz2, Cst7, Spp1), with partial concordance to DAM markers and IL-4 responsiveness, predominated in young brains (Figure 1A). An NLRP3+ cluster (Nlrp3, Il1b, Casp1) was enriched in aged brains (Figure 1B). These findings provide cellular context to prior bulk-level observations of elevated IL-1β, NOX2-linked ROS, and senescence markers in aged TBI mice (6, 7). Flow cytometry, immunofluorescence, and a repetitive mild TBI model confirmed the shift (notably, both sexes were examined, with similar findings across the mouse experiments), and human surgical tissue from 13 young (<60 years) and 22 aged (>65 years) patients with TBI showed the same pattern, with NLRP3+ microglia enriched with aged patients and Lysozyme+ enriched in young patients.

Figure 1 Aging redirects the post-TBI microglial response toward an inflammasome-linked state with distinct metabolic, chromatin, and transcriptional features. Lu et al. (11) used a model of TBI and compared outcomes in young and aged mice. Microglial responses to injury diverged by age, with young adult mice preferentially mounting a Lysozyme/Lyz2+ response and aged adult mice preferentially developing an NLRP3+/IL-1β+ state. (A) In young injured brains, microglia were enriched for a Lysozyme/Lyz2+ state, characterized by lysosomal and phagocytic gene programs (Lyz2, Cst7, Spp1), partial concordance with DAM, and reliance on oxidative metabolism. (B) In aged injured brains, microglia were enriched for an NLRP3+/IL-1β+ inflammasome-linked state marked by inflammatory genes (Nlrp3, Il1b, Casp1), a glycolytic shift, increased chromatin accessibility at inflammatory and senescence-associated loci (Nlrp3, Casp1, Il1b, Il18, Cdkn1a, Cdkn2a), and an ELF1-associated transcriptional program. (C) In young mice, microglial Lyz2 deletion worsened neurological outcome following TBI, as measured by the modified Neurological Severity Score (mNNS), supporting a beneficial or at least nonharmful role for the Lysozyme+/Lyz2+ state. (D) In aged mice, microglial Nlrp3 deletion, microglia-selective Elf1 ablation, or treatment with the oxidative phosphorylation inhibitor Imeglimin each shifted the response away from the NLRP3+ state and improved outcome. Moreover, ELF1 loss and Imeglimin also normalized metabolic readouts in microglial cell systems. Together, these findings support a model in which aging redirects the post-TBI microglial response away from a reparative Lysozyme+/Lyz2+ program and toward a maladaptive inflammasome-linked state.

The study then used genetic and pharmacological experiments to test the functional importance of these microglial states. Microglial Lyz2 knockout worsened outcome in both age groups (Figure 1C), supporting the idea that aging involves not only greater inflammation, but also loss of a protective microglial population. Conversely, microglia-targeted Nlrp3 knockout in aged mice reduced mortality and improved recovery (Figure 1D). MCC950, a selective NLRP3 inhibitor, reproduced this effect pharmacologically and also reduced brain lymphocyte infiltration, suggesting that the NLRP3+ state contributes to immune recruitment. Together, these findings indicate that the aged brain does not simply carry more inflammation, but a different inflammatory composition in which the balance between these two states is linked to outcome.