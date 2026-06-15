Aging-dependent microglial heterogeneity worsens outcomes in models of traumatic brain injury

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female animals, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Human brain samples. Human studies were conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. Inclusion of human subjects and supporting documentation were approved by the Ethics Committee of Nantong University Affiliated Hospital (approval no. 2023-K187-01). Written informed consent of all subjects or legal representatives was obtained at enrollment. Contusion brain tissue was obtained from patients with moderate to severe TBI undergoing hematoma evacuation and decompression craniotomy. We obtained brain tissues from the contused area of patients who underwent surgery within 24 hours, which included both gray and white matter, with a tissue size of approximately 1–3 cm3.

Brain tissue was minced and enzymatically dissociated into single-cell suspensions using a papain-based neural tissue dissociation kit. After centrifugation in 30% Percoll to remove myelin debris, single cells were suspended in 1% BSA.

A total of 13 young (<60 years old) and 22 aged (>65 years old) subjects were included in the study. Patient characteristics are provided in Supplemental Tables 1 and 2.

Mice. C57BL/6J-Elf1em1fl (Elf1fl/fl), C57BL/6J-Nlrp3em1fl (Nlrp3fl/fl), and C57BL/6J-Lyz2em1fl (Lyz2fl/fl) mice were purchased from Cyagen Biosciences. C57BL/6-Cx3cr1em1(creERT2-WPRE-polyA) (Cx3cr1creERT2) mice were purchased from Shanghai Model Organisms Center. B6.Cg-Gt(ROSA)26Sortm9(CAG-tdTomato)Hze/J (Ai9 reporter mice) was provided by Yang Yang (Wuxi Taihu Hospital, Wuxi, China). Young (6–8 weeks) and aged (16–18 months) WT C57BL/6 mice were either bred and aged in house or purchased from Chengdu Dossy Experimental Animals Co., Ltd. All mice used in this study were not sex specified. Experimental mice were kept in an air-conditioned room (22°C–25°C) with standard 12 hour light/12 hour dark cycles and free access to food and water. The NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals was followed for all animal experiments. The experimental procedures used in this study were approved by the Experimental Animal Ethics Committee of Nantong University (approval no. IACUC20231125-1001).

Mice genotyping. Tail specimens (0.2–0.5 cm in length) were harvested from 2-week-old mice using sterile surgical scissors sanitized with 70% ethanol. Genomic DNA was isolated following the standard protocol of the Beyotime Mouse Tail Genotyping Kit (D7283M). Subsequent to DNA extraction, PCR was carried out with specific primer sets, and the resulting PCR amplicons were subjected to electrophoresis on a 2% agarose gel impregnated with GelRed (Biotium) at 120 V for 30 minutes. The molecular weights of the target bands were verified by comparison with the DL2000 DNA ladder (Takara).

Elf1fl/fl (forward primer, 5′-GCTGCTGAAGATGCTGATGG-3′; reverse primer, 5′-GGATGGTGGTGAAGGTGAAG-3′) yielded a 394 bp product for floxed alleles and a 320 bp product for WT alleles. Cx3cr1-Creki/wt (forward primer, 5′-TGGCTGCTGCTGTTGTTGTA-3′; reverse primer, 5′-CAGAGACGGAAATCCATCGCT-3′) amplified a 428 bp knockin product and a 286 bp WT product.

TBI model. TBI was induced in mice using the controlled cortical injury (CCI) model. Briefly, anesthesia was induced and maintained in mice using isoflurane, the heads of mice were fixed in a stereotaxic frame, and a heat pack was placed under the body to maintain body temperature. A midline incision was made on the scalp, and a 2 mm diameter bone window was created 2.0 mm lateral to the median sagittal line and 1.0 mm posterior to the bregma. The brain was tilted at a 15° angle and perpendicular to the impactor (4 mm diameter tip; RWD Life Sciences). The impactor parameters for CCI were as follows: impact velocity, 3.5 m/s; deformation depth, 1.30 mm; and duration, 400 ms. After CCI, the skin incision was sutured and treated with antibiotic ointment to prevent infection. Finally, the mice were placed on a heating pad to maintain core body temperature until they recovered from anesthesia. For the sham group, craniotomy was performed and the dura was exposed, but no impact was performed.

rmTBI model. The rmTBI model was established as described previously (42). Briefly, mice were induced and maintained under anesthesia using isoflurane. The heads of the mice were shaved, and the heads were immobilized in the stereotaxic apparatus. A heating pad was placed under the torso to maintain body temperature, and noninvasive rubber pads were fixed on both sides of the head to prevent lateral displacement during impact. The tip of a 5 mm blunt-ended metal impactor was positioned above the sagittal suture before each impact. Impacts were applied to the intact skulls at an impact velocity of 5 m/s, a strike depth of 1.0 mm, and a dwell time of 200 ms, a condition in which the instantaneous impact force applied to the head of the mice was approximately 72 N. All mice experienced transient apnea (<20 seconds), and no skull fractures were observed. After surgery, the mice were placed on a heating pad until they regained voluntary movement and were subsequently returned to their cages and provided with soft chow and water. rmTBI group mice were subjected to the injury procedure at a frequency of 1 per day at 24-hour intervals (5 times per week, Monday–Friday), for a cumulative total of 20 impacts. To control for repeated anesthetic effects, mice in the sham-operated group received the same anesthetic regimen but were not subjected to the impingement procedure. The health status and behavioral abnormalities of the mice were monitored daily throughout the injury protocol and in the postoperative period.

In vitro TBI model. The in vitro TBI model was as previously described (43). Briefly, SH-SY5Y human neuroblastoma cells were differentiated into neurons using combined retinoic acid and brain-derived neurotrophic factor induction according to established protocols (44), followed by needle scratch injury manipulation. Simultaneously, microglia (2 × 105 cells per insert of 12-well inserts) were cultured in the transwell upper permeable insert (3 mm diameter pores, Corning, REF3402). The original DMEM/F12 media (with 10% FBS) for the microglia was gradually replaced with a mixture of DMEM and Ham’s F12 supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin with the ratio changed slowly (50:50, 25:75, and 0:100) to allow the cells to acclimate to the difference in nutrient content and remain in a relative resting condition. After 48 hours, the microglia-containing inserts were transferred to the upper chambers of neuron culture plates, subjected to needle scratch injury, and activated for 24 hours. Subsequent procedures were then performed.

Flow cytometry. Mice were euthanized using isoflurane lethal anesthesia, and the brains were removed. The brains were minced and enzymatically digested into a single-cell suspension using a papain-based nerve tissue dissociation kit (Miltenyi Biotec). Myelin fragments were subsequently removed by centrifugation in 30% Percoll, and single cells were suspended in 1% BSA for antibody staining. For human samples, antibody staining was performed after obtaining single-cell suspensions as described previously. Microglia were sorted by flow cytometry after staining with anti-CD11b and CD45 antibodies. The purity of microglia (CD11b+ CD45intTMEM119+) was about 99% assessed by flow cytometry. The antibodies used are listed in Supplemental Table 3. Data were collected with a BD LSRFortessa SORP flow cytometer (BD Biosciences) and analyzed using FlowJo software.

Total RNA extraction and RT-qPCR. Microglia from the contused brain tissue of TBI patients or the injured cerebral hemisphere of TBI mice were sorted according to the flow cytometry gating strategy described above. Total RNA was extracted from brain tissue or microglia using the FastPure Cell/Tissue Total RNA Isolation Kit V2 (Vazyme Biotech Co., Ltd.). Subsequently, reverse transcription of 1,000 ng of extracted total RNA was performed using a reverse transcription kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Tissue and cell cDNAs were diluted 20- and 10-fold, respectively, in preparation for subsequent assays. RT-qPCR was performed using the Q5 system (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and ACTB (Actb) was used as an internal reference for mRNA. The PCR primer sequences are provided in Supplemental Table 4. Analysis was performed using the 2–ΔΔCt method.

Bulk RNA-seq. Total RNA was extracted from purified microglia isolated from the ipsilateral cerebral hemisphere 3 days after TBI using the RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen) following the manufacturer’s instructions. The concentration and purity of the RNA were assessed using a NanoDrop 2000 spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and the integrity was evaluated with an Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer (Agilent Technologies). Only RNA samples with an RNA integrity number greater than 7.0 were used for library preparation. Libraries were prepared with Illumina TruSeq RNA Library Prep Kit v2. After library quality control and Qubit quantification (Thermo Fisher Scientific), RNA-seq was carried out on an Illumina NextSeq 2000 with paired ends. FASTQ files were mapped to the mm10 (GRCm38.p6) mouse genome, and gene counts were obtained with STAR version 2.7.2b (https://github.com/alexdobin/STAR/releases/tag/2.7.2b; commit ID b419d31). Differential gene expression analysis was performed using R package DESeq2.

Immunofluorescence staining. Following euthanasia of mice with isoflurane overdose, cardiac perfusion was sequentially performed using cold PBS for blood clearance, followed by 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) perfusion for tissue fixation. After brain extraction, postfixation was conducted with 4% PFA, followed by dehydration in 30% sucrose and embedding in OCT compound (Tissue-Tek) for storage at –20°C until further processing. For contused brain tissues from TBI patients, surgical specimens were immediately immersed in 4% PFA for fixation and subjected to dehydration and embedding procedures as described above.

Human and mice brain tissues were sectioned into 10 μm thick slices using a microtome (Leica) and then were used for immunofluorescence staining. Five sections per tissue and perilesional site were selected. Antigen retrieval was performed using Quick Antigen Retrieval Solution for Frozen Sections (Beyotime, P0090) for 30 minutes. After PBS rinsing, sections were blocked with 5% normal donkey serum (Jackson Nutrition) in PBS for 2 hours, followed by staining and overnight incubation at 4°C. After secondary antibody incubation, nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (Solarbio, C0060), and slides were mounted using antifade mounting medium (Solarbio, S2100). Immunofluorescence images of mouse injured hemispheres or human brain tissues were acquired at ×10 or ×20 magnification using the navigated imaging function of a Leica Thunder 3D Assay inverted fluorescence microscope, with subsequent panoramic tissue reconstruction performed via LASX software. Fiji (ImageJ, NIH) software was employed for image processing and quantitative analysis of the perilesional cortex, including calculations of cellular coverage area and cell counts.

Intracerebroventricular viral injection. Adeno-associated viral vectors (rAAV-mCx3cr1-Cre-WPRE-SV40pA [AAV-Cx3cr1-Cre] and rAAV-mCx3cr1-WPRE-SV40pA [AAV-Cx3cr1], AAV2/MG1.2, 2.00 × 1012 vg/mL) (PackGene Biotech) were injected into the right cortex (point 1: 1.7 mm posterior, 1 mm lateral [right], and 1.0 mm ventral relative to bregma; point 2: 1.7 mm posterior, 2 mm lateral [right], and 1.0 mm ventral relative to bregma). The injection volume was 0.5 μL for each point at a rate of 0.25 μL/min, and the needle was left in the brain for 5 minutes after injection to prevent leakage. The burr hole was closed with bone wax, and the incision was closed with sutures. Mice were placed in separate recovery cages. TBI models were established after the viral growth reached its peak on day 28.

Cell culture. SH-SY5Y human neuroblastoma cell line and HMC3 were purchased from BeNa Culture Collection, and cells were cultured in DMEM/F12 containing 10% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin in an incubator at 37°C/5% CO 2 .

Seahorse assays. Microglia were collected from mice brain tissue by FACS. Purified microglia were cultured in DMEM/F12 containing 10% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin in an incubator at 37°C/5% CO 2 . Cultured plates were used for 5 × 105 microglia sorted from mice brains or from different groups of HMC3 cell lines. ECAR and OCR were measured using an XF24 Seahorse Extracellular Flux Analyzer following the manufacturer’s instructions (Agilent Technologies). In the seahorse assays, microglia were treated with glucose (10 mM), oligomycin (1.5 μM), and 2-deoxy-d-glucose (MedChemExpress, HY-13966; 50 mM) for ECAR, and oligomycin (0.25 mM), FCCP (0.25 mM), rotenone (0.25 mM), and antimycin A (0.25 mM) for OCR. Each condition was performed with 3 replicates.

Evaluation of neurological deficit. Neurological function assessment was independently performed by 2 investigators who were blinded to treatment assignment. Neurological deficits in mice were assessed using mNSS, which comprehensively evaluates motor, sensory, reflex, and balance functions through a battery of tests. Detailed scoring information is provided in Supplemental Table 5. Scores for mice ranged from 0 to 18; 13–18 indicate severe injury, 7–12 indicate moderate injury, and 1–6 indicate mild injury.

Rotarod test. Mice were trained on an accelerated (5–30 rpm) rotarod for 3 days. During the test phase, mice were placed on an accelerating rotary rod with the speed increasing from 5 to 30 rpm over 5 minutes. The latency of mice to fall from the rod was recorded, and each mouse was trained for 5 trials (each trial run for 5 minutes, rest for 5 minutes). The final score is the average latency of the 5 falls of the experimental mice. Rotarod testing was performed 30 days after TBI. All experiments and data analyses were performed in a blinded manner.

Virus infection. The construction of vectors and retroviral packaging were performed by Packgene Biotech. Virus overexpressing ELF1 was purchased from Packgene Biotech. First, Cas9 protein fused with GFP tag was transfected into HMC3 cells using lentivirus. Then, the successfully transfected HMC3-Cas9-GFP cells were mixed with HMC3 cells at a ratio of 3:7. In the presence of 8 μg/mL polybrene (Beyotime, C0351), the retrovirus was transduced at 1260g for 90 minutes at 32°C to infect HMC3 cells. After 6 hours, the culture medium was removed and replaced with fresh culture medium. Three sgRNA plasmids were constructed for each target gene, and the sgRNA with the highest editing efficiency and editing rate of more than 50% for each target gene was selected for screening. The screened sgRNA sequences and editing efficiency in HMC3 cells are listed in Supplemental Table 6.

Compound screening for ELF1. The 3D structure of human elf1 was downloaded from the AlphaFold website (AlphaFold ID AF-P32519-F1). The DNA binding domain was intercepted and the protein was hydrogenated using the Protein Preparation Wizard module. This was followed by energy optimization (OPLS2005 force field, RMSD of 0.30 Å). The processed proteins were used to create a grid file using the Receptor Grid Generation module to generate a grid file centered on the key amino acids Leu268, Val286, and Tyr287, with the box size set to 20 Å × 20 Å × 20 Å. The 2D formats of HY-L022P FDA-approved Drug Library Plus (containing 3,230 compounds) and HY-L035P Drug Repurposing Compound Library Plus (containing 5,331 compounds) were processed through the LigPrep module of Schrödinger software for hydrogenation, energy optimization, etc., and the 3D structures were outputted for virtual screening.

Virtual screening was carried out using the Virtual Screening Workflow module. The prepared compounds were imported, and molecular docking was performed using the Glide module. Molecular docking refers to the mutual docking between receptor and ligand molecules through geometric and energy matching. First, the standard (SP) mode in the Glide module was used to screen the prepared small-molecule compounds from HY-L035 Drug Repurposing Compound Library Plus (MedChemExpress). The top 10% of small-molecule compounds with the highest scoring values were selected, and a second round of screening using the high-precision (XP) mode was conducted to obtain the ranking of the small-molecule compounds.

Finally, we calculated the possibility of crossing the blood-brain barrier based on the lipid solubility and molecular weight of the compounds. The top 10 compounds were selected for validation based on the absolute value of docking score.

Drug administration. Tamoxifen (MedChemExpress, HY-13757A) was dissolved in ethanol/corn oil (1:9) at a concentration of 30 mg/mL, and Cx3cr1creERT2/wt Elf1fl/fl mice received 100 μL (3 mg per mouse) daily for 3 consecutive days by intraperitoneal injection. Imeglimin (MedChemExpress, HY-14771A) was dissolved in 10% DMSO and 90% corn oil. Mice received intraperitoneal injections of 150 μg/kg/day Imeglimin or equal volumes of solvent. Injections of Imeglimin or vehicle were started on the day after TBI and continued for 7 consecutive days. MCC950 was purchased from MedChemExpress (HY-12815).

Detection of cytokine concentrations and blood glucose in serum. Serum levels of IL-6 and IL-1β in mice were measured using the Mouse IL-6 ELISA Kit (Multi Sciences, EK206) and the Mouse IL-1β ELISA Kit (Multi Sciences, EK201B) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Serum levels of glucose in mice were measured using the a glucose fluorometric assay kit (Multi Sciences, E-BC-F037) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Measurement of mice blood pressure. Blood pressure was assessed in mice using the BP-2000 Blood Pressure Analysis System (Visitech Systems) through tail-cuff transmission photoplethysmography. Briefly, mice were placed in a restraint device allowing tail passage through a cuff equipped with optical sensors. The standard test session was run 20 times, and systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure, and heart rate parameters were acquired.

Preparation of single-cell suspensions from mouse cerebral hemispheres. Fresh mouse cerebral hemispheres were rinsed in sterile PBS to remove blood and debris. The tissue was then finely minced with sterile scissors and forceps to increase the surface area for enzymatic digestion. The minced tissue was digested enzymatically by incubating it with 0.05% Liberase TL (Roche) in PBS at 37°C with gentle shaking for 15–30 minutes. After digestion, the tissue was mechanically dissociated by passing it through a 40 μm sterile nylon mesh to generate a single-cell suspension. This suspension was centrifuged at 300g for 5 minutes to pellet the cells, which were subsequently resuspended in sterile PBS or culture medium. The cell suspension was then filtered through a 40 μm cell strainer to remove any remaining debris or clumps. Cells were counted using a hemocytometer or automated cell counter, and viability was assessed with trypan blue staining. The resulting single-cell suspension was either used immediately for downstream applications, stored at 4°C for short-term use, or frozen with a cryoprotectant for long-term storage.

scRNA-seq library preparation and sequencing. scRNA-seq was conducted by Shanghai GeneChem Co., Ltd. In brief, cell suspensions were processed to generate scRNA-seq libraries using the Chromium Next GEM Single Cell 5′ GEM, Library, and Gel Bead Kit v3.1 (10x Genomics) according to the manufacturer’s protocol, as outlined below. Briefly, cell samples (16,500 cells per sample) were loaded into a Chromium Single-Cell Instrument (10x Genomics) to generate single-cell gel bead-in-emulsions (GEMs), targeting the capture of 10,000 cells per sample. Reverse transcription within GEMs (GEM-RT) was performed to synthesize barcoded full-length cDNA from polyadenylated mRNA. After GEM disruption, the GEM-RT reaction mixtures were pooled, and cDNA was purified using silane magnetic beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific, DynaBeads MyOne Silane Beads). The purified cDNA was then amplified by PCR, followed by enzymatic fragmentation and size selection to optimize cDNA amplicon size. Indexed sequencing libraries were constructed through end repair, A-tailing, adaptor ligation, and PCR amplification. The final libraries, containing P5 and P7 priming sites for Illumina bridge amplification, were sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq 6000.

scRNA-seq data analysis. All scRNA-seq analysis was performed in R (version 4.0.2) using the Seurat package (version 4.1.1). Cells with fewer than 200 detected genes, more than 5,000 detected genes, or over 10% mitochondrial gene content were filtered out to remove low-quality or apoptotic cells. Data normalization was performed using Seurat’s NormalizeData function, employing a log-normalization method to account for differences in sequencing depth. The FindVariableFeatures function was used to identify highly variable genes, followed by data scaling with the ScaleData function, which regresses out unwanted sources of variation such as total unique molecular identifier counts and mitochondrial content. We applied the Harmony algorithm using the RunHarmony function to integrate samples. Dimensionality reduction was carried out using principal component analysis through the RunPCA function, which reduced the dataset’s dimensionality while retaining key variation. For clustering, the shared nearest neighbor modularity optimization-based algorithm was applied using the FindNeighbors and FindClusters functions, typically with a resolution parameter tuned to optimize cluster granularity. Clusters were visualized using UMAP via the RunUMAP function, providing a 2D representation of the cellular landscape. Differential expression analysis was performed with the FindMarkers function, which typically uses Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test to identify genes that are differentially expressed between clusters. The SCENIC TF inference was performed using the package SCENIC (v1.2.4) following the recommended guidelines. The AddModuleScore function in Seurat was utilized to calculate the scores for the genes of interest. GSVA was employed to assess the enrichment of various pathways across different cell populations by transforming the gene expression matrix into a gene set expression matrix for these populations. Based on the pathway activity scores obtained for each cell through GSVA, differential tests were conducted to compare the pathway activity scores of each cell group against those of all other cell groups. In addition, the marker panel used to distinguish microglia from macrophages is listed in Supplemental Table 7.

SCENIC analysis. We employed SCENIC (v1.2.4) to delineate the TFs regulating microglia population formation. SCENIC identifies regulons, comprising TFs and their potential target genes, for each cell population and quantifies their activity. The regulon activity level serves as an indicator of the TF’s influence within the cell, with elevated activity reflecting a stronger regulatory impact. The SCENIC workflow involved running the following steps: runSCENIC_1_coexNetwork2modules to infer the gene regulatory network, runSCENIC_2_createRegulons to predict regulons using RcisTarget databases, runSCENIC_3_scoreCells to score regulon activities, and runSCENIC_4_aucell_binarize to cluster cells based on gene regulatory network activity.

Metabolomics liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry analysis. Metabolomics liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry analysis was conducted by Bionovogene Co., Ltd. In brief, The ExionLC ultra-high performance liquid chromatography system (AB Sciex) was operated on an Agilent Eclipse XDB-C18 column (2.1 × 150 mm, 5 μm) with an injection volume of 5 μL, a column temperature of 40°C, and mobile phases of 6.25 mm ammonium acetate (A; containing 0.2% acetic acid) and 0.2% acetic acid (B; containing methanol). The gradient elution conditions were 0–2 minutes, 20% B; 2–6 minutes, 20%–70% B; 6–7 minutes, 70%–20% B; 7–9.00 minutes, 20% B at a flow rate of 0.4 mL/min.

Mass spectrometry analysis was performed on an AB Sciex triple quadrupole 6500 + mass spectrometer (AB Sciex) in multiple reaction monitoring mode. Electrospray ionization was operated in negative mode with the following parameters: ion spray voltage, −4,000 V; ion source temperature, 600°C; curtain gas (CUR), 30 psi; ion source gas 1 (GS1), 60 psi; ion source gas 2 (GS2), 60 psi.

Bulk ATAC-seq. ATAC-seq was conducted by Shanghai Jiayin Biotech. In brief, NLRP3+ and Lysozyme+ microglia were sorted from mouse brains after TBI according to the flow cytometry gating strategy. Subsequently, the hierarchically folded DNA was simultaneously cleaved using Tn5 transposase. Native nuclei were purified using the MinElute PCR Purification Kit (Qiagen, 28004) and subjected to 6 cycles of RT-qPCR amplification. As an input control, 10 ng of genomic DNA was used. For data filtering, raw reads were processed using Trimmomatic (V0.35, http://www.usadellab.org/cms/?page=trimmomatic).

BWA software (https://bio-bwa.sourceforge.net/) was used for alignment. The fragment sizes of the read pairs were calculated using the BAM files from aligned paired-end sequencing data. Summary statistics of fragment lengths were estimated by sampling several regions based on the size of the genome and the number of processors. MACS2 (V2.2.7.1, https://pypi.org/project/MACS2/) was used for peak calling in this analysis, and Bedtools (V2.30.0, https://bedtools.readthedocs.io/en/latest/) was used for peak annotation analysis. TF binding motifs were identified with the HOMER findMotifsGenome.pl tool in the chromatin-accessible region; motifs with P value less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Biological function enrichment analysis. Gene Ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) enrichment analyses were performed using the clusterProfiler R package, with an adjusted P < 0.05 serving as the filtering standard for functional analysis. GSEA was performed using the R package clusterProfiler, and ggpolt2 was subsequently employed to analyze and visualize GSEA data. The significance of GSEA enrichment was determined by threshold values (adjusted P < 0.05)

Statistics. The data were analyzed utilizing GraphPad Prism 10.5.0 and subsequently expressed as the mean ± SEM. We used the Shapiro-Wilk test to assess the normality of the distribution of continuous variables. All data were tested for normality, and data that did not show a normal/Gaussian distribution was analyzed by nonparametric equivalents. Comparisons were made using an unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test and 1- and 2-way ANOVA. Survival analysis was performed using the Kaplan-Meier method and compared by log-rank test. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant. Each experiment was replicated a minimum of 3 times.

Study approval. The study was approved by the Ethics Committee of the Affiliated Hospital of Nantong University (approval no. 2023-K187-01). All participants provided written informed consent. All experimental procedures were in accordance with the Guidelines on the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals and were approved by the Nantong University Laboratory Animal Ethics Committee (approval no. IACUC20231125-1001).

Data availability. scRNA-seq data of mice brains are available in the Genome Sequence Archive database under accession number CRA033293. All data values reported in this work are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. The article and the supplemental material present all data needed to evaluate the conclusions.