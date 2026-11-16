Pyridoxine attenuates disease manifestations in a patient with SPL R222Q-variant SPLIS. An 18-year-old female patient presented with peripheral numbness, burning sensation, and extremity pain beginning at age 8 years. Family history was notable for parental consanguinity, 2 miscarriages, and death of 2 female siblings. One had delayed milestones, skin hyperpigmentation, and died at age 2 and a half due to a fever. The other died at age 2 with kidney problems and proteinuria (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI206980DS1). Despite this, repeated measurements showed no proteinuria (Supplemental Table 1). The patient’s baseline nerve conduction study (NCS) suggested axonal polyneuropathy with no evidence of demyelination. Whole-exome sequencing (WES) of the proband identified a homozygous SGPL1 R222Q pathogenic variant previously associated with SPLIS (Supplemental Figure 1B). Both parents were heterozygous for the variant. The substituted arginine is highly conserved in the eutherian mammals (Supplemental Figure 1C). We previously showed disease-modifying activity of cofactor supplementation using pyridoxine in 2 individuals with SPLIS, 1 of whom was homozygous for the R222Q variant (20). To assess whether pyridoxine might benefit the patient, SPL expression was measured by IB in extracts of patient-derived and healthy control skin fibroblasts cultured in pyridoxine-free medium. A strong SPL protein band was observed in control fibroblasts, but only a faint band was observed in the SPLIS fibroblasts, whereas SPLIS fibroblasts subsequently treated with 100 μM pyridoxine for 72 hours showed increased signal, indicating a stabilizing effect of cofactor supplementation (Supplemental Figure 1D). Correspondingly, baseline SPL enzyme activity in patient-derived fibroblasts was 5% of control levels, consistent with an inborn error of metabolism (Supplemental Figure 1E). Pyridoxine treatment resulted in an increase in SPL activity to 25% of control (Supplemental Figure 1E), a level that correlates with prevention of severe SPLIS phenotypes in murine SPLIS models (21). Based on this result, a trial of 100 mg/day oral pyridoxine was initiated. Over several months, the patient reported 80% improvement in neurological function, including improved strength and resolution of neuralgias. Median motor nerve conduction (Supplemental Figure 1F) and median and ulnar sensory nerves (data not shown) showed 50% improvement. Concomitantly, the patient’s plasma S1P levels, which were significantly elevated over age- and gender-matched control levels before pyridoxine treatment, fell into normal range with treatment (Supplemental Figure 1G).

PLP treatment augments the catalytic activity of recombinant R222Q-variant SPL. To assess whether PLP supplementation influences the activity of SPL variants, recombinant WT human SPL and SPLIS-associated R222Q and R222W variants were expressed in E. coli and purified in the presence of excess PLP. The affinity chromatography step yielded a prominent band corresponding to the expected molecular weight of human SPL (~55 kDa) (Figure 1A). The R222Q variant exhibited slightly reduced yield, whereas the R222W variant yield was profoundly reduced (Figure 1A). Recombinant SPL proteins copurified with contaminants that were eliminated with ion exchange chromatography (Figure 1A). To characterize the enzymatic activities of WT and variant SPL proteins, a time-course reaction was performed using 50 nM of the holoenzyme and 10 μM of S1P. The R222Q variant showed enhanced activity with PLP supplementation, while the R222W variant showed virtually no activity with or without PLP (Figure 1B). Similarly, we compared the activity of R222Q and R222W variants after normalizing to WT enzyme. Again, R222Q variant activity was augmented with increasing PLP, whereas R222W variant was catalytically dead. WT SPL activity was not improved by PLP supplementation (Figure 1C). Thus, PLP dose-dependently recovered the enzyme activity of the R222Q variant, whereas increasing PLP had little to no effect on WT enzyme or R222W variant.

Figure 1 SPL protein purification, stability, and enzymatic activity. (A) Coomassie-stained SDS-PAGE gel of purified human S1P lyase showing elutions from affinity (Ni) and ion-exchange (S) columns. C, results normalized to control. (B) Time-course reaction of 50 nM purified S1P lyase with 10 μM S1P with indicated concentrations of PLP. Data represent the SD of triplicate measurements. P values: WT 0 μM PLP versus 10 μM = NS, R222Q 0 μM PLP versus 10 μM = 0.00353, and R222W 0 μM PLP versus 10 μM = NS. PEA, phosphoethanolamine. (C) Activity of enzymes at 5 minutes normalized to the WT enzyme without PLP. Data represent mean ± SD. Enzyme activity with 10 μM PLP: WT versus R222Q < 0.0001, WT versus R222W < 0.0001, and R222Q versus R222W < 0.0001. A 2-tailed parametric t test was performed.

Generation of a murine model of R222Q-variant SPLIS. Based on the above findings, it became important to validate pyridoxine’s prophylactic effects in vivo. A well-characterized Sgpl1-KO mouse is characterized by elevated blood and tissue sphingolipids, SPLIS-associated phenotypes, runting, and perinatal death (7, 22, 23). However, Sgpl1-KO mice produce no SPL protein, making this model unsuitable for testing pyridoxine’s efficacy in SPLIS. We generated mice harboring the SPL R222Q substitution using CRISPR genome editing technology (Figure 2A). A single founder female was identified who harbored 1 Sgpl1 allele resulting in a gene product with the R222Q substitution. A SphI restriction cleavage site created by the nucleotide change allowed us to detect this variant by PCR followed by DNA digestion with SphI, resulting in 2 DNA fragments diagnostic of the knockin mutation (Figure 2B). Interestingly, an unintentional 38 bp Sgpl1 deletion occurred in the Sgpl1 gene on the founder’s other chromosome (Figure 2A). Both knockin and deletion mutations were verified by Sanger sequence analysis (Figure 2A). Unexpectedly, the founder mouse was healthy and reproductive (Figure 2C). When bred with a WT mate, she bore pups, some of which carried the R222Q variant. The heterozygous knockin pups were bred to homozygosity for the SPL R222Q variant, and homozygotes were used for further analysis.

Figure 2 Generation of SPLIS R222Q mutant mice. (A) An sgRNA containing a 20 bp target sequence, 5′ GATGGCCTGCAAAGCTTACC 3′ (Synthego) of exon 7. To introduce the mutant sequence, we designed a single-stranded 199-base oligodeoxynucleotide (SPLIS ssOligo) containing the G-to-A SPLIS mutation and a silent point mutation to create a SphI restriction enzyme site for screening: 5′-AGGCTGTACCTCCTGATACCCATCCTTAACTTACTCTGGTTTCTTTTCTTCACATAGGTGACTTCTGGGGGAACGGAAAGCATCCTGATGGCATGCAAAGCTTACCAGGACTTGGCGTTAGAGAAGGGGATCAAAACTCCAGAAATGTATGGATGTGTGTGTTTGTTTCCCTTCTGATATTGTCTATTTGTGGCAGCAC-3′ (Ultramer DNA, Integrated DNA Technologies). C57BL/6J strain was used as an embryo donor. Fertilized oocytes were injected with Cas9 protein (TrueCut Cas9 protein V2, Thermo Fisher Scientific), the sgRNA, and the SPLIS ssOligo and transferred to the oviducts of pseudopregnant female mice. (B) Mice were genotyped and the resulting PCR product (443 bp) digested with SphI to detect the mutant sequence. After digestion, the WT allele yielded a 443 bp fragment; the SPLIS-modified allele yielded 275 and 167 bp bands. We detected 1 founder whose PCR fragment was digested by SphI (out of 99 offspring screened). Sequences of the undigested PCR fragments were determined after TOPO TA cloning (Thermo Fisher Scientific) by Sanger sequencing. The founder female carried 1 allele containing the R222Q mutation and SphI restriction site and 1 allele with a 38 bp deletion in exon 7, resulting in a frameshift and premature stop codon (A and B). (C) When mated with a WT male, the founder produced 4 pups, 2 Sgpl1 R222Q/WT and 2 Sgpl1 del/WT, segregating the 2 alleles.

Pyridoxine supplementation augments tissue SPL activity and prevents S1P accumulation in SPLR222Q mice. We originally hypothesized that mice homozygous for the R222Q variant (hereafter referred to as SPLR222Q mice) would exhibit SPLIS-like phenotypes that would be ameliorated by pyridoxine supplementation. However, the healthy state of the founder mouse, which harbored a deletion in 1 Sgpl1 allele and relied on the R222Q variant for function, showed no obvious phenotype under standard husbandry conditions. Similarly, SPLR222Q mice showed no phenotype under the same conditions. Maintenance pyridoxine requirements for mice are approximately 1 mg/kg/d (24). Based on the pyridoxine content of regular laboratory mouse chow and an estimated intake of 5 g chow/day, the mice were receiving approximately 6–7 mg/kg/d pyridoxine, i.e., 6- to 7-fold higher than minimum daily requirements. Thus, standard mouse chow contains supplementation with what could represent a “therapeutic” amount of pyridoxine. To determine the impact of eliminating pyridoxine supplementation on the R222Q variant, we compared SPL expression in vital organs of SPLR222Q mice given standard chow (Hi-B6) versus chow measuring 2 ppm pyridoxine with no added pyridoxine (NA-B6) for 2 months (Supplemental Methods). To ensure we were not eliciting phenotypes caused by general B6 deficiency, we included groups of WT mice on Hi-B6 and NA-B6 chow for comparison. IB of whole kidney extracts revealed robust SPL protein expression in WT kidneys regardless of diet, indicating WT SPL abundance is unaffected when pyridoxine supplementation is withdrawn for 2 months (Figure 3A). This is consistent with the lack of effect of increasing amounts of PLP on purified WT SPL (Figure 1, B and C) and the fact that the WT SPL polypeptide folds into its native conformation, is abundant and stable, and exhibits a high affinity for PLP. In contrast, SPL protein levels were reduced in the kidneys of SPLR222Q mice fed Hi-B6 chow, with even lower SPL levels observed in SPLR222Q mice fed NA-B6 chow (Figure 3A). Consistent with the WT expression pattern, SPL activity levels in WT mouse liver, lung, kidney, and brain were comparable on either diet (Figure 3, B–E). SPL activity in tissues of SPLR222Q mice fed Hi-B6 chow was 25%–50% of WT, a level shown to prevent most SPLIS-associated phenotypes in mice and consistent with the lack of reported disease phenotypes in SPLIS carriers (21). In contrast, SPL activity in liver, lung, and kidney of SPLR222Q mice fed NA-B6 chow decreased to 1%–5% of the levels observed in tissues of WT mice on the same chow, a range comparable with that of an inborn error of metabolism, with somewhat more residual SPL activity observed in brain (Figure 3, B–E). S1P levels in plasma and tissues of WT and SPLR222Q mice fed Hi-B6 chow and WT mice on NA-B6 chow were similar (Figure 3, F–J). This indicates that the residual global SPL activity in SPLR222Q mice fed Hi-B6 chow is sufficient to maintain normal sphingolipid metabolism. In contrast, plasma and tissue S1P levels of SPLR222Q mice fed NA-B6 chow were highly elevated compared with the control groups (Figure 3, F–J).

Figure 3 SPLR222Q mice on NA-B6 manifested severe SPL insufficiency and elevated S1P level. (A) IB from the kidneys of WT and SPLR222Q mice with and without added B6, showing reduced level of SPL protein only in R222Q mice with NA-B6 chow. (B–E) SPL activity in vital organs (kidney, lung, liver, and brain) of WT and SPLR222Q mice, confirming drastically low activity of SPL in SPLR222Q mice fed NA-B6 chow; n = 3. (F–J) Measurement of S1P levels in the plasma, kidney, lung, liver, and brain confirms higher levels of S1P in the organs and plasma of SPLR222Q mice fed NA-B6 chow; n = 3. Data represent mean ± SD. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001. A 2-tailed parametric t test was performed.

Pyridoxine withdrawal induces development of SPLIS phenotypes in SPLR222Q mice. We next investigated whether dietary pyridoxine influences the development of SPLIS-related phenotypes in SPLR222Q mice. Grip strength as a measure of neurological function (Figure 4A) and kidney weight (Figure 4B) deteriorated in SPLR222Q mice after 2 months on NA-B6 chow, compared with all other groups. Urine albumin creatinine ratio (ACR), a measure of proteinuria, rose significantly in SPLR222Q mice after 3 weeks on NA-B6 chow (Figure 4C) and increased further after 2 months (Figure 4D). Correspondingly, serum albumin was lower in SPLR222Q mice after 2 months on NA-B6 chow compared with all other groups (Figure 4E). RBC indices were also lower, indicating development of anemia in SPLR222Q mice after 2 months on the NA-B6 diet, compared with all other groups (Figure 4, F–H).

Figure 4 Pyridoxine supplementation ameliorates SPLIS features in SPLR222Q mice. (A) Improvement in grip strength observed with B6 supplementation. (B) Kidney weight. (C and D) Urine ACR at 3- and 8-week time points, showing improvement in SPLR222Q mice on Hi-B6 chow. (E) Serum albumin level. (F–H) RBC indices. Data represent mean ± SD. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, and ***P ≤ 0.001. NSD, no significant difference. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons was performed. n = 3 for each graph.

Pyridoxine withdrawal induces glomerulosclerosis, podocyte loss, and foot process effacement in SPLR222Q mice. Histology of periodic acid Schiff–stained (PAS-stained) kidney sections of WT and SPLR222Q mice on Hi-B6 chow and WT mice on NA-B6 chow was normal in appearance and indistinguishable from one another (Figure 5, A–C). In contrast, PAS staining of SPLR222Q kidneys after 2 months on NA-B6 chow showed glomerulosclerosis with collagen deposition, mesangial expansion, and protein casts (Figure 5D). After 2 months on NA-B6 chow, SPLR222 mice exhibited 8% focal glomerulosclerosis and 13% global glomerulosclerosis (Supplemental Table 2). Injury and death of glomerular podocytes, which maintain the kidney filtration barrier, are considered the main underlying causes of steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome (25). Podocyte foot process loss indicates podocyte injury and is pathognomonic of nephrotic syndrome. Ultrastructural analysis of kidney cortices of SPLR222Q mice fed NA-B6 chow by transmission electron microscopy revealed podocyte foot process effacement and glomerular basement membrane thickening, features not observed in control kidneys (Figure 5, E and F). Stimulated emission depletion (STED) super-resolution microscopy of kidney cortices stained with antibodies against the podocyte marker nephrin demonstrated reduced slit diaphragm density (podocyte effacement) and overall reduced nephrin immunolabeling, indicating podocyte dropout in kidneys of SPLR222Q mice on NA-B6 chow compared with controls (Figure 5, G–K).

Figure 5 Addition of Hi-B6 in the chow prevented glomerulosclerosis, podocyte loss, and foot process effacement in SPLR222Q mice. (A–D) PAS staining shows glomerulosclerosis in SPLR222Q mice that were fed NA-B6 chow, while SPLR222Q mice on Hi-B6 and WT mice on either diet exhibited normal morphology of glomeruli and tubules. Scale bar: 100 μm. (E and F) Transmission electron microscopy reveals podocyte effacement in SPLR222Q mice that were fed NA-B6 chow compared with control mice on NA-B6 chow. (G–J) STED imaging reveals disrupted foot process morphology in SPLR222Q mice fed NA-B6 chow compared with SPLR222Q mice on Hi-B6 and WT mice on either diet. Scale bars: 1 μm. (K) Each point represents a separate glomerulus. In each analyzed glomerulus, 4–5 regions of interest were measured, and nephrin area and region of interest area were summed and presented as ratio. Hi-B6 WT, n = 5; Hi-B6 R222Q, n = 4; NA-B6 WT, n = 3; NA-B6 R222Q; n = 7. Average ROI area = 20 μm2. **P ≤ 0.01. Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis was performed.

Pyridoxine withdrawal causes activation of stress signaling in SPLR222Q mouse kidneys. Expression of podocyte markers nephrin and synaptopodin was reduced in extracts of SPLR222Q kidneys after withdrawal of pyridoxine supplementation, as shown by IB (Figure 6, A and B). To gain further insight into the molecular events leading to podocyte injury, we used IB of whole kidney extracts to compare the 4 groups of mice for the activity of pathways known to be activated by S1P signaling and/or SPL insufficiency and implicated in the pathogenesis of fibrosis, including AKT (26, 27), ERK (27–29), PKCδ (30), STAT3 (23), and SMAD3/4 (31). In each case, we observed upregulation of the phosphorylated (active) form of the signaling protein in SPLR222Q mouse kidneys upon pyridoxine withdrawal, but not in the 3 control groups. STAT3 and S1P signaling pathways are mutually coactivating (32–34). STAT3 activation has been linked to diabetic kidney disease and other forms of glomerular injury (35–37). We performed p-STAT3 IHC and observed increased signals of p-STAT3, especially in the tubule cells and interstitium of SPLR222Q mouse kidneys after withdrawal of pyridoxine supplementation, but not in control groups (Figure 7A). Moreover, qPCR confirmed that downstream targets of STAT3 transcriptional regulation (Lcn2, Timp1, Socs1, and Socs3) were upregulated in kidneys of SPLR222Q mice after withdrawal of pyridoxine (Figure 7B).

Figure 6 Pyridoxine supplementation prevented activation of stress signaling in SPLR222Q mouse kidneys. (A) IB showing that podocyte markers nephrin and synaptopodin were reduced in the kidneys of SPLR222Q mice on NA-B6 diet compared with SPLR222Q mice on Hi-B6 and WT mice on either diet. Hyperactivation of p-AKT, p-PKCδ, p-STAT3, p-ERK1, and p-SMAD is observed in the kidneys of SPLR222Q mice on NA-B6 chow. β-Actin was used as a loading control. (B) Quantification of corresponding IB. Data represent mean ± SD. **P ≤ 0.01 and ***P ≤ 0.001. A 2-tailed parametric t test was performed. n = 3 for each graph.

Figure 7 Low levels of pyridoxine cause activation of p-STAT3 and its target genes in the kidneys of SPLR222Q mice. (A) p-STAT3 IHC staining displaying more staining in kidney sections of SPLR222Q mice fed NA-B6 chow compared with SPLR222Q mice on Hi-B6 and WT mice on either diet. Scale bar = 100 µm. (B) Relative expression of STAT3 target genes Lcn2, Timp1, Socs1, and Socs3 (normalized with β-actin) in SPLR222Q mice fed NA-B6 chow compared with SPLR222Q mice on Hi-B6 and WT mice on either diet. Data represent mean ± SD. ***P ≤ 0.001 and ****P ≤ 0.0001. A 2-tailed parametric t test was performed. n = 3 for each graph.

Pyridoxine withdrawal induces a transcriptional profile reflecting tissue injury and ECM remodeling in SPLR222Q mouse kidneys. To assess the impact of SPL insufficiency on kidney homeostasis, we conducted a transcriptome analysis using RNA-seq of whole kidneys from WT and SPLR222Q mice on Hi-B6 chow and 3 weeks after switching to NA-B6 chow. Pearson’s correlation and principal component analysis revealed a distinct, significantly altered expression pattern of kidney transcripts in SPLR222Q mice transferred to NA-B6 chow not observed in the other 3 groups (Supplemental Figure 2), depicted using heatmaps and the overall transcriptome profile (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4). We also identified genes differentially expressed in response to pyridoxine alone by comparing kidney transcriptomes of WT Hi-B6 versus WT NA-B6 groups. Not surprisingly, this led to identification of many B6-dependent genes, of which 9 were also altered in SPLR222Q mice kidneys on NA-B6 chow when compared with WT on NA-B6. These genes included Hdc, encoding histidine decarboxylase; the cytochrome p450 genes Cyp7b1 and Cyp4a14; Spp1, encoding osteopontin; the fibronectin gene Fn1; Calb1, encoding calbindin 1; Pigr, encoding the polymeric immunoglobulin receptor; Chd9, encoding chromodomain helicase DNA binding protein 7; and Slc7a13, encoding the cystine transporter. Of these, only histidine decarboxylase is known to functionally depend upon pyridoxal 5′-phosphate. The entire SPL-dependent gene set is shown in Figure 8A. Of note, kidney injury molecule 1 (Kim1/Havcr1), an established indicator of kidney injury, was upregulated in SPLR222Q mice on NA-B6 chow (38). Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment analysis revealed other related processes enriched by SPL insufficiency. Pathways involved in the innate immune response, including chemokine- and cytokine-mediated signaling (Osrm, Ccr5, Cx3Cr1, Cxcl15, and C3ar1), TNF-α signaling (Gadd45g, Fam129a, and Hsph1), macrophage activation (Cd68), and complement activation (Pzp, Hrg, Serpina16, Wfdc8, Spint4, and Tmprss11a), were differentially expressed (all upregulated except Cxcl15), consistent with their roles in the pathogenesis of kidney injury and fibrosis (39–41). Upregulation of genes related to IL-17 (Mmp2 and Mmp14), a STAT3 transcriptional target, is consistent with our findings of STAT3 activation in kidneys of SPLR222Q mice on NA-B6 (42). An interconnected signaling network that includes interactions between TGF-β/SMAD, YAP/TAZ, IGF, and HIPPO pathways central to tissue repair and fibrosis (Igfbp1, Grem2, Stc1, St2, Pappa, Axl, and Adamtsl2) was differentially expressed (all upregulated except Adamtsl2) (43). Eleven genes representing collagen fibril organization and ECM remodeling pathways directly involved in fibrosis were dysregulated in SPL-deficient kidneys (Col12a1, Col1a1, Col1a2, Dcn, Ddr2, Adamtsl2, Lamc3, Zfp469, Dsg3, MMP2, and MMP14), all upregulated, except Lamc3 and adamtsl2. This indicates that injury signals leading to maladaptive tissue repair were already present in kidneys after 3 weeks of low B6 conditions, before pathological signs of fibrosis could be detected (31, 44). In addition, cholesterol metabolism (Apoa4, Apob, and Azgp1) and lipid metabolic pathways that play roles in podocyte injury and kidney disease and interact closely with sphingolipids were upregulated (45–47). Protein degradation, known to be influenced by SPL through the endoplasmic reticulum stress response pathway and other mechanisms, was dysregulated in SPL-deficient kidney (13, 48). Response to infections with Staphylococcus aureus, Influenza A, Entamoeba histolytica, and Plasmodium were functionalities represented by genes corresponding with immune, ECM, and cytokine pathways mentioned above (Figure 8B). Six genes involved in vascular smooth muscle contraction (Slc8a1, Gpr176, Scn2b, Clca3a1, Cacna1s, and Pvalb) were upregulated, which may be explained by S1P’s vasoconstrictive effects on preglomerular microvessels (49). Genes involved in arginine and proline metabolism are upregulated, likely because of PLP’s role in converting arginine to proline and thus may not be relevant to SPL inactivation independent of pyridoxine status. Transcriptomic profiling of mutant mouse kidneys identified the chemokine signaling pathway as being prominently activated. Consistent with KEGG pathway analysis (Supplemental Figure 5), several major downstream effectors of chemokine signaling, including STAT3, ERK1, AKT, and Ca²+-associated signaling (PKC), were implicated in SPLR222Q mice kidneys. These RNA-seq findings corroborated our IB results demonstrating activation of STAT3, ERK1, and AKT, along with enhanced calcium-related signaling. Taken together, these results indicate that chemokine signaling activation in mutant kidneys may drive renal inflammatory and downstream cellular responses. Using qPCR to measure gene expression, we confirmed upregulation of key transcripts, including established kidney injury markers (Kim1/Havcr1 and Pappa), chemokines and their receptors (Cxcr1, Ccl17, Ccl2/Mcp1, and Cxcl10), and proinflammatory and profibrotic cytokines (Tnfa and Tgfb) (Figure 8C). In addition, we observed upregulation of Tnfsf15, a cytokine recently linked to nonmonogenic steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (50). Altogether, kidney transcriptional profiling confirmed that a process of proinflammatory signaling and ECM remodeling, ultimately leading to glomerulosclerosis and podocyte injury, is induced within weeks after discontinuing pyridoxine supplementation in SPLR222Q mice.

Figure 8 RNA-seq analysis and qPCR validation of target genes. (A) Heatmap displaying upregulation of chemokine, cytokine, extracellular matrix remodeling, and collagen-related genes in SPLR222Q mice versus WT mice fed NA-B6 chow. (B) Statistics of pathway enrichment further confirm the aberrant regulation of chemokine, cytokine, immune, TNF-α, and other signaling pathways. (C) qPCR validation of target genes. At least 1–2 target genes were validated from each upregulated pathway. Data represent mean ± SD. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001. A 2-tailed parametric t test was performed. n = 4 for Tnf-α and Tgf-β, and n = 3 for all other targets.

SPLIS nephrosis is caused by S1P accumulation. Development of SPLIS phenotypes in SPLR222Q mice receiving limiting amounts of B6 coincided with a striking rise in circulating and tissue S1P levels, implicating S1P in the pathogenesis of SPLIS. This notion was further supported by upregulation of S1P-linked signaling pathways in their kidneys. However, the pathogenic role of SPL product deficiencies and/or accumulation of other sphingolipids could not be discounted. To test whether S1P accumulation mediates the SPLIS nephropathy, we placed SPLR222Q mice on NA-B6 chow for 2 months, followed by 2 weeks of parenteral administration of SKI-II, a catalytic inhibitor of SphK1 and SphK2 that also induces proteolytic SphK1 degradation. Treating SPLR222Q mice with SK-II rescued kidney barrier function and overall kidney health, as shown by normalization of urine ACR, serum albumin, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), and creatinine to WT levels (Figure 9, A–D), and protected kidney function (Supplemental Table 4). Treating SPLR222Q mice with the selective SphK1 inhibitor PF543 under the same conditions gave similar results, indicating the pool of S1P responsible for inducing kidney injury was largely, if not completely, generated by SphK1 (Figure 9, A–D, and Supplemental Table 4). Importantly, genes upregulated in the kidneys of SPLR222Q mice on NA-B6 chow were normalized by preventing S1P accumulation using SKI-II and to a lesser extent PF543 (Supplemental Figure 6). Pathological changes evident in the cortex of SPL R222Q mice on NA-B6 diet were also attenuated when these mice were treated with either of the SK inhibitors (Figure 9E). These findings indicate that the transcriptional reprogramming of cytokines and ECM proteins associated with SPLIS nephrosis is mediated by S1P accumulation.

Figure 9 Inhibition of S1P production prevents SPLIS nephropathy. Parameters of kidney health were compared in WT and SPLR222Q mice on Hi-B6 or NA-B6 diets versus SPLR222Q mice on NA-B6, simultaneously treated with either the S1P receptor antagonist FTY720, JTE-013, the nonspecific SphK inhibitor SKI-II, the SphK1-specific inhibitor PF543, or the ROCK inhibitor fasudil. (A) Urine ACR. NA-B6-SPLR222Q versus SPLR222Q treated with SKI-II, SPLR222Q treated with PF543, and SPLR222Q treated with fasudil are statistically significant with a P value < 0.0001. NA-B6-SPLR222Q versus SPLR222Q treated with FTY720 and JTE-013 are not significantly different (NSD). n = 5 for Hi-B6 WT, NA-B6 SPLR222Q+SKI-II, NA-B6 SPLR222Q+PF543, NA-B6 SPLR222Q+JTE-013, and NA-B6 SPLR222Q+fasudil. n = 6 for NA-B6 SPLR222Q, n = 4 for NA-B6 WT, and n = 7 for NA-B6 SPLR222Q+FTY720. (B) Serum albumin. P < 0.0001 for NA-B6-SPLR222Q versus SPLR222Q treated with SKI-II and SPLR222Q treated with PF543. n = 4 for Hi-B6 WT, NA-B6 SPLR222Q+SKI-II, NA-B6 SPLR222Q+PF543, NA-B6 SPLR222Q+JTE-013, and NA-B6 SPLR222Q+fasudil. n = 5 for NA-B6 SPLR222Q, n = 4 for NA-B6 WT, and n = 6 for NA-B6 SPLR222Q+FTY720. P = 0.086 for NA-B6-SPLR222 versus SPLR222Q treated with fasudil, and NA-B6-SPLR222Q versus SPLR222Q treated with FTY720 and JTE-013 are NSD. (C) BUN. n = 4 for Hi-B6 WT, NA-B6 SPLR222Q+SKI-II, NA-B6 SPLR222Q+PF543, NA-B6 SPLR222Q+JTE-013, and NA-B6 SPLR222Q+fasudil. n = 4 for NA-B6 SPLR222Q, n = 3 for NA-B6 WT, and n = 5 for NA-B6 SPLR222Q+FTY720. NA-B6-SPLR222Q versus SPLR222Q treated with SKI-II, P = 0.004. SPLR222Q versus SPLR222Q treated with PF543, P = 0.0039. NA-B6-SPLR222Q versus SPLR222Q treated with FTY720, P = 0.034. NA-B6-SPLR222Q versus SPLR222Q treated with JTE-013, P = 0.014. NA-B6-SPLR222Q versus SPLR222Q treated with fasudil, P = 0.020. (D) Serum creatinine. n = 4 for Hi-B6 WT, NA-B6 SPLR222Q+SKI-II, NA-B6 SPLR222Q+PF543, and NA-B6 SPLR222Q+JTE-013, and n = 3 for NA-B6 SPLR222Q+fasudil. n = 5 for NA-B6 SPLR222Q, n = 3 for NA-B6 WT, and n = 5 for NA-B6 SPLR222Q+FTY720. NA-B6-SPLR222Q versus SPLR222Q treated with SKI-II, P = 0.02. SPLR222Q versus SPLR222Q treated with PF543, P = 0.03. NA-B6-SPLR222Q versus SPLR222Q treated with fasudil, P = 0.081. NA-B6-SPLR222Q versus SPLR222Q treated with FTY720 and JTE-013 are NSD. (E) PAS staining shows severe glomerulosclerosis in NA-B6-SPLR222Q mice treated with FTY720 and JTE-013, while the disease phenotype was ameliorated in NA-B6-SPLR222Q mice treated with SKI-II, PF543, and fasudil. Scale bar: 100 μm. Data represent mean ± SD. A 2-tailed parametric t test was performed.

To determine whether S1P receptor signaling mediates SPLIS nephrosis, SPLR222Q mice were given NA-B6 chow for 2 months and then treated for 2 weeks with FTY720, which functionally antagonizes S1P1, S1P3, S1P4, and S1P5, or with JTE-013, which antagonizes S1P2. The findings of worsening lymphopenia (a sign of S1P1 antagonism; Supplemental Table 3) and reduced activation of S1P receptor downstream effectors ERK, JNK, STAT3, and AKT in the kidney tissues of WT and SPLR222Q mice treated with FTY720 (Supplemental Figure 7) confirmed the receptor-antagonizing activity of these agents. However, blocking S1P signaling with FTY720 or JTE-013 did not prevent the development of SPLIS nephrosis in SPLR222Q mice and may even have exacerbated it (Figure 9, A–E, and Supplemental Table 4). Furthermore, FTY720 exacerbated Ccl17 upregulation; did not alter Ccl12, IL-6, and Tnfsf15 upregulation; and only attenuated TNF-α and Grem2 upregulation (Supplemental Figure 6). To address whether FTY720 might have effects on the kidney independent of SPL status, we treated WT mice on both diets with FTY720. Urine ACR was higher in FTY720-treated WT mice fed either type of diet (Supplemental Table 4). Taken together, these results support the conclusion that a SphK1/S1P pathway drives kidney injury in SPLIS, whereas the role of S1P receptors remains unclear.

SPLIS nephrosis involves the RhoA/ROCK signaling pathway. We recently reported that when kidney cells fail to contain the metabolic consequences of SPL insufficiency, massive urinary S1P excretion and renal S1P accumulation occur, causing RhoA/ROCK-mediated cytoskeletal reorganization and loss of cell function (51). Furthermore, blocking this pathway with fasudil reduced proteinuria in Sgpl1-KO mice. The RhoA/ROCK pathway was upregulated in SPLR222Q mouse kidneys on NA-B6 chow (Supplemental Figure 5). To assess the relative contributions of RhoA/ROCK activation to the kidney disease in SPLR222Q mice, we treated them with fasudil. As shown in Figure 9 and Supplemental Table 4, fasudil protects SPLR222Q mice from developing proteinuria when on low B6 chow, implicating the same mechanism is at play in both SPLIS models.