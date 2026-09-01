Distinct parafascicular neuronal ensembles mediate the sensory and affective dimensions of trigeminal neuralgia

PF hyperactivity drives orofacial pain and comorbid anxiety. We analyzed a publicly available functional MRI (fMRI) dataset of patients with TN from OpenNeuro (dataset ds005713), in which the thalamus was segmented into 25 separate nuclei (Figure 1A). Gray matter volume in the PF contralateral to the pain side was significantly reduced in patients with TN compared with healthy controls (HCs) (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI206862DS1). The PF volume was reduced bilaterally in patients with right-sided pain, though no generalized left-right asymmetry was observed (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1B). PF atrophy did not correlate with pain severity, pain duration, or neurovascular compression status (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). These findings suggest the PF as a potential thalamic nucleus implicated in the pathophysiology of TN.

Figure 1 Hyperactivity of PFGlu neurons mediates orofacial pain and comorbid anxiety of TN. (A) Representative fMRI T1 images of TN and HC. (B) Ratio of PF gray matter volume (GMV) to intracranial volume (48 HC and 111 TN patients). (C) Comparison of PF GMV of different pain sides. (D) Schematic of experiments. (E) Withdrawal threshold of sham and CION mice (n = 8 mice for each group). (F) Behavioral performance of sham and CION mice 2 weeks after surgery. (G) Location of the recorded neurons in PF slice. (H) Representative AP traces evoked by depolarizing current in PFGlu neurons. (I–K) AP threshold, phase plots (I), RMP (J), and R input (K) in PFGlu neurons. (L) Schematic of virus injection and example image of GCaMP6s (scale bar, 200 μm). (M) Representative traces of GCaMP6s signals in CION mice. (N) Experimental diagram for GCaMP6s recordings. (O–Q) Heatmaps, averaged normalized traces, and quantification (AUC in panels) of changes in GCaMP6s signals in sham/CION (O) and naive mice (P) receiving von Frey (0.4 g or 4 g) stimulation on the skin near the center of the vibrissa pad (V2 territory), and when sham/CION mice moved from closed arm to open arm in EPM (Q). (R) Schematic of virus injection and patch clamp recording in a PF slice. (S and T) Behavioral performance of CION mice in VFT (S), OFT, and EPM (T) with 3 min light-off, 3 min light-on, and 3 min light-off (n = 8 mice). Data are presented as means ± SEM. Unpaired Student’s t test for B, F, O–Q; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for C and I–K; and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for E, H, S, T; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To investigate the functional involvement of PF in the progression of TN, we generated the CION mouse model with injury to the right infraorbital nerve, which showed a marked reduction in right-sided orofacial pain thresholds beginning at 3 days postinjury and stabilizing by days 14 and 21 (Figure 1, D and E). These mechanical hypersensitivity symptoms were accompanied by increased nonevoked responses, such as prolonged facial grooming behavior, indicative of ongoing orofacial discomfort (Supplemental Figure 1F). On day 14, male CION mice exhibited anxiety-like behaviors, reflected by the decreased center time in the open field test (OFT) and reduced time and entries in the open arms of the elevated plus maze (EPM) (Figure 1F).

Next, we performed whole-cell patch-clamp recordings of PFGlu neurons to assess the intrinsic excitability following CION-induced TN (Figure 1G). We focused on glutamatergic neurons because the PF is predominantly composed of excitatory neurons, with minimal inhibitory populations, making them the principal neuronal subtype involved in PF function and output (28). Whereas no change in firing rate was detected in the ipsilateral PFGlu neurons, the frequencies of the current-evoked action potentials (APs) in the contralateral PFGlu neurons were substantially increased 14 days after CION (Figure 1H). In addition, a more hyperpolarized AP threshold, a more depolarized resting membrane potential (RMP), and an increased input resistance (R input) were observed (Figure 1, I–K), suggesting elevated intrinsic excitability of PFGlu neurons after CION. There were no differences in the amplitude, rise time, and width of the AP in PFGlu neurons (Supplemental Figure 1G). We further recorded spontaneous excitatory (sEPSC) and inhibitory (sIPSC) postsynaptic currents in bilateral PFGlu neurons. Following CION, there was a significant increase in the frequency of sEPSCs without a change in amplitude, accompanied by a marked reduction in both the frequency and amplitude of sIPSCs of the contralateral PFGlu neurons (Supplemental Figure 1, H–M). These results reveal a presynaptic E/I imbalance of contralateral PFGlu neurons, characterized by enhanced excitatory and diminished inhibitory inputs, indicative of maladaptive synaptic remodeling within PF-associated circuits following CION.

Based on the selective functional changes observed in the contralateral PF, we injected an adeno-associated virus (AAV) encoding Cre-dependent GCaMP6s into the contralateral PF of Vglut2-Cre mice to investigate activity changes of PFGlu neurons associated with orofacial pain and anxiety-like behaviors, with behaviorally coupled calcium imaging performed 14 days after CION (Figure 1L). We detected a significant increase of GCaMP6 fluorescence following a weak stimulation (0.4 g von Frey filament) in CION mice (Figure 1, M–O), whereas in naive mice, only a suprathreshold stimulation (4 g von Frey filament) elicited a significant increase in GCaMP6 intensity in PFGlu neurons (Figure 1P). Additionally, CION mice exhibited elevated neuronal activity during transitions from the closed to open arms in the EPM (Figure 1Q), and the activity showed a decreasing trend when mice exited the open arms (Supplemental Figure 1, N and O). These results indicate that PFGlu neurons encode both orofacial pain and anxiety-like emotional states.

To determine if the hyperactivity of PFGlu neurons is primarily involved in orofacial pain in TN or its anxiety-like comorbidity, or both, a Cre-dependent AAV encoding inhibitory opsin NpHR (halorhodopsin) was injected into the contralateral PF of Vglut2-Cre mice (Figure 1R). As expected, light activation of NpHR-mCherry effectively silenced neuronal firing, and it attenuated multiple pain- and affect-related behaviors in CION mice, leading to increased orofacial mechanical thresholds and reduced face-grooming duration, as well as decreased anxiety-like behaviors and increased conditioned preference for the stimulation-paired side (Figure 1, S and T, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Consistently, chemogenetic inhibition of PFGlu neurons via hM4Di produced similar analgesic and anxiolytic effects (Supplemental Figure 2, C–E). Conversely, chemogenetic activation of PFGlu neurons under physiological conditions reduced orofacial mechanical thresholds and induced anxiety-like behaviors (Supplemental Figure 2, F–H). Together, these results demonstrate that heightened excitability of PFGlu neurons is both necessary and sufficient to drive orofacial pain and comorbid anxiety following CION.

A previous study demonstrated that the CION model of TN induces central sensitization, as evidenced by tactile allodynia not only in the whisker pads but also in both hind paws (35). This finding suggests that CION-induced pain hypersensitivity extends beyond the trigeminal territory, implicating central pain-processing mechanisms. We therefore measured paw withdrawal thresholds in CION mice. On day 14 after CION surgery, paw withdrawal thresholds were significantly reduced compared with baseline values (Supplemental Figure 2I). Given the role of the PF in pain modulation, we next investigated whether PF activity contributes to this extratrigeminal hypersensitivity. Optogenetic inhibition of the PF in the CION model alleviated hind paw allodynia (Supplemental Figure 2J). These results suggest that PF activity is required for the hind paw tactile hypersensitivity observed after CION surgery.

A direct Sp5OGABA-PFGlu projection mediates orofacial pain. We sought to define the circuit-based mechanisms by which PFGlu neurons control orofacial pain and anxiety. To characterize the projection profile that innervates PF, we injected mCherry-expressing retrograde virus into the PF and visualized retrograde labeling with whole-brain tissue clearing (Figure 2A). A total of 11 brain regions showed direct projections to PF, as shown by the dense mCherry labeling of upstream neurons (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 3A). We observed that the Sp5 sends direct projections to the PF, with approximately 76% of PF-projecting neurons arising from Sp5O (Figure 2, D and E). Moreover, in both coronal and transverse sections, retrogradely labeled neurons were found predominantly concentrated in the Sp5O contralateral to the PF injection site, with only rare instances found in the ipsilateral Sp5O (Figure 2F). We immunostained glutamate decarboxylase 67 (GAD67, a GABA synthesizing enzyme) and glutamate (Glu) to determine the neurotransmitter identity of mCherry-labeled neurons projecting from Sp5O to the PF, revealing that approximately 67.3% of these neurons expressed GAD67, while approximately 30.3% expressed Glu (Figure 2, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 5A).

Figure 2 Projection of Sp5OGABA neurons to the PF specifically mediates orofacial pain. (A) Schematic of virus injection and workflow of whole-brain transparency. (B) Fluorescence reconstruction image of a mouse brain in the transverse plane (scale bar, 200 mm) and 3-dimensional reconstruction images of somata (red) and fibers (blue). (C and D). Quantification of fluorescence-labeled cell somata in different upstream brain regions (C) and different subregions of the Sp5 (D). (E) Anatomical connectivity diagrams illustrating the Sp5-PF circuit. (F) Coronal and transverse sections of Sp5O, showing fluorescence-labeled cell somata (scale bar, 200 μm). (G and H) Schematic of virus injection (G), immunostaining images of GAD67 and Glu (H). (I) Schematic of virus injection. (J and K) Behavioral performance of CION mice in the von Frey test (J), OFT, and EPM (K) with 3 min light-off, 3 min light-on, and 3 min light-off (n = 8 mice for each group). (L) Schematic of patch clamp on PF neurons that receive Sp5OGABA projection. (M) Optogenetic activation of Sp5OGABA input-evoked oIPSCs in PF neurons, their complete inhibition by application of TTX, and restoration by 4-AP. (N) oIPSC latency upon light stimulation (n = 16 cells from 3 mice). (O) Inhibition of oIPSCs by PTX and quantification of oIPSC peak amplitude. (P) Example traces and peak amplitude of blue light–evoked (5 ms, 2 mW) oIPSCs in PF neurons from sham and CION mice. (Q) Example traces and PPR of blue light–evoked (5 ms, 2 mW, 200 ms interval) oIPSCs recorded in PF neurons from sham and CION mice. Data are presented as means ± SEM. Paired Student’s t test for O, unpaired Student’s t test for P and Q, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for M, and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for J and K; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To ascertain the roles of the Sp5OGABA-PF and Sp5OGlu-PF circuits in orofacial pain and anxiety, we injected Cre-dependent AAVs encoding the excitatory opsin channelrhodopsin-2 (ChR2) and the inhibitory NpHR into the Sp5O of Vgat-Cre and Vglut2-Cre mice, respectively (Figure 2I and Supplemental Figure 4C), and implanted optical fibers in the PF contralateral to the Sp5O. Optogenetic activation of Sp5OGABA-PF terminals selectively increased orofacial pain thresholds and reduced face-grooming duration in CION mice without altering anxiety-like behaviors and was associated with a trend toward increased preference in the conditioned place preference (CPP) assay (Figure 2, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). However, optogenetic inhibition of Sp5OGlu-PF neuron terminals produced no detectable changes in either pain thresholds or anxiety (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). These results indicate that the Sp5OGABA-PF pathway mediates CION-induced hyperalgesia.

With the same virus strategy using Cre-dependent ChR2 to label Sp5OGABA neurons, we recorded optically evoked inhibitory postsynaptic currents (oIPSCs) in the PF neurons upon blue light activation of Sp5O terminals in brain slices (Figure 2L). The oIPSCs were abolished after the application of the sodium channel blocker tetrodotoxin (TTX), which blocks APs in all neurons, but restored by the coapplication of 4-aminopyride (4-AP) — a potassium channel antagonist that enables ChR2-mediated depolarization of local presynaptic terminals (Figure 2M). Synchronized oIPSCs were observed after light activation, with a rapid onset characterized by a mean latency of 4.05 ms (Figure 2N), indicating that Sp5OGABA neurons directly inhibit PFGlu neurons. Application of the GABA A receptor blocker picrotoxin (PTX) abolished these currents, verifying their GABAergic origin (Figure 2O). The peak amplitude of oIPSCs was significantly reduced in CION mice compared with Sham controls, indicating a diminished inhibitory Sp5O-PF input (Figure 2P). To investigate whether the attenuation of Sp5OGABA-PF inhibitory input in TN involves pre- or postsynaptic mechanisms, we measured the paired pulse ratio (PPR) of IPSCs evoked by paired blue light pulses (5 ms, 2 mW, 100 ms interval). The PPR was significantly higher in PF neurons of CION mice than sham controls (Figure 2Q), indicating that CION impairs Sp5OGABA-PF transmission, at least in part, via a presynaptic mechanism. Thus, hyperactivity of PFGlu neurons in CION mice likely arises from presynaptic disinhibition due to diminished inhibitory input from Sp5OGABA neurons.

Analysis of the Allen Brain Cell Atlas revealed abundant parvalbumin (PV) neurons in Sp5O, with sparse somatostatin (SST) and vasoactive intestinal peptide neurons; notably, PV neurons showed substantial overlap with GABAergic neurons (Supplemental Figure 5B). To specifically target this subset and verify their projection to the PF, PV-Cre mice were injected with AAV2/retro-hSyn-Flp-mCherry into the PF and AAV-hSyn-Con Fon-EYFP into the Sp5O contralateral to the PF (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Approximately 62.7% of mCherry-labeled neurons in Sp5O coexpressed EYFP (Supplemental Figure 5E), mirroring the fraction of GABAergic neurons and confirming the PV+ neurons constituting the predominant inhibitory projections to the PF. To determine whether this specific molecular subtype drives the observed sensory modulation, we performed optogenetic manipulations of the Sp5OPV-PF circuit using a strategy analogous to our Vgat-Cre experiments (Supplemental Figure 5F). Consistent with the Vgat-based results, optogenetic activation of Sp5OPV terminals in the PF significantly elevated orofacial pain thresholds in CION mice without altering anxiety-like behaviors (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). These findings identify inhibitory neurons among the PV-expressing population in Sp5O that selectively gates the sensory, but not the affective, dimension of TN.

Enhanced Sp5OGlu-lPBNGlu-PFGlu transmission encodes pain-related anxiety. Considering the selective role of the Sp5OGABA-PFGlu pathway in modulating pain sensation in TN and the observation that manipulating PFGlu neurons affected both orofacial pain and comorbid anxiety, we hypothesized that a distinct upstream projection to the PF is likely responsible for encoding pain-related anxiety. Among the brain regions identified in our connectome analysis, the lPBN in the pons emerged as the predominant input source to the PF (Supplemental Figure 6A), consistent with previous anterograde tracing studies using various Cre-driver lines to label PBN efferents (36, 37). Using the same fMRI dataset from the TN patient cohort described above, we further performed anatomical segmentation of the lPBN and quantified its gray matter volume contralateral to the pain side. Patients with TN showed a significant reduction in lPBN gray matter volumes compared with HCs (Figure 3A). To explore the potential cellular substrates underlying this structural alteration, we examined the anatomical organization of the lPBN/PF pathway in mice. Using the same retrograde viral tracing and whole-brain clearing strategy described above, we observed dense fiber projections from the lPBN to the PF, along with numerous mCherry-positive somata within the lPBN (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 6B). To characterize the neurotransmitter identity of the PF-projecting lPBN neurons, a retrograde virus tracer was injected into the PF of Vglut2-Cre Ai14 or Vgat-Cre Ai14 mice (Figure 3C). The vast majority (~95%) of the retrogradely labeled cells colocalized with Vglut2+ neurons, whereas only a small fraction colocalized with Vgat+ neurons (Figure 3, D–F). To identify the upstream inputs to PF-projecting lPBNGlu neurons, we first injected a Cre-dependent Flp-expressing retrograde tracing virus into the PF of Vglut2-Cre mice and an Flp-dependent retrograde trans-monosynaptic tracing system into the lPBN (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 6C). Three weeks later, Cvs-EnvA-G-tdTomato was injected into the lPBN to allow for monosynaptic retrograde labeling of upstream inputs to PF-projecting lPBNGlu neurons. We found a robust tdTomato expression in bilateral Sp5O (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 6, D–F), indicating that lPBN neurons projecting to the PF receive direct synaptic input from the Sp5O. In addition, tdTomato-labeled neurons were also observed in several other brain regions, including cortex, pallidum, striatum, midbrain, and hypothalamus, as well as other areas (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H).

Figure 3 Excitatory projections in the Sp5OGlu-lPBNGlu-PFGlu pathway specifically mediate pain-related anxiety. (A) A representative lPBN segmentation from 1 individual, with the lPBN highlighted (left), and the ratio of lPBN GMV to intracranial volume in HC and TN (right). (B) Anatomical connectivity diagrams illustrating the lPBN-PF circuit. (C–F) Schematic of virus injection (C), tdTomato+ GABAergic neurons (D) and tdTomato+ glutamatergic neurons (E) (scale bar, 50 μm; zoomed image, 20 μm), and statistics on the proportion of GABAergic and glutamatergic neurons in lPBN that project to PF (F). (G and H) Schematic of virus injection (G), representative images of tdTomato expression in lPBN and Sp5O (H) (scale bar, 50 μm). (I–L) Schematic of virus injection (I), representative images of mCherry expression in lPBN (J) (scale bar, 50 μm), and behavioral performance of CION mice in the von Frey test (K), OFT, and EPM (L) with 3 min light-off, 3 min light-on, and 3 min light-off (n = 8 mice for each group). (M) Schematic of patch clamp on PF neurons that receive Sp5OGlu-lPBNGlu projection. (N) Optogenetic stimulation of lPBNGlu input–evoked oEPSCs in PF neurons and their inhibition by coapplication of CNQX and APV. (O) oEPSC latency upon light stimulation (n = 16 cells from 3 mice). (P) Example traces and peak amplitude of blue light–evoked (5 ms, 2 mW) oEPSCs in PF neurons from sham and CION mice. (Q) Example traces and PPR of blue light–evoked (5 ms, 2 mW, 100 ms interval)oEPSCs recorded in PF neurons from sham and CION mice. Data are presented as means ± SEM. Paired Student’s t test for N, unpaired Student’s t test for P and Q, and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for K and L; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To confirm the functional connections and essential roles of Sp5OGlu-lPBNGlu-PFGlu in vivo, we employed a combinatorial strategy that permits direct modulation of PF-projecting lPBNGlu neurons that are also innervated by Sp5OGlu neurons. A Cre-dependent modified wheat germ agglutinin–Flp (mWGA-Flp) was injected into the Sp5O ipsilateral to CION injury of Vglut2-Cre mice, enabling Sp5OGlu neurons to express mWGA-Flp and trans-synaptically deliver Flp recombinase to their postsynaptic targets in the lPBN (38). Concurrently, an Flp-dependent NpHR was injected into the lPBN contralateral to CION injury, allowing selective expression of the inhibitory opsin NpHR in lPBN neurons innervated by Sp5OGlu neurons (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 6I). mCherry-positive neurons were observed in the lPBN and were primarily localized to superior-lateral PBN (PBNsl) (Figure 3J). Optogenetic inhibition of the Sp5OGlu-lPBNGlu-PFGlu pathway selectively alleviated anxiety-like behaviors and produced a significant conditioned preference for the stimulation-paired chamber without affecting orofacial pain and face-grooming behavior in CION mice (Figure 3, K and L, and Supplemental Figure 6, J and K). These results not only confirm the excitatory effect of Sp5OGlu-lPBN input on PF-projecting lPBN neurons in vivo but also demonstrate that this pathway selectively contributes to pain-related anxiety.

With a similar virus strategy injecting the Cre-dependent mWGA-Flp into the Sp5O and Flp-dependent ChR2 into the lPBN, optically evoked excitatory postsynaptic currents (oEPSCs) in PF neurons were recorded in brain slices upon blue light stimulation (Figure 3M). These oEPSCs were completely abolished by coapplication of the AMPA receptor antagonist 6-cyano-7-nitroquinoxaline-2,3-dione (CNQX) and NMDA receptor antagonist D-2-amino-5-phosphonovaleric acid (APV) (Figure 3N), confirming the excitatory nature of this projection. We also found synchronized oEPSCs after the light stimulation, with a rapid onset characterized by a mean latency of 5.24 ms (Figure 3O). The peak amplitude of oEPSCs was significantly increased in CION mice compared with sham controls (Figure 3P), indicating an enhancement of the Sp5O-lPBN-PF projection. Furthermore, PPR of EPSCs evoked by paired blue light pulses (5 ms, 2 mW, 100 ms interval) was significantly decreased in PF neurons of CION mice (Figure 3Q), suggesting a presynaptic facilitation of the Sp5OGlu-lPBNGlu-PFGlu pathway. Collectively, these results highlight the critical role of the Sp5O-lPBN-PF circuit in mediating the affective comorbidities following CION.

Although previous studies have reported that nociceptive inputs from the infraorbital branch (V2) primarily target the Sp5C subregion (39, 40), we further investigated the structural and functional connectivity of the Sp5C-Sp5O pathway. A retrograde Cre-dependent AAV was injected into the Sp5O (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), and retrograde tracing confirmed a direct glutamatergic projection from Sp5C to Sp5O (Supplemental Figure 7C). To assess whether this pathway is altered following CION, we expressed Cre-dependent ChrimsonR in Sp5C neurons and Cre-dependent GCaMP6s in Sp5O neurons (Supplemental Figure 7, D–F). By combining optogenetic stimulation of Sp5C terminals with fiber photometry recording within the Sp5O, we observed that light-evoked calcium signals were significantly enhanced in CION mice compared with the sham group (Supplemental Figure 7, G–I). These results indicated that the functional connectivity of the Sp5C-Sp5O projection is potentiated following CION. Together, these results delineate the upstream brainstem circuit framework linking peripheral trigeminal input to ascending pathways and reinforce the critical role of Sp5O in this process.

Segregated input-defined neuronal ensembles in the PF exhibit sequential activation and distinct roles in TN. Integrating the connectivity and functional organization of the 2 PF-projecting circuits, our data strongly suggest that each pathway selectively recruits distinct neuronal ensembles within the PF. To test this hypothesis, we injected CaMKIIa-dependent mWGA-EGFP into the PBNsl ipsilateral to PF (Supplemental Figure 8A), an anterograde trans-synaptic Cre virus into the Sp5O contralateral to PF, and a Cre-dependent mCherry-expressing virus into the PF of wild-type C57BL/6J mice (Figure 4A). Among the labeled PF neurons, approximately 33.5% expressed only EGFP, while approximately 65.3% were labeled with anterograde virus-dependent mCherry, with no colocalization observed between EGFP and mCherry. This suggests that PBNsl and Sp5O innervate 2 largely distinct populations of PF neurons (Figure 4, B and C). Notably, the ensemble receiving PBNsl input was anatomically confined to the mPF.

Figure 4 Presence of segregated PF neuronal ensembles with distinct spatiotemporal activation. (A–C) Schematic of virus injection (A), representative images of mCherry/EGFP expression (scale bar, 200 μm) (B), and statistics for the proportion of PF neurons receiving Sp5O or PBNsl projection (C). (D–M) Schematic and representative images of GCaMP6s (D and I) expression (scale bar, 200 μm), and experimental diagrams of GCaMP6s recordings (E and J), as well as heatmaps (F and K), averaged normalized traces (G and L), and AUC statistics (H and M) of GCaMP6s signals (F–H) or moving from closed to open arms in EPM (K–M). (N and O) Behavioral performance of mice in the von Frey test (N), OFT, and EPM (O) on day 7 after surgery. (P and Q) Behavioral performance of male mice in the von Frey test (P), OFT, and EPM (Q) on day 10 after surgery. (R–U) Schematic of patch clamp on PF neurons that receive Sp5O (R) or PBNsl (T) projection and examples of AP traces in PF pain-ensemble (S) or anxiety-ensemble (U) neurons on day 3 after surgery (n = 12 cells from 3 mice). (V) Schematic of patch clamp on PF neurons. (W) Examples of AP traces in PF anxiety-ensemble neurons from sham and CION mice on day 10 after surgery (n = 10 cells from 3 mice). (X) Example traces and peak amplitude of blue light–evoked (5 ms, 2 mW) oEPSCs in PF anxiety-ensemble neurons on day 10 after surgery. (Y) Example traces and PPR of blue light–evoked (5 ms, 2 mW, 100 ms interval) oEPSCs recorded in PF anxiety-ensemble neurons on day 10 after surgery. Data are presented as means ± SEM. Unpaired Student’s t test for H, M–Q, X, and Y and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for S, U, and W; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To delineate the response patterns of the 2 neuronal ensembles, we performed real-time calcium imaging in circuit-specific PFGlu neurons. Cre-dependent mWGA-Flp was injected into either the Sp5O of Vgat-Cre mice or the PBNsl of Vglut2-Cre mice, while Flp-dependent GCaMP6s was injected into the PF to direct selective GCaMP6s expression in the PFGlu neurons innervated by Sp5OGABA or PBNslGlu, respectively. Neurons innervated by Sp5OGABA were predominantly localized to the lPF, whereas those innervated by PBNslGlu were confined to the mPF (Figure 4, D and I). Calcium imaging revealed that PF neurons receiving input from Sp5OGABA neurons exhibited robust responses to orofacial pain stimulation but not emotionally salient stimuli (Figure 4, E–H). Conversely, PF neurons receiving input from PBNslGlu neurons were strongly activated during transitions from the closed to open arms in the EPM but remained unresponsive to orofacial stimuli (Figure 4, J–M). Taken together, orofacial pain and anxiety stimulation selectively recruit distinct neuronal ensembles within the PF, suggesting that the inhibitory Sp5O and excitatory PBNsl inputs differentially shape PF’s functional roles in pain and emotional processing.

Consistent with clinical observations that mood disorders often emerge later than the onset of pain sensitizations, male CION mice developed orofacial pain as early as day 3 post-CION (Figure 1E), whereas anxiety-like behaviors were undetectable on day 7, but became consistently observed around day 10 (41–45) (Figure 4, N–Q). We next asked whether the activation of the 2 input-defined PF neuronal ensembles associated with pain and anxiety, respectively, also exhibits a temporal sequence. To address this, we performed in vitro electrophysiological recordings on multiple days after CION. On day 3 post-CION in male mice, the PF neuronal ensemble receiving input from the Sp5O (hereafter referred to as the pain-ensemble) showed a marked increase in AP firing frequency (Figure 4, R and S), whereas the PBNsl-innervated ensemble (referred to as the anxiety-ensemble) showed no detectable changes in excitability (Figure 4, T and U). By day 10 post-CION, however, the PF anxiety-ensemble displayed a marked increase in excitability (Figure 4, V and W), along with increased oEPSCs (Figure 4X) and decreased PPR, specifically within the Sp5OGlu-lPBNGlu-PFGlu circuit (Figure 4Y). These findings reveal a temporal activation of the 2 PF ensembles following CION, with delayed engagement of the anxiety-ensemble temporally aligned with the emergence of anxiety-like behaviors.

Given the higher clinical prevalence of TN in female patients, we also conducted experiments using female mice. Female CION mice developed robust unilateral orofacial mechanical hypersensitivity, characterized by a marked reduction in right-sided facial pain thresholds beginning at 3 days postinjury and reaching a stable level by days 14 and 21 (Supplemental Figure 8F). On day 14, female CION mice also exhibited anxiety-like behaviors, as reflected by decreased center time in the OFT and reduced time and entries in the open arms of the EPM (Supplemental Figure 8, G and H). Notably, whereas anxiety-like behaviors in male mice emerged around day 10 post-CION and remained undetectable at day 7 (Figure 4O), female mice displayed marked anxiety-like behaviors as early as day 7 post-CION (Supplemental Figure 8, I and J). We therefore next examined an earlier time point (day 3 post-CION) and found that anxiety-like phenotypes were not yet detectable at this stage in female mice (Supplemental Figure 8, K and L). These findings indicate that female mice develop TN-related sensory and affective phenotypes comparable to those observed in males but with a temporally earlier onset of anxiety-like behaviors.

To further determine whether this earlier behavioral transition in female mice was accompanied by altered recruitment of the PF anxiety-ensemble, we performed in vitro electrophysiological recordings at day 7 post-CION. PF neurons receiving input from the PBNsl exhibited a marked increase in AP firing frequency, together with a more hyperpolarized AP threshold, a more depolarized RMP, and increased input resistance (Supplemental Figure 8, M–P), indicating enhanced intrinsic excitability following CION. No significant differences were observed in AP amplitude, rise time, or width (Supplemental Figure 8, Q–S). Furthermore, the PF anxiety-ensemble within the Sp5OGlu-lPBNGlu-PFGlu circuit exhibited increased oEPSC amplitudes and decreased PPR (Supplemental Figure 8, T–V), suggesting enhanced excitatory synaptic transmission within this pathway. Together, these findings indicate that the major TN-related sensory and affective phenotypes are largely comparable between sexes, while female mice exhibit earlier recruitment of the PF anxiety-associated circuit in parallel with the earlier emergence of anxiety-like behaviors.

An lPBN-mPF-lPBN positive feedback loop drives orofacial pain chronicity. We next investigated what upstream mechanisms might sustain the lPBN/PF circuit in the chronic state. Whole-brain analysis of inputs to lPBNGlu neurons that project to the PF using the TVA-based retrograde tracing strategy revealed a substantial population of tdTomato-expressing neurons distributed specifically within the mPF (Figure 5A). This finding indicates that PF-projecting lPBN neurons receive direct feedback selectively from the mPF, but not the lPF, thereby forming an lPBN-mPF-lPBN feedback loop. To confirm the synaptic connection from the PF to the lPBN, a Cre-expressing anterograde virus was injected into the PF of Ai14 mice, resulting in robust tdTomato expression in both the lateral and medial PBN (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 lPBN-mPF-lPBN forms a positive feedback loop that promotes pain chronicity. (A) Schematic of virus injection and representative images of tdTomato expression (scale bar, 1,000 μm; zoomed image, 100 μm). (B) Schematic of virus injection and tdTomato expression (scale bar, 200 μm). (C) Schematic of virus injection and EGFP expression in PF (scale bar, 200 μm). (D–F) Schematic (D), heatmaps (E), and averaged normalized traces and quantification (AUC) of GCaMP6s signals (F), showing the effect of optogenetic activating lPBN terminals on PFGlu neurons that receive lPBN projections (control, n = 10 trials from 3 mice; sham/CION, n = 18 trials from 6 mice). (G) Schematic, representative AP recordings, and statistics showing the effect of chemogenetic activation of lPBN terminals on PFGlu neurons that receive lPBN projections (n = 6 cells from 3 mice). (H–J) Schematic of virus injection (H), behavioral performance of CION mice in VFT (I), OFT, and EPM (J) with 3 min light-off, 3 min light-on, and 3 min light-off. (n = 8 mice.) (K) Schematic of injection of Cre-dependent mWGA-Flp virus into the PF and Flp-dependent chemogenetic activation virus into the lPBN, followed by CNO local administration in the PF of Vglut2-Cre mice. (L and M) Statistics of withdrawal threshold from VFT (L) and behaviors in the OFT and EPM (M) in the chemogenetic excitatory group and control mice during and/or after daily CNO administration for 1 week. (N) Spontaneous APs of PF anxiety-ensemble neurons of mice 3 weeks after CNO application (n = 9 cells from 3 mice for each group). Data are presented as means ± SEM. Paired Student’s t test for G, unpaired Student’s t test for F, M, and N, 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for I, J, and L; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To further validate that the lPBN-mPF-lPBN loop may constitute a closed, cell-to-cell reciprocal circuit, we employed a dual-recombinase strategy enabling selective labeling of mPF neurons that both receive projections from the lPBN and project back to it. A Cre-expressing anterograde virus and an Flp-expressing retrograde virus were coinjected into the lPBN, while a Cre- and Flp-dependent EGFP was injected into the PF. We observed that EGFP-expressing neurons were specifically localized to the mPF (Figure 5C), providing direct evidence that the lPBN-mPF-lPBN circuit forms a topographically organized, closed-loop circuit within the mPF.

To test if the lPBNGlu-mPFGlu-lPBNGlu circuit is functional, we injected a Cre-dependent mWGA-Flp virus into the PF of Vglut2-Cre mice to enable trans-synaptic delivery of Flp to lPBN neurons receiving input from PFGlu neurons. Simultaneously, an Flp-dependent ChrimsonR-expressing virus was injected into the lPBN, leading to the selective expression of ChrimsonR in lPBN neurons that are innervated by PFGlu neurons. In addition, a retrograde Cre-dependent GCaMP6s-expressing virus was injected into the lPBN to label PFGlu neurons projecting to the lPBN (Figure 5D). Optogenetics-coupled fiber photometry recordings revealed that optogenetic activation of terminals of lPBN neurons receiving PF input induced robust calcium signals in lPBN-projecting PFGlu neurons, and this response was significantly enhanced in mice with CION (Figure 5, E and F), validating the increased excitatory effect of lPBNGlu terminals on lPBN-projecting PFGlu neurons post-CION. To verify the functional connection of this positive feedback loop, we coinjected a Cre-dependent hM3Dq virus and a retrograde mCherry-expressing virus into the lPBN of Vglut2-Cre mice (Figure 5G). Chemogenetic activation of lPBNGlu terminals in the PF, via clozapine N-oxide (CNO) application in acute PF slices, significantly increased the firing rate of lPBN-projecting PFGlu neurons, confirming a functional excitatory influence within the loop.

Since pain-induced anxiety in TN poses a substantial clinical challenge, and our data point to mPF activity as a key driver of pain persistence, we tested whether inhibiting the loop could reverse symptoms. Cre-dependent mWGA-Flp virus was injected into the lPBN of Vglut2-Cre mice, and an Flp-dependent NpHR was injected into the mPF (Figure 5H). Optogenetic inhibition of the PF terminals in lPBN substantially alleviated both orofacial pain and anxiety-like behaviors in CION mice (Figure 5, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 10A).

We then asked whether long-term activation of the mPF anxiety-ensemble would be sufficient to induce TN-like behaviors in naive mice. The Cre-dependent mWGA-Flp virus was injected into the mPF of Vglut2-Cre mice, with a cannula implanted into the mPF for CNO local application without affecting somatic activity in the lPBN; meanwhile, the Flp-dependent hM3Dq-expressing virus was injected into the lPBN (Figure 5K). Daily CNO administration for 1 week led to both anxiety-like behavior and a marked reduction in orofacial pain threshold. Notably, these effects persisted for over 2 weeks after CNO withdrawal, indicating a long-lasting impact of mPF anxiety-ensemble activation (Figure 5, L and M). Consistently, the elevated spontaneous firing frequency of the mPF anxiety-ensemble remained detectable even 3 weeks after CNO withdrawal (Figure 5N). These findings suggest that tuning up the lPBN-mPF-lPBN positive feedback loop by activating the PF anxiety-ensemble is sufficient to drive the long-term persistence of TN, establishing the critical role of this loop in pain chronicity.

To further examine the functional specificity of this effect within the PF, we next chronically activated lPF neurons by expressing hM3Dq and delivering CNO continuously for 1 week via cannula infusion (Supplemental Figure 9A). On the final day of CNO administration (week 1), mice exhibited decreased facial pain thresholds. However, this effect was not sustained after drug withdrawal, as pain thresholds returned to baseline levels during weeks 2 and 3 (Supplemental Figure 9B). In contrast with the persistent pain sensitization induced by chronic activation of the mPF anxiety-ensemble, chronic lPF activation failed to produce sustained posttreatment pain hypersensitivity. These findings further support the functional specificity of the mPF-centered circuit in driving long-term pain chronicity.

Clinically, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are often prescribed for TN when first-line anticonvulsants such as carbamazepine or oxcarbazepine provide insufficient relief or when comorbid anxiety becomes prominent (46, 47). To determine whether SSRI treatment modulates TN-related behaviors and the activity dynamics of the lPBN-mPF-lPBN positive feedback loop, we systemically administered fluoxetine (10 mg/kg/d, i.p.) for 7 days and evaluated both behavioral and neuronal responses. Fluoxetine treatment substantially alleviated both the sensory and affective dimensions of trigeminal pain in CION mice (Supplemental Figure 10, B–E). Using the same strategy described in Figure 5E, fiber photometry recordings showed that chronic fluoxetine administration markedly reduced calcium signals in lPBN-projecting PFGlu neurons (Supplemental Figure 10, F–I). These findings suggest that serotonergic modulation can influence both TN-related behavioral output and the activity dynamics of the lPBN-mPF-lPBN pathway, highlighting the potential relevance of this network in therapeutic modulation of TN-related symptoms.

Col25a1 and Syn2 define the PF positive feedback ensemble. To systematically characterize the transcriptional profiles of PF under physiological and TN conditions at the single-cell level, we performed single-nucleus RNA sequencing (snRNA-seq). PF tissues were microdissected from mice 14 days after CION and sham, followed by enzymatic digestion to obtain well-dissociated single nuclei. High-quality nuclei were captured for transcriptomic profiling, and cDNA libraries were subsequently generated for deep sequencing (Figure 6A). Following quality control, we obtained a total of 65,883 single-nucleus transcriptomes, with 34,866 from the sham group and 31,017 from the CION group (Supplemental Figure 11, A, E, and F). Unsupervised clustering revealed 10 major cell clusters for integrated sham and CION groups, each defined by distinct transcriptional signatures (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 11, B and D). The clusters were annotated based on the following canonical marker genes: excitatory neurons (Slc17a6, Slc17a7), inhibitory neurons (Slc32a1, Gad1, Gad2), astrocytes (Gja1, Gfap), microglia (Cx3cr1, Csf1r, Hexb), oligodendrocytes (Mog), committed oligodendrocyte precursor cells (Fyn, Tcf7l2), oligodendrocyte precursor cells (Pdgfra), neural stem cells (Fam216b), endothelial cells (Flt1), and pericytes (Rgs5) (Supplemental Figure 11C).

Figure 6 Identification of Col25a1/Syn2 as molecular markers for the PF positive feedback ensemble. (A) Schematic outlining of the snRNA-seq experiment. (B) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) dimensional reduction and visualization of transcriptional profiles of all cell types in the PF, with excitatory neurons (Ex-neurons) encircled by the dashed red line. (C) UMAP profiles of Ex-neurons in the PF. (D) Dot plot showing expression levels and the proportions of cells expressing specific marker genes in individual PF Ex_neuron clusters. (E) Number and log 2 fold-change of DEGs of Ex_neuron clusters. (F) GO enrichment scatterplot of E2 marker genes. (G) Volcano plot showing expression levels of marker genes in PF E2 cluster, in comparison with all Ex_neuron clusters. (H) Feature plots showing expression patterns of Col25a1 and Syn2 in the PF. (I) RNAscope FISH showing expression of Col25a1 and Syn2 in mPF and colocalization with Slc17a6 (scale bar, 200 μm; zoomed image, 20 μm). (J and K) Schematic of virus injection (J) and representative images of EGFP colocalization with Col25a1 and Syn2 in mPF (scale bar, 200 μm; zoomed image, 20 μm) (K). (L) DEGs of the E2 cluster in sham and CION mice.

To further resolve the heterogeneity of excitatory neurons in the PF, we segregated the excitatory neuronal population for in-depth analysis (Figure 6C), which revealed 6 transcriptionally distinct subclusters, each defined by a unique gene expression signature (Figure 6D). The top 3 clusters based on the number of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) induced by CION were E2 (61 genes), E5 (81 genes), and E6 (62 genes) (Figure 6E). Among them, the differences in the expression levels of the DEGs between sham and CION were the most pronounced in the E2 cluster. Besides, E2 cluster had the highest number of DEGs (12 genes) that encode ion channels and receptors (10 genes in E5 cluster and 8 genes in E6 cluster) (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 11, G and H). Functional enrichment analysis of the E2 cluster marker genes revealed strong associations with synaptic organization and neurotransmission, alongside pathways known to be linked to neuropsychiatric disorders (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 11I). These results suggest that E2 cluster may be the most substantially affected excitatory neuronal subpopulation in the PF on day 14 post-CION.

By integrating the top marker genes (Col25a1, Syn2, Thsd7b, Kcnt2, Tox, Necab1, Marchf1, Kcnt2, and Khdrbs2) of E2 cluster (Figure 6G) with high-resolution spatial transcriptomic data from the Allen Brain Cell Atlas, we found that the DEGs of E2 cluster exhibited location-specific enrichment within the PF. Notably, several key markers, Col25a1, Syn2, Kcnt2, Khdrbs2, Tox, and Marchf1, showed convergent spatial enrichment specifically in the mPF (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 11J). These findings suggest that E2 cluster may correspond to the excitatory neuronal population comprising the mPF-localized anxiety-ensemble, with Col25a1 and Syn2 serving as potential molecular markers for this functionally defined cell population.

To verify the above prediction, we first validated molecular identity and anatomical localization of the Col25a1+Syn2+ subpopulation using RNAscope fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) (Figure 6I). Over 90% of Col25a1+ or Syn2+ neurons coexpressed Slc17a6, confirming their glutamatergic identity. Strikingly, these neurons were predominantly localized within the mPF, consistent with the spatial distribution inferred from the Allen Brain Cell Atlas. To confirm the involvement of this Col25a1+/Syn2+ subpopulation in the lPBN-PF-lPBN positive feedback loop, we performed dual in situ hybridization combined with a previously established virus-tracing strategy in Figure 5C to label PF neurons receiving input from and projecting back to the lPBN (Figure 6J). RNAscope FISH for Col25a1 or Syn2 was performed after EGFP was fully expressed, enabling precise molecular identification of functionally defined reciprocally connected PF neurons. Most EGFP-labeled neurons expressed Col25a1 and Syn2, confirming that E2 cluster corresponds to the PF anxiety-ensemble (Figure 6K). Differential gene analysis showed that following CION, multiple E2 marker genes, including Col25a1 and Syn2, were significantly upregulated in E2 cluster (Figure 6L), while Syn2 emerged as a differential gene in all excitatory neuron populations (Supplemental Figure 11L). Functional enrichment analysis revealed that DEGs in E2 cluster were associated with inhibitory synapses, cell adhesion, and neurodegenerative disease pathways (Supplemental Figure 11, M and N, and Supplemental Figure 12A). Together, these findings identify a molecularly distinct PF ensemble localized in the mPF, marked by Col25a1 and Syn2, that constitutes a structural and functional hub of the lPBN-PF-lPBN loop and contributes to pain chronicity of TN.