A rare TMEM175 mutation drives Parkinson’s disease pathology by disrupting proton gating and lysosomal acidification

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female animals, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Participants and PD diagnosis. The clinical studies of patients with PD and fibroblast isolation from patients were approved by the Ethics Committee of the Second Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine (SAHZU, no. A2023734). Following the principles of the Declaration of Helsinki, written informed consent, including consent to the publication of diagnosis-related details, images, and videos, was obtained from all participants. A 53-year-old female patient of Han nationality with PD who carried the monoallelic TMEM175 p.L275R mutation initially presented with bradykinesia and rigidity in her left limbs at the age of 45 years. The patient was admitted to the Department of Neurology at SAHZU, and responded well to dopamine replacement therapy (Supplemental Figure 5A). According to the Movement Disorder Society clinical diagnostic criteria (49), the patient was diagnosed with clinically established PD. Skin fibroblasts were collected from the patient with written consent; fibroblasts isolated from an age-matched healthy male individual of Han ethnicity served as controls.

Reprogramming of human fibroblasts to iPSCs and iDA neurons. iPSCs were reprogrammed from skin fibroblasts using the CytoTune-iPS Sendai protocol (A34546; Invitrogen) and differentiated into iDA neurons using a floor plate (FP) cell-based differentiation protocol (27, 28). Briefly, iPSCs were cultured for 5 days in the FP induction medium (N1) supplemented with SB431542 (10 μM), LDN193189 (100 nM), SHH-C24 (100 ng/ml), FGF-8 (100 ng/ml), and purmorphamine (2 μM). From days 5 to 11, the medium was gradually transitioned from N1 to N2, mixing at varying percentages: 75% N1/25% N2 on days 5–6, 50%/50% on days 7–8, 25%/75% on days 9–10, and 100% N2 on day 11. The N1 medium (50 ml) consisted of 41.5 ml KnockOut DMEM, 7.5 ml KnockOut replacement serum, 0.5 ml GlutaMAX, 0.5 ml nonessential amino acids, and 2-mercaptoethanol (50 μM). The N2 medium (50 ml) consisted of 49 ml Neurobasal, 0.5 ml N-2, and 0.5 ml GlutaMAX. Starting on day 11, FP cells were passaged for expansion and cryopreservation. After 6 passages, they were dissociated with Accutase and replated onto Matrigel-coated plates. The culture medium was then switched to DA induction neurobasal medium supplemented with B27, 0.5 ml GlutaMAX, GDNF (20 ng/ml; Peprotech), BDNF (20 ng/ml; Peprotech), L-ascorbic acid (0.2 mM; Sigma Aldrich), DAPT (10 nM; Tocris), dibutyryl-cAMP (10 μM; Sigma Aldrich), and TGF-β3 (1 ng/ml; Peprotech).

To promote α-synuclein aggregation in iDA neurons, Dox-inducible exogenous α-synucleinA53T was introduced into iPSCs via the piggyBac (PB) system (a gift from Dr. Markus Delling, University of California). PB-teton-SNCAA53T plasmids and transposase plasmids were transfected into iPSCs using lipofectamine stem transfection reagent (STEM00001; Invitrogen). After 24 hours, puromycin (1 μg/ml) was added to select monoclonal cells. Western blot confirmed consistent α-synucleinA53T expression across genotypes. Ten days before inoculating α-syn pff into iDA neurons, Dox (2 μg/ml) was added to induce α-synucleinA53T expression.

Rapid transdifferentiation to generate iNeurons from iPSCs. A one-step trans-differentiation method was used to rapidly generate cortical-like iNeurons from iPSCs, as described previously (40). The PB-SNCAA53T–sfGFP-NGN2 construct (Addgene: #209080; RRID: Addgene_209080), a gift from Vikram Khurana (Harvard University), was used. The PB-SNCAA53T-sfGFP-NGN2 plasmids were transfected into iPSCs with transposase plasmids using Lipofectamine Stem Transfection Reagent (STEM00001; Invitrogen). After 24 hours, puromycin (1 μg/ml) was added to select monoclonal populations. Dox (0.5 μg/ml) was then added to induce transdifferentiation and express exogenous α-synucleinA53T for 10–15 days. Western blotting confirmed consistent expression of exogenous α-synucleinA53T among iNeurons across genotypes.

Generation of iPSCs with mutagenic (+/L275RMut) and corrective WT (+/+Cor) genotypes. Mutagenic and corrective WT TMEM175 iPSCs were generated using a CRISPR-Cas9 system (29) and single-stranded oligodeoxynucleotides (ssODNs) as homologous recombination templates. In brief, the ssODN 5’-GACACATTGGCCACCTGATAGCTGGGGCAGGTGACGCGGGGTCCTCACCAGATGTCCAGGATGAG ACG CGTGGCCACGAT GGCGTAGACTCCGTCGCTGAAGGCTTCCACGCGCTCCTTGCTGAGTGGCTCGT-3’, in which the endogenous CTT codon for L was replaced with a CGT codon (reverse sequence ACG in ssODN) for R, was synthesized to generate mutagenic (+/L275RMut) iPSCs, and the ssODN 5’-CACATTGGCCACCTGATAGCTGGGGCAGGTGACGCGGGGTCCTCACCAGATGTCCAGGATGAG AAG CGTGGCCACGATGGC GTAGACTCCGTCGCTGAAGGCTTCCACGCGCTCCTTGCTGAGTGGCTCG-3’ containing an endogenous CTT codon (reverse sequence AAG in ssODN) for L was synthesized to generate corrective WT (+/+Cor) iPSCs. A guide RNA (gRNA; 5’-GATGTCCAGGATGAGAAGCG-3’) was designed to trigger homologous recombination. The gRNA in the px330-GFP vector was transfected into target cells along with ssODNs using Lipofectamine Stem Transfection Reagent (STEM00001; Invitrogen) for 24 h, followed by monoclonal selection.

Mammalian cell lines. COS1, HeLa, and HEK293T cells, purchased from American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), and healthy individual/patient-derived human fibroblasts (HFs), were cultured in DMEM (11960044; Gibco) + 10% fetal bovine serum (FBS; 20% for HFs; A5256701; Gibco), and used at low passages with occasional authentication for mycoplasma contamination using a PCR kit (C0301S; Beyotime). Unless otherwise indicated, cells were transfected with Lipofectamine 3000 (Invitrogen). iPSCs were maintained in StemFlex basal medium (A3349301; Gibco) with StemFlex supplement 10× (A3349201; Gibco) on Matrigel (CLS354277; Corning)–coated plates, and passaged by dissociation with ReLeSR (100-0484; STEMCELL).

Generation of TMEM175 KO cell lines. TMEM175 KO HeLa and HEK293T cells were generated as described previously (11). TMEM175 KO COS1 cells were generated using gRNAs targeting exons 9 (5’-CGGTGACCTTGCTGACGTAA-3’, 5’-ACGTCAGCAAGGTCACCGGC-3’) and 11 (5’-TGGGTCGTCCTGGCCCGCAG-3’, 5’-GCTGGGACTGTGGGTCGTCC-3’), expected to delete a 3094-bp genome sequence around exon 10 with a frameshift near the II-S1 helix. The gRNAs were cloned into a pSpCas9 (BB)-2A-puro vector (Addgene), transfected into target cells, and selected with puromycin (Gibco). Remaining cells were plated to establish monoclonal populations, and the frameshift was confirmed by PCR and DNA sequencing.

Targeted deletion and knock-in mutation of Tmem175 in mice. Tmem175 KO (Tmem175–/–) mice were generated as described previously (11). For p.L272R mutagenic (Tmem175 L272R/L272R) mice, a ~1-kb genomic DNA region spanning exon 10 and flanking intron was amplified as a template. The CTC codon for L at site 272 in the open reading frame was replaced with the AGG codon for R using site-directed mutagenesis to generate the donor vector. A gRNA targeting exon 10 (5’- CGTGGCCACACTCCTCATCC-3’) was designed to trigger homologous recombination. After the transcription of sgRNA in vitro, zygote microinjection was performed on the C57BL/6N mouse strain. Heterozygous intercrossing generated Tmem175L272R/L272R mice with the expected Mendelian ratio. The genotype of newborn Tmem175 L272R /L272R mice was confirmed with PCR (primer pair 5’-TTAAGCATCTCTGCGTCACTTCC-3’ and 5’-CCAACAGTGGGATAAGACCTAAG-3’) and DNA sequencing (primer TTAAGCATCTCTGCGTCACTTCC). Pups of Tmem175–/– mice, Tmem175 L272R /L272R mice, and WT littermates were used for the dissection of primary hippocampal and cortical neurons, astrocytes, and MEFs on postnatal day 0 (P0). For the α-synuclein aggregation experiments, male mice aged 3–4 months were used. Unless otherwise stated, male mice were used for the animal experiments.

Isolation and culture of primary mouse cells. Neurons and astrocytes were isolated and cultured as described previously (11). Briefly, cortical and hippocampal tissues were dissected from P0 mice and treated with 0.25% trypsin at 37ºC for 30 min. Isolated neurons were plated on poly-D-lysine–coated coverslips, settled for 3 h in DMEM with 10% FBS, cultured in Neurobasal-A with 1% GlutaMAX and 2% B27, and then fed every 2 days by replacing half the medium. Astrocytes were cultured in poly-D-lysine–coated flasks in DMEM/F12 with 20% FBS and 1% GlutaMAX. Neurons and astrocytes cultured at 3–7 days in vitro were used for imaging. For MEFs, P0 skin was treated similarly with trypsin, then cultured in DMEM with 20% FBS and 1% GlutaMAX. BMDMs were isolated from 8–10-week-old male mice; bone marrow was processed by infusion in DMEM, filtered, centrifuged, and resuspended in DMEM with 10% FBS and M-CSF. Medium was changed on days 3 and 5, with M-CSF removed before imaging.

Generation of TMEM175 site-directed mutants. Site-directed mutagenesis was performed on the EGFP-TMEM175 or mCherry-TMEM175 (pEZ-M29/M55; GeneCopoeia) template with appropriate primers. PCR amplifications were performed using 2× Phanta Flash master mix (P510-01; Vazyme). All constructs were confirmed by DNA sequencing.

Whole-cell patch-clamp electrophysiology. Macroscopic currents were recorded in whole-cell patch-clamp mode using an Axonpatch 200B with Digidata 1440A. Unless otherwise indicated, pipette (cytosolic) and bath (extracellular) solutions contained NMDG-MSA as major ions. The pipette solution had 150 mM NMDG, 20 mM HEPES (pH 7.2, adjusted with MSA), and 2 mM MgCl 2 to provide Cl– for stable conduction. Bath solution pH (7.2–3.0, adjusted with MSA) was varied with buffers (20 mM HEPES, 10 mM MES, and 10 mM citrate) with a pKa near the target pH. Bath solutions were applied via perfusion for rapid exchange. An agar bridge filled with 1 M KCl served as the reference electrode. Glass electrodes, with a resistance of 3–5 MΩ, were used. Currents were recorded using a ramp protocol (–120 mV to +120 mV, 400 ms) at 2-s intervals, with the holding potential at 0 mV. Data were collected with Clampex 10.7 (Molecular Devices) at room temperature (22–25ºC) and analyzed with Clampfit 10.7 and Origin 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, current density (pA/pF) was measured at -120 mV.

Action potentials of iPSC-derived iDA neurons were recorded under a whole-cell current-clamp configuration using the procedure: 0 pA for 200 ms, followed by 10-pA steps ranging from 0 to 120 pA for 1,000 ms. The pipette solution contained (in mM): 140 gluconate, 20 HEPES, 2 MgCl 2 , 4 NaCl, 0.39 CaCl 2 , 1 EGTA, and 2 Na-ATP (pH 7.2, adjusted with KOH), and the bath solution contained (in mM): 145 NaCl, 5 KCl, 2 CaCl 2 , 1 MgCl 2 , 10 glucose, and 10 HEPES (pH 7.4, adjusted with NaOH).

Whole-LEL patch-clamp electrophysiology. Endolysosomal electrophysiology was performed in isolated enlarged endolysosomes (LELs) using a modified patch-clamp method (19). Briefly, cells were treated with 1 μM vacuolin-1 (67300; Millipore Sigma) (50) to selectively enlarge LELs for 1–12 h. To release them, a glass pipette was pressed against a cell and quickly pulled away to break the cell membrane. After forming a giga-seal with endolysosomes and compensating capacitance transients, a few hundred millivolt voltage steps (1–10 ms) were applied to rupture the vacuolar membrane (51). The whole-LEL setup was confirmed by the return of capacitance transients after break-in.

Unless otherwise stated, the bath (cytosolic) and pipette (luminal) solutions contained NMDG-MSA as major ions. The bath (cytosolic) solution contained (in mM): 150 NMDG and 20 HEPES (pH 7.2, adjusted with MSA). The pipette (luminal) solution contained (in mM): 150 NMDG, 10 HEPES (pH adjusted with MSA), supplemented with 10 MES (for pH 4.6) or citric acid (for pH 3.0). The lysosomal transmembrane potential (V m ) was defined as V Cytosol – V Lumen (9) to match whole-cell recordings (V m = V Cytosol – V Extracellular ). A ramp protocol (–120 to +120 mV, 400 ms, holding potential at 0 mV unless otherwise indicated) was used to record the currents with 2-s intervals between ramps. Data were collected and analyzed similarly to whole-cell patch clamp.

SSM-based electrophysiology. SSM measurements were obtained using a SURFE²R N1 device (Nanion, Germany) as described previously (38, 39). Briefly, a lipid monolayer was applied to a functionalized gold electrode to form the SSM sensors, placed in a flow-through cuvette. After sonication, 30 μl (~2 μg lysosomal proteins) of ultracentrifuge-isolated lysosomes was adsorbed for 1 h. The solution exchange involved three phases: flow of non-activating solution (in mM: 140 NaCl, 5 MgCl 2 , 30 HEPES and 30 MES, pH 7.6) for 1 s, flow of activating solution (in mM: 50 KCl, 90 NaCl, 5 MgCl 2 , 30 HEPES and 30 MES, pH 7.6) for 1 s, then non-activating solution again for 1 s.

Lysosomal pH determination. Lysosomal pH was measured using the Oregon Green 488 dextran conjugate (10 Kd) ratiometric dye (D7170; Molecular Probes) as described previously (11, 52). Briefly, cells were loaded with 150 μg/ml Oregon Green 488 dextran overnight, then chased in dye-free medium for 3 hours before imaging. Imaging used a spinning-disk confocal microscope (SpinSR10; Olympus) with a 60× lens and camera (ORCA-Fusion BT; Hamamatsu) at 445/488-nm excitations, with emissions filtered at 525/50 nm. pH calibration involved preparing standard buffers (in mM: 130 KCl, 1 MgCl2, 15 HEPES, 15 MES) at pH 3.0-8.0, with 10 μM valinomycin and 10 μM nigericin, and fitting fluorescence intensity ratios (F488/F445) to generate a pH standard curve, which was used to calculate lysosomal pH from fluorescence ratios. Additionally, a chemical ratiometric pH indicator (CQ-Lyso, HY-D2119; MCE) was used (31). Cells were loaded with 5 μM CQ-Lyso in medium, incubated at 37°C for 15 min before imaging. Fluorescence emission ratios at 525/50 and 617/73 nm filter sets excited at 488 nm were converted to pH values using a standard curve.

LysoTracker staining. For the rough determination of lysosomal acidity, cells were incubated with 50 nM LysoTracker Red (L7528; Invitrogen) in culture medium at 37°C for 30 min, then washed twice with HBSS before imaging: microscope (IX73; Olympus), mCherry filter set (49008; Chroma).

Detection of lysosomal hydrolytic activity. Lysosomal cathepsin B and overall hydrolytic activities were determined using Magic Red cathepsin B assay kit (937; ImmunoChemistry) and DQ-BSA red dye (D12051; Invitrogen), respectively. Cells were incubated with Magic Red (1:1,000 dilution) or DQ-BSA (10 μg/ml) at 37°C for 1 or 16 h, then washed twice with Tyrode’s solution before imaging: microscope (IX73; Olympus), mCherry filter set (49008; Chroma).

Detection of lysosomal GCase activity. Lysosomal GCase activity was determined using PFB-FDGlu (HY-139452; MCE), a synthetic GCase substrate that fluoresces green upon cleavage (36). Cells were incubated with PFB-FDGlu (25 μM) at 37°C for 16 h, then washed twice with Leibovitz’s L-15 medium (11415064; Gibco) before imaging: microscope (IX73; Olympus), EGFP filter set (49002; Chroma).

Intracellular Ca2+ imaging. Ca2+ influx from the extracellular space to the cytosol was determined using Fluo-4 AM dye (F14201; Invitrogen). Cells were loaded with Fluo-4 AM (2 μM) and pluronic-F127 (3 μM) in culture medium at 37°C for 30 min. Prior to imaging, cells were washed with Tyrode’s solution. Imaging: microscope (IX73; Olympus), EGFP filter set (49002; Chroma).

α-Syn pff inoculation of cultured neurons. To facilitate p-α-syn aggregation in cultured primary mouse neurons and iDA neurons, sonicated recombinant human WT α-syn pff (2.5 mg/ml in PBS, a gift from Dr. Zhen Zhong, Zhejiang University) (53) was added to neuronal culture medium at a final dose of 3 μg/ml. Following inoculation, the culture medium was refreshed every 48 h for at least 7 days.

Intrastriatal α-syn pff inoculation. Recombinant human WT α-syn pff (2.5 mg/ml) was sonicated (M220; Covaris) for 30 min (30 cycles of 30 s on/off) at 10°C. Then, α-syn pff (2.5 μg) was injected into mouse brains as previously described (11, 41). Mice aged 3–4 months were anesthetized with 0.3% pentobarbitone. Sonicated pff (1 μl) or vehicle control was stereotaxically injected (10-μl syringe at 0.1 μl/min, with the needle retained for >5 min) into the dorsal striatum (0.2 mm from bregma, 2 mm from the midline, 2.6 mm deep). Mice were monitored post-surgery and sacrificed with pentobarbitone overdose 30 days later. Post-perfusion, brains were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde overnight at 4°C, then transferred to PBS with 30% sucrose until sinking, embedded in OCT, and cryosectioned (30 μm). Sections were blocked in 3% BSA with 0.3% Triton X-100 for 1 h, then incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibodies [α-syn phospho S129 (EP1536Y), 1:1,000; ab51253; Abcam]. After PBS washes, secondary antibodies and DAPI were applied. P-α-syn puncta areas were quantified using the “Analyze Particles” function in Fiji/ImageJ.

Western blotting. Cells grown to 70%–80% confluence were lysed on ice with a lysis buffer (Triton X-100, 1% v/v; Sigma) supplemented with a protease inhibitor cocktail (C0001; TargetMol) for 20 min. Lysates were centrifuged at 14,000 × g and 4°C for 15 min, and the supernatants collected. For p-α-syn detection, remaining pellets were rinsed twice with cold PBS and lysed in SDS buffer (2% v/v) under sonication to get the supernatant as the detergent-resistant insoluble fraction. Protein concentrations were estimated using a bicinchoninic acid assay. Supernatants were mixed with 5× protein loading buffer, boiled at 95°C for 10 min, run on SDS-PAGE (4%–20%), and transferred to 0.2-μm PVDF membranes. Membranes were blocked in Tris-buffered saline with 5% non-fat milk and 0.1% Tween-20 for 1 h. Primary antibodies [anti–human α-syn (Syn 211), 1:1,000, AHB0261, Thermo Fisher Scientific; anti–mouse α-syn, 1:1,000, 610787, BD Biosciences; anti–α-syn phospho S129 (EP1536Y), 1:1,000, ab51253, Abcam; anti–β-tubulin III, 1:2,000 T8660, Sigma; anti–β-actin (13E5), 1:1,000, 4970S, CST; anti–microtubule-associated protein 2 (MAP2), 1:1,000, AB5622, Sigma; anti-LAMP1, 1:1,000, ab24170, Abcam; anti–cathepsin B, 1:1,000, 31718S, CST; anti–cathepsin D, 1:1,000, A19680, Abclonal; anti–glucosylceramidase β (OTl1 D12), 1:1,000, MA5-26589, Invitrogen; and anti-GFP, 1:1,000, 11814460001, Sigma] were diluted in a blocking solution (PBS with 0.1% Tween-20 and 2% BSA) proportionally as indicated and covered with PVDF membranes overnight at 4°C. The Amersham Imager 680 (Cytiva) was used to image PVDF membranes after incubation with a secondary antibody [goat anti-rabbit immunoglobulin G (IgG) heavy and light chains horseradish peroxidase (HRP), 511203, Zenbio or goat anti-mouse IgG HRP, 7076S, Cell Signaling Technology] at room temperature for 1 h. Band intensities were quantified using Fiji/ImageJ.

Immunolabeling. Cells on coverslips were washed with PBS, fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde or cold methanol for 20 min, then permeabilized with 0.3% Triton-X 100 in blocking solution (PBS with 2% BSA). Cells were incubated with a primary antibody overnight at 4°C and a secondary antibody for 1 h at room temperature. Primary antibodies [anti–human LAMP1 (H4A3), 1:200, ab25630, Abcam; anti-hemagglutinin (3F10), 1:200, 11867423001, Roche; anti–tyrosine hydroxylase, 1:500, sc-25269, Santa Cruz Biotechnology; anti-MAP2, 1:500, ab5622, Sigma; anti–α-syn phospho S129 (EP1536Y), 1:1,000, ab51253, Abcam; and anti–β-tubulin III, 1:2,000, T8660, Sigma] and secondary antibodies (1:1,000) were diluted into the blocking solutions proportionally as indicated. Coverslips were mounted on glass slides with mounting solution (BL701A; Biosharp). Images were acquired with a confocal microscope (SpinSR10; Olympus) with a 60× oil lens or a super-resolution structured illumination microscope (MI-SIM; CSR Biotech) with a 100× oil lens.

Real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR). Total RNA was extracted from samples using a SteadyPure Quick RNA Extraction Kit (Accurate Biotechnology). First-strand cDNA was synthesized from purified RNA using an Evo M-MLV RT Mix Kit (Accurate Biotechnology). Real-time PCR was performed with synthesized cDNA, gene-specific, intron-spanning primers (TMEM175: 5’-GTACGCATTCCACTTCCCG-3’, 5’-CGTGTCGTCGGTACAGAGC-3’; ACTB: 5’-ACAGAGCCTCGCCTTTGCC-3’, 5’-GATATCATCATCCATGGTGAGCTGG-3’) and SYBR Green master mix. Relative mRNA levels were normalized to ACTB (β-actin).

Wire-hanging test. Mouse muscle strength was assessed with a wire-hanging test three months after α-syn pff injection. Mice underwent 5-minute tests once daily for three days. Duct tape around a wire cage lid prevented climbing. Mice hung upside down, gripping with forepaws and hind paws, attached approximately 1 m above bedding. The time to fall onto bedding was recorded, with 300 s as the cut-off.

Rotarod test. To assess motor coordination and balance, the rotarod test was performed using a Touchscreen Rota Rod device (LE8205, 76-0770; Panlab). Three months after α-syn pff injection, mice were placed in separate lanes on the rod, which started at 4 rpm to assess walking and balance. The speed increased to 10 rpm over 300 s. Between trials, the apparatus was cleaned with diluted ethanol. The procedure was repeated three times at 30-min intervals.

DAT-PET visualization of dopamine transporters in mouse brains. Micro-DAT-PET/CT imaging was performed on mice 5–6 months after α-syn pff injection using the Vista eXplore system (Sedecal) as described previously (54). The radiotracer 18F-FP-CIT (synthesized by the Department of Neurosurgery, SAHZU) was used to specifically “visualize” dopamine transporter density and activity in mouse brains (25). An 18F-FP-CIT probe [dose: 1.75 MBq (50 μCi)/10 g body weight] was injected into the tail vein. A 20-min static CIT PET scan and subsequent 49-s CT scan were performed 60 min post-injection with the mouse under 1.5% isoflurane anesthesia. PET images were reconstructed using the three-dimensional ordered subset expectation maximization method with a fixed threshold. Volumes of interest in different brain regions, including the cortex, hippocampus, striatum, hypothalamus, amygdala, cerebellum, thalamus, and midbrain, were carefully delineated using the M. Mirrione-T2 RI template in PMOD v3.902 software (PMOD Technologies). Standardized uptake values (SUVs) for CIT PET uptake were calculated and expressed as the ratio between lesion-side striatal and cerebellar (reference) SUVs.

Statistics. Data are presented as means ± SEM. For experiments with 2 groups, a 2-tailed Student’s t test was used to assess the significance of differences. For experiments with more than 2 groups, 1-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (abbreviated as 1-way ANOVA) was used to reduce the type 1 error and obtain adjusted P values. The significance level was set to P < 0.05.

Study approval. All animals were used with the approval of Zhejiang University’s Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (protocol # ZJU20230162) and maintained under a standard 12/12-hour light/dark cycle with ad libitum access to food and water.

Data availability. All data are available in the main text or supplemental materials. Plasmids and cell lines newly generated in this work are available upon request to the corresponding author. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.