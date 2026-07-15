Targeting hepatic cholesterol sensing to tackle metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis

The transition from simple steatosis to MASH reflects a fundamental imbalance in metabolic pathways (3, 20). Although SREBP typically drives lipogenesis and lipid overproduction (8, 10, 20, 21), Deng et al. (16) emphasize that neither insufficient nor completely suppressed SREBP activity is beneficial, as basal SREBP activity is required to maintain lipid homeostasis by coupling lipid synthesis to VLDL-mediated export. Whereas the canonical model posits that cholesterol binding to SCAP promotes the SCAP-INSIG1 association and INSIG1 stabilization, inhibiting SREBP via negative feedback (8), the authors define a compensatory mechanism whereby NFE2L1 promotes INSIG1 degradation to sustain SREBP activity under chronic cholesterol overload. When SREBP-dependent synthesis of structural lipids essential for nascent VLDL biogenesis falls below a critical threshold, VLDL assembly becomes limiting. This impairs efficient packaging of triglycerides and cholesterol into VLDL particles, as observed in NFE2L1-LKO livers. The authors therefore propose that this process shunts lipid flux from secretion toward intracellular accumulation, exacerbating MASH. Thus, MASH may stem from both lipid overproduction and disrupted lipid trafficking and flux partitioning.

To test this hypothesis, the authors found that alongside impaired VLDL secretion, NFE2L1 deficiency evoked spontaneous liver injury and increased the expression of inflammatory and fibrotic genes. In contrast, adenoviral overexpression of NFE2L1 in db/db mice fed a methionine-choline–deficient (MCD) diet attenuated pathological features of MASH, including liver injury, lobular inflammation, and fibrosis. Mechanistically, NFE2L1 decreased INSIG1 abundance, enhanced SREBP1/-2 activation, and coordinated hepatic lipid synthesis with VLDL-mediated export. Similarly, statins — which are indirect activators of SREBP2 — improve MASH outcomes in humans (22, 23). Notably, NFE2L1 reduced hepatic cholesterol accumulation, while redistributing hepatic cholesterol into circulating antiatherogenic HDL, without increasing ApoB-containing lipoproteins. Although liver X receptor (LXR) has been implicated as a cholesterol sensor (24), NFE2L1 regulated cholesterol metabolism independently of LXR. Collectively, NFE2L1 functions as a pivotal hepatic cholesterol sensor that increases VLDL secretion and protects against MASH (Figure 1). This study further highlights a therapeutic strategy centered on redirecting metabolic flux from hepatic lipid synthesis toward secretion.

While this study compellingly links NFE2L1 to INSIG1 regulation, the precise mechanism underlying NFE2L1-mediated INSIG1 degradation remains unclear. Identifying the posttranslational modifications would yield mechanistic insight. Because the authors used the db/db mice with short-term MCD feeding, it is uncertain whether dysregulation of the NFE2L1/INSIG1 axis contributes to early MASLD, particularly in obesity-induced steatosis. Future studies with alternative MASH models and longitudinal human tissue analyses are vital to ascertain whether targeting this pathway can prevent disease onset and progression and establish its translational relevance. Given that cholesterol upregulates hepatocyte TAZ (WWTR1), a transcriptional coactivator, to drive fibrogenesis during MASH (5, 25), it will be important to determine whether hepatocyte NFE2L1 exerts paracrine effects that counteract fibrotic remodeling in MASH.