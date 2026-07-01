Checkpoint inhibitors create rogue regulatory T cells

Treg infiltration in tumors is generally associated with adverse clinical outcomes (5). As Tregs predominantly recognize MHC class II-restricted self epitopes (6) and tumors can express self antigens, one function of ICIs may be to overcome the regulatory quality of Tregs. This would explain both the antitumor effects and the autoimmune side effects of ICI treatments.

To better characterize AtpTregs and assess their cross-tissue features, the authors profiled Tregs from peripheral blood, synovial fluid, and tumor samples from ICI-treated patients by single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq) with antibody sequencing (Ab-Seq). AtpTregs of ICI-IA patients exhibited an activated effector-memory phenotype and expressed ICOS, CD40L, PD-1, and CD137. They also expressed the T-helper (Th)17 markers IL-17 and RORC and the cytotoxic marker granzyme B (GZMB). A similar but less characterized population of atypical Tregs expressing CD137 and ICOS was recently identified in the synovial fluid of patients with ICI-IA (7).

Treg-derived cells have previously been described in mouse models of cancer (8, 9). The conversion of Tregs to other phenotypes is variably described as plasticity or instability, ultimately leading to a loss of the Treg lineage-defining transcription factor FOXP3. Such cells have previously been called exTregs (10, 11). Some human exTregs are cytotoxic, as evidenced by their expression of GZMB and perforin (12, 13). In mice, follicular helper exTregs (14), Th17 exTregs (10), and Th1 exTregs (15, 16) have also been described.

It seems like the AtpTregs characterized by Ma et al. (4) are not exTregs but may represent an earlier stage of Treg instability, because they express normal levels of FOXP3 and near-normal levels of the IL-2 receptor CD25. Additionally, coexpression of RORC and EOMES suggests that these cells may represent a hybrid, plastic Treg population with features of both Th17 and cytotoxic/effector T cell lineages. A Th17 subset of CD4+ T cells has previously been shown to be enriched in the synovial fluid of patients with ICI-IA (17). The reduced suppressive capacity of AtpTregs suggests that functional impairment in pathogenic Treg subsets may precede, or occur independently of, loss of FOXP3 expression.

Single-cell VDJ-T cell receptor (TCR) sequencing across multiple compartments (blood, synovial fluid, and tumor) in patients with ICI-IA revealed that nearly all expanded clones were specifically enriched in AtpTregs, but not in other Treg subtypes. Moreover, these expanded clonotypes were shared across compartments, potentially suggesting inter-tissue trafficking. However, the specific antigens driving AtpTreg expansion remain unknown. Ma et al.’s longitudinal investigation of eight patients before and after ICI treatment suggests that AtpTregs do not arise immediately after ICI administration but emerge specifically at ICI-IA disease onset. This is interesting, because it implies that AtpTregs are not a direct, immediate consequence of checkpoint blockade but instead arise in response to immune dysregulation associated with ICI-IA. This highlights their possible role as both mediators of ICI-IA and as an early biomarker for disease onset.