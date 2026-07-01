Clinical Research and Public HealthImmunologyOncology Open Access | 10.1172/JCI200135

IL-6 receptor blockade impedes proinflammatory atypical Treg subset associated with immune checkpoint inhibitor–induced inflammatory arthritis

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Ma, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Liu, N. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Li, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Zhang, D. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by He, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Lv, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Jiang, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Jian, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Zhang, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Zhu, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Ma, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Lin, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Li, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Wu, T. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Xu, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Lyu, X. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Wang, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Li, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Niu, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Guo, Z. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Lin, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Fang, N. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Jiang, W. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Wang, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Yuan, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Wang, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Huang, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Huang, Q. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Li, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Lu, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Chen, B. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Zhong, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Liu, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Ding, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Weng, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Li, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 2Institute of Abdominal Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 3Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 4Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, National Regional Medical Center Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 5Faculty of Psychology, Institute of Educational Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. 6Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 7State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 8Spinal Tumor Center, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Changzheng Hospital, Naval Medical University, Shanghai, China. 9Department of Infectious Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 10Department of Nuclear Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 11Department of Clinical Laboratory & Key Clinical Laboratory of Henan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China. 12Department of Medicine, Nuvance Health Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, USA. 13Department of Laboratory Medicine, Taiyuan Central Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China. 14Department of Neurology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 15Department of Anesthesiology, Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences, Third Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Tongji Shanxi Hospital, Taiyuan, China. 16Department of Ophthalmology, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 17Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 18Internal Medicine Department, Jacobi Medical Center 1400 Pelham Play S, Bronx, New York, USA. 19Department of General Surgery, Hainan Hospital of Chinese PLA General Hospital, Sanya, China. 20Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. 21Acute Communicable Disease Epidemiology Division, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, Texas, USA. 22Department of Radiology, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China. 23Department of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 24National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 25Department of Bioinformatics, Fujian Key Laboratory of Medical Bioinformatics, School of Medical Technology and Engineering, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 26Department of Neurology of First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 27Institute of Neuroscience, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 28School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 29Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Guangdong Key Laboratory of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosis and Therapy, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China. 30Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China. 31Key Laboratory of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Hainan Medical University, Haikou, China. Address correspondence to: Ao Zhang, Department of Clinical Laboratory, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, 651 Dongfeng Road East, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510060, China. Email: zhangao@sysucc.org.cn. Or to: Rui Li, Department of Neurology, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: lirui158@gmail.com. Or to: Shangeng Weng, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: shangeng@sina.com. Or to: Fadian Ding, Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, 20 Chazhong Road, Taijiang District, Fuzhou, Fujian 350005, China. Email: dingfd826052707@126.com. Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Zhang, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Authorship note: Yifei Ma, NL, Yan Li, DZ, and S He contributed equally to this work.



J Clin Invest. 2026;136(13):e200135.

© 2026 Ma et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 136, Issue 13 on July 1, 20262026;136(13):e200135. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI200135 © 2026 Ma et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.

Related article:

Checkpoint inhibitors create rogue regulatory T cells Text

PDF Abstract Immune checkpoint inhibitor–induced inflammatory arthritis (ICI-IA) is an immune-related adverse event (irAE) following treatment with PD-1, PD-L1, or CTLA-4 inhibitors in patients with cancer. In this issue of the JCI, Ma and colleagues identified a subset of regulatory T cells (Tregs) that coexpress CD137 and IL-6 receptor (IL6R), termed atypical Tregs (AtpTregs), which are selectively enriched in patients with ICI-IA. Functionally, AtpTregs exhibited reduced suppressive capacity and a Th17-like proinflammatory phenotype. Notably, these cells were associated with more severe arthritis, yet improved cancer outcomes, suggesting a potential role in tumor control. The anti-IL6R therapy tocilizumab, administered as an off-label intervention for ICI-IA, reduced AtpTreg abundance and alleviated arthritis while maintaining antitumor immunity in a small cohort of patients with new-onset ICI-IA. Thus, anti-IL6R could be a targeted approach to manage ICI-IA and potentially other irAEs involving AtpTregs. Authors Smriti Parashar, Klaus Ley ×