Liver-derived ceramides link metabolism to tissue wasting in cancer cachexia

In this issue of the JCI, Morigny et al. addressed this question using the C26 colon carcinoma model of cachexia (8), which exhibits elevated levels of circulating ceramides. The authors first established the liver as the dominant source of these circulating ceramides in cachectic mice: hepatocyte-specific knockdown of the SPT subunit SPTLC2 via adeno-associated virus–delivered (AAV-delivered) miRNA (miR) nearly completely normalized hepatic and plasma ceramide levels. Having identified the tissue of origin, they then tested the therapeutic relevance of this pathway. Pharmacologic inhibition of SPT with myriocin significantly reduced body weight loss and preserved cardiac and skeletal muscle mass and grip strength, all without affecting tumor growth in the cachectic mice. Adipose tissue loss, by contrast, was unaffected. Hepatocyte-specific genetic knockdown of SPTLC2 recapitulated these effects, confirming that the benefits were attributable to ceramide synthesis rather than off-target activity of myriocin. The concordance between pharmacologic and genetic approaches, tested across early and advanced cachexia time points, substantially strengthens the causal inference.

A critical advance in this study is the dissociation of hepatic ceramide synthesis from lipolysis-driven fatty acid flux. Animals subjected to 24-hour fasting, which recapitulates the body composition changes and elevated circulating fatty acids seen in cachexia, showed no increase in hepatic ceramide synthesis enzyme expression. Instead, IL-6 neutralization in C26 tumor–bearing mice almost completely reversed the upregulation of these enzymes, and LPS challenge reproduced the induction. These experiments place inflammatory signaling, not substrate availability, as the upstream trigger. An emerging body of work places the liver at the center of cachexia pathogenesis, whereby inflammation, neural inputs, and intrinsic transcriptional programs converge to drive the production of circulating factors that promote systemic wasting (9, 10). The current study extends this framework by demonstrating that the liver converts tumor-driven inflammation into a circulating lipotoxic signal (Figure 1).