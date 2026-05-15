Inhibition of ceramide synthesis ameliorates body wasting in a cancer cachexia model

Sex as a biological variable

We used only male mice to ensure consistent experimental conditions and reduce variability. This choice reflects reported sex differences in patients with cancer-associated weight loss, with male individuals showing greater susceptibility. In mouse models, sex-specific regulation may also affect responses to cachexia-inducing cytokines during disease progression. Therefore, limiting experiments to male mice improved the precision of our analysis by accounting for potential sex-specific disease features. Patient data include both men and women.

Animal experiments

In vivo experiments were carried out in 9.5- to 11-week-old male CD2F1, BALB/c, and C57BL6/J mice from Charles River Laboratories. Mice were maintained under specific pathogen–free conditions on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle at 22°C with ad libitum access to chow (Altromin, no. 1314) and water. Mice were assigned to groups, such that initial body weights and grip strength were similar between the groups, as confirmed by nonsignificant statistical analysis.

Cachexia experiments. For early cachexia experiments, mice were injected subcutaneously with 1 million C26 cells (mouse colon carcinoma) or a similar amount of PBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 14190250). Mice were monitored for 2–4 weeks after cell implantation with daily assessment of tumor growth, body weight, and the body condition score (BCS). Mice were sacrificed by ketamine/xylazine overdose or cervical dislocation once they developed cachexia (body weight loss >8%–10% of the initial body weight, early cachexia experiments).

Generation of AAV vectors, AAV production, and AAV purification and titration. Details can be found in Supplemental Methods.

In vivo Sptlc2 silencing. Animals were injected with 2 × 1011 virus particles via the intravenous route (i.e., tail vein). After 2 weeks of incubation, the animals were injected with C26 cancer cells, and the cachexia experiment was conducted as described above.

CER synthesis inhibition by myriocin in early cachexia. PBS- or C26 tumor–bearing mice received a daily dose of 0.3 mg/kg myriocin (MilliporeSigma, M1177) or a similar volume of vehicle (saline) intraperitoneally as soon as the tumor was palpable and until the end of the experiment.

Assessment of grip strength. Muscle strength was recorded at the beginning and end of the experiment using a BIO-GS3 device (Bioseb Instruments). Mice were positioned with the forelimbs on the grid connected to a dynamometer, and the force was recorded after pulling the animal’s tail. Measurements were carried out 3 times in succession, with resting times between recordings, and the mean of all values was used.

Metabolic cages. Details are provided in Supplemental Methods.

Assessment of insulin sensitivity. Details are provided in Supplemental Methods.

Fasting experiment. C57BL/6 mice had either free access to food (i.e., ad libitum group) or were fasted for 24 hours (i.e., fasting group) before necropsy.

LPS experiment. Animals were injected intraperitoneally with a single dose of LPS (1 mg/kg body weight, Merck Millipore, LPS25) diluted in PBS. Animals were necropsied 18 hours later. Control mice were not subjected to any treatment.

Primary hepatocyte isolation. Primary hepatocytes from 8- to 12-week-old male C57BL/6 mice were isolated via collagenase perfusion as previously described (53, 54). See Supplemental Methods for additional information.

CER synthesis inhibition by myriocin in advanced cachexia. The experiment was conducted at the Venetian Institute of Molecular Medicine (Padova, Italy). Male CD2F1 mice (10-week-old, CRL) were housed in independent cages in an environmentally controlled room (23°C, 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle) with ad libitum access to food and water.

As soon as tumors were palpable, PBS-treated mice and mice with C26 tumors were treated daily with 0.3 mg/mL myriocin for 1 week to induce an initial strong inhibition of CER synthesis, and then every other day to maintain the inhibition until the end of the experiment. Control mice were treated with similar amounts of vehicle. The experiment was ended once the vehicle-treated mice had lost more than 20% of their body weight. Animals were anesthetized with an overdose of ketamine/xylazine to collect blood from the retro-orbital vein and then euthanized by cervical dislocation. Muscle strength was recorded at the beginning and the end of the experiment following the same procedure as described above.

IL-6 neutralization. See Supplemental Methods for details.

Cell culture

All cell lines were tested for mycoplasma contamination by PCR according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Promokine, PK-CA91–1048).

C26 cancer cells. See Supplemental Methods for details.

Primary hepatocytes. See Supplemental Methods for details.

C2C12 myotubes. See Supplemental Methods for details.

3T3-L1 adipocytes. See Supplemental Methods for details.

Treatment with CERs. CER(6:0) (d18:1/6:0, MilliporeSigma [Avanti], 860506P) and CER(16:0) (d18:1/16:0, MilliporeSigma [Avanti],860516P) were resuspended in methanol/chloroform (50:50, v/v) as a 2.5 mM stock solution and stored at –20°C under oxygen-free conditions (nitrogen gas) as previously described (24). For cell treatment, necessary volumes of stock solution were evaporated under nitrogen gas, and CERs were resuspended in ethanol/dodecane (98:2, v/v) to obtain a 2.5 mM working solution. After heating and regularly vortexing the working solution at 37°C for 20 minutes, the appropriate volumes of working solution were diluted into media right before cell treatment. Primary hepatocytes were treated with either 10 μM or 25 μM CERs overnight for all assays. Myotubes were treated with 5 μM, 7.5 μM, or 10 μM CERs overnight for the Seahorse assay and Western blotting and for 24 hours for diameter measurement. Adipocytes were treated with 10 μM and 50 μM CERs for 24 hours for lipolysis assays. For all cell types, control cells were treated with the equivalent amount of vehicle.

Seahorse experiments. Respirometry measurements were performed using the Seahorse XF Cell MitoStress Test kit and the Seahorse XF96 Analyzer (Agilent Technologies, 103792100) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Assay media for hepatocytes consisted of XF DMEM Medium (Agilent Technologies, 103575-100) supplemented with 1.78 mM glucose (Agilent Technologies, 103577-100), and for myotubes, the media consisted of XF DMEM Medium supplemented with 10 mM glucose, 1 mM pyruvate (Agilent Technologies, 103578-100), and 2 mM l-glutamine (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 25030-024). For primary hepatocytes, we consecutively injected 2 μM oligomycin (MilliporeSigma, 579-13-5), 1 μM FCCP (Biomol, 370-86-5), 2 μM rotenone (MilliporeSigma, 83-79-4), and antimycin A (MilliporeSigma, 1397-94-0) and for C2C12 myotubes, 1 μM oligomycin, 4 μM FCCP, and 0.75 μM rotenone/ antimycin A. The following settings were applied: 3 cycles per condition, 3 minutes’ mixing time, 2 minutes’ waiting time, and 3 minutes’ measurement time. OCR data were normalized by relative protein content, determined using the Pierce BCA assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 23225). The experiment was repeated using different independent cultures of hepatocytes and myotubes.

Myotube diameter. After 24 hours of treatment, 4 images of myotubes per well were recorded (×40 objective, Nikon Eclipse Ts2). Approximately 20 myotubes per well were quantified using ImageJ software (NIH), and the average was considered as 1 independent biological replicate. The experiment was repeated using different independent cultures of myotubes.

Adipocyte lipolysis. See Supplemental Methods for details.

Patient data

This study included both male and female patients. Most patients were from Germany, with some participants from other European countries. All participants self-identified as White. No further categorization on the basis of race, ethnicity, or other socially relevant groups was performed. Upon recruitment prior to surgery, the patients’ clinical characteristics were collected through standardized questionnaires, anthropometry, routine clinical chemistry, and medication (MUCABI [Munich Cachexia Biomarkers Working Group]). The skeletal muscle area index, a marker of sarcopenia, was evaluated in all patients as described previously (35, 55). Sarcopenia was defined as a skeletal muscle area index of less than 52.4 cm2/m2 for men and less than 38 cm2/m2 for women (56). Detailed patient characteristics are summarized in Supplemental Table 4. Patients were stratified according to Fearon’s definition of cachexia (39) and divided in the following groups: (a) no cachexia, i.e., patients with weight loss of up to 5% in the previous 6 months without sarcopenia or patients with sarcopenia but with less than 2% weight loss; (b) mild cachexia, i.e., patients with weight loss of 2%–5% with sarcopenia; (c) cachexia, i.e., patients with 5%–10% weight loss with or without sarcopenia; and (d) strong cachexia, i.e., patients with weight loss of greater than 10% with or without sarcopenia.

Samples of liver (from liver segments III, IVb, or V, where, macroscopically, no liver lesions were seen), abdominal VAT, SAT, and musculus rectus abdominis were collected from a total of 37 patients with malignant diseases of the gastrointestinal tract during surgical procedures at the Department of Surgery, Klinikum rechts der Isar (University Hospital of the Technical University of Munich, Munich, Germany). Tissue samples were snap-frozen and stored at –80°C until further analysis.

Real-time quantitative PCR and Western blot analysis

See Supplemental Methods for details.

Microscopy analysis

Mitochondria 3D reconstruction and morphometric analysis by confocal microscopy. Liver pieces or whole tibialis anterior muscles were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (Roth, P087.5) for 24 hours at 4°C. Samples were then washed in PBS and switched to a 30% sucrose (MilliporeSigma, S1888) and PBS solution for another 48 hours at 4°C. Fixed tissues were then washed in PBS before embedding in O.C.T. compound (VWR, 361603E). Liver slices (6 μm) and muscle slices (8 μm) were cut using a cryostat (Leica, CM1860) and attached on a glass slide (SuperFrost plus slide, VWR, 631-0108). We then proceeded immediately to antibody staining with the following steps: incubation in 0.1% glycine (MilliporeSigma, G7126) and PBS for 5 minutes; permeabilization in 0.1 % Triton X-100 (Roth, 3051.4) and PBS for 10 minutes; blocking in 3% BSA (MilliporeSigma, A7030) and PBS for 15 minutes; incubation in primary antibody (TOMM20, Abcam, ab78547, 1:300) diluted in 3% BSA and PBS for 2 hours in a wet chamber; 3 washes in 3% BSA and PBS for 5 minutes; incubation in a secondary antibody (goat–anti rabbit Alexa 555, 1:1,000, Thermo Fisher Scientific, A-21429) diluted in 3% BSA and PBS for 45 minutes in a wet chamber in the dark; 3 washes in DAPI (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, D3571) and PBS (1:5,000) solution for 5 minutes in the dark; and a last wash in PBS. All steps were carried out at room temperature. Slides were then mounted using Mowiol (Merck Millipore, 475904). Negative controls consisted of staining only with the secondary antibody to assess fluorescence background.

For primary hepatocytes in the monolayer, we used an alternative protocol to the one previously described with the following modifications: incubation in 4% paraformaldehyde for 15 minutes; 2 washes in PBS; 0,1 % Triton X-100 and PBS for 5 minutes; 3 washes in PBS; 10 % horse serum (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 16050130) for 10 minutes; primary antibody diluted in 5 % horse serum and PBS for 1 hour; 3 washes in PBS; secondary antibody diluted in 5 % horse serum and PBS for 1 hour; 3 washes in DAPI and PBS; and mounting with Mowiol.

Immunofluorescence samples were analyzed using a laser-scanning confocal microscope (Olympus Fluoview 1200; Olympus) equipped with an Olympus UPlanSApo ×60 (1.35 NA) and UPlanSApo ×40 (1.25 NA) silicone oil immersion objective (Olympus). Images were acquired at a resolution of approximately 100 nm/pixel (×60 objective) with a z-step size of 600 nm.

For mitochondrial 3D reconstruction, images were deconvolved using the FIJI plugins point spread function (PSF) generator (57) and DeconvolutionLab (58) (EPFL; http://bigwww.epfl.ch/). Z-step was set to 0.6 mm, and a PSF algorithm (Born & Wolf 3D Optical model) was used for PSF generation. The generated PSF and a 3D deconvolution algorithm (Richardson-Lucy with TV regularization) were applied to microscopic images using DeconvolutionLab. From the deconvolved 2D and 3D binary images (8 bit images), the mitochondrial network was determined by generating a skeleton of the images using the Fiji plugin Skeletonize3D and analyzed using the plugin AnalyzeSkeleton (2D/3D). This plugin will tag all pixel/voxels in a skeleton image and then counts the junctions and branches of the mitochondrial network and measures their average length. For mitochondrial network analysis, at least 3 images per mouse with more than 30 hepatocytes per image were analyzed.

Determination of mitochondrial morphology by electron microscopy. Electron microscopy was performed at the CCMA EM Core Facility (Université de Nice Sophia Antipolis, Nice, France). Liver pieces were fixed in 2.5% glutaraldehyde (Science Services, E16220) and postfixed for 2 hours in 1% osmium tetroxide and 1% potassium ferrocyanide in 0.1 M cacodylate buffer pH 7.4 to enhance the staining of membranes. Samples were then rinsed in distilled water (overnight at 4°C), dehydrated in acetone on ice, and embedded in epoxy resin. Several vacuum steps to remove air bubbles were performed. Classically contrasted ultrathin sections (70 nm) were analyzed under a JEOL 1400 transmission electron microscope equipped with a Morada Olympus CCD camera or with GATAN-RIO9. Quantification of mitochondria morphology in the electron microscopy images was obtained using Fiji software (ImageJ, version 2.0.0-rc-69/1.52p). Briefly, the morphological descriptors (roundness, circularity, area, perimeter) were extracted by combining the “freehand selections” tool to perform manual segmentation of the mitochondria, with the “measure” tool to collect the quantitative values for each mitochondrion. The mitochondrial form factor was estimated as follows: (Perimeter2)/(4π × area).

Isolation of crude mitochondria for lipidomics

Details are provided in Supplemental Methods.

Determination of CER levels

See Supplemental Methods for details.

Proteomics

Details can be found in Supplemental Methods.

Measurement of citrate synthase and OXPHOS complex activity

See Supplemental Methods for details.

Serum analyzer, plasma glycerol and NEFA levels, SAA and IL-6 ELISAs

Details are provided in Supplemental Methods.

Statistics

Unless stated otherwise in the different Methods sections (e.g., Proteomics), statistical analysis (except ANCOVA) was performed using GraphPad Prism 10 (GraphPad Software). Normality was tested using the Shapiro-Wilk normality test. Statistical tests were 2 sided. Unpaired, 2-tailed, nonadjusted Student’s t tests and Mann and Whitney tests were performed to compare 2 conditions. Unpaired, 1-way ANOVA, nonadjusted, with Tukey’s or Dunnett’s post hoc tests or Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s post hoc tests were applied to compare more than 2 groups. Paired or unpaired 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s, Šídák’s, or Dunnett’s post hoc tests were used to compare 2 variables. Correlation analysis was performed to test associations between 2 variables with a CI of 95%.

ANCOVA was performed to evaluate the effect of group on tissue weights, while adjusting for initial body weight. Assumptions of linearity, homogeneity of slopes, homogeneity of variances (Bartlett’s test), and normality of residuals (Shapiro-Wilk test) were verified prior to analysis. When necessary, variables were log transformed to meet model assumptions (Supplemental Table 1: eWAT, iWAT; Supplemental Table 2: eWAT). Analyses were performed using R 4.4.1 and the The R Stats Package (version 4.4.1).

A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. Statistical tests applied for each panel with corresponding P values can be found in the figure legends and the Supporting Data Values file. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM, or minimum to maximum median values.

Study approval

Early cachexia experiments, fasting experiment, LPS experiment, and primary hepatocyte isolation. Animal handling and experiments were performed in accordance with the institutional animal welfare officer and licenses from the state ethics committee and Government of Upper Bavaria (ROB-55.2-2532.Vet_02-18-93, ROB-55.2-2532.Vet_02-22-47, ROB-55.2-2532.Vet_02-19-156, ROB-55.2-2532.Vet_02-21-66).

IL-6 neutralization. This experiment was approved by and performed in accordance with the guidelines of the local ethics committee from the UCLouvain, Belgium. Housing conditions were as specified by the Belgian Law of May 29, 2013, regarding the protection of laboratory animals.

Advanced cachexia experiment. This experiment was conducted at the Venetian Institute of Molecular Medicine (Padua, Italy). The study was conducted according to the NIH’s Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011), the ARRIVE guidelines (https://arriveguidelines.org/), as well as the Italian law for the welfare of animals. The Italian Ministero della Salute approved all animal experiments, Allegato VI (Rome, Italy; authorization no. 448/2021 PR).

Patient data. The study was approved by the ethics committee of the Medical Faculty of the Technical University of Munich (project number 409/16 S) and is registered in the German Clinical Trials Register (Deutsches Register Klinischer Studien, identifier DRKS00017285). All patients provided written informed consent before participation in this study, and the conduct of this study complied with the Declaration of Helsinki.

Data availability

Raw data and the statistical analyses performed can be found in the Supporting Data Values file. The mass spectrometry proteomics data have been deposited in the ProteomeXchange Consortium via the PRIDE (59) partner repository with the dataset identifier PXD062072. Further information can be found in Supplemental Methods.