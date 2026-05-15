Chromosomal instability induced by CRISPR/Cas9: implications for pancreatic cancer therapy

CRISPR/Cas9 is a powerful genome-editing technology that was recognized by the 2020 Nobel Prize. The Cas9 nuclease, guided by a sgRNA, precisely cleaves target DNA sequences to generate DSBs, which are subsequently repaired through nonhomologous end joining or homology-directed repair (13). Although most studies have focused on the downstream genomic editing outcomes of DNA repair, relatively few have explored the direct cytotoxic potential of CRISPR-induced DSBs.

Building on their previous work on somatic mutation–derived protospacer adjacent motifs for CRISPR/Cas9-selective targeting in PC (14), Teh and colleagues leveraged genomic sequence redundancy to design a series of multitarget sgRNAs containing 2–16 cutting sites located within noncoding regions of the genome, thereby minimizing disruption of essential genes (12). Given that p53-dependent DNA damage responses may limit CRISPR/Cas9 editing efficiency (15), the team conducted experiments using two PC cell lines harboring inactivating TP53 mutations. This choice is clinically relevant, as approximately 70% of PC cases exhibit TP53 inactivation (2). They hypothesized that simultaneous induction of multiple Cas9-mediated DSBs would drive cytotoxicity and chromosomal instability in PC cells.

The results showed that cytotoxicity was observed specifically in Cas9-expressing cells transduced with multitarget sgRNAs. In general, sgRNAs with a higher number of target sites induced stronger growth inhibition, whereas patient-derived fibroblast cell lines exhibited minimal toxicity due to the absence of corresponding target sites. Whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and deep, next-generation sequencing (NGS) further confirmed that most mutations originated from the intended target sites, with minimal off-target effects, suggesting tumor-selective activity. Moreover, subcutaneous injection of these CRISPR/Cas9-treated PC cells into mice resulted in significantly reduced tumor growth and suppressed liver metastasis without affecting body weight, and hydrodynamic injection was used as a proof-of-concept delivery approach.