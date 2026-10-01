Pegtarazimod limits acute graft-versus-host disease mortality and severity in mice and is tolerated in patients

Sex as a biological variable. The AURORA trial examined male and female patients. Several mouse studies were performed with male and female animals.

AURORA trial. Eligible patients were > 12 years old, weighed a minimum of 40 kg, and had clinically confirmed SR GI-aGVHD (MAGIC grade II–IV) after allo-HCT. Patients had received treatment with systemic glucocorticoids, and pegtarazimod was administered within the first 48 h after ruxolitinib was initiated. Key exclusion criteria included treatment with any other systemic GVHD therapy and failed allo-HCT due to relapse of the underlying malignant disease. All patients received 10 mg/kg pegtarazimod once daily for 7 days. Primary outcome measures included the number of participants with treatment-related adverse events and treatment-emergent serious adverse events until day 180, as well as the overall response rate of evaluable patients to pegtarazimod until day 28. Reasons for missing values can be found in the Supporting Data Values file, and further details can be found in the study protocol in the supplemental material.

Mice. C57BL/6 (H-2Kb) and BALB/c (H-2Kd) mice were purchased either from Janvier Labs (France) or obtained from the animal facility at the University of Freiburg Medical Center. B6.SJL-PtprcaPepcb/BoyCrl (Ly5.1, CD45.1) mice were originally purchased from Charles River Laboratories. BM from B6N.129S2-Ncf1tm1Shl/J (p47phox–/–) mice was provided in-house. All mouse strains were bred at the University of Freiburg Medical Center. All mice were housed under specific pathogen–free conditions. Mice were between 6 and 10 weeks of age and weighed 15–25 g, and only female or male donor/recipient pairs were used.

aGVHD mouse models. Major MHC-mismatch models were used for all experiments. In the first model, BALB/c recipients were lethally irradiated using a cesium source with 2 doses of 5 Gy each, given at least 4 h apart. BM and T cells from C57BL/6 donors were isolated from leg bones and the spleen, respectively. Donor T cells were purified using a Pan T cell isolation kit (Miltenyi Biotec). All kits are listed in Supplemental Table 3. After the second irradiation, recipients were injected with 5 × 106 donor BM and 4 × 105 donor T cells. In the second model, C57BL/6 recipients were irradiated with 2 doses of 6 Gy each and injected intravenously with 5 × 106 BM and 1 × 106 T cells from BALB/c donors. Recipients were treated intraperitoneally with 200 μL of 80 mg/mL pegtarazimod daily from days 0 to 7 after transplantation in the prevention model or from days 7 to 14 in the early intervention model. Control mice received 200 μL of 42 mM PEG as vehicle. All reagents are listed in Supplemental Table 4. The neutrophil depletion model was performed similarly to the prevention model with BALB/c recipients described above, and neutrophils in recipients were depleted with 500 μg of InVivoMAb anti-mouse Ly6G (Bio X Cell) on day –1 and 250 μg on day 3. InVivoMAb rat IgG2a isotype control, anti-trinitrophenol (Bio X Cell) was used as isotype. The TNF depletion model was performed similarly to the prevention model with BALB/c recipients described above, and TNF in recipients was depleted with 125 μg of anti-mouse TNF-α (Leinco Technologies) on days –1, 1, 3, and 5. Armenian Hamster IgG Isotype Control (Leinco Technologies) was used as isotype. Antibodies used for aGVHD mouse models are listed in Supplemental Table 5. For the p47phox–/– chimera model (Supplemental Figure 2B), CD45.1 recipients were irradiated with 2 doses of 6 Gy each and injected intravenously with 5 × 106 BM cells derived from p47phox–/– or WT C57BL/6 donors, both expressing CD45.2. Engraftment was analyzed every week by flow cytometry and considered sufficient when >80% of CD45+ cells expressed CD45.2. After 4–5 weeks, chimera recipients were irradiated with 2 doses of 6 Gy each and injected with 5 × 106 BM and 1 × 106 T cells from BALB/c donors. Recipients were treated as described above for the prevention model. For the taurine treatment model, BALB/c recipients were irradiated and transplanted with allogeneic C57BL/6 BM and T cells as described above for the prevention model. From day –7 to 7, recipients received 200 mM taurine supplementation in drinking water, while control mice received normal drinking water. Mice were monitored daily and scored for clinical symptoms (weight loss, ruffled fur, skin GVHD, deviations in posture, diarrhea) twice a week. At the end of experiments, blood was drawn by retro-orbital bleeding, and organs of interest were collected and immediately frozen or fixed with formaldehyde.

GVL mouse models. For the first AML model, we used splenocytes from mice carrying the mutations MLL-PTD and FLT3-ITD. C57BL/6 mice were lethally irradiated with 2 × 6 Gy and injected intravenously with 5 × 106 allogeneic BALB/c BM cells and 5,000 primary AMLMLL-PTD FLT3-ITD cells. Two days later, T cells from BALB/c mice were isolated from the spleen using a Pan T cell isolation kit (Miltenyi Biotec), and 3 × 104 T cells were injected intravenously in C57BL/6 recipients. As AML-only control, PBS was injected. Recipients were treated intraperitoneally with 200 μL of 80 mg/mL pegtarazimod daily from days 0 to 7 after injection of BM and AMLMLL-PTD FLT3-ITD cells. For the second AML model, WEHI-3B cells were used. BALB/c mice were irradiated with 2 × 5 Gy and injected intravenously with 5 × 106 allogeneic C57BL/6 BM and 5,000 WEHI-3B cells. Two days later, T cells from C57BL/6 mice were isolated as described above, and 2 × 105 T cells were injected intravenously in BALB/c recipients. As AML-only control, PBS was injected. Recipients were treated intraperitoneally with 200 μL of 80 mg/mL pegtarazimod daily from days 0 to 7 after injection of BM and WEHI-3B cells. To measure tumor load, mice were euthanized on day 14, and BM smear was dried overnight and stained with May-Grünwald and Giemsa to evaluate blast count.

aGVHD histopathology scoring. Samples from SI, colon, and liver were harvested, fixed in 4% formaldehyde overnight, and transferred to 50% EtOH. 3-μm-thick tissue sections were prepared after dehydration using a Leica TP1020 and Leica EG1150 tissue embedding center and stained with H&E with a Leica Infinity H&E Staining system. Samples were scored for histopathological aGVHD symptoms by an experienced pathologist blinded to the treatment groups. aGVHD severity was assessed using a previously described scoring system (32). Intestinal aGVHD was scored based on crypt apoptosis (0, rare to none; 1, occasional apoptotic bodies per 10 crypts; 2, few apoptotic bodies per 10 crypts; 3, the majority of crypts contain an apoptotic body; 4, the majority of crypts contain > 1 apoptotic body) and inflammation (0, none; 1, mild; 2, moderate; 3, severe, without ulceration; 4, severe, with ulceration). Liver aGVHD was scored based on the tissue involved (0, none; 1, few involved tracts; 2, numerous involved tracts; 3, injury of the majority of tracts; 4, severe involvement of most tracts).

IF staining. For IF staining, neutrophils were isolated from mouse BM as described below, fixed with 4% formaldehyde, and blocked and permeabilized with 5% BSA (Carl Roth), 5% goat serum (Biozol), 5% horse serum (Merck), and 0.1% Triton X-100 (Merck). Tissue sections were prepared as described above; antigen retrieval was performed using Target Retrieval Solution, Citrate pH 6 (Dako); and blocking and permeabilization were accomplished using 5% BSA, 5% goat serum, and 0.1% Triton X-100. Intestinal organoids were fixed with 4% formaldehyde and blocked and permeabilized with 0.2% BSA and 0.1% Triton X-100. MODE-K cells were fixed with 4% formaldehyde and blocked and permeabilized with 5% BSA and 0.1% Triton X-100. Neutrophils were stained with mouse-anti-TUBA4A (Merck) and rabbit anti-pegtarazimod primary antibodies and donkey anti-mouse IgG H&L Alexa Fluor 647 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and goat anti-rabbit IgG H&L Alexa Fluor 568 (Abcam) secondary antibodies. Tissue sections were stained with rabbit anti-histone H3 (citrulline R2 + R8 + R17) (Abcam) and rat anti-MPO (Abcam) primary antibodies and goat anti-rat IgG H&L Alexa Fluor 488 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and goat anti-rabbit IgG H&L Alexa Fluor Plus 647 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) secondary antibodies. Intestinal organoids were stained with rabbit anti-pegtarazimod primary and goat anti-rabbit IgG H&L Alexa Fluor 488 (Abcam) secondary antibody and with Alexa Fluor 647 Phalloidin labeling probe (Thermo Fisher Scientific). MODE-K cells were stained with mouse anti-H2A.X Phospho (Ser139) Alexa Fluor 488 (BioLegend). Nuclei were stained with DAPI (Merck). Neutrophils were imaged with a Zeiss LSM880 (plan apochromat ×63/1.4 oil DIC M27), tissue sections with a Zeiss LSM710 (plan apochromat ×63/1.4 oil DIC M27), organoids with a Zeiss LSM710 (plan apochromat ×20/0.8 M27 or plan apochromat ×63/1.4 oil DIC M27), and MODE-K cells with a Zeiss LSM880 (plan apochromat ×63/1.4 oil DIC M27) confocal microscope. Tissue sections and MODE-K cells were imaged with an Olympus ScanR (UPlanSApo ×10/0.4 air) wide-field microscope for quantification. Antibodies used for IF staining are listed in Supplemental Table 6.

MPO activity and respiratory burst assays. For a plate-based MPO activity assay, 0.4 μg of human MPO (Merck) was incubated with pegtarazimod for 5 min at room temperature (RT), followed by incubation with TMB for 2 min at RT. Reaction was stopped using 2 N H 2 SO 4 , and absorbance was measured at 450 nm. For a cell-based respiratory burst assay, BM was isolated from C57BL/6 mice and incubated with pegtarazimod in RPMI 1640 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 1% BSA and 1 mM CaCl 2 for 2 h at 37 °C, followed by incubation with 0.5 μg/mL dihydrorhodamine 123 (DHR123) for 15 min at 37°C. After activation with 1 μM PMA for 45 min at 37°C, cells were stained for flow cytometry as described below. ROS convert nonfluorescent DHR123 to fluorescent rhodamine 123. Therefore, rhodamine 123 in neutrophils was analyzed using flow cytometry as a readout for respiratory burst. MPO activity in the serum of mice with aGVHD was measured using the MPO Peroxidation Activity Assay Kit (Fluorometric) (Abcam). If the calculated activity was negative, the value was set to 0.

ELISA. MPO and NE levels in the serum of mice with aGVHD were measured using the Mouse MPO ELISA Kit (Abcam) and the Mouse NE ELISA Kit (Abcam), respectively.

Quantification of NETs. SI tissue sections were stained for citrullinated histone H3, MPO, and DAPI as described above. Samples were imaged and analyzed using the Olympus ScanR system and ScanR 3.5 software. Cells were defined by a circular shape, and doublets were excluded. NETs were defined by a high citrullinated histone H3 signal and high standard variation of the MPO signal to account for granularity of neutrophils. For quantification, the number of NETs was divided by the number of single cells.

Flow cytometry. For all stainings, cells were isolated and washed with PBS. In spleen or BM cells, erythrocytes were lysed using erythrocyte lysis buffer (0.5 M NH 4 Cl, 10 mM KHCO 3 , 1 mM EDTA, all Carl Roth). Viability was assessed with Zombie NIR fixable dye (BioLegend) or LIVE/DEAD Fixable Aqua (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Fc receptors were blocked with anti-mouse CD16/32 (BioLegend) or anti-human FcR Blocking Reagent (Miltenyi) for 10 min at 4°C, followed by surface staining with fluorochrome-conjugated antibodies for 20–30 min at 4°C in PBS supplemented with 2.5 mM EDTA, 2% FCS (Anprotec), and 0.02% NaN 3 (Carl Roth). If multiple antibodies conjugated to BV or BUV fluorophores were used, staining was performed in BD Horizon Brilliant Stain Buffer (BD Biosciences). Cells were fixed and permeabilized for 20–45 min at 4°C at RT using the Transcription Factor Staining Buffer Set (Thermo Fisher Scientific) or Cytofix/Cytoperm Fixation/Permeabilization Kit (BD Biosciences) for staining of intranuclear proteins or cytoplasmic proteins and cytokines, respectively. Intracellular staining was performed in the respective permeabilization buffer for 30 min at 4°C. Cells were washed twice with permeabilization buffer, measured using a LSR Fortessa flow cytometer (BD Biosciences) or ID7000 (Sony) spectral flow cytometer, and analyzed using FlowJo v10.10 (BD Biosciences). Antibodies used for flow cytometry are listed in Supplemental Table 7.

Neutrophil in vitro culture. Mouse neutrophils were isolated based on the protocol by McGill et al. (54). In short, neutrophils from C57BL/6 BM were isolated using a neutrophil isolation kit (Miltenyi Biotec). Neutrophils (purity over 80%) were cultured in RPMI 1640 supplemented with penicillin/streptomycin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 0.1% BSA (Carl Roth) and treated with 5 mg/mL pegtarazimod or 2.625 mM vehicle and 100 ng/mL LPS for 1 h at 37°C and 5% CO 2 , followed by analysis using flow cytometry. For human neutrophils, blood was drawn from healthy individuals and incubated with 1:1,000 GolgiPlug Protein Transport Inhibitor (containing brefeldin A, BD Biosciences), 5 mg/mL pegtarazimod or 2.625 mM vehicle, and 100 ng/mL LPS for 1 h at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . Human neutrophils were defined as CD11b+, CD66b+, CD14lo, CD11b+, and CD16+ cells using flow cytometry.

Organoid culture and challenge. Mouse SI organoids were isolated and cultured as previously described (26). In short, the SI was isolated from healthy BALB/c mice, and villi were scraped off. SI was washed with PBS, followed by incubation in 2 mM EDTA in PBS for 30 min at 4°C, and dissociated crypts were filtered through a 70 μm Easystrainer (Greiner Bio One). 50 μL domes of a 1:1 mixture of Matrigel GFR Basement Membrane (Merck) and IntestiCult organoid growth medium (StemCell Technologies) were cultured with 450 μL of IntestiCult organoid growth medium and incubated at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . Medium was changed every 23 days, and organoids were passaged every 5–7 days. For cytokine challenge, the medium was changed 3 days after passaging and supplemented with 5 mg/mL pegtarazimod or 2.625 mM vehicle and 20 ng/mL recombinant murine TNF (Thermo Fisher Scientific). After incubation for 2 days, LDH release was analyzed using the LDH-Glo Cytotoxicity Assay (Promega), viability was assessed using flow cytometry, gene expression was investigated using microarray, metabolites were analyzed using LC-MS, and kinases were profiled by PamDx. To induce oxidative damage, organoids 3 days after passaging were challenged with 10–100 μM menadione and treated with 5 mg/mL pegtarazimod or 2.625 mM vehicle for 3 h. Viability was assessed using flow cytometry. For IF microscopy, organoids were treated with 5 mg/mL pegtarazimod or 2.625 mM vehicle for 24 h, 1 day after passaging.

Microarray analysis. Organoids were cultured as described above. RNA was isolated using the RNeasy Micro Kit (Qiagen). RNA integrity was measured using RNA ScreenTape Analysis (Agilent), and samples were processed using the GeneChip WT PLUS Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Microarray analysis was performed using a Clariom S Assay, mouse (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Data analysis was performed in R (v4.4.0). Raw CEL files were processed using the oligo package (v1.68.2) (55) and normalized with the robust multiarray average algorithm, followed by log 2 transformation. Differential gene expression analysis was conducted with limma (v3.65.1) (56) using a paired design to account for interexperimental variability. Genes were ranked according to their differential expression score, defined as (log 2 FC) × (–log 10 P value), and subsequently used for GSEA with ClusterProfiler (v4.12.6) (57), referencing the MSigDB (58) mouse hallmark gene sets. Genes with an adjusted P value (Benjamini-Hochberg correction) below 0.05 were considered statistically significant.

qPCR. RNA was isolated using the RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen) or the RNeasy Micro Kit (Qiagen), and 500 ng was used for reverse transcription of cDNA using the High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). RT-qPCR was performed on a LightCycler 480 (Roche) using the LightCycler 480 SYBR Green I Master (Roche) with 45 amplification cycles. Samples were analyzed using the Advanced Relative Quantification module of the LightCycler 480 software 1.5.1.62 (Roche) and the ΔΔCt method, with normalization to Hprt and Gapdh. Primers used for qPCR are listed in Supplemental Table 8.

MODE-K viability and DNA damage. MODE-K cells, an immortalized epithelial cell line from mouse SI, were provided by D. Kaiserlian (INSERM, Paris, France) and cultured in RPMI 1640 supplemented with 10% FCS (Merck), 100 U/mL penicillin (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 100 μg/mL streptomycin (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 1% GlutaMAX supplement (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 1% MEM nonessential amino acids solution (100×) (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 1 mM Sodium Pyruvate (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 10 mM HEPES (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 50 μM 2-mercaptoethanol (Thermo Fisher Scientific). To investigate the influence of pegtarazimod on viability, MODE-K cells were challenged with menadione and treated with 5 mg/mL pegtarazimod or 2.625 mM vehicle 1 day after passaging. After incubation for 2 h and 2 h of recovery in medium at 37°C and 5% CO 2 , viability was assessed by flow cytometry. To investigate DNA damage, MODE-K cells were challenged with menadione and treated with pegtarazimod or vehicle as described above, followed by IF staining and microscopy. Expression of γH2A.X was assessed using the Olympus ScanR system. Cells were detected by DAPI staining, doublets were excluded, and yH2A.X+ cells divided by the number of single cells were quantified.

Metabolomics. Organoids were cultured as described above. Polar metabolites and lipids were extracted using a 2-phase methanol/chloroform/water extraction method adapted from ref. 59. In brief, matrigel domes containing organoids were detached, pelleted, and washed with 0.9% NaCl. Empty matrigel domes served as blanks. Pellets were frozen in liquid N 2 and resuspended in 300 μL of a 50:50:1 mix of methanol/H 2 O/universal internal standard (200 ppb aminoterephtalic acid, 200 ppb chlorophenylalanine, 1 ppb dioctylamine, 2 ppb didodecylamine, 20 ppm ibuprofen, 40 ppb 16:0 dodecanoyl PE), and 150 μL chloroform was added. Samples were vortexed for 3 min and centrifuged at 20,000g for 2 min to separate the aqueous phase containing polar metabolites from the organic phase containing lipids. Nontargeted measurement of lipids by LC-MS was performed on an Agilent 1290 Infinity II UHPLC inline with a Bruker timsTOFflex MS operating in negative or positive ion mode adapting a previously described method (60). Briefly, scan range in PASEF mode was from 60 to 1,350 Da (in positive mode) or 100–1,700 Da (in negative mode). Mass and collision cross-section calibrations were performed at the end of each run. LC separation was on a Zorbax Eclipse plus C18 column (100 × 2 mm, 1.8 μm particles) using a solvent gradient of 70% buffer A (10 mM ammonium formate in 60:40 acetonitrile/water) to 97% buffer B (10 mM ammonium formate in 90:10 2-propanol/acetonitrile). Flow rate was 400 μL/min, autosampler temperature was 5°C, and injection volume was 2 μL. Polar metabolites were analyzed by nontargeted LC-MS metabolomics using an Agilent 1290 Infinity II UHPLC inline with a Bruker Impact II QTOF-MS operating in positive or negative ion mode. Scan range was from 20 to 1,050 Da. Mass calibration was performed at the beginning of each run. LC separation was on a Waters Atlantis Premier BEH ZHILIC column (100 x 2.1 mm, 1.7 μm particles), buffer A was 20 mM ammonium carbonate and 5 μM medronic acid in milliQ H 2 O, buffer B was 90:10 acetonitrile/buffer A, and thesolvent gradient was from 95% to 55% buffer B over 14 min. Flow rate was 180 μL/min, column temperature was 35°C, autosampler temperature was 5°C, and injection volume was 3 μL. Data processing, including detection, deconvolution, and identification of features, was carried out using Metaboscape (version 2025). Missing values for features detected in at least 50% of samples were imputed as half-minimum value of the respective metabolite. For PCA, quantile normalized and missing value–imputed data were used and filtered for features that have been detected above blank, followed by square root scaling. For pairwise differences between pegtarazimod- and vehicle-treated samples, P values were computed from quantile normalized data by unpaired 2-sided t test assuming unequal variance. Pathway analysis of polar metabolites was carried out in MetaboAnalyst (6.0) using the Mummichog algorithm and Mus musculus KEGG pathway library. Mummichog maps features to potential metabolites via KEGG pathways and uses permutation-derived P values for enrichment without requiring identification. The enrichment factor shows hit frequency relative to the expected number based on pathway size but does not indicate if pathways are up- or downregulated.

Microbiome sequencing. For 16S ribosomal DNA (rDNA) sequencing, 50–100 mg of stool from BALB/c mice in the aGVHD prevention model was collected at day 7. Azenta Life Sciences performed genomic DNA extraction, quality control, rDNA variable region amplification, library construction, high-throughput sequencing, and part of the data analysis. Alpha diversity was assessed using Shannon and Simpson indices. Beta diversity was analyzed using Qiime (1.9.1), and NMDS was performed based on the beta diversity distance matrix. Sankey diagrams were generated with SankeyMATIC and included bacteria on the phylum, class, and order level with a relative abundance of > 1%.

Statistics. For the sample size in the murine survival experiments, a power analysis was performed. A sample size of at least n = 10 per group was determined by 80% power to reach a statistical significance of 0.05 to detect an effect size of at least 1.06. Differences in animal survival (Kaplan-Meier survival curves) were analyzed by the log-rank test. Survival experiments were performed in a nonblinded fashion. Histological analysis was done in a blinded fashion. All data were tested for normality by applying the Shapiro-Wilk test. Outliers were identified using Grubbs’ outlier testing with α = 0.01. For analysis of 2 groups, an unpaired 2-tailed t test was applied, with Welch’s correction in case of unequal standard deviation. For paired data, a paired 2-tailed t test or Wilcoxon’s test was used for normally and nonnormally distributed data, respectively. If the data were not normally distributed, a Mann-Whitney test was applied. For comparison of more than 2 groups, we used an ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple-comparison test for normally distributed data and the Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple testing for nonnormally distributed data. Statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism 10. The number of samples per group is indicated in the figures and represents independent biological replicates unless stated otherwise. Data represent mean ± SEM. A P value < 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. The AURORA study was conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki (61) and applicable Good Clinical Practice guidelines. Written informed consent using an IRB-approved protocol was obtained from all participants who contributed data to the cohort in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki (61). The study is registered with ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT06343792). Animal studies were carried out in compliance with relevant animal-use guidelines and ethical regulations. All protocols were approved by the Regierungspräsidium Freiburg, Germany (protocol approval numbers X-20/06K and G-23/061).

Data availability. Values for all data points in graphs can be found in the Supporting Data Values file. Microarray data are available in the Gene Expression Omnibus (GSE315947), microbiome data are available in the Sequence Read Archive (PRJNA1399978), and metabolomics data are available in the MassIVE repository (MSV000100513).