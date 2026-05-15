Uncovering a feedback loop in glioblastoma that reinforces stemness and immunosuppression

The bulk of the experiments performed in this manuscript lead to the careful uncovering of a positive feedback loop in which the CLOCK-BMAL1 complex transcriptionally activates TFPI2 in GSCs, while TFPI2 reinforces CLOCK signaling through a HIF-1α/NF-κB P65–dependent pathway, thereby sustaining GSC stemness and immunosuppression (Figure 1). Both CLOCK and TFPI2 expression have been linked to GSC stemness, and amplification of either gene is reported in approximately 5% of GBM cases. Building upon this background, Zhou et al. observed a positive correlation between CLOCK and BMAL1 mRNA expression with TFPI2 mRNA expression in a variety of cellular GBM models, suggesting that such a possible interdependence may exist (4). Subsequent knockdown and overexpression experiments in mouse and patient-derived models of GBM strengthened the evidence for an interdependent relationship and demonstrated that the CLOCK-BMAL1 complex serves as a sufficient regulator of TFPI2 expression in GSCs, and vice versa.

Figure 1 The CLOCK-TFPI2 positive feedback loop compensates for their mutually exclusive amplification. Zhou et al. (4) showed that the self-reinforcing CLOCK-TFPI2 circuit renders the amplification of one gene (CLOCK or TFPI2) sufficient to drive the expression of both and sustain cell-specific mechanisms of GBM progression through the HIF-1α/NF-κB P65 axis. Mechanistically, CLOCK-BMAL1 upregulates TFPI2 in GSC, and in turn, TFPI2-directed HIF1α/NF-κB P65 signaling activation upregulates CLOCK-BMAL1, promoting the proliferation of key GBM-enhancing cell populations, including GSC and immunosuppressive microglia.

To isolate the key regulators in the proposed pathway, gene set enrichment of hallmark signaling pathways between shTFPI2 and control samples were compared and suggested that hypoxic and NF-κB signaling pathways were most enriched in the latter, indicating that TFPI2 might direct these networks. These computational findings were confirmed experimentally by overexpressing or knocking down TFPI2 and demonstrating the hypothesized upregulation or reduction of HIF-1α, P65, and phosphorylated P65 expression. Importantly, P65 was plausibly shown to be a downstream target of HIF-1α, since TFPI2 overexpression led to upregulation of HIF-1α and P65, whereas inhibiting P65 did not directly alter HIF-1α expression. To link TFPI2-induced P65 upregulation back to CLOCK-BMAL1 and complete the loop, experiments were performed to convincingly demonstrate a pattern of enhanced P65 binding on the CLOCK and BMAL1 promoter. The precise mechanism by which TFPI2 causes HIF-1α upregulation was not demonstrated in these studies and could be the subject of future investigation. Finally, pharmacologic inhibition of either HIF-1α or P65 was sufficient to reverse CLOCK-BMAL1 upregulation due to TFPI2 overexpression in a dose-dependent manner.