Symbiotic exclusivity between CLOCK and TFPI2 drives stemness and immunosuppression in glioblastoma models

Sex as a biological variable. Female mice were used in this study. There are no reported sex differences among patients with GBM with high and low levels of CLOCK and TFPI2. Sex was not considered as a biological variable in this study.

Mice and intracranial xenograft tumor models. Female C57BL/6J mice (#000664) and nude mice (#007850) at 5–6 weeks of age were purchased from the Jackson Laboratory. Animals were kept in rooms with controlled temperature (21–23°C) and humidity (30%–70%) and maintained on a 12-hour light/dark cycle. All animal experiments were conducted with approval from the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC). The intracranial xenograft tumor models were generated as we described previously (16, 41, 64). In brief, mice were anesthetized by isoflurane through the IMPAC6 Anesthesia System. A small hole was drilled into the skull of mice using the dental drill, positioned 1.2 mm anterior and 3.0 mm lateral to the bregma. Mice were placed and stabilized into the stereotactic apparatus. 5 μL of GSCs in FBS-free culture medium were slowly injected into the right caudate nucleus 3 mm below the surface of the brain using a 10 μL Hamilton syringe with an unbeveled 30-gauge needle. The incision was closed with Vetbond glue and pain relief was provided with three subcutaneous doses of meloxicam (5 mg/kg). On day 7 post intracranial injection, mice were treated with SR9009 (Selleck Chemicals, #S8692, 100 mg/kg/day, i.p.), WP1066 (MCE, #HY-15312, 30 mg/kg/day, i.p.), JNK-IN-8 (MCE, # HY-13319, 30 mg/kg/day, i.p.), Stiripentol (MCE, #HY-103392, 150 mg/kg/day, i.p.). Anti-PD1 (10 mg/kg, i.p.) was given on day 11, 14, and 17 post-orthotopic injection. Mice with neurological deficits or moribund appearance were sacrificed. At the end of the experiment, the brains of tumor-bearing mice were isolated following with or without transcranial perfusion with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA, ThermoFisher, #J61899.AK) for cryosectioning or tumor-derived immune cell isolation for following analysis.

Cell culture. CT2A cells were purchased from the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), and cultured in Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium (Gibco, #11995-065) containing 10% fetal bovine serum (FBS, Fisher Scientific, #16140071) and 1:100 antibiotic-antimycotic (Gibco, #15140-122). Patient-derived GSCs (GSC272, GSC17 and GSC23) were gifted by Dr. Frederick F. Lang from the Brain Tumor Center (The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center). Mouse GBM tumor-derived 005 GSCs and QPP7 GSCs were given by Dr. Samuel D. Rabkin (Massachusetts General Hospital) and Dr. Jian Hu (The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center), respectively. For stemness maintenance, human and mouse GSCs, and CT2A cells were cultured in neural stem cell proliferation media (Millipore, #SCM005) containing 20 ng/mL basic fibroblast growth factor (PeproTech, #100-18B) and epidermal growth factor (PeproTech, #AF-100-15). All cells were verified to be free of mycoplasma and were kept at 37°C with 5% CO2. Cells were treated with SC75741 (MCE, #HY-10496), Acriflavine (ACF, Sigma, #A8126) and SR9009 (Selleck Chemicals, #S8692) for 8 hrs for mRNA expression analysis and 24 hrs for protein expression analysis.

Plasmids and viral transfections. Short hairpin RNA (shRNA) targeting human TFPI2, CLOCK and BMAL1 and mouse Tfpi2, Clock and Bmal1 in the pLKO.1 vector (Sigma, #SHC001) were used in this study. Lentiviral particles were produced as we described previously (16, 41, 62). Briefly, 8 μg shRNA plasmid, 4 μg psPAX2 plasmid (Addgene, #12260), and 2 μg pMD2.G plasmid (Addgene, #12259) were transfected into 293T cells in 100-mm dishes using Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen, #13778150). Then the viral supernatant was collected 48 and 72 hrs after transfection and filtered through a 0.45 μm filter. Cells were infected with lentiviral particles containing 10 μg/mL polybrene (Millipore, #TR-1003-G). Transfected cells were then selected using puromycin (10 μg/mL; Millipore, #540411) after 48 hrs and tested for protein expression by western blot. The following human and mouse shRNA sequences (TFPI2: #1: TRCN0000373822 and #2: TRCN0000072725; CLOCK: #1: TRCN0000018974 and #2: TRCN0000018975; BMAL1: #96: TRCN0000019096 and #98: TRCN0000019098; OLFML3: #1: TRCN0000186745 and #3: TRCN0000203502; Tfpi2: #1: TRCN0000271824 and #2: TRCN0000271717; Clock: #1: TRCN0000095686 and #2: TRCN0000306474; and Bmal1: #54: TRCN0000095054 and #57: TRCN0000095057) were selected for further use following the validation. Doxycycline-inducible plasmids were generated by cloning the desired shRNA sequence (shCLOCK #2) into a pLKO.1 vector using the Gateway Cloning System (Thermo Fisher Scientific). After transfection, cells were treated with doxycycline (2 μg/mL) for 48 hrs to induce CLOCK knockdown.

For overexpression, GSCs were transfected with a TFPI2 and CLOCK overexpression plasmid generated through a standard cloning strategy as previously described (16, 20). Plasmids of human Tagged ORF Clone of CLOCK (Origene, # RC221408), and TFPI2 (Origene, #RC202760) and mouse Tagged ORF Clone of Clock (Origene, #MR226315), and Tfpi2 (Origene, #MR202782) were used. Briefly, the gene open reading frame (Myc-DDK-tagged) was excised from a pCMV6-Entry vector (Origene, #RC202760) and subcloned into the pLenti-C-mGFP lentiviral expression vector (Origene, #PS100071). Both plasmids were digested with the restriction enzymes MluI (Promega, #R6381) and SgfI (Promega, #R7103) in the presence of Restriction Digest Buffer C to maximize digestion efficiency. Post-digestion, the DNA was treated with Antarctic Phosphatase for 3 hrs to prevent vector self-ligation. The digested insert was ligated into the linearized pLenti-C-mGFP vector using T4 DNA ligase (Thermo Scientific, #B69). The ligation mixture was transformed into high-efficiency chemically competent Escherichia coli cells (Thermo Scientific, #C737303) and cultured in Lysogeny Broth (LB; Fisher BioReagents, #BP9723) for plasmid propagation. After recovery, transformed cells were plated on LB agar containing 34 μg/mL chloramphenicol (Fisher BioReagents, #BP904) and incubated at 37°C for 16 hrs to select for clones containing the gene expression vectors. Selected colonies were picked and inoculated in LB broth supplemented with 34 μg/mL chloramphenicol to maintain selection. Plasmid DNA was purified using the QIAprep Spin Miniprep Kit (Qiagen, #27106) and subsequently transfected into cells using a lentiviral transfection protocol as previously described (16, 20, 64).

Immunoblotting. Immunoblotting was performed following standard protocol. Briefly, cells were lysed with RIPA buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific, #89901) supplemented with protease inhibitor cocktail (Millipore, #11697498001) and placed on ice for 10 min. The concentration of the protein was measured using the BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, #PI23225). The cell lysate was mixed with 4x Laemmli sample buffer and then boiled at 95°C for 10 min. Then the boiled protein sample was added to SurePAGE gels (GenScript, #M00653). The gels were run at a constant voltage of 60 V and then transferred to 0.2 μm nitrocellulose (NC) membrane (Bio-Rad, #1620112) using standard protocol for 30 min in the Trans-Blot Turbo system (Bio-Rad). NC membranes were blocked using 5% non-fat dry milk in TBST for 1 hr at room temperature and were then incubated with primary antibodies (1:1000 dilution) overnight at 4°C. Membranes were then washed 3 times in TBST and were then incubated with HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies (1:1000 dilution; CST, #7076S and #7074S) for 1 hr at room temperature. Washed three times, membranes were incubated with ECL substrate and then imaged using a ChemiDoc Imaging System (Bio-Rad). Antibodies were purchased from the indicated companies, which include β-actin (Cell Signaling Technology, #3700S), TFPI2 (Abcam, #ab186747), CLOCK (Cell Signaling Technology, #5157S), BMAL1 (Cell Signaling Technology, #14020), OLFML3 (Abcam, #ab111712), P-P65 (Cell Signaling Technology, #3033S), P65 (Cell Signaling Technology, #8242S), HIF-1α (Cell Signaling Technology, #14179), CD133 (Biosis, #BS-4770R) and SOX2 (Abcam, #ab97959).

RT-qPCR. Cells were pelleted and RNA of cells was isolated by the RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen, #74106) as described previously. The concentration of RNA was measured using the NanoDrop spectrophotometers. Then RNA was reverse transcribed into cDNA using the All-In-One 5X RT MasterMix (Applied Biological Materials, #G592) in T100 Thermal Cycler (Bio-Rad). RT-qPCR was performed using SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (Bio-Rad, #1725275) in CFX Connect Real-Time PCR Detection System (Bio-Rad). Detailed information about the primers used was listed in Supplemental Table 1. The expression of each gene was normalized to the housekeeping gene human GAPDH and mouse Actin.

ChIP-PCR. GSE134974, which includes BMAL1 chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing (ChIP-seq) data from patient-derived GSCs and normal human NSCs, was utilized in this study, The ChIP-seq data were analyzed using the Integrative Genomics Viewer (Broad Institute). ChIP-PCR was performed using the commercial PierceTM Magnetic ChIP kit (ThermoFisher, #26157) as previously described. In brief, GSC272 cells were cross-linked by 1% PFA for 10 min and then reactions were quenched by glycine for 5 min at room temperature. Cells were incubated with a Membrane Extraction Buffer on ice for 10 min. Then the chromatin fragmentation was produced by Mnase digestion followed by sonication in a procedure of 20-sec pulse at 3-walt power. Solubilized chromatin was next incubated with p65 antibody overnight at 4°C. IP reactions were incubated with ChIP Grade Protein A/G Magnetic Beads for 2 hrs at 4°C. Immune complexes were then washed with IP wash buffer I and IP wash buffer II. Elution was conducted by adding elution buffer at 65°C for 30 min, and then reverse cross-linking was performed using proteinase K (20 mg/mL) and NaCl (5M) at 65°C for 1.5 hrs. Eluted DNA was purified using DNA Clean-up Column and for following qPCR experiments. The CLOCK primers were designed according to the E-box of the human CLOCK gene and were also listed in Supplemental Table 1.

IHC and IF. IHC and IF were performed following an established protocol as previously described (20, 64). Briefly, mouse brains were transferred from 4% PFA to a 50 mL Falcon tube containing 15% sucrose in PBS with 0.01% sodium azide and incubated for 48 hrs at 4°C. Then the brains were then transferred to 30% sucrose in PBS for an additional 48 hrs for further preservation. The brains were fully embedded in the OCT compound and frozen at -80°C for long-term storage. Cryosectioning was performed using a Leica CM1860 UV Cryostat, and the brains were sliced into 10 μm sections for downstream analysis. For IHC staining, the slides were first placed in room temperature for 30 min after taken out from refrigerator, then washed three times with PBS and fixed in 4% PFA for 30 min. To permeabilize the cell membrane, the sections were incubated in 0.3% Triton X-100 in PBS for 10 min at room temperature. Next, the slides were washed three times and blocked with 10% goat serum for 1 hr to reduce non-specific binding. The slides were then incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibodies diluted at 1:200 in a suitable antibody dilution buffer. Then, the slides were incubated with relevant secondary antibodies (Cell Signaling Technology, #7076S and #7074S) for 1 hr at room temperature. After another round of PBS washes, the staining was developed using DAB Quanto (Epredia, #TA125QHDX) to produce a brown chromogenic signal at the site of antibody binding. The nuclei were counterstained with hematoxylin to provide contrast and to facilitate cellular localization of the staining signal. Images were captured using the Aperio AT2 whole slide scanner under consistent imaging conditions to ensure reproducibility and treated using software ImangeScope X64. Positive staining signals were quantified using ImageJ software (NIH, Bethesda, MD) with the IHC Profiler plug-in to objectively assess the staining intensity and distribution. The following primary antibodies were used for IHC: CD133 (Biosis, #BS-4770R) and SOX2 (Abcam, #ab97959). For immunofluorescence, a standard protocol. In brief, slides of cryosection were left at room temperature for 30 min, then fixed in 10% PFA for 30 min before permeabilization. To permeabilize the cell membrane, 0.3% (v/v) Triton X-100 in PBS was applied for 30 min at room temperature. Antigen retrieval was performed by boiling the sections four times in sodium citrate buffer (0.01 M, pH 6) using a microwave. Then slides were washed with PBS 3 times and blocked with 5% goat serum for 30 min. Primary antibody was added to the specimen for 1 hr at room temperature and then overnight at 4°C. Then the slides were washed with PBS 3 times to remove the unbound primary antibodies. Corresponding secondary antibody cocktails were prepared and added to the specimen for 1 hr at room temperature. Cell nuclei were stained with 4′,6-diamidino-2-phenylindole/anti-fade mounting medium (Vector Laboratories, #H-1200-10). Immunofluorescence images were captured using the Nikon AX/AX R Confocal Microscope System. ImageJ software was used to quantify the relative intensity of the stained protein.

Flow cytometry. For intratumoral immune cell analysis, the cell isolation and staining were performed following an established protocol as previously described (16). In brief, mouse brains were collected after transcardiac perfusion and homogenized on ice using glass cell tissue homogenizer with pre-cold Hank’s Balanced Salt Solution (HBSS). Cells were then pelleted by centrifuge and resuspended in 30% Percoll (GE Healthcare, #17-0891-01). Next, cells in 30% Percoll were gently laid on top of the 70% Percoll. After centrifuging at 1,200 g for 30 min at 4 °C with accelerator 7 and breaker 0, the top layer of myelin and debris were removed, and the interphase of immune cells were collected and then resuspended in PBS for further analysis. For cell labeling, the number-matched tumor single-cell suspensions were incubated with the TruStain FcX (anti-mouse CD16/32) Antibody (BioLegend, #103132) and True-Stain Monocyte Blocker (BioLegend, #426102) for 30 min. After washing, cells were incubated with a cocktail of antibodies. For microglia staining, Percp/Cy5.5 anti-mouse CD45 (BioLegend, #103132), PE/Cy7 anti-mouse/human CD11b (BioLegend, #101216), AF488 anti-mouse TMEM119 (Invitrogen, # 53-6119-82), and AF647 anti-mouse CD206 (BD Bioscience, #565250) were used. For T cell staining, the antibody cocktail contained Percp/Cy5.5 anti-mouse CD45 (BioLegend, #103132), AF488 anti-mouse CD3 (BioLegend, #100210), BUV395 anti-mouse CD4 (BD Bioscience, #740208), BV711 anti-mouse CD8 (BioLegend, #100747), PE/Cy7 anti-mouse CD69 (BioLegend, #104512), and APC/Cy7 anti-mouse IFN-γ (BioLegend, #505850). After washing with FACS buffer, cells were incubated with fixation buffer (BioLegend, #420801). Then the labeled cells were analyzed using BD FACSymphony flow cytometer and FlowJo v10.8.1 software.

Proliferation analysis. Cell proliferation was measured using the CellTrace carboxyfluorescein succinimidyl ester (CFSE) Cell Proliferation Kit (Invitrogen, #C34554). In brief, 106 GSCs were collected and incubated with CFSE working solution (1:1000) for 20 min at 37°C. Then complete cell culture medium was added to stop the staining. Then cells were washed and cultured in the dark incubator for 5 days and were harvested for further flow cytometry analysis. The percentage of CFSE-positive peaks was analyzed by FlowJo v10.8.1 software.

Apoptosis analysis. Cell apoptosis was measured using Apotracker Green (BioLegend, #427402) as described previously (16). In brief, 105 GSCs were collected and stained with Apotracker (1:10 dilution). Then 5 μL propidium iodide (PI) solution (BioLegend, # 421301) was added to label the necrotic and late apoptotic cells. Cells were washed with PBS three times. Fluorescein isothiocyanate (FITC) and propidium iodide signals were chosen and analyzed in the BD FACSymphony flow cytometer.

Tumorsphere formation assay. Cells were plated in 96-well plates at densities ranging from 0 to 80 GSCs per well, with eight technical biological replicates for each condition. Cells were maintained for 10 days before evaluating sphere formation. Spheres with a diameter greater than 10 cells were included in the analysis while wells less than that were recorded as negative. Statistical analysis was performed using the extreme limiting dilution assay (ELDA) online tool (65). Tumorspheres (seeded with 80 GSCs) counted and single tumorsphere (seeded with 5 GSCs) in each group was imaged.

Computational analysis of human GBM datasets. For analyzing the gene alterations of human GBM, we downloaded the copy-number data from TCGA datasets or other available sources via cBioPortal and analyzed them as previously described (16). The microarray data and RNA-seq data (GSE140409 and GSE134974) were downloaded from public GEO datasets. The DEGs were screened out with fold change (FC) ≥ 2. GSEA on hallmark pathways (shC versus shTFPI2 from the GSE232486 dataset) were performed using GSEA software 4.1.0. The scRNA-seq analyses were performed using the Talk2Data platform (BioTuring) and the Broad Institute Single-Cell Portal. scRNA-seq data of EGAS00001004656 was used to analyze the expression pattern of TFPI2 and CLOCK in GSCs and GBM cells. Based on low and high TFPI2 and CLOCK expressions in GSCs, GBM patients were regrouped as low and high subgroups and the correlation between them in GBM patients was conducted using the scRNA-seq data of GSE182109.

Statistics. Statistical analysis was carried out using GraphPad Prism 10 (GraphPad Software, USA). Measurement data are presented as means ± SD. Pearson correlation analysis was used to calculate the Pearson correlation coefficient (R value) and P value. Survival analysis was performed using the Log rank (Mantel-Cox) test. Comparisons between 2 groups were made with Student’s 2-tailed t test, while comparisons among multiple groups were assessed using 1-way ANOVA and 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. Statistical significance was defined as P < 0.05.

Study approval. All animal experiments were performed with the approval of the IACUCs at Cleveland Clinic.

Data availability. The data supporting the findings of this study are available within this article and within the Supporting Data Values file. The human TCGA GBM amplification data is available at cBioPortal. The RNA-seq data of GSC272 cells with shC versus shTFPI2 are obtained from the GEO database (GSE232486). External single-cell data used in this study are available in the NCBI’s GEO database (GSE182109) and the European Genome-Phenome Archive (EGAS00001004656).